Saudi Arabia calls for more efficient and effective humanitarian responses to crises
Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Saudi Donor Support Group, called on the OCHA to strengthen and boost the mechanisms and tools of humanitarian coordination. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi humanitarian chiefs stressed the importance of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of responses to crises and enhancing the mechanisms through which aid is delivered to the people who most need it.
Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Saudi Donor Support Group, called on the OCHA to strengthen and boost the mechanisms and tools of humanitarian coordination, given the positive effects they can have on strategic outcomes.
He was speaking during an OCHA donor group meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the Netherlands, to discuss topics related to the office’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2026.
Al-Ghamdi, who is also the assistant general supervisor for planning and development at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), stressed the importance of adopting a flexible mechanism for prioritizing humanitarian needs and responding to them more efficiently, and enhancing the mechanism to ensure that aid reaches beneficiaries.
He said that escalating humanitarian needs will require additional financial resources and that the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund and joint country funds should be used more strategically and in a more stimulating and incubating way to help those most in need and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian responses.
Al-Ghamdi also advocated a focus on enabling factors and emphasized the importance of data and technology in assessing needs and preparing responses.
Other issues discussed during the meeting included a gap in financing that is growing as global humanitarian needs increase, the difficulties involved in ensuring aid reaches beneficiaries in conflict zones, and proactive humanitarian work.
How Jeddah redevelopment project aims to clean up urban environment, improve quality of life
Jeddah’s population grew rapidly during Saudi Arabia’s oil boom, leading to the spread of informal settlements
Municipal authorities have evaluated 64 districts across the city for restoration, modification, or demolition
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Deprived neighborhoods in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah are undergoing major redevelopment after decades of relentless urbanization led to a host of social, economic, and environmental issues.
Municipal authorities are clearing districts and squatter settlements where planners say substandard infrastructure, criminality, and disease are blighting the lives of roughly half a million people.
Saudi cities have historically benefited from the close attention and generous investment of the central government, evident in the provision of a well-maintained physical infrastructure and impressive skylines.
But investment has had to keep pace with a rapidly growing urban population. According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, approximately 82.1 percent of the Kingdom’s total population now lives in urban areas.
This trend is part of a global phenomenon, driven by a host of economic and environmental factors. According to UN-Habitat, around 60 percent of the global population will live in cities by the year 2030.
Current trends indicate that an additional 3 billion people will be living in cities by 2050, increasing the urban share of the world’s population to two-thirds. Some 90 percent of this urban growth is likely to occur in low- and middle-income countries.
In the context of cities like Jeddah, this has meant the rapid growth of densely populated and poorly planned urban districts that have swamped local infrastructure. In the words of Saleh Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah since 2018: “Mistakes were made, ignored, and corruption occurred.”
According to an October 2017 paper published by Dr. Hisham Mortada, a professor of architecture at the College of Environmental Design at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, the city’s rapid population growth began in the 1970s during the Kingdom’s oil boom.
The paper, titled “Analytical conception of slums of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” traces the growth of the city’s slums to the demolition of the old city walls in 1947, which led to the creation of Al-Suhaifa, Al-Hindawiya, and Al-Sabeel.
“The districts later became an extension of old Jeddah and slums since they were built with poor construction materials and techniques and without planning,” the report said.
Other reasons given for the spread of Jeddah’s slums include an absence of state funding, a significant increase in property prices against falling incomes, and mass immigration, which by 1978 caused the city’s population to balloon to 1 million people — 53 percent of whom were foreign migrants.
Four decades later, with Jeddah’s population swelling to around 4 million, the old slum districts that had grown around the south and center of the city have expanded northwards.
Determined to address the problem, the municipality announced plans late last year to demolish 64 districts across the city, including several associated with high crime rates and where illegal migrants had come to reside in densely packed communities.
To date, the Jeddah Governorate’s Undeveloped Neighborhoods Committee has begun demolition work in 26 districts covering an area of 18.5 million square meters.
Eight of these districts are located within the lands of the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Aziziyah, a charitable project established in 1948 to transport water to the city.
Municipal officials say the demolition work is due for completion by mid-November.
“The conditions in these areas are unfavorable,” Jeddah mayor Al-Turki told Rotana Khalijiya’s “Al-Soora” TV host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer in February. “It lacks security, there are no blueprints, its infrastructure is nearly non-existent, it is a den of crime. These are all facts.”
Those residents who hold the title deeds to their properties are being provided with free housing and compensation, Al-Turki said. To date, more than 550 families have been resettled, with 4,781 housing units to be allocated by the end of the year.
One of the municipality’s prime motivations for clearing these districts is the poor road access and the fire risk posed by the density of buildings.
“Given the tight spaces, it is difficult for vehicles to enter, never mind fire trucks, and today, the main concern to civil defense in Jeddah is the slums,” said Al-Turki. “If any fire erupts, it’s difficult to get through.”
Another motivation was the desire to clamp down on criminal activities. “The slums were a haven for human trafficking, a source of crime, and a place for thefts,” Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Jabri, director of Makkah Region Police, said in the same TV interview.
“We’ve seized large quantities of drugs in a very short time. More than 218 kilograms was seized in these neighborhoods. These neighborhoods became central selling points for drug dealers. In some areas, they (are) publicly sold on these streets.”
Al-Jabri said drug dealers and human trafficking syndicates have long operated under the radar within the labyrinth of ramshackle neighborhoods. Crystal meth, a highly addictive drug known locally as Al-Shbo, is the most common narcotic sold in the slums.
In one recent bust, Al-Jabri said authorities were able to seize SR60 million ($15.9 million) in cash and more than 100 kilograms in gold worth SR50 million ($13.3 million) ready to be smuggled out of the Kingdom.
Slums are extremely damaging to natural ecosystems and greatly increase the transmissibility of airborne, waterborne, and vector-borne diseases. Today, dengue fever, a prevalent vector-borne illness in Jeddah, costs the municipality SR150 million ($40 million) annually.
The issue was further highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated social distancing and self-isolation for those infected — measures that are near impossible to implement in overcrowded settlements.
Despite the clear benefits, slum clearance does carry negative social consequences. Thousands of people across several generations have long called these informal settlements home, establishing close-knit social networks with their neighbors that are not easily replaced.
And although housing in these communities is considered substandard, it is also viewed as an affordable starting point for many new arrivals in the Kingdom and those migrating from the countryside.
“Humans go through development phases just like cities,” Maha Al-Qattan, a Saudi sociologist, told Arab News.
“The closeness and ties between the people living within the slums are no different. People change, and it’s not like it was before when they would visit each other or call on one another. Today these slums are a convenience more so than a living place.”
Nevertheless, the socially corrosive effects of criminality in the slums has left authorities with little choice but to redevelop them from scratch. “They harbor dangers to society within the walls and outside,” Al-Qattan said.
“Crimes will never cease, but it is essential to curb them by extracting the cancer that imposes pressure on communities and governments.
“These are ticking time bombs. The longer you keep them, the more difficult it will be to achieve the standards to upgrade the quality of life in cities.”
The decision to clear these areas is motivated by the desire to improve overall quality of life in the Kingdom’s cities, transforming them into vibrant economic and cultural hubs that are inviting to investors and tourists. It is also motivated by environmental concerns and the push towards greater sustainability.
The first studies on the condition of slums and their effect on the city’s development began in 1972, but plans to deal with them were repeatedly put off in favor of less disruptive initiatives to improve existing infrastructure, according to Al-Turki.
Now, thanks to the Saudi government’s commitment to raising overall quality of life in the Kingdom, under the umbrella of its economic and social reform agenda Vision 2030, urban redevelopment is back on track and far more ambitious in scope.
“Vision 2030 placed pressure on the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing to elevate the quality of life, increase green spaces,” said Al-Turki.
“A green Riyadh, a green Jeddah, a green Middle East. All this would not happen in a city with weak infrastructure.”
Latest technology used to promote Two Holy Mosques’ services around world
‘Large number of people benefit from correct books and texts specialized in many fields including jurisprudence, faith, origins, prophet’s biography, Arabic language’
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Throughout the year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques broadcasts classes, lectures, and documentaries in different languages around the world via the Manaret Al-Haramain app.
People can watch either recorded lectures and lessons being held in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, or live sessions on the app, spokesman for the general presidency, Hani bin Hosni Haidar, told Arab News.
Delivered by senior scholars and sheikhs specialized in various Islamic studies, sessions are announced every Saturday through the Manaret Al-Haramain, Haramain, Mutamiron, Zaeron, and Lawama Al-Athkar apps.
“This allows a large number of people to benefit from correct books and texts specialized in many fields including jurisprudence, faith, origins, prophet’s biography, Arabic language, literature, and other scientific books,” Haidar said.
“The presidency attaches a great deal of attention to translation and multilingualism due to its high impact on delivering content to Muslims of various segments and languages.
HIGHLIGHT
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had made great strides in developing its technical and media capabilities to help spread the message of Islam around the world, including through film production such as “Sanctify my House,” highlighting efforts to cleanse, sanitize, and clean the Grand Mosque, “Ma’rez” that shed light on the services provided by the Kingdom, the “Umrah Guide” educational flick, among others.
“It coordinates directly and continuously with the directorate general for digital broadcasting to provide it with content in many international languages including English, French, Malay, Persian, Chinese, Bengali, Russian, Turkish, Hausa, Spanish, Pashto, Punjabi, Baluchi, Thai, Uzbek, and Urdu,” he added.
Haidar noted that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had made great strides in developing its technical and media capabilities to help spread the message of Islam around the world, including through film production.
This included movies such as “Sanctify my House,” highlighting efforts to cleanse, sanitize, and clean the Grand Mosque, “Ma’rez” that shed light on the services provided by the Kingdom, the “Umrah Guide” educational flick, and “Rouh Al-Haramain,” a series about the features of the Two Holy Mosques.
Among other films, “Values and Holiness” promoted correct practices for visitors to the Grand Mosque, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, “Mubarakan” reviewed the services and programs in the Two Holy Mosques, and “Eish Al-Haram” was aimed at raising awareness about the services offered by the Kingdom at the holy sites.
Another movie highlighted the health and safety measures put in place by the Saudi government at the Two Holy Mosques to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The government agency has also made documentaries such as “Zamzam Blessed Water,” “Kiswah” (about the cloth that covers the Kaaba), and “One Day in the Haram.”
“Rihab Al-Haramain” was a 30-episode program focused on a service provided in the Two Holy Mosques, including instructions and more than 300 awareness messages in six languages.
“Bushra” was a Ramadan video program that aired on social media, while “The Haramain Message,” and “Atheer Al-Haram,” were awareness, guidance, and cultural radio programs.
The agency has also published the 13th edition of Two Holy Mosques magazine in several languages, featuring news, images, and other information.
Saudi environment ministry develops breakthrough vaccine against livestock abscess
Treatment expected to deliver ‘major benefits’ to animal production in the Kingdom
Joint scientific team’s field surveys, clinical trials yield results in record time
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced the development of a vaccine against livestock abscesses, saying that tests have shown the treatment is “100 percent safe” and offers greater than 80 percent efficacy.
“I expect the vaccine to be ready for production in the second half of 2023,” said Mohammed Al-Fuhaid, General Directorate of Laboratories director at the MEWA.
“We’ve already developed the vaccine. We are in the process of doing experiments on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” he told Arab News.
MEWA is working on vaccines for other diseases based on local isolates of bacteria and viruses, with the vaccines “expected to have an impact on the fight against animal diseases, and diseases common to humans and animals,” Al-Fuhaid said.
The joint scientific team’s work plan, which led to a vaccine against livestock abscess diseases being developed in record time, included field surveys and clinical tests to determine the rates of abscess infections in sheep, goats and camels in several regions of the Kingdom.
Samples and recorded information were used to determine the incidence of abscess disease and study their epidemiology, Al-Fuhaid said.
The action plan also guided animal breeders and carers, explaining how to prevent and control these diseases.
The team isolated and classified bacteria from samples collected from infected animals. Bacterial isolates were used to produce experimental vaccines for immunization against pseudotuberculosis and Morel’s disease.
Ahmed Al-Eyada, the undersecretary of MEWA, said that the research is part of the ministry’s efforts to develop vaccines from local disease isolates with a higher immune response compared with global isolates.
“(It aims) to localize the veterinary vaccine industry under the initiative of the Center for the Development and Production of Veterinary Vaccines for Local Isolates. That will contribute to the control and disposal of local diseases to preserve the country’s capabilities,” he said.
Al-Eyada said that the ministry tried the new “multicomponent” vaccine on sheep, and found it offered 100 percent efficacy and excellent protection rates.
“The specialized specific protection rate in the challenge tests reached 100 percent in Caseous Lymphadenitis (pseudotuberculosis), while the result was 80 percent in Morel’s disease and the multicomponent vaccine resulted in the production of good levels of antibodies in immunized sheep,” he added.
The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Watania Agriculture Co. to collaborate on field experiments for veterinary vaccines, genetic improvement of sheep and goats, data analysis to calculate the genetic value, and genotyping.
The MoU, which includes advisories and consultation on the analysis of results and data with overseas labs, was signed by Al-Fuhaid and Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Sudais, Al-Watania Agriculture’s CEO.
Al-Sudais said that the agreement will bring many positive results to the livestock sector, enhancing investment opportunities and maximizing benefits by improving the quality of work and genetics “of livestock, in particular.”
Under the agreement, farms will be opened to joint working teams carrying out experiments and tests.
“It is likely that the agreement will yield many benefits for the animal production sector in the Kingdom,” Al-Sudais said.
Who’s Who: Ghadeer Attallah, cultural development manager at Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Arab News
Ghadeer Attallah has been cultural development manager at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority since November 2020.
Her responsibilities include supporting the development of the master asset management plan, providing strategic advice on asset portfolios, managing and enhancing intangible assets, analyzing and evaluating portfolio progress, monitoring the operational performance of the section, comparing these to established objectives and goals, and reporting results.
Before joining DGDA, she was managing director of Massimiliano Camoletto Architects in Milan from October 2014 to October 2020.
Attallah obtained a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the School of Design at Dar Al-Hekma University in 2007.
She also completed a short course in furniture design and manufacturing from the Florence Design Academy in 2011, and a diploma in Italian language and culture from Universita per Stranieri di Perugia in 2012.
Attallah completed her first master’s degree in architecture and engineering architecture from the Polytechnic University of Milan in 2014 and a second master’s degree in town and urban planning from the same university in 2015. She also studied the fundamentals of parametric design and form-finding to digital fabrication at the university in 2013.
Attallah worked for the Saudi pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan from May 2013 to September 2014, coordinating with general commissioners, ministers and expo management on design and feasibility.
Between August 2008 and 2011, Attallah worked as an architect and interior designer at Zuhair Fayez Partnership, handling design development phases, material, fabric and furniture selection, and was also a project coordinator for private residences, SABIC Learning Center in Riyadh, Dubai Investment Center and Prince Sultan University in Riyadh.
Saudi authorities arrest 6 people after they attempt to smuggle nearly half a million amphetamine pills
Arab News
RIYADH: Six people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle almost half a million amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi said during a security follow-up on drug smuggling and distributing networks targeting the security of the Kingdom, officials seized 456,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in machines, equipment and spare parts for elevators.
He added that two Saudi nationals, three Egyptians, and a Syrian resident were arrested in Jeddah and Riyadh, and that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Al-Nujaidi said that the Ministry of Interior, with all its security sectors, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, continues to thwart anyone who might be tempted to target the Kingdom and its youth with narcotics.