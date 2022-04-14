Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

You are here

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud between 8-22 June. (AFP)
  • The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22
  • Verdicts could be announced several weeks later by the court in Bellinzona
GENEVA: Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial for fraud and other offenses in June, Switzerland’s federal criminal court said Tuesday.
The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22. Verdicts could be announced several weeks later by the court in Bellinzona.
The trial will begin more than 6 1/2 years after criminal proceedings were opened, first against Blatter, for a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs (then $2 million) he authorized FIFA to make to Platini.
Platini sent a written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002.
The allegations revealed by Swiss federal prosecutors in September 2015 removed Blatter early from the FIFA presidency and ultimately ended Platini’s campaign to succeed him. Platini was also ousted as UEFA president after he was banned from soccer because of the payment.
Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.
Fraud and forgery charges can be punished in Switzerland with jail sentences of up to five years.
Blatter, who turned 86 last month, and Platini, who turns 67 on the scheduled 10th day of the trial in June, has denied wrongdoing. They have cited a verbal agreement more than 20 years ago for the money to be paid eventually.
When Blatter cleared the FIFA payment in 2011 he was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was seen as a key factor.
“The evidence gathered by the (attorney general’s office) has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis,” federal prosecutors said last year when the two men were indicted.
FIFA also paid the former France great almost 230,000 Swiss francs in social insurance, the court said Tuesday.
Blatter was under suspicion for five years before Platini was placed under formal investigation in 2020 when a different lead prosecutor was handling the case. Several months later, the more serious allegation of fraud was included against both men.
In 2015, the FIFA ethics committee suspended both men from soccer for six years. Platini’s ban was later reduced on appeal to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and he was cleared to return to soccer duty in October 2019.
Before Blatter’s sanction expired last year, FIFA banned him a second time for financial wrongdoing linked to management bonuses for successfully staging the World Cup.
Blatter had a serious bout of ill health and was placed in an induced coma after undergoing heart surgery in December 2020, which delayed a final round of questioning by Swiss authorities.
The trial, to be conducted in German and not Platini’s native French, will be the first criminal court to hear the evidence that has been repeatedly aired in interviews with both men, and in sports and civil judicial bodies.
After Blatter and Platini were banned by FIFA ethics judges, they separately challenged the verdicts at the FIFA appeals committee and at CAS. Platini lost further rulings at Switzerland’s Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team

ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
Jon Pike

ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team

ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team
  • Prospects for expansion of Test cricket for women received lukewarm responses from ICC committees after recent meeting in Dubai
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
Jon Pike

In Dubai, between April 7 and 10, the International Cricket Council board and various committees met face to face.

Among matters up for discussion were women’s Test cricket, a proposal by Pakistan for a four-nation tournament, cricket in Afghanistan, qualification pathways for future events, neutral umpires, and committee membership.

Prior to the meetings, Ramiz Raja, chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been floating the concept of an annual four-nation tournament comprising Pakistan, India, Australia, and England. Revenues of $750 million for five years were projected, with funds being spread more widely then the four competing countries. All parties were aware that a members participation agreement was in place that did not allow any member nation to host more than a tri-nation competition. Hence, Raja proposed that the competition should be run under the aegis of the ICC.

There did not seem to be any consideration taken of the impact upon players, who are already subject to a crowded playing calendar, albeit one which makes them wealthy individuals. The driving force appeared to be the PCB’s desire to generate more income and provide an additional platform for its national team to play India, given that their respective boards and governments have not been able to reach an accommodation to play each other in their home territories.

Raja was appointed by Imran Khan when prime minister of Pakistan. Khan’s removal from office on April 10 may place Raja’s position in doubt.

Irrespective of this, the ICC board did not accept the proposal on the grounds that, even if the tournament were to be played under the ICC banner, it would run the risk of devaluing the council’s own marquee events. In particular, the ICC’s financial and commercial affairs committee was against the proposal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India was also clear that such a proposal did not sit well with its already packed calendar, which has a number of bilateral commitments to honor.

Further evidence of India’s power can be seen in the induction of the BCCI’s secretary, Jay Shah, onto the ICC’s cricket committee as full members’ representative. The chair of the committee is the current president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, who is also a member of the financial and commercial affairs committee and an ex-officio member of the ICC’s chief executives’ committee, on which Shah is India’s representative.

Uncertainty surrounds whether their BCCI positions will expire in October and if they will be subject to a cooling-off period, as per the BCCI constitution, before assuming further posts.

Rumors abound of their interest in becoming the next chair of the ICC, especially as the 2023 one-day international World Cup is scheduled to be held in India. The current chair, Gregor Barclay, is not expected to want to extend his two-year term in October, while the BCCI annual general meeting and elections are likely to be held in September after which its composition should be clearer.

All of this jockeying for position will be lost, no doubt, on the cricket authorities of Thailand and, in particular, its women’s team, who are looking for some justice. As reported in early January, the team had earned the right to participate in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, last year. Nine teams competed for three places to join five already qualified to play in the finals in New Zealand in March. Thailand was topping its group when the tournament was abandoned because of the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Rescheduling was not possible, and the ICC announced that the three teams to progress were Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies, based on a rankings system which excluded Thailand because it had not been granted ODI status. It also meant that Thailand missed the opportunity to join the ICC Women’s Championship, which would have guaranteed them nine series and extra funding. The decision begged the question as to how Thailand and others could achieve a status that befitted playing performance.

Thus, it will have been with some trepidation that the outcome of discussions about future qualification pathways were awaited. The ICC board approved a recommendation that ODI status should be extended to a number of associate women’s teams to enable them to progress to global qualifying events based on ODI rankings. It did not say how or when this recommendation would be implemented.

In the meantime, the Thai women’s team, which has no foreign players and receives minimal funding, is not scheduled to play internationally competitive cricket until the Asian Games in September. Its future prospects continue to remain at the mercy of the ICC. It also appears that prospects for expansion of Test cricket for women received lukewarm responses from the ICC committees.

One area in which some agreement emerged was in relation to Afghanistan. The ICC board received an update from its Afghanistan working group, which advised that continuing support was being provided to enable the Afghanistan men’s team to play international cricket. It is also monitoring the governance of the sport in the country, including the development of the women’s game to which the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed its continued commitment. At this stage, it is unclear how this will be realized.

As travel restrictions ease, the cricket executive’s committee agreed, in line with a recommendation from the ICC men’s cricket committee, that more neutral match officials should be utilized. The CEC was of the view that the performance of home umpires between July 2020 and February this year had been strong and had not affected games. This was somewhat at odds with comments made by players and commentators in several recent series.

Three conclusions emerge from the recent round of ICC top-level meetings. First, the ICC has an increasingly complicated task in dovetailing the multiple competitions now played around the year. Secondly, despite recent advances, women’s cricket still needs greater parity. Thirdly, Indian administrators are potentially poised, once again, to hold the ICC’s top position.

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League
Updated 14 April 2022
John Duerden

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League
  • 6 of 8 clubs taking part in 1st legs are from Arab nations including reigning champions Al-Ahly of Egypt
Updated 14 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The first legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals take place on Friday and Saturday, with six of the eight contenders representing Arab nations. Here are five talking points about the big games.

1. Al-Ahly hoping that history does and does not repeat itself

The defending champions wobbled a little in the group stage before pulling through and now the Egyptian titans have to prepare for a tough test against Raja Casablanca. There is no doubt that the Reds have what it takes to go all the way as they did in 2021 but there will be some concerns in the mind of coach Pitso Mosimane.

A lack of firepower almost cost the team in the group stage and the strikers will have to be less wasteful and the midfield more creative against the Moroccans.

There is something else. A first league defeat of the season last week saw Al-Ahly lose top spot to Cairo rivals Zamalek and bring a reminder of what happened last year. Zamalek were able to pull clear at home while Al-Ahly were busy overseas.

The Champions League campaign helped produce a fixture pile-up which meant that the Red Giants were unable to close the gap and had to settle for second in the domestic league. Still, the prospect of a record third straight African title means that Al-Ahly will be desperate to fight on all fronts and repeat last year’s continental success.

2. Time for a Moroccan win

It is no surprise to see both Raja Casablanca and Wydad AC in the last eight — the Moroccan pair are true heavyweights of African football with five continental championships between them. Yet only one of those wins have come in the 21st century when Wydad won in 2017. There have, however, been three runners-up spots in that time.

Raja, desperate to end their drought which stretches back to 1999, are set for a titanic clash against Al-Ahly. They are full of confidence after sailing through the group stage, unlike their opponents. There is also a chance for a little revenge as the Egyptians won their last meeting, the CAF Super Cup in December, after a penalty shootout.

Wydad also won their group with some ease and are strong favorites to get past CR Belouizdad as the Algerian team have never made it past this stage before in their past three appearances in the tournament. With their experience and firepower — 15 goals were scored in Group D — the Moroccans will expect to have at least one team in the last four.

3. Clubs can put smile back on face of Algerian football

It has been a tough year for fans in Algeria. First came the Africa Cup of Nations when the Desert Foxes arrived as defending champions and favorites to take the title. It was a disaster as a star-studded team finished bottom of a group that did not look too challenging, collecting just one point and one goal in the process. It was a long journey home.

At least there was the World Cup to look forward to, yet the play-off against Cameroon in March also ended in heartbreak. Despite winning the first leg away from home, Algeria conceded a 124th minute goal in Blida and saw their dreams of Qatar go up in smoke.

Now it is the turn of the clubs, though both CAF Champions League representatives face very tough challenges. If ES Setif, champions in 2014, can beat Esperance de Tunis and CR Belouizdad, relative novices in Africa, and overcome two-time champions Wydad AC to reach the semi-final, then it will provide at least some cheer for fans at home.

It will be far from easy, but Algeria know only too well that the favorites do not always progress.

4. Radhi Jaidi and ES Tunis looking for success

A little like the Tunisian national team, Esperance de Tunis are nothing if not solid. The four-time champions conceded just twice in six games in a group stage that they went through undefeated. They are also going well at home and sit on top of the league standings with less than a goal let in every two games.

This is a team that were champions of Africa in 2011, 2018, and 2019 and appeared in five finals in total in the previous decade. They have what it takes to take a third title in five years and coach Radhi Jaidi is looking to build a career on the bench that matches his exploits on the pitch.

The 46-year-old was the first Tunisian to play in the English Premier League when he signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2004 and then went on to feature for Birmingham City and Southampton where the former international started a coaching career that has also taken him to the US and Belgium. If he can lead ES Tunis to African glory, then his future really will be bright.

5. Arab dominance set to continue

North Africa is the dominant region in the Champions League with clubs from Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria all winning in recent years.

The last time a non-Arab team reached the final was in 2016 when Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, led by current Al-Ahly boss Mosimane, defeated Zamalek to take the title. It is necessary to go back to 2009 to find a final with both teams from elsewhere in Africa as Nigeria’s Heartland FC lost on away goals to TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That is the only time it has happened this century.

And the dominance is set to continue. Only two teams from elsewhere have made it to the last eight this time around. Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Petro de Luanda of Angola. The South Africans will be strong favorites as they finished six points above Al-Ahly in the group stage, though Luanda are not to be underestimated as they took second in their group and ended up seven points above five-time champions Zamalek. The Sundowns have what it takes to go all the way but if they are to do so, they are going to have to beat some serious Arab powerhouses.

Prosecutors call for Diego Maradona medical staff to face trial

Prosecutors call for Diego Maradona medical staff to face trial
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Prosecutors call for Diego Maradona medical staff to face trial

Prosecutors call for Diego Maradona medical staff to face trial
  • Football legend died at age 50 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Prosecutors investigating the 2020 death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona have asked that the medical staff who treated him be tried for negligent homicide.
In their request Wednesday, the prosecutors said “omissions” and mismanagement by eight medical professionals in charge of Maradona placed him in a “situation of helplessness” and abandoned him “to his fate” during his home hospitalization, according to the court filing cited by the official Telam news agency.
Maradona died at age 50 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.
Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are under investigation over his death as the main people responsible for the health of the former football star.
Six others, including psychologist Carlos Diaz and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, are also accused.
The prosecution accuses them of “simple homicide with dolus eventualis,” an offense in which a person is negligent while knowing their negligence can cause someone’s death.
They could face sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison.
According to the prosecutors, the defendants “were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalization at home,” and allegedly committed a “series of improvizations, mismanagement and shortcomings.”
The defense must now present its arguments and may ask for the case to be dismissed.
Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history and led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Newbury Racecourse’s season off to flyer with Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials

Newbury Racecourse’s season off to flyer with Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Newbury Racecourse’s season off to flyer with Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials

Newbury Racecourse’s season off to flyer with Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials
  • Classic credentials will be on show when the fillies take center stage in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend is set to get Newbury Racecourse’s flat season off to a flying start on Saturday with three Group 3 contests featuring on the opening day.

The day’s program starts with the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes which could see the return of course and distance winner, Ilaraab, carrying the colors of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old provided a thrilling finish to the 2020 renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Handicap at the Dubai Duty Free International weekend with a neck victory over Royal Marine before triumphing over Raymond Tusk, who is also likely to feature in Saturday’s contest, in York’s Ebor Handicap. Ilaraab completed his season back at Newbury with victory in the Group 3 St. Simon Stakes in October.

Classic credentials will be on show when the fillies take center stage in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes, a recognized trial for the 1,000 Guineas and the second of seven races across the two-day fixture backed by the world’s leading airport retailer.

Both Godolphin and Shadwell Estate Co. look set to be represented, the former with course and distance winner Wild Beauty trained by Charlie Appleby, and Shadwell with Shaara who won on her only start as a two-year-old for John and Thady Gosden.

For the first time the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend over the Easter holiday period with the card traditionally run on Friday switched to become the second day of the meeting providing an opportunity for families to enjoy a host of themed activities.

Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Colm McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Newbury Racecourse after an absence of two-and-a-half years enforced by COVID-19 travel restrictions, and to be supporting the team at Newbury in staging this event over the Easter holiday weekend as a one-off.

“We hope it will provide an opportunity for families to enjoy a combination of racing and fun activities and perhaps introduce some new faces to the racecourse.”

Racegoers on both days will be able to enjoy complimentary Arabic coffee and dates in the stylish Dubai Duty Free Marquee where there will also be the chance to win fabulous prizes including free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

US track great Allyson Felix says she is retiring after 2022 season

US track great Allyson Felix says she is retiring after 2022 season
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

US track great Allyson Felix says she is retiring after 2022 season

US track great Allyson Felix says she is retiring after 2022 season
  • At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters and a gold medal in the 4x400 relay last summer in Tokyo
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Allyson Felix, who closed the Tokyo Games last year with more Olympic medals than any US track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy,” Felix said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”

At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay.

Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the US record book and left her behind only one runner in history, Finland's Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.

Her last major meets figure to be the US championships from June 23-26, then the world championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.

Felix also has a record 13 gold medals and 18 overall from world championships.

More recently, she has become an outspoken advocate for women. Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix cut ties with Nike, upset with the way the company treated pregnant athletes.

In her Instagram post, she said: “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter.”

