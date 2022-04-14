REVIEW: Stylish spy thriller ‘All the Old Knives’ shows off some new tricks

LONDON: If your first thought on seeing Chris Pine slinking down a dark alley is that he’s starring in another Jack Ryan movie, you’d be forgiven. But while there’s plenty of suspenseful twists and intersecting story threads in “All the Old Knives,” this Amazon original is less about the show, and much more about the tell.
This tense, edgy espionage thriller has a lot going on — but the vast majority of what’s going on is confined to characters sitting across a table from one another, conjuring up flashbacks and delivering pointed barbs, rather than blowing up buildings or shooting their way out of trouble.
Pine plays Henry Pelham, a CIA operative sent to grill his former colleagues Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton) and Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce) about a disastrous case they all worked eight years earlier in which a group of hijackers took over a commercial flight, killing everybody (including themselves) in the process.
Henry is on the hunt for a mole who fed information to the hijackers, hamstringing a planned assault on the plane, and leading to the deaths of all on board. There’s an added complication, of course, in that Henry and Celia were a couple at the time, only for the latter to flee into the night as the airplane job went south. Cue lots of intense conversations across tables. Pelham faces off against Bill in a London pub, and Celia in a California restaurant and they… well, they talk. A lot.
Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen keeps the tension high, working from a screenplay by Olen Steinhauer (adapting his own novel for the screen), and letting his talented cast do the heavy lifting.
Pine is engaging enough (with a tad too much Jack Ryan and James T. Kirk in the mix, perhaps), but Newton and Pryce are absolute powerhouses — dominating their scenes and delivering masterclasses in careful, balanced character acting. The pair keep the story rattling along, keep the final twists a genuine surprise, and elevate “All the Old Knives” from mediocre to mesmerizing.
Rediscovering the pioneering Lebanese artist Bibi Zogbé
Zogbé emigrated to Argentina aged 16 and her work went largely unnoticed in her homeland. But that is beginning to change
Updated 30 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: “She was one of Lebanon’s pioneering artists — one of the first (female painters). But, in Lebanon, we didn’t know much about her.”
Lebanese gallerist Saleh Barakat is talking about the late Bibi Zogbé, a prolific artist who moved to Argentina from Lebanon in the early 20th century aged 16, where she predominantly focused on painting an eclectic array of flowers. Barakat believes Zogbé deserves greater recognition — both for her talent and her pioneering spirit.
Over the last two decades, the gallerist has become a champion of Zogbé’s work, which had, he says, faded from her countrymen’s memories. It began with what he calls a “pilgrimage” to Argentina 17 years ago. For a month, Barakat traveled around meeting Zogbé’s friends, family and acquaintances, even visiting her home. He discovered some of her work in Argentinean museums. He has since acquired a considerable collection of her work. Simultaneously, international interest in Zogbé has greatly increased — her work regularly fetches five-figure sums at sales by auction houses including Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Some of her work was also featured in the Modern section of last month’s Art Dubai fair.
Zogbé (whose first name was actually Labibé) was born in a Lebanese coastal town. She studied under the tutelage of Klin Dimitrof, an artist from Bulgaria, but — while she was still a teenager — her marriage to Lebanese emigré Domingo Samaja was arranged, and Zogbé went off to Argentina. Later, when her marriage fell apart, Zogbé reportedly struck up a relationship with Argentinian artist Benito Quinquela Martín.
The gifted and cosmopolitan Zogbé found great success in her adopted country. Her first solo exhibition was inaugurated by then-president of Argentina, Agustín Pedro Justo. She painted a floral mural for the Natural Science Museum in Buenos Aires. During the Thirties and Forties, she traveled abroad to exhibit in Paris and the presidential palace in Dakar. 1947 was a milestone year for Zogbé as she returned to Lebanon briefly, where she was awarded the Lebanese Cedar Medallion of Excellence.
Back in Argentina, Zogbé had established herself as a focal point for the country’s creative scene, Barakat explains. “She was one of the few people in Argentina to bring together simultaneously Argentinians of Euro-aristocratic origin and Argentinians of Indian origin,” he says. “They don’t mix that often. But it seems that she was good at cooking and people loved her soirées. Her house was a meeting point for writers, important people in society, and the cultured.”
It is surprising, then, that Zogbé is not better known. According to Sam Bardaouil, the Lebanese co-curator of Art Dubai Modern, it’s an issue concerning not just Zogbé, but many of her peers.
“I think it has to do with the fact that a lot of these artists were obscured by a very skewed writing of art history that was always generated from so-called centers of production and historical writing,” Bardaouil says. “I think, for years now, there’s this revisionist approach to art history to understand who these artists are and what their contributions were.”
Barakat suggests that the artist’s globe-trotting lifestyle was another factor. “In Argentina, they considered her Lebanese, and in Lebanon, they considered her Argentinian. She wasn’t in one place all the time,” he says. “Her paintings are here and there and she didn’t leave behind an estate. Like so many of these artists, her works have been slightly forgotten.”
Visitors to Art Dubai were able to observe Zogbé’s rare landscape and portrait works, inspired by her trips to Africa. But what took center stage were her paintings of dainty wild flowers, bursting with color and emotion. It is no wonder that Zogbé has been called ‘La Pintora de Flores’ (The Flower Painter).
“It’s a bit of a mirror image of where she’s been, who she met, what kind of cultural contexts she existed and worked in,” Bardaouil says of the work on show at Art Dubai. “As you start mapping out the different types of flowers that she paints, you realize that they’re actually a kind of memoir.”
Saudi ballerina Samira Al-Khamis stars in Estee Lauder Ramadan campaign
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Estee Lauder is celebrating women during Ramadan with their newest campaign titled “Reach for the Stars,” featuring three boundary-breaking Arab women at the center of a promotional video.
The campaign stars Samira Al-Khamis, one of Saudi Arabia’s first ballerinas, alongside Amna Al-Qubaisi, the first Emirati female race driver, and Nayla Al-Khaja, a film director and producer from the UAE.
Each of the inspiring women in the short film pushed the envelope by dreaming big, working hard and paving the way for women in the region.
Al-Khamis, who earned recognition as a dancer and was featured on the official poster of the first Red Sea International Film Festival, developed an interest in ballet at a young age. She grew up around dancers, including her older sisters, who she watched perform on stage when she began her journey.
“Watching them gave me a powerful sense of inspiration and it stuck with me; it gave me a unique sense of fulfillment that I couldn’t find anywhere. Now it’s my responsibility to give back to my community and the new generations by passing on the passion and knowledge of dance,” she told Mille World.
The 25-year-old recently opened her own studio in the Kingdom, Pulse Personal Training, as a way to help nurture the growing local dance community.
Pulse Personal Training is among a growing number of dance studios cropping up in the Kingdom’s major cities, such as Jeddah and Riyadh, in recent years.
One mother decided to establish a dance center for women and girls after her four-year-old daughter showed a passion and talent for the classical art. An instructor at the school said she had been inspired to teach dance to children after following the career of Al-Khamis.
Sofia Richie collaborates with US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche on new collection
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche has just launched its latest collection “Divine Rising” in collaboration with model and it-girl Sofia Richie.
The 23-year-old model features in photographs wearing the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, bracelets, earrings, and rings which were designed and handcrafted in Aiche’s studio.
The collection is inspired by spring and is rooted in the appreciation for precious gemstones and their healing powers. It celebrates energy and Mother Earth by using symbols and gemstones to “honor the free spirit.”
Some of the highlights of the “Divine Rising” collection include beaded gemstone necklaces, and Opal, Malachite, and Morganite gemstones on 14-carat gold pieces.
Aiche and Richie were instantly drawn to one another when collaborating on the collection. Aiche said: “Wrapped in diamonds and gemstone layers, Sofia radiated a divine, goddess-like glow; the beauty of Mother Nature shines through her so organically. She was a dream to work with and her energy made the jewels shine even brighter.”
It’s not the first time the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie showcases her design talent — the model has previously teamed up with Kuwaiti luxury accessories brand Marzook on an exclusive capsule collection.
More recently, she teamed up with her older sister Nicole Richie on a new spring collection for Nicole’s House of Harlow 1960 line.
Meanwhile, the part-Egyptian jewelry designer has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity loved label, with stars such as Usher, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner favoring the brand’s handmade pieces.
Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and an indigenous American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes Hailey Bieber, Usher, Rihanna, and Blake Lively.
Stylists head to her Beverly Hills showroom to adorn their clients in her signature dainty earrings, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red-carpet events.
The jewelry designer’s store in Los Angeles holds items made from delicate raw quartz, tourmaline, moonstone, and other rare stones. Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold and the evil eye talisman, as well as natural elements such as turquoise and precious gemstones that are a nod to her Native American ancestors.
Cairo International Film Festival announces dates for 44th edition
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The 44th edition of Cairo International Film Festival is set to run from Nov. 13-22, organizers announced this week.
The event will screen award-winning films at the Cairo Opera House.
Submissions for the program will be open from May 15 to Aug. 15.
Renowned actor and festival president Hussein Fahmi said in a statement that “preparations for the festival have started already and we are hoping to achieve an edition worthy of the festival legacy.”
Amir Ramses, the festival director, said: “We have already started to watch, invite and follow up on the expected important films of the year along with the programming team.”
Last year, 98 films from 63 countries participated at the 43rd edition of the festival. There were 27 world premieres, seven international premieres, 44 Middle East and North Africa premieres and 15 Arab premieres.
The event sold more than 40,000 tickets in 2021 witnessing a significant increase in numbers from the previous editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival presented renowned Egyptian actress Nelly the career achievement award and Egyptian actor Karim Abel Aziz the Faten Hamama award.
Baghdad’s Al Wasiti-Fine Arts Festival stages biggest edition in a decade
Updated 13 April 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: During a time of political transition for Iraq, with a new government still yet to be formed following elections last October, Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nadhim inaugurated the 14th Al-Wasiti Fine Arts Festival on March 28 within the halls of the General Arts Department at the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad.
“In this edition we have tried to revive the art scene in Iraq,” Dr. Faker Muhammed, Head of the Arts Department in the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News. “The scene has greatly suffered in the past 15-18 years, and it is about time we revive it. We have many plans set in that regard.”
The festival, which runs until the end of April, is the largest edition of its kind since it was launched in 1972 by pioneer Iraqi artists Faeq Hassan, Hafez Droubi and Shakir Hassan Al-Said. The festival stopped during the 1990s and then resumed in 2010 for one showing. It then took place again in 2017 and has been held annually ever since except for 2019, due to the Iraqi protests, and in 2021.
This year’s event, which organizers said is “the first successful plastic arts event held in the country since 2003,” presents 300 artworks, including 75 paintings, 36 sculptures, six ceramic and 36 calligraphy works. These are distributed in two halls in the Department of Arts at the Ministry of Culture. There were also 147 artworks by Iraqi art pioneers, which were exhibited in the Ministry of Culture in a newly opened facility called Faeq Hassan Hall.
Notable Iraqi artists based abroad, such as Serwan Baran, Hussein Tai, Waleed Qaisi, Ali Jabbar, Mahmoud Shubbar, Ahmad Bahrani, Kareem Saadon, Hasanein Azzawi, Abed El-Amir Khateeb, Ali Najjar, Hassan Abboud and Haidar Ali, with some returning to the country after many years away, joined Iraqi artists residing in the country to present works that represents the breadth of artistic diversity in the Iraqi art scene.
“This year we focused on the quality of the artworks exhibited,” Muhammed told Arab News. “We aimed to have at least 80 percent of the exhibited artworks on par with the current standards of the art world.
“In the previous edition, the management focused on the quantity of the artworks as opposed to the quality,” he added.
“What distinguishes this festival is the participation of artists from the diaspora. We had around 12 artists flying in from Denmark, Sweden, England, Jordan, UAE, the Netherlands and Lebanon.”
Lebanese art dealer and Arab art expert Saleh Barakat also flew in from Beirut to give a lecture on the revitalization of the art market in Iraq.
“This festival was extremely important because it brought many Iraqi artists from abroad back to the country,” Barakat told Arab News. “The diaspora artists are now coming back to Baghdad and this is very important.”
It also prompted the Ministry of Culture and director of fine arts to refurbish part of the Museum of Modern Art in Baghdad where the ministry is located.
“It allowed for the public to visit a section of the ministry dedicated to pioneer artists allowing people like me to see paintings that have really not been seen before, like the work of Shakir Hassan Al-Said, Jewad Selim and Kadhim Hayder — some magnificent works exhibited for the first time after a long time of being in storage,” added Barakat.
Muhammed, the new head of the Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture, who is also an artist and formerly dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Babylon before he took his post at the Ministry of Culture in early March this year, arranged the festival in just two weeks. With a small budget granted from the Ministry of Oil to the Ministry of Culture, Muhammed was able to assist in presenting work by Iraqi artists who have been absent from the country since the 1980s and 1990s.
“What we are seeing now in Baghdad is something we haven’t witnessed since the 2003 war,” said Zeinab Al-Lami, an Iraqi art dealer and consultant residing between Beirut and London, who traveled to Baghdad for the festival.
Dr. Nada Shahbout, an Iraqi art historian and a professor of art history at the University of North Texas, attended the festival from the US.
“Beyond the art, the Al-Wasiti Festival this year showed much potential for a better future,” Shahbout told Arab News. “While the Iraqi diaspora artists invited were limited, the idea of bridging the gap between inside and outside Iraqi art and allowing the space for healing is in itself much needed, and will certainly yield fruitful results beyond the festival.
“There is so much talent and potential in Iraq,” she added. “Young artists however need to see new things beyond the limitations they have. In many ways they are still isolated, whether in their education, exposure or spaces to exhibit.”
Muhammed said that the revitalization of the cultural sector in Iraq is proof of “positive change for the security situation” in the country.
“I have a great belief that Baghdad stands back on her feet very quickly and there is now a healthy business culture,” he told Arab News. “We have noticed that four galleries have opened in the past six months alone, and Baghdad is welcoming more tourists.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi attended the festival and, according to Muhammed, bought about 20 artworks.
“The practice of art collecting culture has been growing in Baghdad over the past year and a half,” he added. “We are noticing the birth of a healthy art market now, contributed to by a number of people, including the prime minister. This all goes to prove that the plastic art movement in Iraq is still alive and breathing, and that the Iraqi artist is a highly productive and capable artist.”
Muhammed emphasized the development of private sector initiatives for art and culture in Iraq, such as the Private Bank League, chaired by Wadeaa Al-Handal, who oversaw the opening of a new gallery late last year.
“Such relationships between the private sector and the artists are very healthy for the art scene in Iraq,” added Muhammed.
However, he added that he personally believes that artists should avoid relying on the government for art marketing and representation. “It is important to forge business relationships between actors in the private sector and the artists,” he said. “Thankfully, we are beginning to see this in Baghdad.”
Indeed, even while the country’s political fate hangs by a thread, movement in the cultural and tourism sector for Iraqi, particularly for Baghdad, a longtime gem for Arab history and culture, indicates that light is at the end of a long and difficult tunnel.