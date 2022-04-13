You are here

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad in Berlin in May 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims
  • The document is called the "Murad Code," after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group
  • It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad joined forces with Britain to present a global code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to address sexual violence in conflict.
The document is called the “Murad Code,” after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group.
It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence, allowing victims to safely testify and minimize psychological and physical consequences on them.
“Efforts to end sexual violence are gaining momentum, in large part thanks to brave survivors around the world who have shared their stories,” noted Murad at an annual Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict.
“But too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors.
“The Murad Code lays out clear and practical guidelines for centering the needs of survivors when collecting evidence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support, rather than repercussions. Survivors deserve at least that,” she added.
In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the “growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces” in the war in Ukraine.
“The launch of the Murad Code is a vital step toward helping and supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice for their crimes,” she said.
London plans to host an international conference on sexual violence in conflict this year.

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van
  • Police said 10 people were struck directly by gunfire, five of them hospitalized in critical but stable condition
  • 13 others suffered respiratory distress or were otherwise injured in the crush of frantic riders fleeing subway car
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Police and federal agents searched into the early hours of Wednesday for a man who set off smoke bombs and sprayed fellow passengers with gunfire aboard a New York City subway car, injuring more than 20 people before he fled the scene.
The attack erupted during the Tuesday morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, the latest burst of seemingly random violence that has plagued the city’s transit system in recent years.
Police said 10 people were struck directly by gunfire, five of them hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while 13 others suffered respiratory distress or were otherwise injured in the crush of frantic riders fleeing the smoke-filled subway car.
Some injured passengers collapsed as they poured onto the platform of the 36th Street station.
All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, police said in an evening news conference, in which authorities also offered rewards totaling $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman they believed acted alone.
On Wednesday, New York Police Department said a man identified as Frank James is now a suspect in the shooting. Initially the police said he was viewed only as a “person of interest,” having been linked by evidence to the crime scene. Authorities did not say why James was now considered a suspect.
James was first linked to the scene after police found a U-Haul van parked on a Brooklyn street. James was believed to have rented the vehicle in Philadelphia. Police said they recovered the key to the van at the crime scene, and that James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
Attempts by Reuters to reach any of the phone numbers associated with James were unsuccessful.
Adams, in interviews on Wednesday on MSNBC and CNN, vowed to bring the suspect to justice and told New Yorkers to stay vigilant as they go about their day.
“It’s clear that this individual wanted to create terror and violence,” he said. “We know that he wanted to bring terror to come on the (subway) system with a gas mask, with a gun, several clips as well as throwing a smoke bomb.”
New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters on Tuesday that the shooting was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.
“You can’t let one person alter your life, gotta keep on, keep on going,” Michael Torres, a FedEx worker, said to Gothamist, a local news source, as he boarded a train on Wednesday morning at the 36th St. station.
There was no known motive for the attack, but investigators found a number of social media posts linked to an individual named Frank James that mentioned homelessness and the New York City mayor, Sewell said.
The subway assailant was described by police from eyewitness accounts as a man of heavy build, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and surgical mask.
The commissioner said the attack began in the train car as it was about to enter the station. The gunman removed two canisters from his bag and opened them, sending smoke throughout the train car.
Police said the man then fired 33 rounds from a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered along with three extended ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline.
The gun apparently jammed in the midst of the shooting, potentially preventing a higher casualty toll, CNN and local media outlets reported, citing law enforcement sources.
New York City has seen a sharp rise in violent crime during the pandemic, including a string of seemingly random attacks on its subways. The transit violence has included a number of attacks in which passengers were shoved onto the tracks from platforms, including a Manhattan woman whose murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Adams, who has vowed to improve subway safety by increasing police patrols and expanding mental health outreach programs, called Tuesday’s incident “a senseless act of violence” and pledged to double the number of officers assigned to subway security.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged “the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is feeding our city.”

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
  • The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
  • Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government's resignation ahead of negotiations for an IMF bailout
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt.
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods and regular blackouts causing widespread hardship.
Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government’s resignation ahead of negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to “support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange.”
His appeal came a day after the government announced it was suspending repayments on all external debt, which will free up money to replenish scant supplies of petrol, pharmaceuticals and other necessities.
Weerasinghe said he had set up bank accounts for donations in the United States, Britain and Germany and promised Sri Lankan expatriates the money would be spent where it was most needed.
The bank “assures that such foreign currency transfers will be utilized only for importation of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines,” Weerasinghe said in a statement.
Tuesday’s default announcement will save Sri Lanka about $200 million in interest payments falling due on Monday, he said, adding that the money would be diverted to pay for essential imports.
Weerasinghe’s appeal has so far been greeted with skepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
“We don’t mind helping, but we can’t trust the government with our cash,” a Sri Lankan doctor in Australia told AFP, asking for anonymity.
A Sri Lankan software engineer in Canada said he had no confidence that the money would be spent on the needy.
“This could go the same way as the tsunami funds,” he told AFP, referring to millions of dollars the island received in aid after the December 2004 disaster, which claimed at least 31,000 lives on the island.
Much of the foreign cash donations meant for survivors was rumored to have ended up in the pockets of politicians, including current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was forced to return tsunami aid funds credited to his personal account.
Sri Lanka’s snowballing economic crisis began to be felt after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The government imposed a wide import ban to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves and use them to service the debts it has now defaulted on.
But the resulting shortages have stoked public resentment, with day-long lines forming across the island for petrol and kerosene, the latter used for cooking stoves in poorer households.
At least eight people have died while waiting in fuel queues since last month.
The country’s Sinhalese and Tamil communities are marking their traditional new year this week but the shortages have sabotaged the ritual of making milk rice at an astrologically auspicious time, with both ingredients scarce.
Economists say the crisis has been made worse by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.
Sri Lanka’s main opposition SJB party said Wednesday that government members responsible for the crisis should face criminal prosecution.
Crowds have attempted to storm the homes of government leaders, and security forces have dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Thousands of people were camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s seafront office in the capital Colombo for a fifth straight day of protests Wednesday calling for him to step down.

Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends

Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends

Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends
  • Information received as part of cooperation with Egyptian authorities wasn’t sufficient to back up the claims that emerged in the wake of Arab Spring uprisings in 2011
  • More than 210 million francs were already released in an earlier phase of the case
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

GENEVA: Swiss prosecutors will not file any charges after concluding a decade-long investigation into alleged money laundering and organized crime linked to late former President Hosni Mubarak’s circles in Egypt.
Prosecutors will release some 400 million Swiss francs ($430 million) frozen in Swiss banks.
The office of the Swiss attorney general said Wednesday that information received as part of cooperation with Egyptian authorities wasn’t sufficient to back up the claims that emerged in the wake of Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 that felled Mubarak’s three-decade rule.
A Swiss investigation into claims that banks in Switzerland were used to squirrel away ill-gotten funds had originally targeted 14 people, including Mubarak’s two sons, as well as dozens of other individuals and entities that had assets totaling some 600 million francs frozen.
More than 210 million francs were already released in an earlier phase of the case, which also could not substantiate the allegations, and Wednesday’s announcement means about 400 million more will be “released and returned to their beneficial owners,” the attorney-general’s office said.
The final part of the Swiss investigation centered on five people, it said, without identifying them.
Mubarak’s sons, Alaa and Gamal, hailed the decision as a full exoneration.
According to a statement sent to The Associated Press by the family’s representatives at Portland, a London-based communications firm, Gamal Mubarak said the decision “validates the position we have held all along” following more than a decade of “intrusive investigations, sanctions and mutual legal assistance proceedings.”
“The decision marks an important step in our efforts to assert our rights and prove our innocence from the flagrantly false allegations leveled against us over the past 11 years,” he said.
Swiss prosecutors say they didn’t receive a response to a request for information from “commissions” created in Egypt to analyze financial transfers connected to people under investigation in Egypt — notably the Mubarak family, the office said. Mubarak died in 2020, aged 91.
“As a result, in the absence of evidence relating to potential offenses committed in particular in Egypt, it is not possible to show that the funds located in Switzerland could be of illegal origin,” it said. “The suspicion of money laundering cannot therefore be substantiated based on the information available.”
Swiss banks, reputed for their discretion, have been a favored repository over the years for many wealthy foreigners — including Western industrial tycoons, Russian oligarchs, and autocrats and other leaders and their families.
Swiss authorities have touted a recent crackdown against money laundering through Swiss banks, but advocacy groups and watchdogs say the effort has not succeeded in completely ending such activities.

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder
  • Ali had told the trial that he had no regrets about killing father-of-five Amess in revenge for votes in parliament for air strikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

LONDON: A British judge on Wednesday sentenced Daesh group follower Ali Harbi Ali to a whole-life prison term for murdering lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack last year.
“This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy,” judge Nigel Sweeney said as he handed down his sentence at London’s Old Bailey courthouse, noting the 26-year-old defendant had shown “no remorse or shame.”
Sweeney added he had no doubt it was an “exceptional case” that merited the sentence, which comes two days after a London jury unanimously found Ali guilty of the ferocious knife attack last October.
It was the second murder of a British MP in five years and prompted calls for better security for elected representatives.
Ali, who pursed his lips briefly as the judge handed down his sentence, had told the trial that he had no regrets about killing father-of-five Amess in revenge for votes in parliament for air strikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015.
He stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife as he met constituents in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, southeast England, before being apprehended at the scene of the murder.
In a statement following the sentencing, Amess’ family said it provided “no elation” and that nothing could ever compensate for the “appalling and violent manner” in which he was murdered.
“We will struggle through each day for the rest of our lives,” it noted.
“It breaks our heart to know that our husband and father would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship and would have been anxious to help. How sickening to think what happened next. It is beyond evil.”

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list
Updated 13 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list
  • Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps placed on US Foreign Terrorist Organization list in 2019
  • Letter: ‘The IRGC is the tool of terrorism abroad and repression of people on the streets of Iran’
Updated 13 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: More than 500 Iranian-American scientists, academics and professionals on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden in a letter to keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
Under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which is reviewed every two years, the US Justice Department can prosecute any individual or organization that provides any form of “material support,” most importantly financial assistance, to any organization on the FTO list.
The IRGC was placed on the list, which consists of 73 organizations, on April 15, 2019. Since its creation, 15 groups have been delisted.
Removing the IRGC from the list is one of Tehran’s principle demands in negotiations in Vienna over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The US withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, under then-President Donald Trump.
“The IRGC is the tool of terrorism abroad and repression of people on the streets of Iran. This instrument of terror safeguards the religious dictatorship in Iran, and continues to impede all progress toward human rights,” the signatories argued in the letter, obtained by Arab News.
“The FTO designation has effectively handicapped many of the IRGC-related foreign financial transactions, and therefore its ability to export terrorism and impose repression,” they said.
“The IRGC is playing a bigger role in creating proxy naval terror units, employing UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for terror operations, and funding terrorism around the globe,” they added.
“For over a century, the people of Iran have struggled for freedom from the tyranny of the Shah (and his predecessors) and the mullahs currently ruling in Iran. As you yourself have repeatedly declared, we ask that you stand with the people of Iran in their demands for peace, freedom and a non-nuclear, secular Republic of Iran. More than ever, global efforts in protecting civilians and defending a free world are paramount.”
One of the main organizers of the letter, Professor Kazem Kazerounian, said: “While we welcome President Biden’s opposition to remove the IRGC from the FTO list, we remain vigilant and concerned about any concession toward Tehran’s terrorist regime.”

He added: “There is no distinction between the IRGC or the Quds Force. They operate as one unit to fund, promote and implement (Iranian Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei’s agenda. The current designation is justified and should remain intact.”
Information technology leader and inventor Sima Yazdani said: “The letter reflects the views of many Iranian Americans who are in contact with their family members in Iran, many of whom are victims of the IRGC’s brutal repression at home.”
Dr. Shahin Toutounchi, an engineer at Lattice Semiconductor Corp., said: “The Vienna talks only legitimize a brutal and terrorist regime in Tehran. No concessions should be offered to the mullahs, the IRGC, or their murderous president Ebrahim Raisi.”

He added: “If anything, America must verifiably hold the mullahs’ regime accountable for its human rights abuses at home, terrorism abroad, and destructive support for terrorist proxies in the region.”
Raisi, accused of directing the mass murder of thousands of Iranian civilians, was elected president in August 2021.

