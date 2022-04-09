UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles

You are here

Agencies

  • Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv in a 'show of solidarity' with Ukraine
  • The prime minister says will continue to intensify the sanctions on Russia week by week
Agencies

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv, Saturday vowed UK armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he acclaimed its military for “the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”
“It is because of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Vladimir) Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said after meeting Zelensky, according to a Downing Street statement.
Johnson set out extra military aid of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, “to support Ukraine in this crucial phase while Russia’s illegal assault continues,” the statement said.
That is on top of UK aid announced Friday of additional Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and another 800 anti-tank missiles, along with “loitering” drones for “precision strikes” against the Russians.
As world powers held a fundraising round for Ukraine, Johnson also promised an extra $500 million via the World Bank, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalize tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade. 
Johnson also said that countries supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia would continue to tighten the economic sanctions on Moscow.
“Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia,” Johnson said in comments to the media, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His visit to the Ukrainian capital was previously unannounced.
Johnson said the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons. 
Johnson said it had been a “privilege” to meet Zelensky in person on his surprise visit, which was not pre-announced in London and was meant as a show of support for Ukraine against what he called “Russia’s barbaric campaign.”
“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,” he said.
“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.”
Johnson is the latest European leader to visit Kyiv this weekend, following the discovery a week ago of the bodies of civilians in towns from which the Russian had just army retreated.
The Ukrainian leader is known to have a warm relationship with Johnson, about whom he speaks with admiration.
“Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defense support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
Johnson’s trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Britain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Council of British Hajjis welcomes Saudi decision, urges pilgrims to check operator licenses

Council of British Hajjis welcomes Saudi decision, urges pilgrims to check operator licenses
Zaynab Khojji

  • To prevent being defrauded, pilgrims must insist on seeing companies’ Air Travel Organizer’s License, and whether they are registered with the Saudi authorities
  • “Payment should be made by bank transfer into a business account that is auditable”: CEO of CBHUK
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The Council of British Hajjis welcomed on Saturday Saudi Arabia’s decision to host one million pilgrims for Hajj this year but also urged the public to only book with licensed operators.

Pilgrims should only sign agreements with those who have been approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and hold a valid Air Travel Organizer’s License.

“We strongly urge British Muslims intending to perform Hajj this year to book with a UK based licensed Hajj organizer who is directly licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj. The organizer should have their own visa quota and pilgrims should get written confirmation that the package they have purchased includes a Hajj visa. In addition, the organizer must have a valid ATOL license and issue pilgrims with an ATOL certificate at the time of booking which will afford them the financial protection in the event the company goes bust,” Rashid Mogradia, the CEO of CBHUK, told Arab News.  

“Payment should be made by bank transfer into a business account that is auditable,” to protect pilgrims from Hajj fraud, Mogradia added.

Often, victims arrive in Saudi Arabia to discover the accommodation they booked does not exist. Sometimes, packages worth thousands of pounds are sold to pilgrims by illegitimate travel operators who then disappear without delivering the services they promised.

Mogradia said that it was still too early to book packages for British pilgrims because most Hajj companies will be arranging contracts with the Saudi authorities, so “they would not necessarily have a license to sell until their paperwork is complete.”

“People wishing to perform Hajj this year should ask to see the company’s official license card issued by the Ministry of Hajj,” he added.

Further details would be published by the CBHUK over the next few weeks, Mogradia said.

Yasmin Qureshi MP, the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj & Umrah, commended measures being taken by Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during the annual Hajj.

“The Muslim ummah has been eagerly awaiting the announcement for Hajj 2022 by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj. This news will no doubt bring joy to Muslims all around the world who have sadly not been able to perform Hajj for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Qureshi said.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia UK Council of British Hajjis (CBHUK)

British civil servant left top-secret Afghanistan documents at bus stop

Angus Lapsley (C-L), then-Director for Defense at the British Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Angus Lapsley (C-L), then-Director for Defense at the British Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Angus Lapsley, 52, mislaid papers with locations of US and UK special forces two months before Taliban takeover
  • Lapsley was removed from sensitive cases, but still works in Whitehall and was not charged over breach
Arab News

LONDON: A senior British civil servant risked revealing the locations of elite UK and US troops in Afghanistan after leaving secret documents at a bus stop, two months before the country fell to the Taliban.

Angus Lapsley, 52, removed a bundle of at least 50 papers from the UK Ministry of Defense in June without properly logging them, including one marked “Secret UK eyes only,” according to The Times.

The documents contained the exact number and locations of British special forces in Kabul, who were serving alongside US counterparts. They also detailed Royal Navy activity in the Black Sea, close to the Crimean peninsula.

A member of the public found the documents at a bus stop, where Lapsley dropped them while on his way to work. Though described by a source as “soggy,” the papers were subsequently handed to the BBC, which confirmed they were of a top-secret nature — despite Lapsley initially denying this.

The BBC said it had chosen not to publicize the story as doing so “could endanger the security of British and other personnel in Afghanistan.”

Lapsley, who had been seconded to the MoD, was sent back to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office while he was investigated.

Despite the severity of the issue, which prompted a “furious” response from the US government, he was not charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act.

However, Lapsley saw a proposed move to become the UK’s ambassador to NATO fall through as a result of the breach and had his security clearance revoked.

The FCDO declined to tell The Times why Lapsley had not been charged, or if his security clearance had subsequently been restored.

In 2008, Richard Jackson, another senior UK civil servant, left top-secret documents containing information on Al-Qaeda and Iraq on a train from London. The papers were also given to the BBC by a member of the public. 

Jackson was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act and fined £2,500 ($3,254).

An investigation into Lapsley’s actions had “independently” confirmed what had happened, but there was “no evidence of espionage,” a UK government spokesperson said at the time of the incident.

A Whitehall source added: “The documents should not have been taken out of the building in this way and in this case.”

Col. Simon Diggins, a former military attache at the British Embassy in Kabul, told The Times: “Special forces operations are regarded as very discreet, so for that information to be revealed, I would regard it to be a serious breach of security. 

“Having the information in the public domain in such a careless way would be regarded as a serious security failure.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman speaking after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (AP)
A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman speaking after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (AP)
AFP

  • Karim Khan, of The Hague-based court, is to meet EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday
  • Ukraine’s government and some neighboring EU countries have said Russia was responsible and guilty of war crimes.
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU is to discuss its support for war crimes probes in Ukraine in meetings over the next two days with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, the European Commission said on Saturday.
Karim Khan, of The Hague-based court, is to meet EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday in Luxembourg, then take part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the city on Monday.
The meetings underline the European Union’s strong support — also voiced in a G7 statement on Thursday — for investigations into atrocities in Ukraine, spurred on notably by killings in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv.
Ukraine’s government and some neighboring EU countries have said Russia — whose troops occupied Bucha before the discovery of the corpses — was responsible and guilty of war crimes. Moscow denies that.
Top EU officials have been more prudent, observing due process and preferring to await the results of war crimes investigations conducted by Ukraine’s prosecution service with help from the ICC, the EU, the UN human rights commissioner and the OSCE.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Bucha on Friday with Borrell, said as she left Ukraine on Saturday: “If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?“
But, she added, a rigorous investigation was needed so that any future war crimes charges stood up in court.
The EU is providing 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) to train Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate war crimes.
Scrutiny of possible war crimes intensified further Friday with the missile strike on an eastern Ukraine train station packed with civilians fleeing a feared Russian offensive in which 52 people were killed.
The UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has also said her office has received “credible allegations that Russian armed forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas.”
The ICC’s Khan said early last month his service had opened several probes into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Borrell said in a Kyiv media conference on Friday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “We are in the presence of war crimes and we will help you, we will help the Ukrainian prosecutor, to present the proofs in front of the International Criminal Court.”
The EU has set up a joint investigation team with the Ukrainians to gather evidence in Bucha and elsewhere, with forensic experts drawn from some EU member states.
A commission spokesman said: “There are ongoing talks between Eurojust (the EU agency for judicial cooperation) and the International Criminal Court to join forces and for the court to be part of the joint investigation team.”
Additionally, 10 of the EU’s 27 member states have opened national investigations into alleged crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, he said.
It is “important that we connect the dots and work together to ensure that those responsible for atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine will be held accountable,” the commission spokesman said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine International Criminal Court (ICC) EU

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia
AFP

  • The two drifted some 130 kilometers from where they had been diving
  • After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat
AFP

MERSING, Malaysia: A British man and French teenager were rescued Saturday three days after going missing while diving in Malaysia, police said, as hopes faded for the man’s son who is still unaccounted for.
The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.
The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Molina, 18, were discovered by fishermen in the waters of neighboring Indonesia, picked up by marine police and taken back to Malaysia.
They were found about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Indonesia’s Bintan Island — having drifted some 130 kilometers from where they had been diving.
The pair have been admitted to a Malaysian hospital in a stable condition, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.
The instructor, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, had already been rescued on Thursday in waters off southern Malaysia.
Chesters’s son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and officials believe he has drifted into Indonesian waters.
There is a “high possibility that he is not in Malaysian waters, based on the flow of the current and the time and place where these two (Peters and Molina) were found,” said Nuing.
“We decided to stop the search and rescue in Malaysian waters and we have informed Indonesian parties to continue (it).”
Malaysian authorities remain on standby in case they need to resume the hunt, he added.
In recent days, Malaysia had deployed helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers to hunt over a large area.
Authorities did not give details on how the rescued trio survived a long period drifting at sea, and said they have not yet been questioned in detail about their ordeal.
Previously, officials had expressed hope the divers would be found alive as they had substantial experience and were well equipped, including with a diving buoy.
They also said that light rains in recent days might help the divers survive by providing drinking water.
On Thursday, the French teen’s mother Esther Molina said from Mersing that the family were “hoping for the best. She’s a strong girl, she’ll kick ass.”
Grodem had been instructing the divers close to a small island, Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) off Malaysia’s southeast coast, when the accident happened.
After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat. They drifted together in strong currents, but ended up getting separated.
The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.
The area where the accident happened is popular with foreign and domestic visitors — resorts dot the coast and the islands.
Diving accidents, while rare, do occasionally happen in Malaysia.
In 2013, a British tourist died when she was struck by a passing boat’s propeller while diving off resort islands in the South China Sea.
The tropical Southeast Asian nation’s borders reopened to foreign tourists on April 1 after a two-year coronavirus closure, and thousands of visitors have arrived.

Topics: Malaysia

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Reuters

  • The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday
  • Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has pursued warmer ties with Beijing
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to exercise restraint to maintain peace in the South China Sea, Manila’s presidential office said on Saturday.
The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday, discussing a broad range of topics including concerns over the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic responses.
“The leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation,” the presidential office said in a statement.
Both parties were committed to broaden the space for positive engagements even as disputes existed, Duterte’s office said.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has pursued warmer ties with Beijing, setting aside a longstanding territorial spat over the South China Sea in exchange for billions of dollars of aid, loans and investment pledges.
The two presidents spoke of the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea.
An international arbitration ruling in the Hague in 2016 invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the waterway, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually. The case was brought to the tribunal by Manila.
In March, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel engaging in “close distance maneuvering” that heightened a risk of collision in the disputed waterway.
Duterte and Xi renewed calls for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine through dialogue, and pledged to work together in addressing the impacts of climate change, the presidential office said.
Duterte, 77, is set to end his single, six-year term in June.

Topics: China Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Xi Jinping

