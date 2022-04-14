You are here

  Sri Lankans abandon family holiday celebrations to join anti-government protests

Sri Lankans abandon family holiday celebrations to join anti-government protests

People shout slogans during a protest against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on April 12, 2022 amid the country's economic crisis. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
People shout slogans during a protest against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on April 12, 2022 amid the country's economic crisis. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
Roel Raymond

  • Protesters set up a camp outside the president’s office
  • Country is enduring its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
COLOMBO: A pot of milk boiled over outside the presidential office in Colombo on Thursday to the cheers of thousands of Sri Lankans who defied their annual tradition of returning home, wanting just one person to go: The country’s embattled leader.

Boiling a pot of milk is the most important ritual of Sri Lankan New Year. It is usually done with family members to attract prosperity. But this time, instead of enjoying the new year’s festivities in their hometowns, people remained in the capital to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation, as they blame him for the country’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Mass protests against the president, known to many as Gota, began in Colombo last week.

Angry over skyrocketing inflation, stalled imports of fuel and medicines and hours of power cuts a day, residents have transformed the streets in front of Rajapaksa’s office into a protest camp dubbed “Gotagogama,” or “Gota go village.”

“We want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down,” Malith Lakshan, who has been protesting at the site, told Arab News.

“We want him to step down, we want his family out of politics.”

The Rajapaksas are the country’s most influential political dynasty. The president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is serving as prime minister.

Their younger brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was Sri Lanka’s finance minister until he resigned last week.

The prime minister said on Wednesday he was ready to meet the protesters, but he did not announce when.

“We won’t stop until they go,” Pathum Bandara, another demonstrator, said. “We will keep coming back here.”

A font designer, he is one of those who installed a board calling the protest site “Gotagogama.” The name has since reached other cities as well.

“We didn’t expect it to go viral,” he said with a laugh.

“Now there are Gotagogamas in Ratnapura, Badulla and even Kandy. We think this movement will spread across the country.”

Bandara believes the movement to oust the government is now unstoppable.

“It is coming from the people,” he added. “There is no organizer and no leader.”

Rajapaksa was elected president in 2019, mostly with the support of the country’s Sinhalese Buddhist majority. But now, even his electorate has turned its back on him, as the island nation of 22 million people is about to default on its debts and many can hardly afford three meals a day.

The protest site has seen an influx of all kinds of people offering their support and solidarity.

Artists, puppeteers and amateur musicians have been entertaining the crowds with their performances.

Gagana Atapattu, an artist manager, said he came to help a friend who was distributing bottles of water among demonstrators.

“I haven’t left since. People kept coming and handing over donations of water and food to sustain the protestors. How could I leave then?” he told Arab News.

“I have never seen anything like this before.”

Festivity returns to Bengali New Year celebrations after pandemic lull

Bangladeshis participate in Mangal Shobhajatra, a procession in Dhaka marking the first day of Bengali New Year on Thursday. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshis participate in Mangal Shobhajatra, a procession in Dhaka marking the first day of Bengali New Year on Thursday. (AN Photo)
Festivity returns to Bengali New Year celebrations after pandemic lull

Bangladeshis participate in Mangal Shobhajatra, a procession in Dhaka marking the first day of Bengali New Year on Thursday. (AN Photo)
  • Bengali calendar emerged under the 16th-century Mughal emperor Akbar
  • New Year’s parade in Dhaka was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2016
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: After two years of muted celebrations, Bangladeshis on Thursday welcomed the first day of Bengali New Year with splendor, as the coronavirus pandemic eased. In the capital, people dressed in traditional red attire marched and danced in a colorful procession that started from the Art College of Dhaka University.

The parade, called Mangal Shobhajatra, was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2016.

Although many of the participants were fasting as the Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people is observing the month of Ramadan, and despite the scorching heat, they joined the celebration — the first major one after a lull of two years.

Faria Alam, a Dhaka University student, said it was a “call from the bottom of the heart.”

“It’s part and parcel of our Bengali ethnicity,” Alam said.

For Nurul Huda, renowned poet, the core of celebration is “building a happy nation with the spirit of harmony and without any disparity.”

“We want to disseminate this message to every corner of the world,” he told Arab News.

“The celebrations of Bengali New Year represent the true secular spirit of the Bengali nation. People from all religions — Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians — equally participate.”

Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, film and theater director and one of the key figures on the country’s cultural stage, said that the first day of the traditional new year was observed across the country “with much festivity.”

The Bengali New Year parade did not always go smoothly as some groups have opposed the celebrations, calling them un-Islamic. 

Thursday’s peaceful processions were guarded by security forces.

“There were some security threats also, as mentioned by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief, but finally the celebrations took place in a peaceful way,” Bachchu said.

“Everything went fine, and we proved that here, religion and the festival can go side by side.”

Thursday was a national holiday in Bangladesh. The Bengali calendar emerged under the 16th-century Mughal emperor Akbar, who combined Islamic and solar Hindu calendars to facilitate tax collection.

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students

PARIS: French students protested outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities on Thursday, expressing their disillusionment with the choice on offer at the presidential election, shouting “Neither Macron nor Le Pen.”
With 10 days to go before the runoff of a presidential election that pits far-right leader Marine Le Pen against incumbent Emmanuel Macron, the student protests are another sign that the president can no longer count on voters rejecting the far-right en masse.
At the Sorbonne, the epicenter of many French student revolts over the years including the May 1968 uprising, a few hundred gathered on its front square in Paris’s Latin Quarter.
“We’re tired of always having to vote for the less bad of the two, and that’s what explains this revolt. Neither Macron nor Le Pen,” Anais Jacquemars, a 20-year old philosophy student at the Sorbonne, told Reuters.
All the left-wing candidates were eliminated in the first round of the election on April 10. Many of the students said they’d rather abstain in the runoff than put a Macron vote in the ballot box to block Le Pen from winning power.
Some said Macron’s policies during his first term in power had veered too much to the right, citing police brutality against Yellow Vest protesters or measures to crack down on what Macron calls “Islamist separatism.”
“I’m planning to abstain, I advise everyone to abstain,” said Gabriel Vergne, a 19-year old student at the elite Sciences-Po school of government. He voted in the first round for left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who missed the runoff by just 400,000 votes.
“I think the fight no longer lies in the ballot box. Today, this election has been largely discredited ... so it has become necessary to bring the fight to other fronts,” Vergne said, calling for strikes with workers’ unions.
The rejection by left-wing voters of the so-called “republican front,” whereby French voters traditionally rally behind the mainstream candidate facing a far right contender, is a growing concern in Macron’s camp.
Opinion polls show the race between the two candidates is extremely tight, with Macron leading by a 5- to 10-point margin over Le Pen, sometimes within the margin of error and meaning a Le Pen victory is not impossible.
Students calling on voters to abstain in this election are in stark contrast with the situation two decades ago, when Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far right National Front and Marine Le Pen’s father, faced then President Jacques Chirac in the 2002 election runoff.
Mass demonstrations were seen across France as students voiced anger at Jean-Marie Le Pen’s surprise qualification for the final round and urged French people to vote for Chirac, a conservative, who ended up winning with over 82 percent of the vote against Le Pen.
The National Front has since been renamed the National Rally under Marine Le Pen.
“Today, the National Front is in the second round and is very, very close to winning, and people are protesting a lot more against Macron than against the National Front,” Alexis, 23, another philosophy student at the Sorbonne, said.
“I think that’s terrible, I think it’s a failure because it contributes to the normalization of the ideas of the National Front,” he added, declining to say who he will be voting for.

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages

WASHINGTON: A member of a group of Daesh militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a US court on Thursday.
A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.
The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence, but US prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty.
Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member Daesh cell. The cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.
Two of the cell’s four members, Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to the United States to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty last September to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Mueller and Kassig.
Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who oversaw the executions, died in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Lesley Davis, the fourth member of the group, was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and jailed.
During opening arguments in the US trial, Elsheikh’s lawyers tried to cast doubt on whether he was one of the “Beatles,” saying hostages had difficulty identifying their captors.
“It was horrific and senseless. None of that is in dispute,” defense lawyer Ed MacMahon said. “What is in dispute — and what you must decide — is whether Mr. Elsheikh bears any legal responsibility.”

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

DUBLIN: Russian officials on Thursday said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv.
The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured.
Ukraine’s defense ministry, which has declined to comment on several border incidents including a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports of cross-border attacks.
“On April 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation,” Russia’s investigative committed said in a statement.
“Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo,” it said. Six buildings were damaged and seven people were injured, the statement said.
A health ministry official saying two people had been seriously injured, RIA news agency reported.
Bryansk region authorities closed schools for fear of further strikes, TASS news agency reported.
Vehicles were damaged when a border post came under mortar fire from Ukraine near Klimovo on Wednesday, Russia’s FSB security service told state television.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday said the continuation of “sabotage and attacks” by Ukrainian forces could trigger strikes on Kyiv.
“If such incidents continue, then consequence from the armed forces of the Russian Federation will be attacks on decision making centers, including in Kyiv, which the Russian army has refrained from to date,” the defense ministry said.
Authorities in four Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in Russian-controlled Crimea announced they were stepping up security measures on Monday over what they said were “possible provocations” from the Ukrainian side.
Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.
The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older

DUBAI: Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna’s vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
Spikevax was already approved in Britain for those over 12 years, and the extension to include younger children comes hours after the regulator approved French firm Valneva’s easy-to-store COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years of age.
MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement it would be up to Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization to advise on whether Moderna’s vaccine will be offered to the younger group as part of the country’s immunization program.

