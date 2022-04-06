Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout

You are here

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shoots against Indiana Pacers' Jalen Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP)
  • Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game
INDIANAPOLIS: Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night that moved them into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.

Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in the first half, helping Philadelphia take control with a 49-point second quarter that led to an 82-59 halftime lead.

Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana, which has lost a season-worst eight in a row.

SUNS 121 LAKERS 110

PHOENIX: Devin Booker scored 32 points and Phoenix won its franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race.

It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers.

Playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, Los Angeles lost their seventh straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix (63-16), which avoided its first three-game losing streak this season.

NETS 118 ROCKETS 105

NEW YORK: Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Brooklyn beat Houston to improve its position in the race for play-in seeding.

Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 18 points, Bruce Brown had 15 and Cam Thomas 13 for the Nets. Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

With Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte all losing, the Nets climbed into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind the Cavaliers. The No. 7 seed host a game to open the tournament.

Kevin Porter Jr scored a season-high 36 points and Jalen Green added 30 for the Rockets.

RAPTORS 11 HAWKS 108

TORONTO: Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta.

Chris Boucher scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 14, Fred VanVleet 12 and Precious Achiuwa 11. Toronto have won 12 of 16. The victory, coupled with Cleveland’s loss at Orlando, ensured the Raptors (46-33) will finish no lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Sixth place is the last guaranteed postseason spot, with teams finishing in the Nos. 7-10 spots headed for the play-in tournament.

Trae Young had 26 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who lost for the first time in six games and locked themselves into a play-in berth. Atlanta (41-38) and Brooklyn are 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Cleveland.

JAZZ 121 GRIZZLIES 115, OT

SALT LAKE CITY: Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and Utah clinched a playoff berth by beating Memphis in overtime.

Jordan Clarkson also finished with 22 points for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 10 boards off the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones added 24 points and Desmond Bane had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Memphis played without their top two scorers. Ja Morant (right knee soreness) and Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness) were both inactive.

BUCKS 127 BULLS 106

CHICAGO: Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Milwaukee overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch their fourth straight Central Division championship with a victory over Chicago.

The defending NBA champion Bucks haven’t been on a run like this since Don Nelson’s teams won seven consecutive division titles in the 1980s.

They took control early and completed a four-game season sweep of Chicago even though DeMar DeRozan scored 40 for the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul.

Lopez had his best performance after missing most of the season because of a back injury. Khris Middleton scored 19.

PELICANS 123 KINGS 109

SACRAMENTO, Calif.: CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and New Orleans secured a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament by beating Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans (35-44), who never trailed. New Orleans have won four of five.

Damian Jones had 22 points the Kings, eliminated from playoff contention Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.

HEAT 144 HORNETS 115

MIAMI: Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and Miami moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory over Charlotte.

Miami won their fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total in franchise history, while the Hornets allowed 144 for the second consecutive game after a 144-112 loss Saturday at Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 and Duncan Robinson broke out of a recent scoring slump with 21 points for the Heat, who need to win one of their two remaining games to secure the top spot in the East. Robinson shot 7 of 11 on 3-pointers after averaging 5.7 points in his previous six games, including two scoreless outings.

Miami finished 23 of 42 from 3-point range. Herro was 8 of 14 from behind the arc and tied Dwyane Wade’s single-game record for points by a Heat reserve.

Miles Bridges scored 29 points and LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 14 assists for Charlotte, which dropped to 10th in the East but has clinched a berth in the play-in tournament.

SPURS 116 NUGGETS 97

DENVER: Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help San Antonio move closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament by defeating Denver.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington.

The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won a regular-season game in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017. But it wasn’t easy even after San Antonio built a lead that stretched to 21 late in the second quarter.

The Nuggets cut it to four early in the fourth, only to see the Spurs go on a 14-2 surge to regain momentum.

MAGIC 120 CAVALIERS 115

ORLANDO, Fla.: Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Cleveland to stop a six-game losing streak.

Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic.

Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, who have dropped eight of 10 and are locked into the play-in tournament. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining.

Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points and six assists for Orlando in his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.

WIZARDS 132 TIMBERWOLVES 114

MINNEAPOLIS: Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control against Minnesota.

Rui Hachimura tied a season high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Washington. The Wizards were coming off a 144-102 loss at Boston to open their three-game road trip but have won five of seven.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while D’Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference, almost out of time to climb above the cut and avoid the play-in tournament with two regular-season games remaining.

THUNDER 98 TRAIL BLAZERS 94

OKLAHOMA CITY: Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Oklahoma City top Portland.

Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Georgios Kalaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.

Keon Johnson scored 18 points and Greg Brown III and Ben McLemore each had 17 for Portland, which lost its eighth straight.

The Trail Blazers led 82-67 heading into the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City held Portland to 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting in the final 12 minutes.

AUGUSTA, Ga.: Rory McIlroy was sounding like an old man.

He reminisced about his first Masters — just 13 years ago — like it was ancient history. He conceded that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rose with excitement as he talked of playing in the par-3 contest with young daughter Poppy in tow.

“It’s funny. When you don’t have children, the par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought,” he mused. “Then, once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way."

Should we book you a table for the early bird special, Mr. McIlroy?

Not so fast. Sure, he's no longer the youngest guy on the course, but at 32 he's far from the oldest.

“I still feel like time’s on my side,” McIlroy said Tuesday, snapping back to reality. “I’ve got a few more gray hairs than I used to, but I’m still young at heart.”

Yet, with each passing year, he seems a little further away from one of golf's greatest achievements, a capper to his career that once seemed as sure a thing as the azaleas blooming during Masters week.

McIlroy hasn't won a major championship in nearly eight years. More than a decade has passed since he threw away his best chance to win the Masters with a horrific back nine on Sunday.

A career Grand Slam?

That's no longer an obsession, not like it was for the cherub-faced, moppy-haired phenom from Holywood (Northern Ireland, that is), turning up for his first Masters at the age of 19.

“I would say less pressure,” McIlroy said. “I’m maybe at a different stage of my life where back then golf was everything. Obviously, look, it’s still very, very important, but maybe back then I would think that, I don't know, like I was unfulfilled if I didn’t win one.”

The Masters remains the only missing link on his majors resume. He won his first US Open in 2011 just two months after his Augusta meltdown. In 2012, he claimed the first of two PGA Championships. In 2014, the greatest year of his career, he won the British Open and another PGA.

Funny how it worked out.

Back in the spring of 2011, it sure looked like the Masters would be the first of his major titles.

McIlroy dominated over the first three days, leading after every round and going into Sunday with a commanding four-stroke advantage. He got off to a shaky start that day but was still ahead as he made the turn.

Just nine holes to go.

Then, everything fell apart. He hit his tee shot at No. 10 so far left they're probably still looking for it. He made a four-putt double bogey at 12. He finished with an 8-over 80, barely visible in the rearview mirror of winner Charl Schwartzel.

McIlroy shrugged off that huge disappointment in the best way possible. Over the 2 1/2 years that followed, he fully lived up to the greatness that was predicted of him.

And, yet, the green jacket has eluded him.

It's a glaring hole in his record, but he's not discouraged.

“I know if I play well,” McIlroy said, “I’ll give myself chances to win this golf tournament.”

He has finished in the top 10 at Augusta National a half-dozen times, not really close to winning most of those years but always in the mix.

McIlroy's first shot at the career Grand Slam came at the 2015 Masters, but he ran into Jordan Spieth during a virtually unbeatable stretch in his career. Four rounds under par, including a 68 and 66 on the weekend, was only good enough to finish six strokes behind the Texan.

Four years ago, McIlroy played in the final group on Sunday with Patrick Reed and came out aggressive, hoping to wipe out a three-stroke deficit. The result was a 74 that left him six shots behind Reed.

McIlroy learned a painful lesson that day, one that he's still struggling to apply at the Masters.

“Patience, discipline, don’t make big numbers.," he said. “For me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it’s the way to play around this place. You don’t have to do anything spectacular.”

If McIlroy can put together four unspectacular rounds, he might be wearing a green jacket come Sunday evening.

The one everyone thought he would surely have by now.

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea

Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea
  • Madrid remain hopeful Ancelotti will test negative and join up with the squad on Wednesday - but Courtois said the players can cope without the Italian
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said on Tuesday Romelu Lukaku's lack of playing time at Chelsea is "strange" but believes his Belgian compatriot will come good under Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has fallen out of favour under Tuchel this season, with Kai Havertz expected to lead the line in Wednesday's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

"I know Romelu is a really great striker. Obviously, it is a bit strange not to see him play that much lately," Courtois said in a press conference ahead of the first leg.

"He is a guy with an enormous quality. He finds the goal easily.

"Obviously, there are other great strikers at Chelsea. I understand it is not always easy when the team is winning, obviously, the manager keeps playing the same players.

"But I'm sure he will get through it. Sometimes you just need a little adaptation. I had the same thing in my first season at Real Madrid, it wasn't easy. I'm sure he will come through."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has not travelled with the squad to London as he is still isolating at home due to his positive test for COVID last week.

Madrid remain hopeful Ancelotti will test negative and join up with the squad on Wednesday - but Courtois said the players can cope without the Italian.

"We know how he is, how he wants us to train and he participated in a chat with us by video call," saif Courtois. "Obviously there is a difference if he is on the bench and can participate more, but in Celta Vigo (on Saturday) the technical team did very well."

Madrid were outplayed by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals last year when they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate, before Chelsea went on to beat Manchester City in the final.

"That was different, it was without fans, in the semifinal, later in the season, it's a new season and another game," said Courtois.

Tuchel said Chelsea want to "prove a point" at Stamford Bridge as they seek to bounce back from their shock 4-1 defeat by Brentford.

The European champions lost for the first time at the weekend since owner Roman Abramovich announced he was selling the club last month, collapsing after taking the lead in their Premier League match.

Tuchel suggested 13-times winners Madrid were not the powerhouse they once were when they won three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, but said they still had bags of experience.

"I think it's normal that cycles like this change at some point and this is what... happened to them," he said at his press conference on the eve of Wednesday's match.

"But we should be very aware that teams with this kind of experience, this kind of flair and this kind of quality can produce special performances and special nights and special occasions.

"For us it's also a pretty special occasion to play against Real Madrid in a quarter-final. That's why we feel also pretty excited and we don't lose too much sleep to think about where they are in Europe.

"We want to prove a point tomorrow again. We want to prove it to ourselves and that's the target and the occasion is special and the opponent is special."

Tuchel said he did not have concerns over the commitment of defender Andreas Christensen, who is understood to be close to completing a free-transfer move to Barcelona.

"Maybe it is a bit more challenging for him than normal, in a moment where everything is clear or where you are fully committed to your club you play for at the moment, which is obvious, but maybe he cleared his future," said the Chelsea boss. "I don't know it yet."

He added: "He is our player and we want to have the most of him and he needs to be focused. This is his job. He needs to be determined and this is what we expect from him and I think we can expect it."

Liverpool, Manchester City take first-leg lead in Champions League clashes

Liverpool, Manchester City take first-leg lead in Champions League clashes
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

Liverpool, Manchester City take first-leg lead in Champions League clashes

Liverpool, Manchester City take first-leg lead in Champions League clashes
  • Both City and Atletico have reached the Champions League final but have never lifted the trophy
  • Benfica, playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 after eliminating Ajax in the last 16
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, LISBON: Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found their way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden's vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle.

“We knew it was going to be pretty tough to create some opportunities,” De Bruyne said. “The first half was tight, but we didn’t give anything away and in the second half had a couple of chances. It was good that we took one.”

Both City and Atletico have reached the Champions League final but have never lifted the trophy.

Atletico played their usual cagey game as coach Diego Simeone had promised.

The first half was played at a slow tempo with City controlling most of the ball but, despite having all of its outfield players in the final third at times, being unable to create openings.

De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo both had efforts deflected wide and Aymeric Laporte missed the target with a header.

Ilkay Gundogan shot well over and Rodri had a long-range effort blocked before De Bruyne had a penalty appeal turned down and John Stones also missed.

“It is very hard," De Bruyne said. “They played almost five at the back and five in midfield, it is very hard to find the spaces.”

It was not until the second half that the hosts tried to inject more pace into their play. That did open the game up slightly and Atletico almost capitalized with a couple of breaks from deep. Antoine Griezmann wasted one opening with a poor pass and Marcos Llorente chipped tamely at goalkeeper Ederson from another.

However, City also began to threaten more as Gundogan had an effort deflected wide and Laporte went close with a header.

City appealed for another penalty for a push by Reinildo on Sterling but it was not given. That proved Sterling’s final involvement as manager Pep Guardiola took him off in the move that changed the game.

Foden, who came on alongside Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, teed up De Bruyne for the goal.

Foden created another chance for De Bruyne soon after following a tricky run to the byline but this time Atletico had enough players back to block.

“The way we played was good because we didn’t give anything away,” De Bruyne said. “You need to be calm and patient, try to find the balls and the spaces because they were compact.”

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's victory

It just had to be Luis Diaz.

The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a throughball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After all, Diaz was playing for Porto, Benfica’s big rival in Portugal, until he was signed by Liverpool in January. No wonder he was whistled by home fans — and even targeted with objects thrown from the stands — as he wheeled away in celebration following his crucial third goal in the 87th minute.

It was a brilliantly taken goal, too, as Diaz latched onto Naby Keita’s deflected pass that split Benfica's defense before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting his finish into the unguarded net from a tight angle.

“He got a nice reception, didn't he?” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said, smiling. “It was a good finish for him and a really important goal for us. It gives us a two-goal cushion, which makes a difference.”

Diaz, who was jeered whenever he touched the ball, played a big part in Liverpool’s second goal, too, when he nodded down a pinpoint long pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold to allow Sadio Mane to tap home from close range in the 34th. That built on Liverpool’s opener scored by Ibrahima Konaté — the center back’s first for the club — off an outswinging corner from Robertson in the 17th minute.

Benfica, playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 after eliminating Ajax in the last 16, could easily have been further behind by halftime as Liverpool pressed high and was much sharper with its passing. But the hosts took the game more to the six-time European champions in the second half and Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez capitalized on a mistake by Konaté to pull a goal back in the 49th.

Konaté blotted what was otherwise a strong defensive display by failing to clear Rafa Silva's cross from the right. The ball went through his legs and landed at the feet of Núñez, who took a couple of touches and delivered a composed, sidefooted finish beyond the sprawling Konaté and into the bottom corner.

There were a few more rocky moments for Liverpool — in one of them, goalkeeper Alisson Becker was almost dispossessed on the edge of his area by Silva — before Diaz’s strike ensured Jurgen Klopp’s team would clinch a fifth straight win in all competitions.

“Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough," Klopp said. “Benfica fought for their lives. We gave them a little bit too much but they deserved the goal as well."

Still, the Reds passed the latest test in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, with the semifinals now in sight. They have already won the English League Cup, are in the semifinals of the FA Cup, and are one point behind leader Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klopp even took the option of bringing off star attackers Mane and Mohamed Salah in the 61st minute, perhaps with the league showdown against City on Sunday in mind.

City also will go into that game on the back of a win in Tuesday's other quarterfinal, 1-0 over Atletico Madrid.

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
  • The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning
  • “As of right now," Woods said, “I feel like I'm going to play”
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters.
The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
“As of right now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”
There had been plenty of signals in recent days that Woods was on the cusp of deciding it was time to play again. He came to Augusta National for a practice round last week, then returned Sunday — saying he’d be “a game-time decision” — and Monday for more. On Tuesday morning, with bad weather in the forecast, he spent plenty of time in the practice areas.
“It’s great to be back,” Woods said.
Woods played in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event, and when those rounds were over he flatly dismissed any notion that his game was tour-ready again.
“I can’t compete against these guys right now, no,” Woods said on Dec. 19. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”
About 3-1/2 months later, Woods apparently feels differently. If he plays, he’ll be in the Masters for the 24th time; he’s finished in the top five 12 times in his previous 23 appearances.
Thursday’s opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year’s pandemic-delayed Masters.
He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021 when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.
Woods’ injuries from that crash were so severe that doctors considered right leg amputation, before reassembling the limb by placing a rod in the tibia and using screws and pins to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.
“It’s been a tough, tough year ... but here we are,” Woods said.

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
  • Villarreal are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus
  • Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Villarreal know their chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether they can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski.
And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when their defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
Villarreal defender Pau Torres said the squad has enough experience facing some of the world’s top forward and will be ready for the task at hand beginning in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
“These are the challenges we enjoy,” Torres told Marca TV. “Each striker has his style and we will make sure we know how to make things difficult for Lewandowski. He is a very complete striker. Sometimes it seems like he’s not doing much, but in the end he’s always a threat.”
Torres faced Lewandowski with Spain in last year’s European Championship, a 1-1 draw in the group stage when Lewandowski scored a second-half equalizer.
Vlahovic also scored against Villarreal in the first leg of the round of 16, getting on the board in the first minute at La Cerámica Stadium, but neither the Serbian striker nor teammate Álvaro Morata could find the net in the second leg in Italy — a surprising 3-0 win by the modest Spanish club.
Villarreal also faced Cristiano Ronaldo twice in the group stage, with the forward scoring a goal in each of Manchester United’s victories.
Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches. He has more than 50 goals this season for his club and his country and is ranked third in the all-time list of Champions League scorers, behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions.
“He has very good numbers and any team would like to have these types of players,” said Torres, who scored one of the goals in Villarreal’s win at Juventus in the second leg. “We will have to do a good job to contain him and keep him from scoring against us.”
Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros said coach Unai Emery — who is in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time — will have the team prepared to face the powerful Bayern squad.
“He pays attention to detail. He dissects everything so players have everything as easy as possible or as many solutions as they need before a match,” Trigueros said. “We have many discussions with him and he’s very talkative, and he gets through to the players. Everyone around him spends hours watching videos so the players have everything they need.”
Villarreal are coming off its second consecutive Spanish league defeat — a 2-0 loss at second-to-last-place Levante, when Emery didn’t rest many of his regular starters.
Villarreal, the defending Europa League winner, are back in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Their best campaign was a semifinal appearance in 2006, when they lost to Arsenal.
“Villarreal has a coach with a lot of experience at winning on the international stage,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “The team are very experienced and we will need to figure out how to break them down.”
Bayern made it to the last eight 10 times in the last 11 seasons. The team are playing in the quarterfinals for a record 20th time.
The second leg is next week in Munich.
The winner of the series will play either Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinals.

