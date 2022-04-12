You are here

  • Home
  • Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on in Phoenix, Arizona. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbdch

Updated 12 April 2022
AP

Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons
  • Vogel was under contract through next season, but almost nothing has gone right over the past two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel, who went 127-98 in his three seasons running the club
  • Pelinka: This was a disappointing Lakers season at every level
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Frank Vogel masterminded the 17th championship in the Los Angeles Lakers' remarkable history in his first season on their bench.

Exactly 18 months after that triumph, he also became part of the Lakers' past.

The Lakers fired Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the 10-team Western Conference playoffs this season. It was a humiliating underachievement for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a veteran-laden supporting cast widely expected to contend for another championship.

Vogel was under contract through next season, but almost nothing has gone right over the past two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel, who went 127-98 in his three seasons running the club.

Pelinka declined to elaborate Monday on why he and owner Jeanie Buss felt Vogel needed to be fired.

“Today is not going to be a day of finger-pointing and unwinding all the specific reasons,” Pelinka said. “We just felt organizationally, at the highest level, it was time for a new voice. ... That's not to say anything against the incredible accomplishments that Frank Vogel has had. He was a great coach here, and he's going to go on to be a great coach somewhere else.”

ESPN reported Vogel’s imminent firing immediately after the Lakers finished the season by beating Denver in overtime Sunday night. During an awkward postgame news conference, Vogel admitted he had not yet been told of the club’s decision before it was leaked to ESPN.

Pelinka dismissed the public relations embarrassment of the leak for the Lakers, calling the report “speculative and unsourced.”

But it was a tacky end to a tenure that began tremendously for Vogel, the former coach at Orlando and Indiana. The Lakers claimed a title in the Florida bubble in October 2020, but haven't won another playoff round since.

Pelinka doesn't plan to replace Vogel immediately, and he said he hasn't even assembled a list of potential candidates. The GM said it “would be great” to have a coach in place before the draft in June, but the Lakers' search will be “thorough and methodical.”

Los Angeles never resembled a championship team this season despite trading for Westbrook and signing Anthony to play alongside James and Davis. The Lakers stumbled along near .500 until Jan. 7, when they entered a 10-30 nosedive exacerbated by the latest lengthy injury absence for Davis, who has missed more games than he has played in the past two seasons.

“This was a disappointing Lakers season at every level,” Pelinka said. “In the face of disappointment, our fans expect more, and that’s in every facet. It starts in the front office led by me, and our ability to construct the right roster. It starts with the coaches holding players accountable and making sure there’s on-court execution.”

Despite another impressive season from the 37-year-old James, the Lakers never jelled this season with a roster built around nine players over 30 and 11 players who weren’t with the team last season. Davis managed to play in only 40 of their 82 games, while Westbrook struggled to fit into the Lakers' team concept during one of the worst seasons of his professional career.

After so much preseason ballyhoo around the teaming of James, Davis and Westbrook, the trio managed to play in only 21 games together — and went 11-10. The Lakers used 41 different starting lineups.

“At the end of the day, the reason why we weren't very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together,” said James after the Lakers finished with the worst winning percentage of his 19 NBA seasons (.402). “You never got a chance to see what the ballclub could be.”

Although Vogel remained publicly confident in his ability to fix the problems created by the injuries and two years of high-risk roster assembly, the coach never came up with any consistent solutions to Los Angeles’ woes.

But while Vogel received ample criticism for his curious decisions on player rotations and his lack of an offensive game plan, the Lakers’ single biggest problem in Vogel’s final two seasons was Davis’ inability to stay healthy.

The eight-time All-Star big man was dominant in the bubble, but Davis has played in just 76 of the Lakers’ 154 games over the past two seasons while battling several major injury problems.

James also struggled with injuries during the last two years, appearing in only 101 games. He played in just one of the Lakers’ final eight games this season because of a sprained ankle, and Los Angeles was eliminated from playoff contention during that stretch despite Davis’ return from a six-week absence for three late games.

James spoke to the media Monday morning before Vogel's fate was revealed by the Lakers' front office.

“I respect Frank as a coach, as a man,” James said. “Our partnership that we’ve had over the few years here has been nothing but candid, and great conversations. This is a guy that gives everything to the game and prepared us every single night. ... I don’t know what’s going to happen with Frank being here, but I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Vogel was hired in May 2019 to assemble a cohesive team around James and Davis, who was officially acquired from New Orleans two months later. Vogel's plans worked right away: His first team weathered the NBA's coronavirus shutdown and then won a ring, with Vogel leading a deep, defensively dominant group to the title.

Pelinka has thoroughly altered that championship roster since then, and the results have been catastrophic. Less than a full calendar year after the triumph in the bubble, only James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker remained on the roster to start this season — along with Dwight Howard, who left the team and returned.

Los Angeles went 42-30 last season while battling major injuries to Davis and James before losing to Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs. Pelinka then disassembled the Lakers’ championship-winning supporting cast when he allowed Alex Caruso to leave for Chicago and traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma in a package for Westbrook.

Pelinka hoped to build a Big Three of elite talent to be supplemented by low-cost veterans, rather than homegrown or long-tenured Lakers. Instead, Pelinka's moves forced Vogel to rebuild his defense from scratch with inferior defensive players.

The Lakers didn't come close to matching the last two teams' defensive success, finishing 21st in defensive rating after being a top-three team in Vogel's first two seasons, and their offensive output couldn't make up for it with Davis frequently unavailable.

Topics: Los Angeles Lakers NBA Frank Vogel

Related

Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Sport
Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason
Sport
Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash

Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash
  • Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the "Colossus" during his career
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

BOGOTA: Former Colombian star midfielder Freddy Rincon is in critical condition following a collision between the vehicle he was traveling in and a bus, authorities said on Monday.

The 55-year-old former Real Madrid and Napoli player was taken to hospital suffering from a "severe head injury," said Dr. Laureano Quintero of the Imbanaco Grupo Quironsalud clinic in the southern city of Cali.

Rincon underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care in a "very critical condition ... his prognosis is reserved," said Quintero.

A Cali bus and "a truck seemingly carrying four people" collided at around 4:30 am (0930 GMT), said Edwing Candelo, the local transport undersecretary.

Five people were injured in the crash, including the bus driver, said Candelo.

Local media shared a video that showed the bus hitting the passenger side of the truck at a crossroads.

Candelo said the images "suggest that the traffic light was red when the truck crossed."

He said both the truck and bus could have been speeding.

The bus driver passed a breath test for alcohol, while Candelo said it was not known who was driving the truck.

Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the "Colossus" during his career.

He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

He played much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.

"All our prayers are with our world champion ... Stay strong Freddy," said Corinthians on Twitter.

"All our strenth and affection goes out to Freddy after the accident today," added Real Madrid on Twitter.

Topics: Freddy Rincon Colombia

Related

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
Sport
Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Sport
UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances

Bublik cuts short Wawrinka's return to ATP Tour after injury

Bublik cuts short Wawrinka's return to ATP Tour after injury
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Bublik cuts short Wawrinka's return to ATP Tour after injury

Bublik cuts short Wawrinka's return to ATP Tour after injury
  • The Swiss former world No. 3 has dropped to 236 in the rankings having last played on the main tour in Qatar in March 2021
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

MONTE CARLO: Stan Wawrinka lost to Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday as the three-time Grand Slam champion played his first ATP Tour match in 13 months.

Wawrinka, who won the Monte Carlo title in 2014, was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Bublik on his return from a left foot injury that forced him to undergo two surgeries last year.

"I'm still far away from where I want to be, but I think I'm (going in) the right direction," said Wawrinka.

The 37-year-old was unable to maintain the momentum against Bublik, 24, who claimed his first win at the event in two hours and five minutes.

"I think today was a positive match. It was a tough loss, of course, but I'm happy with the way I was playing," continued wild card entry Wawrinka.

"The body's getting much better.

"I was playing better, feeling better on the court of course physically. I spent a lot of mental energy to focus, to stay there as it was tough at the end. But I'm happy with what I have done today."

The former world No. 3 has dropped to 236 in the rankings having last played on the main tour in Qatar in March 2021.

The Swiss took his first tentative steps back on court at a second-tier Challenger event in Marbella last month but was defeated in the first round.

Bublik, ranked 36th, will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round, the Spaniard getting past Argentine qualifier Sebastian Baez 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Argentine Federico Delbonis beat Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to set up a clash with second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Italy's Fabio Fognini, ranked 32, took 2hr 29min to get past France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and next meets Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fellow Italian Jannik Sinner beating Croat Borna Coric 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman battled past Russian Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3 with the 12th seed next facing Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

On Tuesday, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will return to action against 46th ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Serb's only appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This year's tournament is being played in front of full crowds for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 event was cancelled and the 2021 edition staged behind closed doors.
 

Topics: ATP tour Stan Wawrinka Alexander Bublik

Related

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup
Sport
Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup
Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic
Sport
Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic

Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea

Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea

Bale in the spotlight ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Chelsea
  • The 32-year-old Bale, who spent last season on loan at former club Tottenham
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Just about everything has been going Real Madrid’s way recently, in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Not even the resounding 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the “clasico” at home a few weeks ago was enough to knock the Spanish league leaders off track.

But heading into Tuesday’s second leg against Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals, when Madrid would defend a 3-1 lead from the first match in London, some of the team’s focus was being directed toward Gareth Bale and his old feud with fans.

The 32-year-old Bale, who spent last season on loan at former club Tottenham, was loudly jeered by the Madrid crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after coming off the bench in the team’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday. Players and coach Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t avoid talking about it.

“When you jeer a player, you are jeering all of us,” Madrid midfielder Casemiro said Monday. “I didn’t like it because Bale is a historic player for this club. He has scored a lot of important goals for this club. When you jeer a player like him, you are jeering the history of this club. I hope that the fans will support all of us and will get excited about the game tomorrow. We need their support.”

Ancelotti, who included Bale in the squad for the second leg, had already talked about the importance of having fans and players on the same page.

“In a moment like this in the season, when we need every player, the unity between fans and the squad is a very important aspect,” Ancelotti said after the match against Getafe. “Bale is well, he has been practicing and wants to play and help the team, that’s the most important thing.”

Bale has long been at odds with Madrid fans, who feel he hasn’t made the club a priority and instead focuses on Wales’ national team. Many fans and Spanish media say Bale failed to consistently perform to his potential since joining the club in 2013 for a then-world record €100 million  (then $132 million).

“It’s tough,” veteran Madrid left back Marcelo said. “We are all important. At the end of the season, when we are playing for a lot of important things, we need to be united. The fans have to help us. But it is what it is and we have to remain calm. It’s a bit sad, but we have to keep working hard and move on.”

Bale last month spoke out against the psychological harm that professional athletes can receive from the media after a leading Spanish sports daily published a column entitled “The Welsh Parasite.” Bale accused the media of “encouraging anger and disappointment in fans.”

Bale helped Madrid win four European titles, scoring in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals. He has made only seven appearances and scored one goal with Madrid this season, though, while with Wales he has five goals in six matches.

Madrid will be back at the Bernabeu after having to play the home match against Chelsea in last year’s Champions League semifinals at the small Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at the team’s training center because of major renovation work. Madrid drew that game 1-1 before losing 2-0 in London.

Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain at the Bernabeu 3-1 to overturn a 1-0 loss in Paris in the round of 16. Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in that game, and the red-hot France striker got another three-goal performance in the first leg against Chelsea last week.

Madrid hadn’t lost in 14 consecutive matches at home before falling to Barcelona in the Spanish league in March.

“We didn’t lose our focus after the Barcelona loss,” Ancelotti said. “We handled the situation well.”

Madrid still has a 12-point league lead over Barcelona with seven matches to go, though the Catalan club has a game in hand.

Ancelotti rested Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the win against Getafe, and the coach said left back Ferland Mendy is expected to return to the starting lineup against Chelsea after recovering from a muscle problem. He will not count on suspended central defender Éder Militão, however.

Madrid have won 34 of its last 36 two-legged series in UEFA competitions, but it conceded more than three goals at home against Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League in 2019. The team lost 4-1 at the Bernabéu after a 2-1 win away and was eliminated.

Topics: real madrid Gareth Bale Spanish league

Related

Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1
Sport
Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Sport
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
Updated 11 April 2022
ALAM KHAN

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
  • One of the matches of the season ended in a 2-2 draw, which saw both teams attack with reckless abandon to leave the destiny of this year’s championship in the balance
Updated 11 April 2022
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

The words of Muhammad Ali could not be more apt following another titanic tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool in a fascinating Premier League title race that still remains in the balance.

An enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday left Pep Guardiola’s men with their one-point advantage at the top intact with just seven games remaining.

With the same dramatic outcome in both this season’s league encounters, it highlighted again how closely matched the rivals are in quality and mindset.

Neither could afford to lose this match, yet this was a game played with astonishing risk and even reckless abandon.

Such was the ferocity from both teams in a fearless and aggressive approach, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it a “boxing fight.”

“Both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock,” he said. “You can shake a bit and then the next knock is coming from the other team.”

Guardiola added: “I was watching the punches, we attack, they attack, with our weapons.”

In their 50th Premier League meeting, it was another no-holds barred contest between two of the greatest clubs ever to grace the game.

Their styles and success will define this era like others have done before. It is a battle for the ages — one to stand alongside the most revered and respected rivalries in world, not just English, football.

They have set a high benchmark over the past four seasons by playing to their strengths with a combination of confidence and class. It is a belief in their talent and trust in their methods.

Klopp called them “two heavyweights, chomping at each other” and this was their own “Rumble in the Jungle” or “Thrilla in Manila” — akin to Ali’s epic battles with George Foreman and Joe Frazier.

Guardiola’s side have the finesse and forward play shaped by creative intelligence, with their incisive fast breaks from the back enabling them to pummel the toughest of defenses.

How else could you describe the wonderfully clever Kevin De Bruyne or Joao Cancelo fashioning a raft of chances, from the middle or in spaces out wide, which should have put the game beyond Liverpool in the first half.

De Bruyne’s deflected drive for the opening goal — his sixth in as many games — was canceled out by Diogo Jota’s low effort, before a lofted Gabriel Jesus finish, on his first league start since January, had City in control at the break.

Klopp’s Reds, though, have the fighting spirit and firepower that can devastate opponents in an instant — one-punch specialists capable of delivering a knockout blow.

Within 47 seconds of the second-half restart they demonstrated that as Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with the leveller after being assisted by a delicious pass from Mohamed Salah, who came to life after the break.

There was little calm amid the frenzied chaos as Raheem Sterling’s effort was ruled offside by a marginal decision and Riyad Mahrez struck the outside of the post with a curling 30-yard free kick and then chipped over Alisson — and the bar — in injury time.

As galling as it was for the Algerian to err in such a manner, perhaps it was an omen.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Mahrez fired a late penalty over at Anfield in a goalless draw. City ended up winning the title by one point.

“It’s still in our hands,” said full-back Kyle Walker. “They have still got to catch us.”

But manager Guardiola rued the fact his side did not enjoy more reward for their display — and kill off Liverpool’s hopes.

“The seasons, being there all the time (in the Premier League title race], the way we perform, I admire how we think to break the defenses,” he saidd.

“But I have the feeling we missed opportunities to beat them, a feeling that we leave them alive.

“We know that the opponent will fight to the end. We know that one game dropped and we will not be champions.”

It is the same for Liverpool, and Klopp said: “It is a result we have to live with and can live with. Seven games to go for both teams and we will not stop chasing now.”

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes City will falter in the tense run-in, although his side have Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Spurs to follow in tough tests.

“Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League,” he said. “We’re just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are. It is seven games, a lot can happen. Hopefully we make it exciting. It might go down to the last day again.”

And May 22 might not be the end of their duel either.

After Champions League quarter-final second-leg ties in midweek — which could yet lead to a final showdown between them in Paris — City and Liverpool will meet at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal.

It means that the Reds still have the chance of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in one season, while City could claim three.

It is a fight to the finish — and few would be bold enough to predict the outcome.

Topics: football Manchester city Liverpool

Related

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
Sport
Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
Sport
Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason
  • Playoff-positioning chases went all the way down to the final moments
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments.

Now, move over, regular season.

The NBA’s postseason is finally here.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again, a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules that was made a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday, and will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round. The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on Sunday night with a win in Memphis, combined with Milwaukee's loss to Cleveland.

Charlotte will be without forward Gordon Hayward, announcing Sunday that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot.” Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks, meaning if the Hornets win twice in the play-in tournament and get into the postseason, he’ll likely miss most of Round 1, at minimum, as well.

Other matchups

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee will be seeded No. 3 in the East and will play No. 6 Chicago in a first-round series. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia will face fifth-seeded Toronto in another East matchup.

In the West, Golden State and Dallas are vying later Sunday to see who ends up No. 3, while Utah and Denver both have chances to be No. 5.

Scoring title

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia is the league’s scoring champion, averaging 30.6 points. He was held out of the 76ers’ finale Sunday, not that he needed it for any statistical reasons.

Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — becomes the first international player to win that title. Embiid is also the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Race to 82

Only five players were in position to play on Sunday and officially appear in all 82 regular-season games with their team this season: Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey, Washington’s Deni Avdija, Dallas’ Dwight Powell and the Warriors’ Kevon Looney.

They all appeared in games Sunday, completing the 82-game quest.

Having only five players get to 82 marked the fewest number of players in NBA history to have appeared in every game for a full regular season.

There were 11 players who appeared in all 72 games last season, which was shortened because of the pandemic. There were 14 every-game players in 2019-20, when teams played differing numbers of games, again because of the pandemic and then with not every team advancing to the restart bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Topics: basketball NBA

Related

Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Sport
Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game
Sport
Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game

Latest updates

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)
Makkah is a city embracing cultural, linguistic diversity
Foreigners come to Makkah from all over the world for religious purposes, and some stay back for economic purposes, where they often intermarry and contribute to enriching the cultural, social fabric of the society. (Shutterstock)
Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash
Colombian 'Colossus' Rincon critical after bus crash
Ethics and views on Palestinians at heart of controversial Illinois congressional battle
The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
At least one person killed, 3 injured in explosion near Lebanon’s Sidon
At least one person killed, 3 injured in explosion near Lebanon’s Sidon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.