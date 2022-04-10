You are here

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

India has so far vaccinated about 96 percent of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 percent have received both shots. (AFP)
  • India calls doses ‘precautionary’ shot instead of a booster
  • India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks
NEW DELHI: India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60.
The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, the ministry said.
Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians have received the same type — in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker. It accounts for nearly 90 percent of all doses that have been administered in India, even though emergency approvals have been given for eight vaccines.
On Saturday, the Serum Institute of India said it has cut the price of its AstraZeneca vaccine from $7.90 a dose to $2.96 for private hospitals.
India has so far vaccinated about 96 percent of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 percent have received both shots, according to official data.
India’s booster program started in January when health care and front-line workers along with people over age 60 with health problems were allowed to receive shots.
India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the Health Ministry reporting 1,054 cases in the latest 24 hours.

Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv – local official

  • Local official: The bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station
  • Discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties trigger a wave of condemnation
A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official said.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. The number of dead is yet to be confirmed.
“Now, we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our ‘hotspots’, many civilians died,” Didych said.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
As Russian forces were engaged in an offensive against Kyiv in the first weeks of Moscow’s invasion, a number of communities surrounding the capital, including Makariv, Bucha, Irpin and Dmytrivka remained under constant fire.
Local Ukraine media in early April reported casualties found in and near Buzova, with about 30 bodies found at the time.
With most of the towns and villages around Kyiv now seized back, discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital.
On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that while the threat to Kyiv had receded, Ukraine was preparing for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials have called on people in the east of the country to flee.

Australian prime minister calls May 21 election

  • Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term
  • The Liberal Party-led coalition is again behind in most opinion polls
CANBERRA: Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date.
Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term. The date is the latest available to him.
He urged voters to stick with a government that delivered one of the lowest pandemic death tolls of any advanced economy rather than risk the opposition Labour Party.
“This election is a choice between a government that you know and that has been delivering and a Labor opposition that you don’t,” Morrison said.
Morrison led his government to a narrow victory at the last election in 2019 despite opinion polls consistently placing the center-left opposition Australian Labour Party ahead.
The Liberal Party-led coalition is again behind in most opinion polls, but many analysts predict a tight result.
The last election occurred in the hottest and driest year Australia had ever experienced. The year ended with devastating wildfires across Australia’s southeast that directly killed 33 people and more than 400 others through smoke.
The fires also destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres) of farmland and forests during the Southern Hemisphere summer.
Morrison was widely criticized for taking a secret family vacation to Hawaii at the height of the crisis while his hometown Sydney was blanketed in toxic smoke.
He cut his vacation short due to the public backlash, but was further criticized over his explanation for his absence: “I don’t hold a hose.”
His government was criticized for its responses to the fires and also record flooding this year in some of the same areas in Australia’s southeast that were razed two years earlier.
Both the government and opposition have set a target of net zero carbon gas emissions by 2050.
Morrison was widely criticized at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November for failing to set more ambitious targets for the end of the decade.
The government aims to reduce emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels, while other countries have made steeper commitments.
The Australian Labour Party has promised to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030.
Australia was initially successful in containing the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic largely through restrictions on international travel.
But the more contagious delta and omicron variants have proved more difficult to contain.
The opposition criticized the government over the pace of Australia’s vaccine rollout, which was derided as a “stroll out,” as it fell months behind schedule. Australia’s population is now one of the most vaccinated in the world.
The government has defended its pandemic record and takes credit for Australia having the third-lowest death toll among the 38 Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation countries.
With China imposing official and unofficial trade sanctions against Australia in recent years, the government argues that Beijing wants Labor to win the election because the party was less likely to stand up to economic coercion.
Labor takes credit for thwarting the government’s plan in 2014 to sign an extradition treaty with China. Bilateral relations have since deteriorated, and the government now warns that Australians risk arbitrary detention if they visit China.
Several experts say both sides of politics are largely united on national security issues and that the government in confecting differences on China.
“The government is seeking to create the perception of a difference between it and the opposition on a critical national security issue, that is China, seeking to create the perception of a difference when none in practice exists,” said Dennis Richardson, a former head of Defense, Foreign Affairs and the spy agency Australian Security Intelligence Organization and the former Australian ambassador to the United States.
“That is not in the national interest. That only serves the interests of one country and that is China,” Richardson added.

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

  • The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months
KARACHI, Pakistan: No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan’s 75-year history — a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.
Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 — one of whom took on the role twice in one year.
On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups. There was one assassination.
The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier’s tenure.
The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.
Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times — in 1990, 1997 and 2013 — the most for a single candidate.
Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister’s term:
• Liaquat Ali Khan. Pakistan’s first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct. 16, 1951.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Khawaja Nazimuddin. Took office on Oct. 17, 1951. He was dismissed on April 17, 1953, by the country’s governor general — a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule — on charges of mismanaging religious riots.
Tenure: One year and six months.
• Muhammad Ali Bogra. Took office April 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug. 11, 1955.
Tenure: Two years and three months.
• Chaudhri Mohammad Ali. Took office in August 1955. Internal differences in the ruling party led to his ouster on Sept. 12, 1956.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy. Took office on Sept. 12, 1956. Forced from office after differences with other power centers on Oct. 18, 1957.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar. Took office in October 1957. Resigned on Dec. 16, 1957, faced with a no-confidence vote in parliament.
Tenure: Less than two months.
• Malik Feroz Khan Noon. Took office Dec. 16, 1957. Dismissed due to the imposition of martial law in Pakistan on Oct. 7, 1958.
Tenure: Less than 10 months.
• Noorul Amin. Took office Dec. 7, 1971. Left office on Dec. 20, 1971, shortly after the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
Tenure: Less than two weeks.
• Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Took office on Aug. 14, 1973. He was overthrown by a military coup on July 5, 1977, and eventually jailed and executed.
Tenure: Three years and 11 months.
• Muhammad Khan Junejo. Took office in March 1985. He was dismissed on May 29, 1988, by the military chief who was also the president.
Tenure: Three years and two months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Daughter of slain premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the first woman leader of a Muslim nation. Took office on Dec. 2, 1988. Her government was dismissed on Aug. 6, 1990, by the president, a close aid of the deceased military ruler, on charges of corruption.
Tenure: One year and eight months.
It would be the first of three governments dismissed on similar charges using the sweeping powers of the president.
• Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Took office Nov. 6, 1990. His government was also dismissed by the president on similar charges to Bhutto on April 18, 1993.
He was able to get the decision overturned by the courts a few weeks later and returned to office, but resigned again after differences with the military.
Total tenure: Two years and seven months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Returned to power for her second tenure in Oct. 19, 1993. Was dismissed by the president once again on charges of misgovernance on Nov. 5, 1996.
Tenure: Just over three years.
• Nawaz Sharif. Came to power a second time on Feb. 17, 1997. Overthrown by a military coup — the third in Pakistan’s history — on Oct. 12, 1999.
Tenure: Two years and eight months.
• Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Elected prime minister during military rule in November 2002. He resigned after differences with the military on June 26, 2004.
Tenure: One year and seven months.
• Yousaf Raza Gilani. Elected prime minister on March 25, 2008. He was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012 on charges of “contempt of court.”
Tenure: Four years and one month.
• Nawaz Sharif. Elected prime minister for a third time on June 5, 2013. He was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on charges of concealing assets on July 28, 2017.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Imran Khan. Elected as prime minister on Aug. 18, 2018. Voted out of power via a no-confidence motion by the opposition on April 10, 2022.
Tenure: Three years and seven months.

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two
NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.
“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

  • Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv.
Hailing the country’s response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will “never be invaded again.”
Because of the “invincible heroism and courage” of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, Russia’s “monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said.
A video released by Zelensky’s office showed him and Johnson walking through largely empty city streets to Kyiv’s historic Maidan Square, as snipers kept watch.
The two men greeted passersby, and one visibly emotional man called out to Johnson, “We need you.”
Johnson, who a day earlier pledged to send Ukraine weaponry including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles, added that the discovery of scores of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns had “permanently polluted” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation.
Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv.
With thousands killed in fighting and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country, the Ukrainian president called on the West to follow Britain’s example on military aid.
“We need even more sanctions” against Russia, Zelensky said in a video address Saturday evening. “We need more weapons for our state.”
EU leaders were meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday as news emerged of the devastating attack on Kramatorsk’s station. The 52 victims included five children.
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity” in Kramatorsk, and France condemned the strike as a “crime against humanity.”
Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack, which also wounded 109 people, according to the latest official count.
As Russian forces regroup in the east and south of Ukraine, local officials are urging residents to flee before it is too late.
On Saturday, the mayor of eastern Lysychansk, Oleksandr Zaika, called on residents to evacuate as soon as possible due to constant shelling by the Russian army.
“It has become very difficult in the city, enemy shells are already flying,” Zaika said in a video message. While the city had stocks of humanitarian aid, he added, “that doesn’t mean it will save your life if an enemy shell arrives.”
And more Russian shells did arrive on Saturday, killing five people in the eastern cities of Vugledar and Novo Mikhaylovka, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk minibuses assembled at a church to collect shaken evacuees. Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, sheltered in a building near the targeted station.
“There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike,” Yevgeny, a member of the Protestant church, told AFP.
“They were traumatized. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus” on Friday.
The Kramatorsk station was serving as the main evacuation hub for refugees from parts of the eastern Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
AFP reporters at the station saw the remains of a missile tagged in white paint with the words “for our children” in Russian — an expression used by pro-Russian separatists to invoke their own losses since fighting in Donbas began in 2014.
The governor of Donetsk claimed a missile with cluster munitions — banned by an international treaty — was used in the attack, according to remarks published by the Interfax news agency.
Speaking Saturday from Warsaw, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion).
In another sign of Western solidarity, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also visited Kyiv and the nearby town of Bucha on Saturday.
Bucha — where authorities say hundreds were killed, some with their hands bound — has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under Russian occupation. And Ukrainian officials say they are uncovering even greater devastation in nearby towns.
In a joint news conference with the Austrian leader, Zelensky said Ukraine was “still ready” to continue negotiations with Moscow — talks stalled by the killings in Bucha and elsewhere.
Ukraine said Saturday it had completed a third prisoner exchange with Russia, bringing 12 soldiers and 14 civilians home.
Russian troops appear intent on creating a long-sought land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region.
Moscow said Russian troops had fired on a Ukrainian vessel trying to evacuate commanders of the Azov battalion from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol.
The Azov Special Operations Detachment has been fighting Russian forces in Mariupol — scene of some of the war’s most grievous civilian suffering — as it lies between Russia-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine’s east.
Moscow’s defense ministry, underscoring Russian advances, said its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in the Dnipro region and struck 85 Ukrainian military targets in the previous 24 hours.
Fresh allegations also emerged from Obukhovychi, northwest of Kyiv, where villagers told AFP they were used as human shields.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians, but growing evidence of atrocities has galvanized Ukraine’s allies in the EU, which has approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closure of its ports to Russian vessels.
The bloc has frozen 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in assets from blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies, it said Friday.
It also blacklisted Putin’s two adult daughters — not long after the US and Britain did the same — as part of its latest sanctions package, according to an official list.
As sanctions bite, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings downgraded Russia’s foreign currency payments rating to “selective default” after Moscow paid a dollar-denominated debt in rubles this week.

