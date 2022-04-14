You are here

Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a car in Arizona. Meanwhile, an Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead animals were found in a freezer, officials said. (AP)
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

  • Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3
  • A woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding
AP

GOLDEN VALLEY, Arizona: An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.
Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The garage freezer was at a home where Turland previously lived in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.
The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.”
The home’s owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property. The owner then contacted the woman who notified the sheriff’s office, the statement said.
Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property, the office said.
“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the statement said.
Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

AP

  • Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s
  • Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family
AP

NEW DELHI: Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were married Thursday in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence.
The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building. Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP)


The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.
Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP)


He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman. Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theater company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Alia Bhatt gesture during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. (AFP)


Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress. Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama “Student of the Year” in 2012. She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama “Highway” in 2014.
Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film “Black” in 2005. He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s “Saawariya” in 2007.

The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
Arab News

The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
  • The average height in the family is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) tall, and they have all had unique experiences due to their height
Arab News

DULUTH, Minnesota: The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR).

The average height in the family is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) tall, and they have all had unique experiences due to their height.

The heights of each family member measure at:
- Kristine Trapp, mother: 191.2
- Scott Trapp, father: 202.7
- Savanna Trapp, daughter: 203.6
- Molly Steede, daughter: 197.26
- Adam Trapp, son: 221.71

“I love saying I’m the shortest person in the world’s tallest family at 191.2 cm!” joked Kristine. They also joke that they are easy to find in a group of people; “just look up.”

Scott and Kristine say that height runs in the family, but their kids are much taller than the extended family. However, the extended family appreciates the Trapps family’s height.

“They think it is useful for household projects. They don’t ever need a ladder,” adds Scott.

The Trapp family leans on each other during the ups and downs of their extraordinary height. “It’s so nice to have someone else to look up to and someone to understand what you are going through being tall,” Molly told GWR.

The popular response amongst them is that they frequently hit their heads on doorways, ceiling fans, and overhead lighting.

Another difficulty for the finding clothing, especially trousers and shoes that fit. Nonetheless, Adam, the tallest of the family says his daily routine is like the average person. “I still put my pants on one leg at a time like most people. They are just really long pants,” he said.

Growing up, Savanna, Molly and Adam excelled in sports, with their height and hard work ethic propelling them to success. Savanna was recruited by UCLA to play Division I basketball, Molly played volleyball in college, and Adam was a star basketball player in high school.

They had the advantage of being able to easily block shots in their respective sports.

Savanna, Molly, and Adam, now adults, excel in life as a result of their experiences. Savanna adds that family hopes that their new Guinness World Records title “empowers others who are unique or feel different. There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are. Rock what you got. There is nobody else like you and that is fantastic.”

AP

  • Anchor dubbed abroad as the ‘pink lady’ for her bright, traditional attire
  • Ri Chun Hi joined state TV in the early 1970s, when the country was still governed by Kim Il Sung
AP

SEOUL: State media anchor Ri Chun-Hee is one of North Korea’s most famous voices after announcing the country’s major events of past decades — among them nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader — in a resounding, booming voice filled with emotion.
The anchor dubbed abroad as the “pink lady” for her bright, traditional attire was the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave Ri a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party.
Experts say Kim is trying to boost his support from elite North Koreas while the country deals with pandemic hardships and a diplomacy stalemate.
“(Kim) said it is the sincerity of the party that there is nothing to spare for the treasures of the country like her who has worked as a revolutionary announcer for the party for more than 50 years since her girlhood,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim expressed “expectation that she would as ever vigorously continue her work in good health as befitting a spokeswoman for the party.”
Kim met Ri at a newly built riverside terraced residential district that was inaugurated Wednesday in Pyongyang. KCNA said houses in the district were presented to Ri and other people who have given distinguished service to the state.
Friday is the 110th birthday of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung. It’s the most important state anniversary in North Korea, which has been successively ruled by three generations of the Kim family since its foundation in 1948. The new housing area is where Kim Il Sung’s official residence was located until the 1970s.
“By giving houses to those who have been faithful to him, Kim Jong Un would want to further bolster their royalty and internal unity,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “Ri Chun-Hee is a clear example of such people as she’s strongly propagated his nuclear and missile tests and served as a sort of bugler for him.”
KCNA said Kim looked around Ri’s house with her Wednesday and took an unspecified step to prevent her from suffering any inconvenience “while going up and down the stairs.”
Ri, who is about 79, said she felt her new house was like a hotel and that all her family members “stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party’s benevolence,” according to KCNA.
Ri joined state TV in the early 1970s, when the country was still governed by Kim Il Sung, and she has gradually become the face of the country’s propaganda-driven news broadcasts.
Her close ties with Kim were shown during a military parade last year when she watched troops’ march from an elevated veranda right next to Kim, put her hand on his shoulder and whispered to him at one point. In another event, she was the first person who exchanged a handshake with Kim before holding his arm and posing for a group photo.
Moon, the analyst, said Ri receives Cabinet member-level treatment at home, appears healthy and is expected to continue to handle key televised announcements at least for the next few years.
Ri’s passionate, effusive style has sometimes generated laughter in other countries. In 2011, a Taiwanese TV station apologized after one of its newsreaders mimicked Ri’s tone used when she announced the death of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.
Since inheriting power upon his father’s death, Kim Jong Un, 38, has ruled North Korea with absolute authority. But he is facing one of the toughest moments of his rule after the coronavirus pandemic shocked an economy already in dire shape from mismanagement and US-led sanctions. Analysts say recent missile tests were meant to advance his weapons and pressure the US and rivals for diplomatic concessions.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Muslims will observe Ramadan two times in year 2030, some astronomers have predicted.

They say the fasting month will fall twice in that year, first in January and then again in late December, a phenomenon that last occurred in 1997. 

The reason behind this lies in the disparity that exists between the Hijri Calendar, which is based on lunar cycles, and the Georgian calendar that marks the Earth’s passage around the sun.   

The phenomenon occurs roughly every 30 years because the lunar calendar is 11 days shorter than the solar calendar, Saudi astronomer Khaled al-Zaqaq explained on Twitter. 

A full year on the Hijri calendar is 354 days, instead of the 365 days marked on the Gregorian calendar.

Arab News

  • The luxury car Al-Saadi abandoned has been there for 15 years
  • Hotel: ‘Over the last few years we have tried many times to try and get this matter resolved but with no success’
Arab News

LONDON: A son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has run up a $390,000 debt with an Italian hotel after leaving a luxury car parked on its premises for 15 years.  

In 2007, after a month-long trip, Al-Saadi Gaddafi parked his Cadillac Escalade at the luxury Hotel Excelsior in the town of Rapallo.

At the time, he had been enjoying a playboy lifestyle while playing football for local team Sampdoria.

He was axed from the team and left the country, but ignored repeated attempts by the hotel to make him settle his bill.

Aldo Werdin, director of the Hotel Excelsior, told MailOnline: “We have been waiting 15 years for Mr. Gaddafi to settle his bill. Over the last few years we have tried many times to try and get this matter resolved but with no success. We even contacted the Libyan Embassy in Rome but they were unable to help.  

“He left the car at the front of the hotel and we don’t even have the keys for it. It’s actually become a bit of an attraction with people stopping to take a look at it.

“We have to give it a clean every now and then as having a dirty car outside the hotel wouldn’t be very good for guests and it doesn’t even have an Italian log book so we couldn’t drive it here.

“He was a bit of a character and quite a playboy, he would have women visit him from London and Tripoli and the nights were always very loud and noisy when he was entertaining.

“There was loud music and he even set up a barbecue on the terrace where they would grill lamb at all hours of the day and night.”

