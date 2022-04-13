You are here

  Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
A man gives free food to demonstrators as they take part in a protest against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo. (File/AFP)
Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
  • The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
  • Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government's resignation ahead of negotiations for an IMF bailout
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt.
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods and regular blackouts causing widespread hardship.
Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government’s resignation ahead of negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to “support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange.”
His appeal came a day after the government announced it was suspending repayments on all external debt, which will free up money to replenish scant supplies of petrol, pharmaceuticals and other necessities.
Weerasinghe said he had set up bank accounts for donations in the United States, Britain and Germany and promised Sri Lankan expatriates the money would be spent where it was most needed.
The bank “assures that such foreign currency transfers will be utilized only for importation of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines,” Weerasinghe said in a statement.
Tuesday’s default announcement will save Sri Lanka about $200 million in interest payments falling due on Monday, he said, adding that the money would be diverted to pay for essential imports.
Weerasinghe’s appeal has so far been greeted with skepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
“We don’t mind helping, but we can’t trust the government with our cash,” a Sri Lankan doctor in Australia told AFP, asking for anonymity.
A Sri Lankan software engineer in Canada said he had no confidence that the money would be spent on the needy.
“This could go the same way as the tsunami funds,” he told AFP, referring to millions of dollars the island received in aid after the December 2004 disaster, which claimed at least 31,000 lives on the island.
Much of the foreign cash donations meant for survivors was rumored to have ended up in the pockets of politicians, including current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was forced to return tsunami aid funds credited to his personal account.
Sri Lanka’s snowballing economic crisis began to be felt after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The government imposed a wide import ban to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves and use them to service the debts it has now defaulted on.
But the resulting shortages have stoked public resentment, with day-long lines forming across the island for petrol and kerosene, the latter used for cooking stoves in poorer households.
At least eight people have died while waiting in fuel queues since last month.
The country’s Sinhalese and Tamil communities are marking their traditional new year this week but the shortages have sabotaged the ritual of making milk rice at an astrologically auspicious time, with both ingredients scarce.
Economists say the crisis has been made worse by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.
Sri Lanka’s main opposition SJB party said Wednesday that government members responsible for the crisis should face criminal prosecution.
Crowds have attempted to storm the homes of government leaders, and security forces have dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Thousands of people were camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s seafront office in the capital Colombo for a fifth straight day of protests Wednesday calling for him to step down.

Swiss to unfreeze $430M as Egypt money laundering probe ends

Swiss to unfreeze $430M as Egypt money laundering probe ends
Updated 16 sec ago

Swiss to unfreeze $430M as Egypt money laundering probe ends

Swiss to unfreeze $430M as Egypt money laundering probe ends
Updated 16 sec ago
GENEVA: Swiss prosecutors will not file any charges after concluding a decade-long investigation into alleged money laundering and organized crime linked to late former President Hosni Mubarak’s circles in Egypt.
Prosecutors will release some 400 million Swiss francs ($430 million) frozen in Swiss banks.
The office of the Swiss attorney general said Wednesday that information received as part of cooperation with Egyptian authorities wasn’t sufficient to back up the claims that emerged in the wake of Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 that felled Mubarak’s three-decade rule.
A Swiss investigation into claims that banks in Switzerland were used to squirrel away ill-gotten funds had originally targeted 14 people, including Mubarak’s two sons, as well as dozens of other individuals and entities that had assets totaling some 600 million francs frozen.
More than 210 million francs were already released in an earlier phase of the case, which also could not substantiate the allegations, and Wednesday’s announcement means about 400 million more will be “released and returned to their beneficial owners,” the attorney-general’s office said.
The final part of the Swiss investigation centered on five people, it said, without identifying them.
Mubarak’s sons, Alaa and Gamal, hailed the decision as a full exoneration.
According to a statement sent to The Associated Press by the family’s representatives at Portland, a London-based communications firm, Gamal Mubarak said the decision “validates the position we have held all along” following more than a decade of “intrusive investigations, sanctions and mutual legal assistance proceedings.”
“The decision marks an important step in our efforts to assert our rights and prove our innocence from the flagrantly false allegations leveled against us over the past 11 years,” he said.
Swiss prosecutors say they didn’t receive a response to a request for information from “commissions” created in Egypt to analyze financial transfers connected to people under investigation in Egypt — notably the Mubarak family, the office said. Mubarak died in 2020, aged 91.
“As a result, in the absence of evidence relating to potential offenses committed in particular in Egypt, it is not possible to show that the funds located in Switzerland could be of illegal origin,” it said. “The suspicion of money laundering cannot therefore be substantiated based on the information available.”
Swiss banks, reputed for their discretion, have been a favored repository over the years for many wealthy foreigners — including Western industrial tycoons, Russian oligarchs, and autocrats and other leaders and their families and cronies in places as diverse as Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Swiss authorities have touted a recent crackdown against money laundering through Swiss banks, but advocacy groups and watchdogs say the effort has not succeeded in completely ending such activities.

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
AP

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder

UK court jails Daesh follower for life over MP murder
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A British judge on Wednesday sentenced Daesh group follower Ali Harbi Ali to a whole-life prison term for murdering lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack last year.
“This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy,” judge Nigel Sweeney said as he handed down his sentence at London’s Old Bailey courthouse, noting the 26-year-old defendant had shown “no remorse or shame.”
Sweeney added he had no doubt it was an “exceptional case” that merited the sentence, which comes two days after a London jury unanimously found Ali guilty of the ferocious knife attack last October.
It was the second murder of a British MP in five years and prompted calls for better security for elected representatives.
Ali, who pursed his lips briefly as the judge handed down his sentence, had told the trial that he had no regrets about killing father-of-five Amess in revenge for votes in parliament for air strikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015.
He stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife as he met constituents in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, southeast England, before being apprehended at the scene of the murder.
In a statement following the sentencing, Amess’ family said it provided “no elation” and that nothing could ever compensate for the “appalling and violent manner” in which he was murdered.
“We will struggle through each day for the rest of our lives,” it noted.
“It breaks our heart to know that our husband and father would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship and would have been anxious to help. How sickening to think what happened next. It is beyond evil.”

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list
Updated 13 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list

Iranian Americans urge Biden to keep IRGC on terror list
  • Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps placed on US Foreign Terrorist Organization list in 2019
  • Letter: ‘The IRGC is the tool of terrorism abroad and repression of people on the streets of Iran’
Updated 13 April 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: More than 500 Iranian-American scientists, academics and professionals on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden in a letter to keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
Under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which is reviewed every two years, the US Justice Department can prosecute any individual or organization that provides any form of “material support,” most importantly financial assistance, to any organization on the FTO list.
The IRGC was placed on the list, which consists of 73 organizations, on April 15, 2019. Since its creation, 15 groups have been delisted.
Removing the IRGC from the list is one of Tehran’s principle demands in negotiations in Vienna over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The US withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, under then-President Donald Trump.
“The IRGC is the tool of terrorism abroad and repression of people on the streets of Iran. This instrument of terror safeguards the religious dictatorship in Iran, and continues to impede all progress toward human rights,” the signatories argued in the letter, obtained by Arab News.
“The FTO designation has effectively handicapped many of the IRGC-related foreign financial transactions, and therefore its ability to export terrorism and impose repression,” they said.
“The IRGC is playing a bigger role in creating proxy naval terror units, employing UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for terror operations, and funding terrorism around the globe,” they added.
“For over a century, the people of Iran have struggled for freedom from the tyranny of the Shah (and his predecessors) and the mullahs currently ruling in Iran. As you yourself have repeatedly declared, we ask that you stand with the people of Iran in their demands for peace, freedom and a non-nuclear, secular Republic of Iran. More than ever, global efforts in protecting civilians and defending a free world are paramount.”
One of the main organizers of the letter, Professor Kazem Kazerounian, said: “While we welcome President Biden’s opposition to remove the IRGC from the FTO list, we remain vigilant and concerned about any concession toward Tehran’s terrorist regime.”

He added: “There is no distinction between the IRGC or the Quds Force. They operate as one unit to fund, promote and implement (Iranian Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei’s agenda. The current designation is justified and should remain intact.”
Information technology leader and inventor Sima Yazdani said: “The letter reflects the views of many Iranian Americans who are in contact with their family members in Iran, many of whom are victims of the IRGC’s brutal repression at home.”
Dr. Shahin Toutounchi, an engineer at Lattice Semiconductor Corp., said: “The Vienna talks only legitimize a brutal and terrorist regime in Tehran. No concessions should be offered to the mullahs, the IRGC, or their murderous president Ebrahim Raisi.”

He added: “If anything, America must verifiably hold the mullahs’ regime accountable for its human rights abuses at home, terrorism abroad, and destructive support for terrorist proxies in the region.”
Raisi, accused of directing the mass murder of thousands of Iranian civilians, was elected president in August 2021.

Hundreds of Ukraine marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia, after weeks of bombardment

Hundreds of Ukraine marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia, after weeks of bombardment
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Hundreds of Ukraine marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia, after weeks of bombardment

Hundreds of Ukraine marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia, after weeks of bombardment
  • If the Russians take the Azovstal industrial district, they would be in full control of Mariupol
  • The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have arrived in Kyiv to meet Zelensky
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the port of Mariupol, Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday of its main strategic target in the eastern Donbas region, which has been reduced to ruins but not yet under Russian control.
If the Russians take the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, they would be in full control of Mariupol, Ukraine’s main Sea of Azov port, allowing Russia to reinforce a land corridor between separatist-held eastern areas and the Crimea region that it seized and annexed in 2014.
Surrounded and bombarded by Russian troops for weeks and the focus of some of the fiercest fighting of the war, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia’s defense ministry said that 1,026 marines had surrendered, including 162 officers.
“In the town of Mariupol, near the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, as a result of successful offensives by Russian armed forces and Donetsk People’s Republic militia units, 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down arms and surrendered,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces were proceeding with attacks on Azovstal and the port, but a defense ministry spokesman said he had no information about any surrender.
Reuters journalists accompanying Russian-backed separatists saw flames billowing from the Azovstal district on Tuesday.
On Monday, the 36th Marine Brigade said it was preparing for a final battle in Mariupol that would end in death or capture as its troops had run out of ammunition.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and Russia has been massing thousands of troops in the area for a new assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped inside the city with no way to bring in food or water, and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys.

Chemical weapons warning 
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ardent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged remaining Ukrainians holed up in Azovstal to surrender.
“Within Azovstal at the moment there are about 200 wounded who cannot receive any medical assistance,” Kadyrov said in a Telegram post. “For them and all the rest it would be better to end this pointless resistance and go home to their families.”
Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Tuesday, many of them wounded.
It showed what it said were Ukrainian soldiers being marched down a road with their hands in the air. One of the soldiers was shown holding a Ukrainian passport.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said there was a high risk of Russia using chemical weapons in their assault on the country, echoing earlier warnings by Zelensky, who on Wednesday told the Estonian parliament by videolink Russia was using phosphorus bombs to terrorize civilians.
He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his assertion.
Chemical weapons production, use and stockpiling is banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention. White phosphorous, although condemned by human rights groups, is not banned.
Russia denies using chemical weapons, saying it had destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017.
Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.
The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said 191 children had been killed and 349 wounded since the start of the invasion.
The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Four presidents in Kyiv
The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia arrived in Kyiv to meet Zelensky, the Polish leader’s office said. Estonian President Alar Karis had earlier tweeted that they were offering political support and military aid.
The four join a growing number of European politicians to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces were driven away from the country’s north.
US President Joe Biden said for the first time that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide, as Putin said Russia would “rhythmically and calmly” continue its operation and achieve its goals.
An initial report by a mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) documents a “catalogue of inhumanity” by Russian troops in Ukraine, the US ambassador to the OSCE said.
“This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting and forced deportation of civilians to Russia,” Michael Carpenter said in a statement.
Russia has denied targeting civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.
Many towns Russia has retreated from in northern Ukraine were littered with the bodies of civilians killed in what Kyiv says was a campaign of murder, torture and rape.
Interfax Ukraine news agency on Wednesday quoted the Kyiv district police chief saying 720 bodies had been found in the region around the capital, with more than 200 people missing.
The General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian forces were maintaining attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region in the northeast and the Zaporizhzhia region in central Ukraine.
At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded in Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleh Synegubov said. A 2-year-old boy was among those killed in the 53 artillery or rocket strikes Russian forces had carried out in the region, he said in an online post.
Reuters could not independently verify the information.

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine

‘Too dangerous’ for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine

‘Too dangerous’ for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine
  • In the eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk, Russian forces allegedly struck a train station used for evacuations recently
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday it was halting all humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country, accusing Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee.
“Unfortunately, we are not opening them today. The situation along the routes is too dangerous and we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.
She said that around Zaporizhzhia in the south, Russian forces were blocking buses used in the evacuations and that in the east Lugansk region Moscow’s army was violating an agreement to halt shooting while people escape.
“The occupiers not only disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground,” Vereshchuk said on Telegram.
Ukrainian authorities have been urging people in the southeastern Donbas region of the country to quickly move west in advance of a feared, large-scale Russian offensive to capture the region.
In the eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk, Russian forces allegedly struck a train station used for evacuations recently, leaving more than 50 people dead.
Vereshchuk said Wednesday that work was underway to resume work along humanitarian routes “as soon as possible.”

