Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Seekh kabab, which literally translates to kabab on a skewer, is a simple and flavorful meat dish that is marinated in aromatic spices and grilled to perfection before serving with onion rings and fresh coriander or a yogurt raita dip.

Here, Sadab Qureshi, head chef at Rangoli Yas Island, shares his delicious and uncomplicated seekh kabab recipe for a no-fuss iftar.




Portrait of chef Sadab Qureshi. Supplied

Ingredients:

500-gram mutton (keema, minced)

400-gram chicken (minced)

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp onion paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

3/4 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves, onion rings and lemon wedges, for garnishing

Method:

In a bowl mix together the mutton mince and chicken mince. Mix them with your hands.

Add ginger-garlic paste to it along with onion paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and mix nicely.

Add salt to taste. Mix. Cover and keep in the fridge for one hour.

Skewer the kebabs onto buttered skewers and grill or roast till the outside is nicely browned. Baste frequently with oil while grilling.

Once the kebabs are cooked, remove to a serving platter and garnish with onion rings, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon wedges.

Bella Hadid takes the reins in new Burberry campaign

Bella Hadid takes the reins in new Burberry campaign
Updated 59 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid takes the reins in new Burberry campaign

Bella Hadid takes the reins in new Burberry campaign
Updated 59 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid is the star of Burberry’s new campaign for the British label’s “The Lola Bag” alongside models Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards.

“Strong women have always inspired me beyond limitations, and Bella, Lourdes, Jourdan and Ella embody that spirit,” said Burberry creative chief officer Riccardo Tisci. “They represent femininity at its most powerful and the essence of that attitude that is inherently Lola.”

The visuals for the new advertorial were created in partnership with Torso Solutions with styling by Suzanne Koller, and feature the models riding half-cut horse figures as they tote the new it-bag designed by Tisci.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Tisci described the product as “a soft silhouette punctuated with the Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp and a polished chain strap.” The clasp, a T, and a B honor the brand’s founder, Thomas Burberry. The padded bag comes in various sizes, styles and colors, including pale vanilla and natural raffia.

In the ad campaign, Hadid takes the reins wearing the white and black versions of the handbag.

“It was amazing to work with Riccardo and the Burberry family again and I absolutely loved shooting this campaign,” said Hadid. “I always have the best time on set, there was so much energy and it was great to work with a mixture of incredibly talented people.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Hadid is a long-time friend of Tisci and muse of the fashion house. The California-bred model has appeared in several runways for Burberry, including the recent fashion show where the luxury label showcased its star-studded fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was a celebration of British culture.

Hadid also took part in their previous spring 2020 campaign, which was shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Mona Tougaard.

She also recently attended the intimate, moonlit dinner on the rooftop of the British brand’s flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles for their pop-up-style takeover, “Animal Instinct.”

On Tisci, who joined the brand in 2019, Hadid said in a previous interview: “It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo.”

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection
Dr. Azra teams up with Les Benjamins on capsule collection. Supplied
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based chiropractor, henna artist and accessories designer Azra Khamissa, better known to her 145,000 Instagram followers as Dr. Azra, has teamed up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on a capsule collection for Ramadan.

Titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless collection has been launched in stores, including Les Benjamins’ newly opened Dubai flagship in the Mall of the Emirates, as well as online.

The capsule features 14 pieces, including a denim jacket emblazoned with the phrase “Peace in the Middle East” on the back, matching patchwork jeans, long and short-sleeved checkerboard shirts, relaxed trousers, long skirts, and a checked leather handbag that comes in a burgundy colorway and features flower and heart motifs that also punctuate the oversized sweatshirts in the offering.

Titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless collection has been launched in stores and online. Supplied

Summer-ready accessories, such as bucket hats and rectangular sunglasses, are included in the collection.

Khamissa, who is known for her contemporary and geometric henna designs, said: “Launching the ‘Peace in the Middle East’ collection during Ramadan is a reminder that for some people this month isn’t easy or peaceful. I hope and pray that this changes.”

The capsule collection was celebrated with a sahoor gathering in Dubai’s newly opened 25Hours hotel.

The collection comes shortly after the Istanbul-based label founded by Turkish-German creative director Bunyamin Aydin and his wife, Saudi womenswear designer Lamia Al-Otaishan, launched its Morocco-inspired spring 2022 ready-to-wear offering.

The capsule collection features 14 pieces. Supplied

Titled “The Mystic Journey,”  the collection draws inspiration from the vivid colors and patterns found in French painter Jacques Majorelle’s work and gardens in Marrakesh.

The offering includes denim trousers, a blue workwear jacket adorned with "evil eye" motifs on the collar, bright yellow and orange co-ords, flared pants, patterned dresses and oversized sweatshirts. Flowers and birds were embroidered on pieces throughout the collection.

Aydin hired Moroccan-Dutch photographer Mous Lamrabat for the campaign, which featured Moroccan models bringing the brand’s contemporary silhouettes and streetwear essentials to life in the Moroccan desert. 

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi-US entrepreneur Huda Kattan has described her efforts to encourage “honesty in the beauty industry” during a discussion with long-time friend Eva Longoria on the actress’ “Connection with Eva Longoria” podcast.

Longoria, who is also a producer and humanitarian campaigner, encourages her guests to offer different perspectives on a variety of subjects, turning the discussion into a meaningful conversation.

She launched the scripted series on March 31 in collaboration with iHeartMedia‘s My Cultura Podcast Network.

Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Elsas and Marie Collins, are among the confirmed guests with more to be announced in the future.

Eva Longoria recently launched her podcast ‘Connections.’ Supplied

In her latest episode, Longoria asked Kattan about the beauty industry’s often-criticized representation of women.

The Dubai-based entrepreneur, who built a business empire with $6,000 borrowed from her sister, has spoken out about the unrealistic beauty standards facing women.

Kattan told Longoria that she feels a sense of responsibility to be more candid and realistic with her millions of followers.

She also shared an experience with her daughter that led to her wanting to be part of the change.

“My daughter, she’s 10 now, and I remember sitting and watching her taking photos, and she refused to take a photo without a Snapchat filter, as if it was normal,” Kattan said.

“I realized that to her generation, it’s actually normal, and it’s not being real — which is not normal. Not being real is what they expect to see.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

The two discussed definitions of beauty and how it is often linked with the idea of being “good.”

Kattan said that her company strives to avoid superficiality in its makeup products, and tries to “make things more real and personal.”

“Promoting self-love and being OK in one’s skin is always important,” she said.

In a bid to promote honesty in the beauty industry, Kattan no longer uses any editing or image manipulation in her company advertisement campaigns.

“If the makeup is good, show it. Also, I don’t like how we use models. I do think it’s nice to show real people using the products. I think we should be a little bit more honest in the beauty industry,” she said.

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them
Updated 10 April 2022
Daniel Wells

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them
Updated 10 April 2022
Daniel Wells

LONDON: Muslims endure headaches for a variety of reasons during Ramadan, the most prevalent of which are usually: Low blood sugar levels, dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and sleep deprivation.

Many people believe that eating a large sugar-packed meal around sahoor time will help their blood sugar levels throughout the day, but it won’t. Eating a large, sugary meal will spike your insulin levels so much so that you will overproduce insulin, which leads to your body feeling hungry soon after. Once your blood sugar levels drop, you will “crash” and feel rubbish, tired and likely have little energy. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels can be avoided by opting for slow release (low glycemic index) energy-rich foods that keep your blood sugar levels stable.

On to dehydration, it is difficult to consume enough water during Ramadan to combat fasting hours, but it should be your main focus to keep a bottle of water nearby and consume little and often when you can during your non-fasting hours. Dehydration and the loss of sugar and salts in the body can cause a myriad of problems: Headaches, lethargy, weakness in muscles, dizziness, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, fever and in severe causes you can end up losing consciousness. The key to avoiding these issues is to keep on top of your water intake and only drink water. Stay away from high sugar and caffeine-filled sodas that will only dehydrate you further.

Caffeine withdrawal is often overlooked when trying to combat headaches during Ramadan but you will likely be surprised how much a sudden reduction in caffeine can affect you. Caffeine consumption causes blood vessels to narrow, which is why your heart rate increases. Reducing caffeine intake allows blood vessels to open up and increases blood flow to the brain. This sudden change in blood flow can cause painful withdrawal headaches as the brain adapts to the increase in blood flow. A gradual reduction of caffeine use in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, as well as a cup of strong coffee immediately before the fast begins, may help reduce headaches. And remember, as the month of Ramadan goes on, your body should start to regulate and the headaches should subside.

Sleep deprivation is another factor that can cause many harmful effects, including headaches. Regulating sleeping hours during Ramadan, avoiding staying up late and making sure to take a nap during the day will definitely help. Stay in cold places during the day and avoid the sun or hot places as and where possible. Reducing time spent on electronic devices will help you get off to sleep easier and will also help aid in the quality of your sleep. Lack of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is linked to more painful headaches, so it is vitally important that getting a good night’s sleep is focussed on.

Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam

This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
Updated 10 April 2022
AMEERA ABID

Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam

This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
  • Read inspirational and motivational books and stories to nourish your soul this Ramadan
Updated 10 April 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: With the arrival of Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them to understand their rich and vibrant history and help them fall in love with their faith. Arab News has compiled a list of books that might be read during the holy month.

First on the list is the biography of “Umar bin Khattab (Volume 1 and Volume 2)” by Dr. Ali Muhammad As-Sallaabee who attempts to encapsulate the life of the second caplih. He has lived a life that is full of lessons for Muslims; his exemplary stories of incessant hardships and how he overcame those adversities in the light of Islam continues to inspire generations.

The second book that we recommend is “Ninety-Nine: The Higher Power” by Allaa Awad, a young Saudi author and poetess. It takes the reader on a spiritual journey using a distinctive concept. The poetess has written 99 poems, each poem highlights the greatness of the names of Allah.  While reading each poem the reader gets to learn something new about each of Allah’s names and understands how he can connect with his Creator.

“Islam: A Short History,” by Karen Armstrong, sheds light on the misunderstandings around Islam and beautifully captures the religion’s true essence. The book is not only informative for non-Muslims, but Muslims will also find information that will help them to understand their faith better. The book outlines the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his family from Makkah to Madinah. It also covers the spread of religion from Africa to Asia to the Levant.

“Don’t Be Sad” by Aaidh Al-Qarni is a self-help book for Muslims and a perfect read for Ramadan. Since Ramadan is a month when people are trying to make positive changes in their life, both physically and mentally, this gives practical advice based on the Qur’an and Sunnah and provides examples that many can relate to and understand.

With technological advances, many Muslims tend to not read the Qur’an in its physical form and prefer the ease of access of electronic versions. However, it has been a concern that many of the online versions available are not accurate. There are only a handful of apps and websites that are accurate and constantly update their systems to provide the best experience to the reader.

Qur’an for Android is perfect for users who simply want to recite the Qur’an itself, and for those who seek to delve deeper into the holy book. It provides multiple translations and features include audio recordings for those looking to improve their recitations and bookmarks for convenience. Qur’anLite is an app that is available on iOS devices as well as Android devices. Qur’an.com is a website for readers who want to access the holy book online.

