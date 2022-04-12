You are here

Explainer: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Explainer: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means
Elon Musk said he has “no present plans or intentions,” but that his plans could change at any time. (AFP)
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

Explainer: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means

Explainer: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s great Twitter turnabout — in which he disclosed his massive stake in the social media company, got a seat on its board, publicly floated drastic changes and then turned down the board role — all happened in a week.
But its aftermath could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9 percent stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media.

Why didn’t Musk join the board?
Musk said he informed Twitter on Saturday that he wouldn’t be joining its board of directors, after being invited five days earlier, according to a financial disclosure. He didn’t explain why but the Saturday decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Musk proposing major changes to the company, such as dropping ads — its chief source of revenue — and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Musk left a few clues on Twitter about his thinking, such as by “liking” a tweet that summarized the events as Musk going from “largest shareholder for Free Speech” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely.”

What is Twitter saying?
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Musk’s not joining was “for the best” but didn’t give explicit reasons in a statement Monday. Agrawal also left some clues, noting that Musk had been awaiting a background check and suggesting that Twitter wanted him on the board — rather than just as a major shareholder — because as a fiduciary he’d be legally and ethically bound to act “in the best interests of the company and all of our shareholders.”

How did Musk build his stake?
Musk has been tweeting for a long time, but he began buying Twitter stock in earnest only a few months ago. He started on Jan. 31, when he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at $36.83 apiece. On nearly every single trading day from then through April 1, he bought hundreds of thousands or millions more of shares.
Altogether, Musk was in control of 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count, or 9.1 percent of the company. He spent $2.64 billion buying them all on the open market. The market value for all of Twitter, including Musk’s stake, is roughly $38 billion.

How big is Musk’s stake compared with others?
Musk seemed to be Twitter’s biggest shareholder until investment giant Vanguard Group filed a report late last week showing it had supplanted him.
Vanguard controls 10.3 percent of the company through investments made by its suite of mutual funds and ETFs. Vanguard and other fund giants are often the biggest investors in any company, as money keeps pouring into their index funds from retirement savers and other investors. But these fund giants are typically much more hands-off as owners than activist investors, who can push for new management teams or big changes in strategy.

What couldn’t Musk do if he had joined the board?
Had Musk joined the board, he’d have been only one of several voices in strategy discussions. And he might have chafed at not being able to order the company around.
“The responsibility of the board of directors is to represent the shareholders,” said Harry Kraemer, clinical professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and former chairman and CEO of Baxter International. “They’re not there to represent themselves.”
By turning down a seat on Twitter’s board, Musk also gets out of a promise to keep his ownership stake of Twitter at 14.9 percent or below. Free of that cap, he has the option to build a bigger stake, where he could try to take over the company or help elect a slate of directors more aligned with his thinking.
“That 15 percent is an arbitrary number,” said Kraemer. “It’s not like if you own 15 percent, you can or can’t do something else. I’m speculating, but maybe the thought was: If we bring him on as a director, and he can’t buy more than 15 percent, that literally stops him from taking control of the company.”

Didn’t Musk say he would be just a ‘passive’ investor in Twitter?
When Musk first unveiled his Twitter stake through a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he did it with a type of form often used by investors who don’t plan to push for big changes at a company. But he has since amended that filing to use a broader type of form, one that doesn’t have the same restrictions.

What has Musk said he’ll do with his shares?
He said in a filing with regulators on Monday that he owns the shares for “investment purposes.” He said he may buy more, sell or simply hold the shares, depending on what happens with its price and other factors.
He also said that he may talk with Twitter’s board and its management team from time to time about strategy, as well as possible mergers, sales or acquisitions, among other things. The widely followed tweeter was sure to note that he may express his views to the company “through social media or other channels.”
Musk said he has “no present plans or intentions,” but that his plans could change at any time.

What does Musk really want?
Much of Musk’s vocal criticism of Twitter over recent weeks has centered around his belief that it falls short on free speech principles. The social media platform has angered followers of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate or harmful misinformation. Musk also has a history of his own tweets causing legal problems.
But as long as his attention is sustained, it’s unlikely that Musk would make such a big play for Twitter if he didn’t also have strategic business interests, said Enrique Abeyta, a former hedge fund manager and editor of Empire Financial Research. It’s nearly impossible to start a new social media platform, so Twitter offers the digital equivalent of prime beachfront real estate that just needs some tinkering and fresh ideas, which could range from taking it private to shifting to a subscription-based model with fewer speech restrictions, Abeyta said.
“He clearly has shown an interest in combining his philosophical beliefs and interests with his economic ones,” he said. “I think it would be very dangerous to discount him.”

Could Musk be Twitter CEO?
Probably not. Neither Musk — who already serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and has dabbled in a number of other technology ventures — nor most investors are likely to think that’s a good idea.
“He’d rather be the chairman, the spirit animal, the man who saved Twitter and also made $10 billion on it,” Abeyta said. “He’s the richest person in the world. Being CEO sucks.”

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Arab food bloggers enjoy huge social media following during Ramadan

During Ramadan, people often watch more food blogs and vlogs to get sahoor and iftar ideas. (Supplied)
During Ramadan, people often watch more food blogs and vlogs to get sahoor and iftar ideas. (Supplied)
Updated 12 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Arab food bloggers enjoy huge social media following during Ramadan

During Ramadan, people often watch more food blogs and vlogs to get sahoor and iftar ideas. (Supplied)
  Palestinian cuisine is one of the richest in the Arab world, and Instagram food blogger Ruba Jaradat's content, which often presents desserts in an innovative, creative way, reflects this diversity
Updated 12 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Food and cooking blogs are flourishing during the month of Ramadan as social media users across the Islamic world seek tips and inspiration for their sahoor and iftar gatherings.

Many of these websites, boasting hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook and Instagram, are based in Palestine, while others are run by Palestinians living abroad.

One such culinary Insta-celebrity is Amani Al-Kahlout, who started her career documenting herself cooking.  

“Using my mobile phone, I started filming what I was cooking for my husband and posting it on my Instagram page, and there was a huge increase in interest,” Al-Kahlout said.

FASTFACT

Chef Wareef is another Arab food blogger whose content receives a major boost during Ramadan. The Syrian chef, who lives in Gaza, has a Facebook page dedicated to simple and quick recipes, in which he presents Syrian recipes to his mostly Gazan audience.

In the beginning, she shared traditional dishes from Gaza, which attracted a wide following from Palestinians living in Gulf countries and the US.

Al-Kahlout describes herself as a food blogger and shares recipes from all over the world, using creative presentation for aesthetic appeal, which has seen her achieve a following of about a quarter of a million.

During the holy month, visitors to her account increase dramatically.

“During Ramadan, followers and interaction increase two to three times because people are more interested in food and recipes,” she said.

Most of Al-Kahlout’s followers are women, comprising about 79 percent; the men who interact with her page are usually expatriates, especially students in Western countries.

During Ramadan, followers and interaction increase two to three times because people are more interested in food and recipes.

Amani Al-Kahlout

Chef Wareef is another Arab food blogger whose content receives a major boost during Ramadan. The Syrian chef, who lives in Gaza, has a Facebook page dedicated to simple and quick recipes, in which he presents Syrian recipes to his mostly Gazan audience.

“I’ve noticed that the number of followers and interaction increases significantly during the month of fasting,” he said.

“Most of the questions I receive from followers are related to Syrian food. When they watch a Syrian series featuring a recipe they don’t know, they come to my page and ask me how to make it.”

Palestinian cuisine is one of the richest in the Arab world, and Instagram food blogger Ruba Jaradat’s content, which often presents desserts in an innovative, creative way, reflects this diversity.

“I learn a lot from chefs across the world, and I try to apply what I learn to my own cooking. There are many pastries that I practice making in advance, and after I succeed, I present them to my followers,” Jaradat said.

Jaradat uses her iPhone to film her content and displays the videos in her Instagram Stories, which are permanently saved to her page so anyone can return to them at any time.

“I practice my cooking hobby and share it with others without any financial return, and the interaction I get greatly satisfies me,” she said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine Gaza Arab food Arab social media

Journalist released after being held for 2nd time in Lebanon

Nada Homsi. (Social media)
Nada Homsi. (Social media)
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Journalist released after being held for 2nd time in Lebanon

Nada Homsi. (Social media)
  Human rights groups such as Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, along with a number of activists and journalists, condemned her arrest and called for her immediate and unconditional release
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian-American journalist was on Monday allowed to enter Lebanon after being held at Beirut airport and threatened with deportation.

Lebanese authorities arrested Nada Homsi claiming there was an outstanding ban against her entering the country.

The freelance journalist, who works for US-based news outlets, was returning from America when Lebanese General Security Directorate officers stopped her at the airport. She was eventually allowed into Lebanon after repeatedly refusing to be expelled.

In a tweet following her release, Homsi said: “A few minutes ago I was released from the airport. I still don’t know why I was banned in the first place but thank you to everyone who supported and advocated for my release. I love this community of amazing people in Lebanon. Thank you.”

During her incarceration, Homsi released a video on social media demanding an explanation from Lebanese authorities for her entry ban.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, along with a number of activists and journalists, condemned her arrest and called for her immediate and unconditional release.

In a tweet, journalist and co-founder of independent digital media platform Daraj, Diana Moukalled, said: “Lebanese authorities arrested Nada Homsi, again. She’s still detained without clear charges against her. Why is this escalating arbitrary approach by General Security taking place?”

In a statement, the Alternative Press Syndicate in Lebanon said: “The Lebanese General Security arrested the American journalist of Palestinian and Syrian decent, Nada Homsi, upon her arrival in Beirut on her return from the US this morning.

“The Alternative Press Syndicate calls on the Lebanese General Security to reverse the illegal deportation decision immediately, to allow her to enter Lebanese territory, and to respect her right to reside in Lebanon, as she is married to a Palestinian with a Lebanese mother.”

It was the second time Homsi had been arbitrarily detained in Lebanon after the directorate led a raid on her home in November and imprisoned her for 26 days.

 

Topics: Nada Homsi Lebanon

INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO

INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
Updated 11 April 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO

INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
  Andrew Dimitriou, agency chief, discusses growth and potential of MENA region
Updated 11 April 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Although the global advertising agency market grew by 10 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, according to Research & Markets, employees across industries left companies in larger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a phenomenon dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

VMLY&R, a WPP agency, however, saw employee numbers rise by almost 60 percent in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), in addition to year-on-year organic growth of 17 percent among the agency’s top 25 clients in 2021.

The growth of the agency has been supervised by CEO Andrew Dimitriou, who has been with WPP for 20 years in offices across four continents. Under his leadership last year, the agency recorded double-digit YOY growth across new business and existing client partners.

Digital and e-commerce might seem like the biggest growth drivers, owing to the acceleration of digital transformation due to the pandemic, but Dimitriou, who visited Dubai last month for the EMEA Leadership Meeting, told Arab News that all areas of the business have grown in the last two years. “The more traditional creative services are still growing because the canvas of creativity is much larger now, and for sure, digital transformation and technology are accelerating even faster.”

When advertising first began back in the days of soap operas and radio shows, there were fewer outlets and touchpoints, he said. “Now, the choices and channels for creatives to paint a picture and build a brand are endless.”

Many of these possibilities can be found online. Web 3.0, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens are buzzwords for some, but a reality for many brands and agencies that have either launched NFT campaigns or opened virtual offices in the metaverse.

The latter “is not high on our priority list,” said Dimitriou. But the agency is exploring new ways and spaces of interaction for both employees and clients.

For example, it is building a new space in its London office called the “home of the connected brand,” which will reflect what the agency can do — from an in-store shopping experience to a virtual interactive room.

The agency also promotes a global policy that lets employees choose where they work. “We’re reimagining the workplace to be a destination,” said Dimitriou. Workers can come in and check their emails, but also use spaces to brainstorm, innovate and conduct meetings.

He said: “We like human interaction and that’s why we want to encourage human interaction with purpose rather than just human interaction.”

Part of encouraging purposeful human interaction, especially for clients, involves exploring new and potentially buzzy technologies in the advertising space. The agency’s mission “is to build the world’s most connected brands,” said Dimitriou, and that means having to understand all new technologies. The next step, he added, is to see if the technology plays a role in building a connected brand and what that role might be.

“We’re always looking at all of the new technologies, and it’s in service of our mission to build the world’s most connected brands.”

He added: “You have to figure out where the consumers are and how they behave, and engage them wherever they are and however they want to be engaged.”

Honing in on the Middle East, Dimitriou said that he is “always amazed at the ambition of the vision,” particularly in Saudi Arabia. “When I think of the cultural transformation that is going on there, I think it’s fantastic because there is a good balance between keeping authenticity and culture, and building tomorrow — and sometimes they can be at odds with each other.”

The modernization and advancement of the Kingdom has not only benefited the agency, but also clients. “It’s good because they’re more marketing-forward than they have ever been. They are building brand new things from the ground up, so there’s infrastructure at play, as well as technology, communications and commerce.”

For clients, he said, “the demographics are in their favor,” with 75 percent of the Saudi population being under the age of 35. And as more people enter the workforce, he added, there will be more job opportunities, and therefore more disposable income, resulting in more opportunities for brands.

Every time Dimitriou visits the MENA region, he learns something new and finds himself amazed at the sense of ambition. He said: “I really think that this region has got so much to grow and so much to give that we’re just at the beginning of it.”

Topics: VMLY&R Andrew Dimitriou advertising WPP

Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
Updated 11 April 2022
Leen Fouad

Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
  • Participants urge support for independent operators, training, enhancing media freedom
  • Reporters grappling with conflict, world indifference to regional issues
Updated 11 April 2022
Leen Fouad

PERUGIA: The International Journalism Festival returned to Italy after a two-year hiatus with a broad selection of Arab- and Middle East-related sessions that dominated the agenda.

This year’s edition is of particular significance to media and journalism practitioners in the Arab world, as the festival featured the biggest selection of sessions pertaining to the region to date.

“When you come from almost a cataclysmic sort of context, like Syria, or very repressive contexts like Egypt, there is always this notion that we’re not just journalists, we’re not just professionals, but that this is our calling,” said Karam Nachar, editor and co-founder of Al-Jumhuriya.

From context-specific discussions of media practices, such as in Syria and Egypt, to more general panels presenting an overview of the current media climate in the region, the festival was a chance for journalists to share experiences and discuss pressing issues facing the news industry.

Director of the The Counter Academy for Arab Journalism, Hala Droubi. (Francesco Cuoccio)

“Conferences like this give us the chance to talk about Arab media, one that did not exist 10 years ago,” said Michael Jensen, MENA regional director at International Media Support.

“It also gives us the chance to present new ideas and discuss tangible results for shared problems experience(d) across the region.”

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center, theatres, auditoriums and libraries, living up to its reputation as a festival.

The streets of Perugia filled with people from all over the world coming to attend the festival. (Supplied)

The whole town transforms to accommodate one of the biggest journalism events in Europe as residents take advantage of the heavy influx. One pastry shop situated in the main town square even displayed a placard of the festival made out of chocolate.

Founded in 2006, the festival is held every year in Perugia, the capital city of Umbria in central Italy, bringing together journalists, students, media outlets and NGOs to discuss current media practices and developments in the world.

The emergence of independent media and enhancing media freedoms were common themes across these sessions.

In a panel titled “The development and future of Syria’s emerging media,” experts discussed the rise of independent media in post-2011 Syria.

Panel discussion on the future of media and journalism in Syria. (Francesco Ascanio Pepe)

“We were a group of activists who wanted to know what was happening in neighboring cities, only one of us was a journalist who actually studied journalism in university,” explained Kholoud Helmi, the co-founder of Enab Baladi, an independent Syrian media outlet that became prominent following the Syrian uprising.

“We did not know anything about the rules of journalism, how to be objective and balanced but we were enthusiastic. We want to tell the people about our stories. We wanted to inform the locals and internationals what is going on in the Syrian cities.”

Explaining why independent journalism is of utmost importance in conflict areas such as Syria, the panel painted a portrait of the extremely constrained pre-2011 media landscape in the country, described in its pre-war era as a “country of silence.”

The panelists stressed on the need to support citizen journalism, citing that many of those who founded, or currently work in, Syria’s independent media sphere started off as activists and citizens with little to no experience in journalism.

In another panel titled “Breaking ground: fresh media practices from the Arab region,” editors highlighted the emergence of various types of new media practices in the last decade that are fighting the traditional notion of journalism. 

“Cultural journalism, for example, emerged strongly over the last few years in the region,” highlighted Karam Nachar. “This type of journalism, focusing on highlighting Arab culture to foreign audiences from an Arab perspective is particularly important because it challenges the traditional style of breaking news and focuses more on storytelling.”

Many sessions were also tailored to inform foreign reporters and international media outlets about the needs of local media. In a session titled “The future of Afghanistan coverage,” panelists gave an emotional account of what it was like for Afghan journalists operating under the de-facto Taliban rule.

Attendees queuing to enter one of the many sessions held in the town square. (Supplied)

“On April 30, 2018 there was a double suicide blast in Kabul, targeted at journalists in the country. Twenty-five people died, nine of which were journalists, including three of my colleagues,” recounted Malali Bashir, an Afghan award-winning journalist and senior editor with Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty’s Afghan Service, known locally as Radio Azadi.

“I want to mention this to reiterate the commitment of Afghan journalists to their work, and how they have contributed to a free media, freedom of speech and the right to know correct and unbiased information in Afghanistan.”

More than 300 media outlets have shut down in Afghanistan since August 15 when the Taliban took power. Hundreds of journalists fled Afghanistan and those who remain have either stopped working, adapted to the increasingly unstable context, or face dangerous security risks when conducting their work.

Session on the future of media coverage in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule, held in the historic library. (Supplied.)

The panelists also spoke about how to report on Afghanistan from a local lens and stressed on the necessity to teach local and foreign journalists how to cooperate, given that they both rely heavily on one other.

“We must support citizen journalism, and train local journalists to tell their own stories,” recommended Vanessa Gezari, the national security editor at The Intercept.

“As foreign journalists, we should help Afghans tell their stories about their own countries, look for stories to tell and then get Afghans involved in telling them and utilize social media for storytelling.”

A common concern shared across these region-specific sessions of the festival was how to keep the stories of certain contexts like Syria or Afghanistan relevant, while many conflicts and crises arise across the world.

Topics: IJF22 International Journalism Festival Italy journalism

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’
  • Allan Au was arrested in a dawn raid by Hong Kong’s national security police unit
  • The arrest is the latest blow to the local press in Hong Kong
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: A veteran Hong Kong journalist was arrested by national security police on Monday for allegedly conspiring to publish “seditious materials,” police said.
The arrest is the latest blow to the local press in Hong Kong, which has seen its media freedom rating plummet as Beijing cracks down on dissent.
Allan Au, a 54-year-old reporter and journalism lecturer, was arrested in a dawn raid by Hong Kong’s national security police unit, multiple local media outlets reported.
A senior police source confirmed Au’s arrest to AFP on a charge of “conspiracy to publish seditious materials.”
Police later confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old male on the same charge in a statement that did not name Au, which is local practice.
“Further arrests may be made,” the statement warned.
Au is a former columnist for Stand News, an online news platform that was shuttered last December after authorities froze the company’s assets using a national security law.
Two other senior employees of Stand News have already been charged with sedition.
National security charges have also been brought against jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six former senior executives of Apple Daily.
Once Hong Kong’s most popular tabloid, Apple Daily collapsed last year when its newsroom was raided and assets were frozen under the security law.
Soon after Stand News was shut down, Au began to write “good morning” each day on his Facebook page to confirm his safety.
One of the city’s most experienced local columnists, he was a Knight fellow at Stanford University in 2005 and earned a doctorate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
In 2017 Au published a book about censorship in Hong Kong titled “Freedom Under 20 Shades of Shadow.”
Au spent more than a decade working for RTHK, Hong Kong’s government broadcaster, running a current affairs show.
But he was axed last year after the authorities declared a shake-up that began transforming the once editorially independent broadcaster into something more resembling Chinese state media.
First penned by colonial ruler Britain in 1938, sedition was long criticized as an anti-free speech law, including by many of the pro-Beijing local newspapers now praising its use.
By the time of the 1997 handover, it had not been used for decades but remained on the books.
It was dusted off by police and prosecutors in the wake of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Over the last two years sedition has been wielded against journalists, unionists, activists, a former pop star and ordinary citizens.
Sedition is currently separate from the sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.
But the courts treat it as a national security offense, which means that bail is often denied for those charged.
Next month Hong Kong is expected to install a new Beijing-anointed leader, former security chief John Lee, who oversaw the police response to the 2019 democracy protests and subsequent crackdown.
Asked on Monday whether Au’s arrest would worsen press freedom, Lee declined to comment, only saying all investigations should be carried out independently.
Outgoing leader Carrie Lam also declined to comment on Au’s arrest.

Topics: Hong Kong

