TASI, Nomu gain; bank shares rally — Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with gains registered by major companies including the Almunajem Foods Co., and Bank Albilad.

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 1.21 percent higher at 13,646.

Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.92 percent to reach 24,268.

Almunajem Foods Co. gained 9.97 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Cable Co. fell 5.5 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Bank Albilad rose 8.98 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank was up 8.79 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.73 percent at the end of today’s trading session.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 0.99 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Monday.

After an unexpected fall on Monday, oil prices have increased today. Brent crude is priced at $102.30 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $97.73 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.