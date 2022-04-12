You are here

Five shot, unexploded devices found at New York City subway station

A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. (Reuters)
A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. (Reuters)
  • A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station
NEW YORK: Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
Initial reports were that five people had been shot, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m. found at least 13 people were hurt, but — aside from the five shot — there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be small puddles of blood, as a loudspeaker announcement told everyone on the smoke-hazy platform to get on a train. Inside a subway car, a person lay on the floor, encircled by others. Outside the station, a police officer yelled, “Let’s go! Get out of the way!”
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he said. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued.
Police officers were canvassing 4th Avenue, the station’s cross-street, asking witnesses whether they were on the train. A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
  • Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system
  • Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN/BELGRADE: Germany said on Tuesday it noted reports that Serbia was receiving Chinese surface-to-air missiles, warning it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the European Union if it wanted to become a member.
Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia’s S-300 or the United States’ Patriot.
Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place.
Belgrade paid for the FK-3 missiles and China’s CH-92A combat drones in 2019, making Serbia their first operator in Europe.
“As a matter of principle, the Federal Government’s expectation of all EU accession candidates is that they join the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and thereby moves increasingly closer to the EU,” Germany’s Federal Press Office said.
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at a military drill at the weekend, acknowledged he plans to present “the newest pride” of its army this week, without elaborating.
Serbia is balancing its European aspirations, and partnership with NATO, with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday renewed calls for Serbia to join the EU, the United States and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.
“If you want to become a member of the EU, which Serbia does want, then it is central that at such moments you join EU foreign policy, and sanctions that go along with it,” Baerbrock said.
Serbia’s military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia.
The West fears that weapons purchases from China and Russia could contribute to their influence in the tense Balkan region which is still recovering from the devastating wars in the 1990s.
On Monday, Vucic told Reuters Serbia plans to purchase a dozen Dassault Rafale fighter jets, a move seen by experts as a sign of Belgrade distancing from Russia.
China has invested billions of euros in Serbia, mainly in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects.

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
  • Omer Kuzu claims El Shafee Elsheikh was marked for seniority by ‘prized’ weapon, uniform
  • Kuzu says he met Elsheikh alongside fellow ‘Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: El Shafee Elsheikh, the former British national accused of being a member of the Daesh “Beatles,” was labeled as “Daesh aristocracy” by a former extremist at his trial in the US on Monday.

Elsheikh, 33, faces life in prison if convicted of playing a role in the kidnap and murder of four US citizens — aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, and journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff — in Syria in 2017.

Omer Kuzu, 26, from Dallas, Texas, who fought in Syria and was captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2019, said Elsheikh had been a senior figure in the group.

He told the court in Alexandria, Virginia that he met Elsheikh on four separate occasions between 2015 and 2017, and that Elsheikh had gone by the alias Abu Thabit.

When asked to identify Abu Thabit, Kuzu pointed at Elsheikh, saying: “He’s right there with the blue button-up shirt and the beard and glasses.”

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan but grew up in London, is suspected of being part of a four-strong group of prominent Daesh members known as the “Beatles” on account of their British accents.

He denies being a part of the four, and claims to have just been a “simple Daesh fighter,” admitting to having played a part in the kidnapping and killing of two British aid workers, David Haines and Alan Henning.

Kuzu added, though, that on one occasion he met Elsheikh in Raqqa in 2016, where Elsheikh was carrying a Glock pistol, a prized item “only carried by wealthy individuals, or people with a lot of experience or people who had a position in the hierarchy. It was a symbol of Daesh aristocracy.”

The Texan said that Elsheikh was also noted for seniority by his donning of military fatigues rather than casual wear. “His green military uniform and the fact he was very reserved also told me that he was no ordinary member,” Kuzu said.

He added that Elsheikh worked in IT for Daesh, which, given its importance for communication, was a task entrusted to a select few members. “You had to be trusted,” he said, adding that the role would not be entrusted to a “simple member.”

Kuzu also claimed that he met Elsheikh “with a very tall individual carrying an M4” in 2017, who he identified as Alexanda Kotey, another member of the so-called “Beatles” and who was captured alongside Elsheikh in 2018.

He added that the high status nature of the weapon, along with Kotey’s “air of importance” also singled him out as being a senior figure. “They seemed to be a duo or some sort of tag team,” Kuzu said.

Acting for the defense, Edward MacMahon asked Kuzu whether people with British accents working and fighting for Daesh had been common, to which Kuzu replied that there had been “a lot.”

Kuzu is now awaiting sentencing for conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, while Kotey, too, is awaiting sentencing after admitting to the charges relating to kidnap, detention and murder leveled against him by US authorities.

Mohammed Emwazi, the third member of the “Beatles,” was killed in a drone strike in Raqqa in 2015, while the fourth member, Aine Davis, was arrested in Turkey the same year.

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
Updated 23 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
  • Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted
  • Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius
Updated 23 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who allegedly lured a woman into his vehicle and raped her on April 7.

Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, reportedly posed as a taxi driver in Islington in north London.

He has been described as black, of a slim build and about 177 centimeters tall.

Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius.

He is known to travel around Islington, Finsbury Park and South Tottenham. Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
  • Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

DAKAR: There was no meat in the large silver bowl around which Astou Mandiang and her family gathered after breaking fast at nightfall in Senegal’s capital Dakar, where Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan are feeling the pinch of inflation.
Food prices in West Africa have shot up by between 20 percent and 30 percent over the past five years, with drought and conflict pushing millions off farmland and stalling food production, aid agencies say.
At the same time, border closures during the pandemic have disrupted supply chains.
The war in Ukraine is likely to add even more pressure on Muslim households stocking up on food and beverage to cater for visiting family, neighbors and those in need.
“At the market there is a lack of food,” said Mandiang, stirring a simmering fish and tomato stew in a damp kitchen without electricity.
“Prices have soared and we return home without knowing what to cook,” said the 64-year-old, who scrapes a living by selling porridge on the side of the road.
Fish, cheaper than meat in the ocean-facing country, is now the only animal protein Mandiang can afford for her family.
She was grateful to have stocked up on onions, key to many traditional dishes, before increased demand during Ramadan further increased prices.
Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported.
“We depend on external logistics,” Action Against Hunger regional representative Mamadou Diop told Reuters.
Economic sanctions against neighboring Mali over a military coup, for example, have increased the price of beef in Senegal because Malian livestock can no longer be sold across the border, he explained.
Charities that distribute food during Ramadan are struggling to fund their usual donations.
Scouring market stalls for the best deals, charity worker Astou Ndour said her organization would only be able to support 80 families this year, compared with 90 last Ramadan.
Cooking oil is 50 percent more expensive. The price of rice has risen by around 10 percent.
“When give us change we think they made a mistake,” said Mandiang. “They tell us the price has risen, and there is nothing we can do.”

Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides

Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides

Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides
  • More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days
  • Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but many are still feared trapped
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

BUNGA: Rescuers hampered by mud and rain on Tuesday used their bare hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi reached 28.
More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days, flooding houses, severing roads and knocking out power.
At least 22 people were dead and 27 missing after landslides slammed into multiple villages around Baybay City in Leyte province — the hardest hit by the storm — local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured.
Three people were also killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency.
Most of the deaths in Leyte were in the mountainous village of Mailhi where 14 bodies were found, Army Captain Kaharudin Cadil told AFP.
“It was a mudflash that buried houses. We recovered most of the bodies embedded in the mud,” said Cadil, spokesman for the 802nd Infantry Brigade.
Search efforts would continue despite the rain “in the hope of finding at least some of them alive,” he added.
Drone footage shared on Facebook and verified by AFP showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed Bunga, another community devastated by the storm.
At least one person had been killed and 21 villagers were missing in Bunga, which had been reduced to a few rooftops poking through the mud.
“It’s supposed to be the dry season but maybe climate change has upended that,” said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for Baybay City, where a total of 10 villages have been affected by landslides.
Cano said the hilly region of corn, rice and coconut farms was prone to landslides, but they were usually small and not fatal.
Apple Sheena Bayno was forced to flee after her house in Baybay City flooded. She said her family was still recovering from a super typhoon in December.
“We’re still fixing our house and yet it’s being hit again so I was getting anxious,” she told AFP.
Rescue efforts were also focused on the nearby village of Kantagnos, which an official said had been hit by two landslides.
“There was a small landslide and some people were able to run to safety, and then a big one followed which covered the entire village,” Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos Cari told local broadcaster DZMM Teleradyo.
Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but many are still feared trapped.
A Philippine Coast Guard video on Facebook showed six rescuers carrying a mud-caked woman on a stretcher.
Other victims have been piggybacked to safety.
Five people have been confirmed dead in Kantagnos, but it is not clear how many are still missing.
“We’re looking for many people, there are 210 households there,” said the Baybay City mayor.
The military has joined coast guard, police and fire protection personnel in the search and rescue efforts.
But bad weather has hampered the response.
National disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said landslides around Baybay City had reached settlements “outside the danger zone,” catching many residents by surprise.
“There were people in their homes that were hit directly by the landslide,” Timbal told AFP.
Tropical storm Megi — known in the Philippines by its local name Agaton — is the first major storm to hit the country this year.
Whipping up seas, it forced dozens of ports to suspend operations and stranded more than 9,000 people at the start of Holy Week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year in the mostly Catholic country.
The storm comes four months after super typhoon Rai devastated swathes of the archipelago nation, killing more than 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.
Scientists have long warned typhoons are strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer due to climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the most vulnerable nations to its impacts — is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

