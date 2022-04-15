You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays
Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays on Friday. US and European markets also were closed. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntvg3

Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

Oil prices up, Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

TOKYO: Asian shares fell in muted trading as markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.

Benchmark US crude oil for May delivery rose $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.85 a gallon. May natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.80 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 33 cents to $25.70 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.72 a pound.
Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays on Friday. US and European markets also were closed.
Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense. These consequences have fabricated an uncertain environment that could keep investors wary,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
“It should be a quiet session given the Good Friday holidays,” he added.
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to finish at 27,093.19. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.8 percent to 2,696.06. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 percent to 3,211.24.
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to 4,392.59, ending a shortened trading week with a 2.1 percent decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent to 34,451.23. The Nasdaq fell 2.1 percent to 13,351.08. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 1 percent to 2,004.98.
A quartet of big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits as the latest earnings season kicks into gear. Volatile markets and the war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages.
Citigroup rose 1.6 percent while Wells Fargo fell 4.5 percent. Morgan Stanley rose 0.7 percent and Goldman Sachs slipped 0.1 percent.
Bond yields rose again, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to 2.83 percent.
“With higher oil prices, higher bond yields, (it) implies the market continues to worry about inflation, worried about Ukraine, worried about the Fed’s response to all of this,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Technology stocks led the way lower Thursday, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 2.7 percent.
Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market. Amazon fell 2.5 percent. Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil rose 1.2 percent.
Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9 percent stake.
Musk has criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter’s stock fell 1.7 percent at $45.08, well below Musk’s offering price.
Wall Street had mixed economic data to review following several hot inflation reports earlier in the week. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5 percent in March, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, as consumers continue to spend despite high inflation.
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week, according to the Labor Department, but remained at a historically low level. The data reflect a robust US labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs.
Inflation remains at its highest levels in 40 years in the US and that has economists and analysts closely watching how consumers react to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday, closing nearly 11 percent higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel. Markets were closed Friday.
In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 126.65 Japanese yen from 125.89 yen. It is hovering near 20-year highs. The euro cost $1.0815, down from $1.0832.

Topics: economy

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1

Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports have witnessed a growth in cars imports amid an increase in cargo throughput tonnage during the first quarter of 2022, official statistics showed.

The first three months of the year have recorded an increase in the numbers of cars by 12.85 percent with a total of 219,488 cars, data published by the Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI showed.

Passengers increased by 61.70 percent to 258,076.

The Kingdom's ports cargo throughput increased by 7.18 percent with a total of more than 74 million tons during the first quarter of 2022.

The number of transshipment containers increased by 5.91 percent with a total of 1.3 million TEUs, compared to numbers recorded during the same time of last year.

Vessels increased by 0.28 percent with a total of 3,186 vessels.

Saudi ports, however, recorded a 1.27 percent decline in containers, with a total of 2.5 million, as the number of imported livestock decreased by 57.75 percent with a total of 336,581 head of livestock.

Development in the national economy, growth of trade activity in the Kingdom, and forming strategic partnerships with major global shipping lines, all contributed to strengthening Saudi ports connections with eastern and western ports, and increasing throughput volumes, according to MAWANI.

MAWANI aims to reinforce the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub and a link that connects the three continents, through initiatives like Smart Ports, which targets automating operations at Saudi ports.

The authority launched its Smart Ports initiative on March 20, at the Fourth Industrial Revolution event in the Kingdom, and signed agreements with Saudi Telecom Co., Ericsson, Huawei, the Saudi Global Ports Co., the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co., and DP World.

Through these agreements, MAWANI aims to make Saudi ports a pioneer in applying modern technologies and enhancing their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

Saudi ports are entering a crucial stage of transforming into automated smart ports by adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with their advanced applications, Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the ports authority, said during the launch ceremony.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mawani

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns

Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over labor concerns
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 : Italian confectionary giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the United States found the Malaysian planter used forced labor, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and for Malaysia.
Labour practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by US customs over forced labor allegations.
Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.
“On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice,” Ferrero told Reuters by email.
“Ferrero will comply with the US Customs and Border Protection’s decision,” it said.
Although Ferrero buys relatively little of the edible oil from Sime Darby, its move — following similar halts by Cargill Inc, Hershey Co. and General Mills Inc. — could hurt Sime Darby’s standing as a leader in sustainably produced palm oil.
Sime Darby told Reuters it has taken steps in the area of human rights and that all its stakeholders who are committed to sustainability can be assured of its commitment and leadership in the industry. Ferrero is not a customer, it added.
“We are also in regular communication with all key stakeholders, particularly customers who have their own commitments,” it said.
Sime Darby’s shares were down 4 percent on Friday afternoon, weaker than the main Malaysian stock index, which was 0.3 percent lower.
“It’s very critical that Sime move fast to further alleviate any concern following the departure of some of these key customers,” said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, adding that other buyers could also suspend purchases as the labor concerns drag on.
Ferrero, responding to queries this week from Reuters about suppliers receiving its requests to stop buying from Sime Darby, said it does not buy directly from the Malaysian firm, which it said supplies 0.25 percent of its palm oil volumes.
 

SABIC fully owns Scientific Design after Clariant's 50% stake acquisition

SABIC fully owns Scientific Design after Clariant's 50% stake acquisition
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

SABIC fully owns Scientific Design after Clariant's 50% stake acquisition

SABIC fully owns Scientific Design after Clariant's 50% stake acquisition
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp.— known as SABIC — completed the purchase of Clariant’s 50 percent stake in specialties company Scientific Design. 

With this transaction, the Riyadh-based chemicals maker will fully own Scientific Design, which is a leading licensor of high-performance process technologies and catalysts producer, according to a statement.

‘‘The acquisition will deepen SABIC’s growth in the specialties market, and will help the company meet increasing catalyst demands, increase security of supply and the level of innovation within the sector," it said.

SABIC repositioned its specialties division as a stand-alone strategic business unit in 2021, to unlock organic and inorganic growth opportunities that are independent of feedstock dynamics, the statement added.

The company's specialities division produces highly differentiated products, which include specialty engineering thermoplastic resins, compounds and additives, as well as catalyst and process technologies.

SABIC recorded a net profit of SR23 billion ($ 6.15 billion) in 2021. The company achieved sales revenues for 2021 of SR174 billion, while total assets stood at SR318 billion at the end of 2021. 

The company's production in 2021 stood at 58 million metric tons.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition

Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition

Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, has added to its financing for its NAFT acquisition with a SR1.98 billion ($530 million) loan from Al Rajhi Bank.

The Shariah-compliant deal comes as an extension to a SR375 million loan from Bank Albilad, and a SR504 million loan from Riyad Bank obtained earlier this year.

Saudi-listed SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops. 

It will use SR875 million of the funds to finance its most recent acquisition of gas station operator NAFT Services Limited Co., a bourse filing revealed.

The remaining amount will be allocated to finance working capital and hedge against profit fluctuations.

The firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of NAFT, which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Sluggish investment; rising commodity prices causing 'volatility trap': Goldman Sachs

Sluggish investment; rising commodity prices causing 'volatility trap': Goldman Sachs
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Sluggish investment; rising commodity prices causing 'volatility trap': Goldman Sachs

Sluggish investment; rising commodity prices causing 'volatility trap': Goldman Sachs
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment in new production of metals, minerals, and other commodities has lagged, despite a surge in numerous commodities’ prices, Bloomberg reported, citing the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs said. 

The separation between increasing prices and sluggish production is what Jeff Currie calls a “volatility trap” in which “higher volume discourages more investment, which then reinforces higher volume.”

Currie explained that without policies to ease soaring prices and give further certainty about outlook, investors will be reluctant to sink money into new production [such as mining] for the next potential years.

“You’ve got to grow supply and de-bottleneck the system, so that you can accommodate more demand growth on a forward-going basis,” Currie told Bloomberg.

“That's how you ended the 70s. It's how you ended the 2000s. And that's how we're going to end this one,” he added. 

Latest updates

From Madinah with love - entrepreneur shares Saudi dates with the world
When Nora Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children. (Supplied)
Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas
Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas
Saudi Pro League to expand from 16 to 18 clubs from 2023-24 season
Saudi Pro League to expand from 16 to 18 clubs from 2023-24 season
Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions
Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.