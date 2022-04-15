You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9gqs

Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Simon Heffer’s new book forms an ambitious exploration of the making of the Victorian age and the Victorian mind.

The greatest strength of the book, and its goal, is encouraging readers to rethink their preconceptions of Victorian Britain.

High Minds “is a big book about big personalities who’s ideas and actions influenced massive social change between 1840 and 1900 during the industrial revolution,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

The book has a lot of detail about the battles in parliament that took place to bring about improvements in the provision of education, public health, democracy and women’s rights.

“The arguments deployed for and against these improvements make fascinating reading e.g. those arguing against extending the franchise to the lower classes believed that this would be folly as the ordinary working people were largely uneducated at the time,” said the review.

There is also a lot of information in the book about the struggles to improve the provision of education and whether education should be made compulsory or not.

Heffer covers a multiplicity of themes. He writes fluently, sometimes tendentiously, and deals with his themes in great detail.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

In 2005, Robert Iger became CEO of The Walt Disney Company during a difficult time.

“I knew there was nothing to be gained from arguing over the past,” Iger writes. “The only thing that mattered was the future, and I believed I had a clear idea of the direction Disney needed to go.”

Twelve years later, Disney is the largest, most respected media company in the world and its value is nearly five times what it was when Iger took over.

Now, he’s sharing the lessons he’s learned while running Disney and leading its 200,000 employees.

“Over the past fourteen years, I think I’ve learned so much about what real leadership is,” Iger writes. “But I couldn’t have articulated all of this until I lived it. You can’t fake it — and that’s one of the key lessons in this book.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
books
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

In Range, David Epstein examines the world’s most successful athletes, artists, musicians, inventors, forecasters and scientists. 
He discovered that in most fields — especially those that are complex and unpredictable — generalists, not specialists, are primed to excel.
Range makes a compelling case for actively cultivating inefficiency. Failing a test is the best way to learn. Frequent quitters end up with the most fulfilling careers. The most impactful inventors cross domains rather than deepening their knowledge in a single area. 
As experts silo themselves further while computers master more of the skills once reserved for highly focused humans, people who embrace diverse experiences and perspectives will increasingly thrive.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
books
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
books
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity
Updated 12 April 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity
Updated 12 April 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A young writer in Ramallah contemplates the trajectory of his life in the profound, abstract novel “Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion” by Akram Musallam. Translated into English by Sawad Hussain, Musallam’s narrator explores the things and places that appear and disappear in life and how consequences can eat up a past to leave a future bare. His identity is as removed as it is connected to the identity of Palestine, his life moving in a parallel manner to the politics that govern his home.

While working on a story, Musallam’s narrator sits on a plastic chair next to the Al-Manara lion monument in downtown Ramallah. After paying for a spot in a parking lot, he explains to the manager that he must write in this space as his work depends on it. The manager, an ex-liberation fighter who spent 18 years in an Israeli prison and was released in 1995, is a voracious reader and allows the young writer to discuss his work with him. Musallam’s narrator divulges details about his life, his parents and a past that brings with it power and personas whose histories the occupation has been attempting to erase.  

Beginning with a blue scorpion that haunts his dreams, the narrator reflects on his life as an only child, on his father who lost a leg to a vengeful nail and on his mother, whose womb became too sad to reproduce after her husband’s tragedy. However, he will not use these circumstances as symbols for the “political powerlessness of his generation.” His father lost his leg in 1967, the same year that their land was stolen. And yet his father insists that his son scratch an itch he continues to feel on a leg that isn’t there. Living on the highest mountain in the middle of Palestine, the narrator works through the past as he pushes ahead with his future.

Musallam’s power lies in the weight of his word and the airy sentences that carry with them insight. He references Palestine’s past: the songs and shepherds, the influential writers like Hussein Al-Barghouti, the Oslo Accords that brought Ramallah onto the world stage and then the invasion that crushed its streets, cars and dreams. Musallam details every corner of loss and absence as the background constantly changes with the construction of the new and demolition of the old. Despite having a narrator so steeped in loss, his goal is to write a story that does not romanticize the margins but puts to the fore the inhumanity that creates them.

Topics: Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

In this candid and riveting memoir, Nike founder and CEO Phil Knight shares the inside story of the company’s early days as an intrepid startup and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic, game-changing, and profitable brands.

In 1962, fresh out of business school, Phil Knight borrowed $50 from his father and created a company with a simple mission: Import high-quality, low-cost athletic shoes from Japan.

Today, Nike’s annual sales top $30 billion and the swoosh has become a revolutionary, globe-spanning icon, one of the most ubiquitous and recognizable symbols in the world today.

Now, for the first time, in a memoir that is candid, humble, gutsy, and wry, he tells his story, beginning with his crossroads moment.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
books
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott

What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper

What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper

What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Jair Bolsonaro promised simple solutions to Brazil’s rising violent crime, falling living standards and widespread corruption, but what has emerged is Latin America’s most right-wing president since the military dictatorships of the 1970s.

The so-called “Trump of the Tropics” has established a reputation based on his polemical, sensationalist statements. Written by a journalist with decades of experience in the field, “Beef, Bible and Bullets” is a compelling account of the origins of Brazil’s unique brand of right-wing populism, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The author offers the first major assessment of the Bolsonaro government and the growing tensions between extremist and moderate conservatives.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

Latest updates

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect
Brooklyn shooting evoked painful memories for Zack Tahhan, a Syrian who helped catch suspect

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.