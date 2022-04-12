You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn

Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn

Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn
The bank's capital is set to increase to SR10 billion from SR7.5 billion.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbtsc

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn

Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi lender Bank Albilad's general assembly approved the board of directors' recommendation to increase its capital by 33.3 percent through the issuance of bonus shares.

The bank's capital is set to increase to SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) from SR7.5 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The recommendation seeks to increase the Bank's financial solvency and keep its resources in operational activities.

Additionally, the bank has been granted approval to pay SR3.5 million in remuneration to its board members of SR320,000 per member for 2021.

Bitcoin, Ether plummets; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether plummets; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Bitcoin, Ether plummets; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether plummets; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
  • Rappi has teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 5.13 percent to $40,114 as of 09:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,010, down 5.36 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse

Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O is beginning to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse, it said on Monday.

The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users who are creating virtual classes, games and fashion accessories within the company’s immersive platform, which is accessible via VR headsets, Meta said in a statement.

Using one tool, those select users will be able to sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built, the company said.

The social media giant is also testing out a “creator bonus” program for a small set of Horizon Worlds users in the US, through which it will pay participants each month for using new features the company launches.

“We want there to just be tons of awesome worlds, and in order for that to happen, there needs to be a lot of creators who can support themselves and make this their job,” Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a conversation with early adopters, held inside Horizon Worlds using avatars.

Dark personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm, research says

Meanwhile, new research carried out by experts at Queensland University has suggested that cryptocurrencies are more likely to woo people with dark personality traits. 

“First, the high risks and high potential returns of crypto trading make it attractive to the kind of people who like gambling. Second, cryptocurrencies are not issued or backed by governments like traditional or “fiat” currencies. This makes them attractive to people who distrust government,” wrote the researchers in an article published in The Conversation. 

“A common reason to invest in crypto is the hope of earning high returns. Beyond the desire to build wealth, our research shows dark personality traits also drive crypto buying,” researchers added. 

Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency

Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico.

Rappi has teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will let users turn crypto into credits within the app to make purchases, Rappi said.

“It’s a first step that will allow us to learn and continue incorporating the crypto world into Rappi,” Rappi President Sebastian Mejia said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico
Business & Economy
Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico
Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM
Business & Economy
Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM

SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport

SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport
Updated 8 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport

SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport
Updated 8 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium of Saudi Ground Services Co. and Saudi Services and Operations Co. Ltd was awarded a SR342 million ($91.2 million) contract, according to a bourse filing.

Under the contract, the consoritum will operate and maintain passenger bridges at King Abdulaziz International Airport for a period of five years.

According to the statement, Saudi Ground Services Co. holds a 51-percent stake in the consortium.

The listed company also said that the impact of this transaction will be reflected on its financial statements in the second quarter.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Oil Updates — Crude prices up again; banks halt credit for Rosneft-backed Indian refiner

Oil Updates — Crude prices up again; banks halt credit for Rosneft-backed Indian refiner
Updated 29 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude prices up again; banks halt credit for Rosneft-backed Indian refiner

Oil Updates — Crude prices up again; banks halt credit for Rosneft-backed Indian refiner
Updated 29 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as fears of a demand downturn in China eased after Shanghai relaxed some COVID-19 related restrictions, and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost Russian supply.

Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 1.75 percent, to $100.20 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $1.76, or 1.87 percent, to $96.05 a barrel at 0405 GMT. Both contracts had settled down around 4 percent on Monday.

Oil prices unexpectedly plummeted on Monday

On Monday, oil prices fell about 4 percent, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on worries that the pandemic will cut demand in China and as IEA countries plan to release record volumes of oil from strategic stocks.

At one point in time, Brent crude was priced at $98.43 a barrel, while WTI contracts were at $94.51. 

Buying more Russian oil is not in India’s interest: Biden to Modi

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India’s interest and could hamper the US response to the war in Ukraine, US officials said.

Starting an hour-long video call, US officials described the discussion as “warm” and “candid,” adding that Biden and Modi both publicly expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed.

Biden stopped short of making a “concrete ask” of Modi on Monday, an official said, noting India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

But he told Modi that India’s position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources, US officials said.

“The president conveyed very clearly that it is not in their interest to increase that,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Banks stop credit for oil imports by Rosneft-owned Indian firm

India’s HDFC Bank and some foreign banks have stopped offering trade credit for oil imports to Nayara Energy, a Russian-backed refiner, and some suppliers are seeking payment upfront to avoid potential problems resulting from western sanctions against Moscow, four banking and industry sources told Reuters.

Nayara has not been sanctioned as part of the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Russian energy giant Rosneft, which owns 49 percent of the Indian refiner, has been.

To avoid the need for credit to fund overseas trade, the Mumbai-headquartered company is selling more of its refined fuels in India, two of the sources said.

US not pressurizing Japan

Japan has never felt any pressure from the United States to exit oil and gas projects on Russia’s Sakhalin island in which Japanese companies own stakes, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

“We intend to continue to hold the concessions in Sakhalin 1 and 2 projects as they are stable sources of long-term and inexpensive energy and are important to the lives of the Japanese citizens and business activities,” Koichi Hagiuda, Japan’s industry minister, told a news conference.

“I have never felt any pressure by the United States to withdraw from the Sakhalin projects,” Hagiuda said when asked about any US pressure.

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance

Italy PM signs Algeria gas deals to reduce Russia reliance
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced a deal on Monday to boost gas deliveries from energy heavyweight Algeria, as he steps up efforts to reduce Rome’s heavy reliance on Russian imports.
Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Draghi told journalists the two governments had signed a preliminary deal on energy cooperation.
“There is also a deal between ENI and Sonatrach to boost gas exports to Italy,” he said, referring to the Italian energy giant and Algeria’s state hydrocarbons firm.
The firms agreed to boost gas exports through the Transmed undersea pipeline starting this autumn, gradually “increasing volumes of gas... up to 9 billion cubic meters per year in 2023-24,” ENI said in a statement.
The Ukraine war has sparked a Western push for sanctions against Moscow, including moves to drastically cut purchases of Russian gas.
Italy buys the vast majority of its natural gas from overseas, and is one of the most Russia-reliant gas importers in Europe, with over 40 percent of its imports coming from the country.
But Italy also imports significant amounts from Algeria, including some 6.4 billion cubic meters of Algerian gas during the first quarter of 2021, a 109 percent uptick from the previous year.
The war in Ukraine and the subsequent campaign of Western sanctions have prompted Rome to step up the search for alternative sources, with gas giant Algeria an obvious option.
“Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine I announced that Italy would organize quickly to reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” Draghi said.
“The deals today are a significant response to reach this strategic goal, and others will follow.”
Draghi arrived in Algeria weeks after Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio made the same trip, during which he confirmed that Italy was “committed to increasing energy supplies, notably in gas,” including from Algeria, which he said had “always been a reliable supplier.”
Algeria’s Sonatrach said at the time that it was prepared to increase deliveries, notably via the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.
Its CEO Toufik Hakkar said Europe is the “natural market of choice” for Algerian gas, which accounts for about 11 percent of Europe’s gas imports.
But he said any boost to exports would depend on first satisfying Algeria’s ever-growing domestic needs.
Sonatrach and Italy’s ENI jointly operate the Transmed pipeline, which has a capacity of some 32 billion cubic meters per year.
Aydin Calik, an energy analyst at the Middle East Economic Survey, said Monday’s deal implied additional exports that would push the limits of the Transmed pipeline.
“That’s assuming Algeria actually has the capacity to supply more, given its other commitments,” he told AFP. “There are lots of questions.”
Former Algerian energy minister Abdelmajid Attar previously told AFP that “Algeria exports a maximum of 22 billion cubic meters (per year) via the Transmed pipeline,” leaving some 10 billion in spare capacity.
Attar, also a former CEO of Sonatrach, said that Algeria’s liquefaction facilities, which allow gas to be exported by ship, are “only being used at 50-60 percent of capacity.”
He noted that in the short term, Algeria could boost its gas exports to the EU by at most three billion cubic meters per year, meaning “it can’t make up for a fall in Russian gas supplies on its own.”
However, “within four of five years, Algeria could send bigger quantities” to Italy, he added.
Algeria expects to invest some $40 billion on gas and oil exploration, production and refining between 2022 and 2026.
Draghi did not say how much exports were to be boosted under Monday’s deal.
The two countries have a contract for gas deliveries up until 2027.
Draghi said last week that Italy would “follow the decisions of the European Union” on new sanctions against Russia, including a possible gas embargo.
His visit also follows a spike in tensions between Algeria and Spain, another major gas importer, after Madrid dropped a decades-long policy of neutrality over the Western Sahara and backed an autonomy plan put forward by Algeria’s arch-rival Morocco.
Sonatrach warned earlier this month it could increase the price of its gas sales to Spain, which make up more than 40 percent of the country’s imports.

Topics: Algeria gas Itlay Russia

Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics

Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics

Egyptian inflation and interest rates to rise much further: Capital Economics
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian inflation rose to a near-three year high in March and is expected to continue increasing on the back of the spillovers from the war in Ukraine and last month’s devaluation, Capital Economics said in a report.

“We now think interest rates will be hiked by a further 350bp, to 12.75 percent, by end-2022. This is more tightening than the consensus currently expects,” the report said, citing James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa Economist at the researcher.

Capital Economics expects the Egyptian government to raise the price of subsidized bread. “And the backdrop of higher global energy prices means the government’s automatic fuel pricing committee will continue to hike local fuel prices,” it added.

Topics: Egypt economy Inflation

Latest updates

Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn
Saudi lender Bank Albilad to increase its capital to $2.6bn
Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport
SGS-led consortium gets $91m contract to operate passenger bridges at Jeddah's airport
North Korea destroying South Korean-owned golf course
North Korea destroying South Korean-owned golf course

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.