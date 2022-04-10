Jaguar driver Mitch Evans completes epic Formula E double in Rome E-Prix double-header

LONDON: It was double glory for Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans as he stormed to victory in the second Formula E Rome E-Prix of the weekend, matching his win in Saturday’s race.
In what was the New Zealander’s third Rome win of his Formula E career, Evans led pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah who finished second and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns in third.
“It feels like deja vu,” he said after the victory. “This is a result of pure graft, hard work, I just want to thank everyone at the team because the last eight weeks have been insane with the amount of work that has gone in.
“It has been a big couple of days, it was what we wanted, you dream about that but to try and pull it off is usually quite unrealistic. We are back as a team, I am back towards the top, so it is good times,” he added.
Evans’ dominance should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the grid, according to French driver Vergne.
“The Jaguar and Mitch were way too fast this weekend, I hope that is only going to be a one-off from their side, otherwise it might be difficult to beat them,” he told the media after the race.
“Today it was impossible, I am fairly happy with second, it was the best I could do, but I am going to urge my team to do better if we want to fight for wins because every time there is someone stronger than us. It is not good enough, so we need to work hard in Monaco to be the best.
“Leading the championship at this race, everyone will have forgotten if you don’t win the championship - so it is at the end that matters.”
The Formula E World Championship moves onto Monaco for Round 6 on 30 April.