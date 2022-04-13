Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

You are here

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
  • Elon Musk sued by former Twitter shareholders for waiting too long to disclose his stake in the company
NEW YORK: Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter Inc. shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company.
In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made “materially false and misleading statements and omissions” by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law.
Twitter shares rose 27 percent on April 4, to $49.97 from $39.31, after Musk disclosed his stake, which investors viewed as a vote of confidence from the world’s richest person in San Francisco-based Twitter.
Former shareholders led by Marc Rasella said the delayed disclosure let Musk buy more Twitter shares at lower prices, while defrauding them into selling at “artificially deflated” prices.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
A lawyer for Musk had no immediate comment. Tesla is not a defendant.
US securities law requires investors to disclose within 10 days when they have acquired 5 percent of a company, which in Musk’s case would have been March 24.
Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to.
By not joining the board, Musk, a prolific Twitter user, can keep buying shares without being bound by his agreement with the company to limit his stake to 14.9 percent.
Some analysts have suggested Musk could push Twitter to make changes, or even pursue an unsolicited bid for the company.
Rasella said he sold 35 Twitter shares for $1,373, or an average price of $39.23, between March 25 and 29. Musk is worth $265.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
The case is Rasella v Musk, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03026.

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
Updated 23 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
  • ‘I am combating religious intolerance with my work,’ Mariam Chami tells Arab News
  • ‘Most viewers look for such videos with curiosity and the wish to learn,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 23 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: With millions of views, videos in which Latin American Muslim women talk about their faith and show their personal lives have become more and more common on social media over the past few years.

In a region where Christianity is still seen as the norm, Islamic influencers face great challenges to succeed in the digital sphere. 

Some of them are managing to do it, with creativity, charisma and humor. One such influencer is Mariam Chami, a 31-year-old nutritionist from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. 

The daughter of a Lebanese father and a Brazilian mother who converted to Islam, Chami was educated in a Muslim school and only felt the weight of wearing a hijab in a Catholic-majority country in adulthood.

“In the beginning, I made videos for Muslim girls who didn’t have much knowledge about religion,” she told Arab News.

“But then I started to produce content with the goal of explaining Islam and reducing the prejudices that Brazilians have against Muslims.”

On TikTok, where she is followed by 1.1 million people, Chami discusses controversial topics for a very liberal country like Brazil such as burkinis — the clip where she wore one had more than 900,000 views — or why her sister-in-law, who is also Muslim, does not wear a hijab. Chami does all that with humor.

“I’ve been supported by my community and by religious leaders,” she said. “Given that I reach many people, I am — along with other Muslim influencers — combating religious intolerance with my work, and making more people admire our religion.”

One of Chami’s concerns is to show that Muslim women are not the oppressed victims of men, something that comes to mind among many Latin Americans when they see a woman wearing a hijab. Feminist movements in Brazil still cultivate that kind of prejudice, she said.

“I believe feminism is selective: It struggles for a woman’s right to be whatever she wants, but if she decides to be Muslim and wears her (Islamic) garments, she’s put aside and oppressed by those (feminist) women,” she added.

Colombian lawyer and digital influencer Amira Ubaida Sanchez also tries in her videos to deal with the most common misconceptions about Muslim women in her country.

“Me and my sister studied law together. Seeing us with a hijab, people in the university would frequently ask us, with an expression of surprise, if we as Muslim women are allowed to study,” she told Arab News.

In her work as an attorney, the 24-year-old usually represents Christian Colombian women who have been abandoned by their partners with their children and no money.

The daughter of a Colombian man who converted to Islam 40 years ago and became a Muslim leader in Bogota, she received a religious education that she now uses to convey complex messages in two-minute clips. 

On TikTok, her account @conelvelo — “with the headscarf” in Spanish — has 43,600 followers. 

Her father, Imam Carlos Sanchez, said: “I’ve never told any of my daughters to do this or that. Amira decided for herself to talk about Islam, which she does with great competence. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Making Islam known in Latin America is not an easy task, he added. Until the end of the 20th century, Catholicism was the official religion in countries such as Colombia. 

Cultural differences also complicate Latin Americans’ understanding of Islamic concepts.

That is why Amira always uses straightforward language and includes funny elements in her videos.

“Many people want to disseminate Islam in Latin America, but they talk about ‘sunnah’ and ‘hadith,’ and nobody knows what those words mean here,” she said.

Nallely Khan, a 30-year-old Mexican who lives with her Muslim husband in India, said it is not easy to deal with Islamic issues on the internet for a Latin American audience.

“My goal isn’t so much to discuss Islam, but to show the way of living that we have, our daily life. At times I have to explain religious matters, and Latin Americans may disagree,” she told Arab News. “Some people don’t like Islam.”

Khan was born in a Catholic family but converted to Islam as a teenager. She said it was difficult to find materials about it in Mexico, but “now we have many organizations working on the dissemination of Islam in the country.”

Her YouTube channel Nana India Vlogs has 147,000 subscribers. She mainly portrays her life in India with her family, with a focus on the cultural differences with Mexico. But the Islamic dimension can be seen in many of her videos. 

Her biggest hit until now has been the series “India and my love story,” in which she describes how she converted to Islam, how she met her husband, and how she discovered that he had a first wife only after their marriage (the woman ended up divorcing him). The three videos have had more than 2.5 million views. 

“I don’t consider myself to be an influencer because I know I’m not a perfect person. I always try to become a better Muslim,” she said.

“I just hope to keep showing my life, my family, and the fact that Muslims lead normal lives.”

According to Arely Medina, a professor of social sciences specializing in Islam in Latin America at the University of Guadalajara in Mexico, the emergence of Muslim women as digital influencers in the region is part of a “strategy of presence in the public space.”

She told Arab News: “Over time, women developed different ways of making themselves visible on the street. This way, people would know them and see that they aren’t repressed women only because of their religion.” The same dynamic is happening now online.

“Of course the audience can stigmatize them, but I think most viewers look for such videos with curiosity and the wish to learn,” she added.

Medina said the internet has been a fundamental tool for young people interested in Islam in Mexico and other Latin American countries that until recently did not have large Muslim communities. 

“Twenty years ago, many young people who wished to learn about Islam were only able to do so by chatting with Muslims from other countries and searching for online content about it,” she added.

Some would even convert to Islam this way, with the help of Muslims by phone or online chats — a process Medina calls “autonomous conversion.”

Now, she said, “women who discovered Islam with the help of the internet are using it to talk about Islam to large audiences.”

RSF urges new UN special rapporteur to act quickly to protect Afghan journalists

RSF urges new UN special rapporteur to act quickly to protect Afghan journalists
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

RSF urges new UN special rapporteur to act quickly to protect Afghan journalists

RSF urges new UN special rapporteur to act quickly to protect Afghan journalists
  • Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, Afghan journalists and media reporters have lived in increasing fear amid regular reports of arbitrary detentions, arrests and raids of journalists’ homes
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Reporters Without Borders wrote on Monday to the UN’s new special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, urging him to act quickly to defend journalists and press freedom in the country.

“As the regime continues to arrest journalists and step up pressure on the media, the press freedom situation in Afghanistan must not pass under the radar of the international community’s attention,” said RSF Advocacy and Assistance Director Antoine Bernard.

“From the new UN special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, we expect the maximum possible involvement in support of free, pluralist and independent journalism.”

Bennett, an academic with UK and New Zealand dual nationality, was appointed to the position by the UN Human Rights Council on March 27.

RSF’s letter warns Bennett that press freedom has dramatically worsened in Afghanistan, and that journalists are being arbitrarily arrested and placed under media restrictions.

The new regulations in Afghanistan include a law banning privately owned TV channels from retransmitting news programs provided by international broadcasters, including BBC, Voice of America and Deutsche Welle, in local languages such as Dari, Pashto and Uzbek.

When contacted by RSF, a ministry spokesman blamed the ban on “the problem of the attire worn by these media’s women presenters, after several warnings.”

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, Afghan journalists and media reporters have lived in increasing fear amid regular reports of arbitrary detentions, arrests and raids of journalists’ homes.

At least 50 media workers have been arrested by the Afghan police and intelligence services since, and more than 300 media organizations have shut down, with many employees fleeing the country.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Afghanistan 122nd out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
  • Solution will provide advertisers with independent third-party verification
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has partnered with brand suitability company Zefr to launch a new brand safety and suitability measurement solution.

The solution will be available to brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for in-feed ads on TikTok. It will provide insights into brand safety and suitability from an independent third party, and is aimed at reassuring clients that their ads are delivered alongside content appropriate for their brand.

“TikTok is the fastest-growing platform in the world, and this product partnership further signals their leadership position in GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) brand safety and brand suitability,” said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr.

“Audience attention continues to shift away from the open web toward platforms like TikTok, and Zefr is thrilled to introduce a new technical architecture that properly measures video and feed environments signaling a new era in the legacy measurement space.”

The solution uses Zefr’s patented cognition artificial intelligence machine learning engine to provide advertisers with independent verification of their content on TikTok in line with GARM’s standards.

Advertisers can activate the solution by choosing TikTok’s pre-campaign inventory filter solution and combining it with Zefr’s post-campaign solution to view their campaign performance on the Zefr dashboard.

The dashboard gathers insights about the campaign and summarizes the brand safety and suitability rate of the account and the campaigns. It also allows brands to view the performance of the campaign against each of GARM’s suitability risk categories.

“TikTok builds products and solutions responsibly and transparently so that people continue to love creating and sharing content that matters to them, in a space that is safe for business to build their brand, and connect with their community,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, ByteDance.

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
  • Overhaul includes new campaign and updated logo, tagline, packaging and flavors
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Ice-cream brand Baskin-Robbins has announced a new logo, tagline and flavors in its first major rebrand in 20 years.

The new tagline, “Seize the Yay,” is part of an update that includes packaging and employee uniforms, as well as the launch of new merchandise such as clothing, bicycles and skateboards.

 

 

The rebrand was informed by the ice-cream maker’s desire to “grow up.”

“Any good transformation starts with some self-refection and we heard some uncomfortable truths,” Jerid Grandinetti, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, told AdAge.

“They told us we were dated, that we skewed juvenile. Even though we were trusted and had great equity, they saw us as a little childish, and we weren’t known for great innovation anymore,” he added.

“We didn’t want to reintroduce ourselves when we still had big things to work on,” Jason Maceda, president of the Inspire Brands chain, told AdAge.

He added: “We have had three years in a row of positive comps; we were up by 10.9 percent last year while rolling over huge numbers, and we’re still positive year-to-date.”

Baskin Robbin’s agency 22Squared developed the campaign, and experience agency ChangeUp worked on the new logo and visual identity.

 

 

The campaign includes ads such as “Wheels,” which celebrates a young girl successfully riding her bike, and “First Day,” which highlights a daughter’s first day at school.

“The ads are rooted in honest emotion, and ‘Seize the Yay’ is a fun way to approach that,” said Grandinetti.

He added: “Happiness is not a lottery you win, it’s a choice you make, and the smile doesn’t have to be a happy one. It can be an empathetic smile or an appreciative smile.

“That’s a mature perspective for a mature brand.”

Publicis Groupe appoints first chief strategy officer in Middle East

Publicis Groupe appoints first chief strategy officer in Middle East
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Publicis Groupe appoints first chief strategy officer in Middle East

Publicis Groupe appoints first chief strategy officer in Middle East
  • In his new role, Rais will be responsible for driving the group’s Power of One strategy
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region.

Rais joins Publicis Groupe from FP7 McCann and McCann Worldgroup, where he served as regional strategy head and was on the global strategy executive committee, leading the company’s strategy, effectiveness and data practices. Before that, Rais served as regional strategy director at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.

In his new role, Rais will be responsible for driving the group’s Power of One strategy, as well as leading integrated strategy across the group’s creative, digital, media and consultancy disciplines.

The Power of One approach consolidates all expertise within one holding group, forming teams across agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Digitas, MSL, Prodigious, Sapient, Epsilon and Publicis Media.

Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region. (Supplied)

Rais will work in close collaboration with leadership teams across the agencies to drive long-term growth for clients.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey, said: “Having successfully established the Power of One model in this region, now is the time to build and scale even more extraordinary solutions for global and regional brands, and Tahaab has the perfect creative, data and strategy credentials to do so.”

He added: “As our first regional chief strategy officer, he will bring our best talent together, across agencies and across the region.”

Rais said: “I’ve always respected Publicis Groupe’s interconnectedness, so the opportunity to build on the Power of One vision was too good to pass up,” adding that he hopes to play the role of a “connector.”

He said: “There are so many opportunities that can be unlocked by bringing people together across such diverse companies, disciplines and skill sets, and Publicis Groupe is the only network in the region with the scale and depth of resources to allow this.”

Rais is one of the most awarded creative effectiveness leaders in the world, consistently leading agencies to top 10 rankings in the Global Effective Index and WARC Effective 100. Outside of advertising, Rais is an acclaimed film director, songwriter, speaker and writer.

