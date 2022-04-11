Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam

JEDDAH: With the arrival of Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them to understand their rich and vibrant history and help them fall in love with their faith. Arab News has compiled a list of books that might be read during the holy month.

First on the list is the biography of “Umar bin Khattab (Volume 1 and Volume 2)” by Dr. Ali Muhammad As-Sallaabee who attempts to encapsulate the life of the second caplih. He has lived a life that is full of lessons for Muslims; his exemplary stories of incessant hardships and how he overcame those adversities in the light of Islam continues to inspire generations.

The second book that we recommend is “Ninety-Nine: The Higher Power” by Allaa Awad, a young Saudi author and poetess. It takes the reader on a spiritual journey using a distinctive concept. The poetess has written 99 poems, each poem highlights the greatness of the names of Allah. While reading each poem the reader gets to learn something new about each of Allah’s names and understands how he can connect with his Creator.

“Islam: A Short History,” by Karen Armstrong, sheds light on the misunderstandings around Islam and beautifully captures the religion’s true essence. The book is not only informative for non-Muslims, but Muslims will also find information that will help them to understand their faith better. The book outlines the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his family from Makkah to Madinah. It also covers the spread of religion from Africa to Asia to the Levant.

“Don’t Be Sad” by Aaidh Al-Qarni is a self-help book for Muslims and a perfect read for Ramadan. Since Ramadan is a month when people are trying to make positive changes in their life, both physically and mentally, this gives practical advice based on the Qur’an and Sunnah and provides examples that many can relate to and understand.

With technological advances, many Muslims tend to not read the Qur’an in its physical form and prefer the ease of access of electronic versions. However, it has been a concern that many of the online versions available are not accurate. There are only a handful of apps and websites that are accurate and constantly update their systems to provide the best experience to the reader.

Qur’an for Android is perfect for users who simply want to recite the Qur’an itself, and for those who seek to delve deeper into the holy book. It provides multiple translations and features include audio recordings for those looking to improve their recitations and bookmarks for convenience. Qur’anLite is an app that is available on iOS devices as well as Android devices. Qur’an.com is a website for readers who want to access the holy book online.