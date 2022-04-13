You are here

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March
Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $972.51 and palladium gained 3.1 percent to $2,398.15.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as concerns of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal. However, a firmer US dollar capped bullion’s gain.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,969.76 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT, after hitting a near one-month peak of $1,978.21 on Tuesday. 

US gold futures were flat at $1,975.80.

Silver, platinum gain slightly, palladium up 3.1%

Spot silver was up 0.4 percent at $25.46 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $972.51, and palladium gained 3.1 percent to $2,398.15. 

Grains firm

US wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 0.3 percent at $11.16 a bushel as of 0039 GMT, trading near Tuesday’s three-week high of $11.25.

CBOT corn shed 0.4 percent to $7.73 a bushel after rallying to as high as $7.79 in the previous session, its strongest since March 7.

CBOT soybean edged up 0.1 percent to $16.71-1/4 a bushel.

China’s March trade with Russia rises

China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

The gains in total trade — comprising the values for exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Saudi PIF eyes stake in Tata Power's green energy business: Mint

Saudi PIF eyes stake in Tata Power's green energy business: Mint
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF eyes stake in Tata Power's green energy business: Mint

Saudi PIF eyes stake in Tata Power's green energy business: Mint
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing a stake in Tata Power Co. Ltd’s green energy business, Mint reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The business, tentatively called “consumer renewables” will include all power assets of Tata except coal and carbon-fueled power projects, it added.

The PIF, as the fund is known, didn’t comment on the Mint’s report when contacted by Arab News. 

PIF is the Saudi Arabian government’s most prominent investment arm with SR1.8 trillion ($480 billion) in assets under management. 

Tata Power is one of the largest integrated power companies in India.

The company has operations in renewable and conventional energy, electricity transmission and distribution, coal and freight, logistics and trading. 

Another report from Mint had earlier claimed that PIF is planning to invest in India’s infrastructure sector. 

Saudi developer Somou signs 25-year deal with Al Shabab FC

Saudi developer Somou signs 25-year deal with Al Shabab FC
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Somou signs 25-year deal with Al Shabab FC

Saudi developer Somou signs 25-year deal with Al Shabab FC
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sumou Real Estate Co. signed a 25-year contract with the Al Shabab football club in Saudi Arabia to develop the club's commercial land in Riyadh.

The contract is for the purpose of leasing and investing the club’s land located on King Fahd Road and Olaya Road with an area of 42,972 square meters for the establishment of commercial, residential projects, hotels, it said in a bourse filing.

Sumou will pay an annual rental fee of SR19.3 million and the financial impact of the agreement is expected to appear on its financial statements starting from receiving the project site, it added.

UAE approves digital economy strategy to boost sector's contribution to GDP

UAE approves digital economy strategy to boost sector's contribution to GDP
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

UAE approves digital economy strategy to boost sector's contribution to GDP

UAE approves digital economy strategy to boost sector's contribution to GDP
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new Digital Economy Strategy that seeks to increase the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product to 20 percent over the next 10 years.
The strategy aims to double the sector’s contribution to the GDP from 9.7 percent to 19.4 percent and to enhance UAE’s regional and global position as a hub for digital economy.
It includes more than 30 initiatives and programs targeting 6 sectors and 5 new areas of growth, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported. 
As the Cabinet approves the strategy, it has established a Council for Digital Economy to be chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al- Olama, the minister of state for artificial intelligence.

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Dubai airport remains world's busiest in 2021

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: THe Dubai airport, or DXB, remained the world’s busiest hub in terms of the number of global travelers during the year 2021. 
The city saw 29.1 million passengers in 2021, up by 12.7 percent compared to the year earlier, according to figures issued by the Airports Council International annual report. 
Showing encouraging signs of traffic recovery, total global passengers in 2021 are estimated to be around 4.5 billion, amounting to an increase of 25 percent from 2020. 
The report presented the top 10 busiest airports worldwide, which accounted for around 10 percent of global traffic. 
It noted that eight of the top 10 airports for passenger traffic are in the US with the two remaining in China. 

Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs

Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs

Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs
  • Oil producers’ organization cuts forecast for growth in world demand
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as Shanghai’s relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and as OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.
Brent crude futures rose by $5.51, or 5.6 percent, to $103.99 a barrel by 1343 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate was up $5.12, or 5.4 percent, at $99.41. Both contracts lost about 4 percent on Monday.
Shanghai said on Monday that more than 7,000 residential units had been classified as lower-risk areas after reporting no new infections for 14 days and districts have since been announcing which compounds can be opened up.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, warned that it would be impossible to replace 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports lost in the event of sanctions or voluntary actions.
The EU has yet to agree any embargo on Russian oil, but some foreign ministers said the option is on the table.
“The oil market is still vulnerable to a major shock if Russian energy is sanctioned, and that risk remains on the table,” wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
OPEC on Tuesday lowered its Russian liquids production forecast by 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) for 2022, but also cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China.
Indian Oil Corp., which bought Russian Urals in previous tenders, has removed the grade from its latest crude tender. US President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday that buying more oil from Russia was not in India’s interest.
IEA member nations are planning to release 240 million barrels over the next six months from May in an effort to calm the market.
While the release will ease immediate tightness, analysts suggested it will not solve the structural deficit caused by underinvestment and stocks will need to be replenished.
A preliminary Reuters poll showed US crude oil inventories are likely to have risen by 1.4 million barrels in the week to April 8 after declining for three consecutive weeks.

