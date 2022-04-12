You are here

Ethics and views on Palestinians at heart of controversial Illinois congressional battle

The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
The dome of the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
ALI YOUNES

  • Two Democratic candidates standing for election in the same district, which has a large Palestinian population, trade allegations about each other’s impropriety
  • Sean Casten highlighted a House Ethics Committee investigation into opponent Marie Newman; she said he is facing a Federal Election Commission probe
ATLANTA: A hotly contested congressional race in the Chicago area between two members of Congress from the same party has descended into accusations of ethical improprieties.
Representative Sean Casten has accused Representative Marie Newman, a fellow Democratic, of ethical violations over the latter’s legal dispute with Palestinian American academic Iymen Chehade.
Casten has demanded that Newman share the details of an undisclosed legal settlement with Chehade in 2021 relating to an employment agreement signed in 2018, before she was elected to Congress.
“I first ran for Congress in 2018, in part in response to the ethical lapses of Donald Trump,” Casten said in a statement. “Public service is a trust and our entire democracy is jeopardized when voters have reason to believe that any elected officials are placing our personal self-interest above the public good. Ethics matters.” In the statement, he accused Newman of “bribery.”
Casten and Newman currently represent separate districts in Illinois, the 6th and 3rd respectively, but after recent boundary changes the latter decided to challenge the former in the Democratic primary for the redrawn 6th Congressional District.
The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan independent agency, conducted an investigation last year into allegations that Newman promised Chehade a job in exchange for him agreeing not to run against her. The board did not explicitly accuse Newman of “bribery” at the conclusion of its investigation but in October it recommended that the House Ethics Committee look into the matter further, which it is doing.
Chehade advised the Newman campaign on issues relating to Palestinian rights and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories before she was elected. After she was elected, in 2020, he filed a lawsuit accusing her of reneging on a written agreement to hire him if she won the race.
The lawsuit was settled out of court in June last year but the details were not made public and a non-disclosure agreement is in place. Chehade began working for Newman shortly after the case was settled and continues to do so. He is also currently running as a candidate for Congress in the redrawn 3rd District.
Newman is considered a progressive Democrat and a supporter of peace and justice for Palestinians. As such she enjoys the support of the majority of Palestinian Americans in her district. The redrawn 6th District has the largest concentration of Palestinian Americans in the country.
In a statement to Arab News, Newman denied any wrongdoing and accused Casten of alleged ethical and financial improprieties, highlighting a federal investigation of his financial and business dealings.
“Voters should be aware of several recent lawsuits encompassing Rep. Casten, after being accused of an effort to enrich himself at others’ expense, as well as the current federal investigation in which Rep. Casten is accused of a federal felony for illegally coordinating his campaign and his father’s super PAC against former female primary opponent, Kelly Mazeski,” Newman said.
A super PAC is a political action committee that can raise unlimited amounts of campaign funding from corporations, unions and individuals but is not permitted to contribute to or coordinate directly with political parties or candidates.
Newman added: “Rep. Casten never answered questions about his current and active FEC (Federal Election Commission) complaint and investigation into the allegation of a federal felony where he, his campaign and his father’s super PAC illegally coordinated to oust a progressive female primary opponent, all under one roof.”
Her supporters claim that the local mainstream media has failed to properly scrutinize Casten’s alleged impropriety.
Newman supports efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians. She voted for congressional bills that aimed to attach improvements to the human rights of Palestinians as conditions for US foreign aid to Israel, which angered right-wing and pro-Israeli groups in the US. She also voted last year against a bill for $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was approved.
Casten, meanwhile, has the support of several Jewish organizations including the Democratic Majority for Israel, Jewish Democrat Council of America, and J Street.
Tarek Khalil, a Palestinian American activist from the 6th District told Arab News that Casten advocates the kind of “liberal Zionist lines” that do not bring any improvement to the lives of Palestinians who have been suffering under Israeli military occupation since 1967.
Newman, he said, “has a proven record when it comes advocating for Palestinians’ rights.”
Tammy Georgiou, a voter in the district, told the Arab News that as a woman and a progressive democrat, Casten’s history and behavior relating to his contest against his former female primary opponent made her feel “uncomfortable.”
She added: “I am a woman voter and Casten’s attacks on progressive women candidates are worrisome.”

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial
Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial

Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial
  • Paxlovid is the second antiviral to be added to the trial after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
LONDON: Britain will expand access to Pfizer’s oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer’s new pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, was made available to thousands of people with compromised immune systems in Britain in February.
Now Paxlovid is being added to the Panoramic national study in England, which is making antivirals available to a wide number of patients while collecting data on how the drugs should best be used in a vaccinated adult population.
Paxlovid was shown to reduce the relative risk of death or hospitalization by nearly 90 percent in clinical trials of high risk individuals given the treatment for five days. Currently it is advised to be taken during the early stages of COVID, though last month was added to another trial for hospitalized patients.
Britain has reported 170,000 deaths from COVID-19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited antivirals as part of his plan to learn to live with the virus, saying they can cut deaths among those who do not benefit as much from vaccine protection, such as the immunosuppressed.
“As we learn to live with COVID, the UK continues to lead the way in using cutting-edge treatments which have already saved the lives of many of the country’s most vulnerable patients,” health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.
The Panoramic study is open to adults over age 50, or those aged between 18 and 49 who have underlying health conditions that may put them at higher risk for severe COVID.
Paxlovid is the second antiviral to be added to the trial after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that did not perform as well in its pivotal clinical trial.
The health ministry said that 20,000 people had joined the Panoramic study to generate data on molnupiravir, with a further 17,500 people to be enrolled to access Paxlovid.

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger traded barbs on Monday as they began a final fortnight of campaigning ahead of a run-off vote set to be much closer than their 2017 contest.
After a first round of voting on Sunday, Macron came top with 27.85 percent, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen finished second at 23.15 percent, final results showed on Monday.
As the top two finishers, they advanced to a second round scheduled for April 24.
Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came close to qualifying for the run-off after a late surge gave him a score of just under 22 percent.
The Macron-Le Pen duel is a replay of the 2017 election final from which Macron emerged victorious with 66 percent. This time, however, polls suggest it will be a closer contest.
Making an aggressive start to the next phase of the campaign, Macron headed to deprived former mining and steel-making areas of northern France that have become Le Pen strongholds.
“I’m not going to pretend nothing happened, I have heard the message from those who voted for the extremes, including those who voted for Ms Le Pen,” Macron told a scrum of journalists who followed him in Denain.
“I realize that people will vote for me to stop her, but I want to convince people. So I may possibly round out my project” with more social welfare measures, he said.
Macron later said he was prepared to raise the state pension age from 62 to 64 — rather than 65 as his campaign program pledged — to avoid “too many tensions” and “build a consensus.”
In an interview with the Voix du Nord newspaper, he called Le Pen a “demagogue,” saying she was “someone who said to people what they want to hear at the moment they want to hear it.”
Le Pen met with her campaign team Monday morning before heading to visit a cereal farmer in the central Yonne region, which placed her first in Sunday’s vote.
Returning to the main priority of French people — and the focus of all her campaigning — she accused Macron of doing too little to help voters with the rising cost of living.
“Anticipating events is absolutely essential. At the moment, we’re improvising,” she said, before repeating her promises to slash taxes on food and fuel.
The arch-nationalist, 53, also denied that she planned for France to leave the European Union, saying instead she wanted to “change the structure” of the 27-member club.
Polls gauging second-round voting intentions mostly point to around 53 percent for Macron and 47 percent for Le Pen.
But one poll by the Ifop-Fiducial group suggested Macron could have only a razor-thin win with 51 percent versus 49 percent.
While opponents accuse her of being divisive and racist, Le Pen has sought to project a more moderate image in this campaign and has focused on voters’ daily worries over inflation.
Both candidates will now scramble to woo voters of their defeated first-round rivals.
“We’re going to have to win over the French people who didn’t vote for Emmanuel Macron in the first round,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the France Inter broadcaster on Monday.
In an early boost for the president, Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussel, Socialist Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot of the Greens and right-wing Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse said they would vote for him to prevent the far-right leader coming to power.
Melenchon told his supporters not to give a “single vote” to Le Pen, but he stopped short of backing Macron directly.
“If Macron wants to convince our voters, he’s going have to work for it,” said Melenchon’s campaign director, Manuel Bompard.
Meanwhile Le Pen’s far-right rival Eric Zemmour, who garnered just over seven percent on Sunday, threw his weight behind her.
A pivotal moment in the next stage of the campaign will come on April 20 when the two candidates take part in a live TV debate, just like five years ago when a better-prepared Macron won the day.
But this time will be different, said political scientist Brice Teinturier.
Macron, he said, “is no longer the new candidate representing a kind of freshness” while Le Pen “is no longer the person people automatically reject.”
Macron is expected to target her past admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an explosive issue during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Marine Le Pen is the candidate for depending on Russia,” Macron told the Voix du Nord.
The candidates from France’s traditional parties of government — the Socialists and the Republicans — suffered humiliating defeats.
Sunday’s vote spelled disaster for Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, who won only 1.75 percent, a historic low for the party.
The vote for Pecresse’s Republicans collapsed to 4.78 percent from 20 percent in 2017.
On Monday, Pecresse admitted her campaign finances, which included five million euros ($5.5 million) of her own money, were in a “critical” state, and called for donations from supporters.
Public campaign spending reimbursements are drastically reduced for candidates who fail to reach five percent.
Abstention on Sunday hit 26 percent, a sharp increase from the first round in 2017.

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes
  • Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans
UNITED NATIONS: Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday.
Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency programs director who just returned from Ukraine, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.” He said it is something he hadn’t before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.
“They have been forced to leave everything behind — their homes, their schools and, often, their family members,” he told the UN Security Council. “I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety, and children saddened that they are unable to get back to school.”
Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives. He said most of the children were removed from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol and taken to eastern Donetsk and then to the Russian city of Taganrog, he said.
Fontaine said UNICEF has heard the same reports, but added that “we don’t have yet the access that we need to have to be able to look and verify and see if we can assist.”
He said that of Ukraine’s refugee children, 2.8 million are displaced within Ukraine and 2 million more are in other countries. At the same time, he said, nearly half the estimated 3.2 million children still in their homes in Ukraine “may be at risk of not having enough food,” with those in besieged cities like Mariupol facing the most dire situation.
Fontaine said school closings are affecting the education of 5.7 million younger children and 1.5 million students in higher education.
“Hundreds of schools and educational facilities have been attacked or used for military purposes,” he said. “Others are serving as shelters for civilians.”
The council also heard from Sima Bahous, the executive director of the UN Women agency, who recently returned from Moldova, which is hosting an estimated 95,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Bahous said her agency is increasingly hearing allegations of rape and sexual violence. She said Moldova’s government and border police are also very concerned at the risk of human trafficking, especially of young women and unaccompanied teenagers.
“The combination of mass displacement with the large presence of conscripts and mercenaries, and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians, has raised all red flags,” she said.
Ukraine’s ambassador said his country’s prosecutor’s office is now investigating a case in the Kyiv region in which a Russia soldier is alleged to have killed a local resident and then repeatedly raped his wife in their home. He said the alleged perpetrator has been identified.
Kyslytsya said the Prosecutor General’s Office, in cooperation with investigation agencies and health facilities, is also installing “a special mechanism” to document cases of sexual violence by Russian soldiers.
The Security Council meeting on the impact of the war on women and children was convened by the US and Albania during Britain’s presidency of the body.
The three countries, Ukraine and other council members attacked Russia for creating the dire situation for women and children, which Russian deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky vehemently denied.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that when men like Russian President Vladimir Putin “start wars, women and children get displaced,” hurt, raped and abused, and they die.
“Since the start of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Russia has bombed orphanages and maternity hospitals,” she said. “We’ve seen mass graves with dead children stacked on top of each other.”
Albanian Ambassador Ferit Hoxha accused Russia of committing “unspeakable crimes” every day, including burning civilians, throwing bodies in mass graves, shooting into playgrounds, attacking schools on purpose, and leaving all Ukrainians suffering, especially women and children.
“In their normal life, children draw parents, houses and trees. Russia’s war has made Ukraine kids draw bombs, tanks and weapons,” Hoxha said.
Both the US and Albanian ambassadors, and many others, pointed to the discovery of bodies, some with hands tied behind their backs, in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv following the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the missile that killed at least 52 mainly women and children at the train station in eastern Kramatorsk. Hoxha noted that the missile had “a vicious signature, `for our children.’”
Polyansky blamed “Ukrainian Nazis” for civilian killings in Bucha and the bombing at the Kramatorsk station, which he called “a classic false flag operation.”
He accused Ukraine and its public relations experts, along with the West, of promoting “fakes and propaganda” as part of “the information war unleashed against Russia.”
“That war is as intense as the military operations on the ground,” he said.
Lord Tariq Ahmad of Britain, who presided over the meeting, countered that Russia again was trying to deflect from the reality on the ground “by what can only be described as quite extraordinary statements, and even lies.”
“Yet, what is true, what is fact, is that Russian attacks on civilians and residential areas have been truly barbaric,” he said.

Suffering of Ukrainian women and kids could ‘destroy a generation,’ says UN expert

Suffering of Ukrainian women and kids could ‘destroy a generation,’ says UN expert
  • Russian envoy accused West of ‘Russophobic propaganda,’ creating ‘an agency of fakes’ with the Ukrainians, and said attack on Kramatorsk station was staged
  • A UNICEF official told the Security Council that in three decades of working in the humanitarian sector he has never seen as much destruction in such a short time
NEW YORK: Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, warned the Security Council on Monday that the trauma experienced by Ukrainian women and children since the start of the war in the country could blight a generation.

In particular she highlighted allegations of rape and other sexual violence, along with the risk of human trafficking, as she called for an independent investigation in an attempt to ensure the perpetrators face justice.

“Young women who left their homes at night, families who are separated, the constant fear of the future — this trauma risks destroying a generation,” Bahous said as she urged the international community to continue its efforts to provide support for civilians in Ukraine and advance the cause of peace.

“The combination of mass displacement with the large presence of conscripts and mercenaries, and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians, has raised all red flags.”

Bahous was speaking during a meeting of the Security Council requested by the US and Albania to discuss the effects of the war on women and children, particularly in terms of education and the political participation of women.

The meeting was chaired by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK minister of state for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth, and the British prime minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict. The UK holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

Monday’s meeting took place amid concerns about the plight of civilians following the intensification of hostilities in the eastern Donbas region and the Khersonska, Kharkivska and Dnipropetrovska oblasts, or administrative districts.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that heavy fighting and airstrikes on government- and nongovernment-controlled areas in Luhansk Oblast have destroyed critical water and electricity infrastructure and health facilities, leaving millions of civilians without access to life-saving services and aid.

Meanwhile, Bahous shared with the Security Council the experiences of “exhausted, anxious, fearful” women and children she met during her recent visit to Moldova, which is hosting about 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the vast majority of whom are women, children or elderly.

She said the risk of human trafficking is growing as the situation becomes more desperate, with young women and unaccompanied teenagers particularly at risk.

Despite all of the horrors and danger, she added, female employees of humanitarian organizations and other aid and support services for women continue to work tirelessly and play a vital role in tending to the needs of the most vulnerable in the country.

“Women make up 80 per cent of all health and social workers in Ukraine and many of them chose not to evacuate,” Bahous said.

“We have seen members of parliament continue to fulfill their duties (while) bombs fell around Kyiv. And we have seen the deputy prime minister engaged in the humanitarian response. I have seen Ukrainian women refugees in Moldova working in the shelters and taking on roles to support each other.”

She called on the Security Council to “continue to use all avenues for peace.” Lamenting the fact that Ukrainian women are largely absent from any ongoing negotiations, Bahous called on the Security Council and all UN member states and humanitarian partners to ensure the participation of women and girls, including members of marginalized groups, in all decision-making, peace, diplomacy and humanitarian efforts.

“Without this, we will not have peace, development or human security,” she said.

Manuel Fontaine, the director of UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programs, who visited Ukraine last week, said that in his three-decade career in the humanitarian sector he has never seen “so much damage caused in so little time.”

He said at least 142 children are known to have been killed and 229 injured during the war but added that the true numbers are likely to be much higher.

Fontaine condemned the “unconscionable” attack on Kramatorsk railway station on Friday while civilians were waiting to board trains and flee the area. It caused at least 50 deaths and injured 100 people. Fontaine said it was only one of many incidents in which there was a blatant disregard for the lives of civilians. Many of the members of the Security Council also condemned the attack.

Fontaine said that of the estimated 3.2 million children who remain with their families in their homes in Ukraine, nearly half could be at risk of not having enough food. In cities heavily targeted by Russian forces, such Mariupol and Kerson, he said, families have gone weeks without running water, sanitation services, regular supplies of food, or medical care.

Hundreds of schools have been attacked or are being used for warfare, he added, which means that 5.7 million schoolchildren and 1.5 million university students nationwide are being deprived of their education.

“The math is simple,” Fontaine said. “Every day the war continues, children will continue to suffer. As humanitarians, you can count on us to continue doing our work but there is only so much we can do. It is time to end this war. Ukraine’s children cannot afford to wait.”

Council members accused “Putin’s soldiers” of ignoring the basic tenets of the Geneva convention, including the essential distinction to be made between civilians and combatants, according to Lord Ahmad, who said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “fears the constituency of women and civil society.”

Many council members called for all incidents involving attacks on civilians, including the one on Kramatorsk railway station, to be investigated.

However, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, dismissed the meeting as “Russophobic propaganda (with a) clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists.”

He accused Western nations of distorting and discrediting his country’s “special military operation” and deliberately hiding certain events. He said the information war “unleashed against Russia is as intense as the battles on the war ground,” and that Ukraine and the West have turned into “an agency for the creation of fakes.”

Polyanskiy added that Russia has “irrefutable evidence of (such fake) staging in Bucha” and claimed that the attack on Kramatorsk was staged to “overshadow” this. He called it a “classic false-flag operation by Ukrainian Nazis” who, he said, are planning many further staged provocations, including the discovery of mass graves.

He again compared what he called “Ukrainian nationalist battalions” to Nazis and accused them of “new depths of unbridled cruelty and blind radicalism in line with Daesh.”

With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?

With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?

With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
  • The main Daesh affiliate in the Philippines has been the Abu Sayyaf Group, a militant outfit that operates in the country’s south
JOLO, Sulu: When Philippine security forces won a major fight with militants affiliated with Daesh in 2017, a new surge in attacks led to concerns that the group, which originated in the Middle East, was expanding its operations in the Southeast Asian country. Five years later, the military says its operations have decreased the threat, but it is not entirely gone.

The main Daesh affiliate in the Philippines has been the Abu Sayyaf Group, a militant outfit that operates in the country’s south.

Formed in 1991, it emerged as a splinter group of the Moro National Liberation Front, a movement seeking autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines. It was initially influenced by Al-Qaeda, but since the early 2000s, it has gained notoriety for extortion, assassinations and kidnappings — often beheading hostages if a ransom was not paid. In 2014, some of its factions pledged allegiance to Daesh.

The ASG was not the only militant outfit in the Philippines that did so, but it was the most notorious, with one of its leaders, Isnilon Hapilon, touted as the Daesh “emir” in the country.

In 2017, militants mainly from the ASG and another Daesh affiliate, Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Maute group, took control of the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines. After five months of fighting and widespread destruction, the Philippine army was able to reclaim the city. Hapilon, the Maute group’s main leadership and some foreign fighters were killed.

But after the Marawi battle, attacks increased in the country, including suicide bombings that indicated the presence of foreign fighters; local militants generally did not use such a method of fighting. Daesh became a major cause of concern. In 2018, the US Department of State designated Daesh-Philippines as a separate group on its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

It was also in 2018 that the Philippine military stepped up a crackdown on Daesh affiliates. The Maute group was soon decimated and significantly weakened. But the ASG remains, although the military says its threat has now declined due to limited inflows of money and an apparent leadership crisis.

Data from the 11th Infantry Division, a Philippine army unit designated to fight militancy in the southwestern island of Sulu, shows that the number of militants active in the area has decreased from about 300 in 2019 to an estimated 100.

“Here in Sulu, militants aligned with the Daesh have lost their international support. We are no longer monitoring fund transfers from outside,” Maj. Gen. Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, told Arab News.

After Hapilon’s death, Sulu-based Hadjan Sawadjaan reportedly emerged as the Daesh-Philippines leader. He was named as the mastermind behind a 2019 attack by two Indonesian suicide bombers on a cathedral in Jolo, the capital of Sulu, and another deadly twin blast in the city in 2020. Sawadjaan also oversaw the kidnapping of Arab News Asia Bureau Chief Baker Atyani, who at that time was working for Al-Arabiya. Atyani was held captive by the ASG for 18 months, until December 2013.

In November 2020, the Philippines announced Sawadjaan’s death, following an encounter with security forces.

After Sawadjaan, there was no one capable of taking over as Daesh leader in Sulu, Patrimonio said, “so the designation as emir went to Salahuddin Hassan, a Dawlah Islamiya (Maute group) leader operating in south-central Mindanao. But only last year, he was also neutralized.”

Maj. Lawrence Aranas, a member of the 11th Infantry Division’s civil relations team, said the military had identified Hatib Majid Saeed, alias Amah Pattit, as the new Daesh leader in Sulu. Pattit is the uncle of notorious ASG sub-leader and bombmaker Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan, the suspected handler of the executors of the 2019 and 2020 Jolo attacks.

“Based on revelations of the former fighters, Saeed himself is hesitant to lead Daesh in the Philippines,” Aranas told Arab News, adding that since 2021 there have been no attempts by the group to carry out kidnappings for ransom and that with no money inflows, the militants had resorted to selling their own firearms for sustenance.

“By 2020, their financial support was almost gone. They have been limited to local support and the help of relatives not only financially but logistics-wise as well, such as food.”

According to Aranas, only two foreign militants remain in Sulu, an Egyptian and an Indonesian, the son of the couple that carried out the 2019 Jolo cathedral bombing.

While the Daesh-affiliated faction, which used to be led by Hapilon, is experiencing a leadership crisis and its members have been surrendering to the army, they are not the only remaining ASG militants.

There is also Radullan Sahiron, currently the chief leader of the ASG, who never pledged allegiance to Daesh. He remains at large with a $1 million bounty on his head, but Aranas said he is unlikely to support Daesh or foreign fighters.

“Based on the account of the surrenderers, he’s not letting them join his group.”

The apparent dwindling influence of Daesh does not, however, mean that the threat is gone. Any future entry of militants into the Philippines is also not ruled out.

“We still have very loose security and monitoring in our borders. If not in Sulu, they can also use Tawi-Tawi and Basilan as entry points,” Aranas said.

Patrimonio also acknowledged that militants “still pose a threat for as long they are here.”

“Mundi (Sawadjaan) and the two foreign fighters are still around, and there are still reports of planned bombings. So, they are still a threat to Sulu.”

The Philippine military’s success in containing the danger of militancy has been observed, but with caution.

“It’s difficult to eradicate such a threat completely,” Rikard Jalkebro, associate professor at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, who has researched militant groups in the Philippines, told Arab News.

“We know that it’s very easy for Daesh to strap on a suicide vest and blow themselves up at a church or outside a marketplace,” he said.

“You can kind of import the ideology and the package deal to conduct terrorism.”

But in an organized way, he added, “it looks like they are definitely diminished.”

“I’m quite impressed with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This clearly is something.”

