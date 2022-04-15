Saudi Japanese anime film ‘The Journey’ to premiere in Hollywood

DUBAI: The first Saudi Japanese anime “The Journey” is set to screen next week at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The film, a cultural collaboration between the Riyadh-based Manga Productions company and Japan’s Toei Animation studios, was due to premiere at the venue on Tuesday.
Set 1,500 years ago, it tells the story of warrior Aws, who rises above his troubled past to redeem himself and his faith by leading a team into battle to defend the holy city of Makkah.
“The Journey” was released in the region in June. Movie goers were able to watch it in Japanese or Arabic with English and Arabic subtitles.
Anime, and Japanese culture in general, have long been popular in Saudi Arabia. It is hoped that “The Journey” will pave the way for more co-productions that combine the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom with the distinctive Japanese style of animation.
During production of the flick, Saudis flew to Tokyo to work closely with Japanese experts to learn the skills and techniques needed to bring “The Journey” to life.
In a previous interview, Abdullah Al-Husaynan, the assistant art director and background designer on the film, told Arab News: “This was our first movie ever, and for Toei Animation, they are veterans, they are experts in the field.
“However, we are experts in Arab culture; it is our playground, and they are beginners in that, meaning we were teaching each other, and it was a mutual educational journey.”
Bahraini-American artist Nasser Alzayani and the fragility of memory
The Bahraini-American artist discusses his award-winning work ‘Watering the distant, deserting the near’
Updated 15 April 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Bahraini-American artist Nasser Alzayani has come a long way from his school days, when his art teachers noticed his talent but dismissed the idea that it could ever be developed into a career.
In 2015, Alzayani gained a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from the UAE’s American University of Sharjah, but it was his second degree — a Master of Fine Arts in glass at the Rhode Island School of Design — that shaped his research-based practice and continues to elicit curiosity from others.
“It’s funny because most people expect me to talk about glass-blowing and skills like that, but it was something I never really picked up,” Alzayani tells Arab News with a chuckle. “The glass department that I was in was very much focused on allowing us to develop in the directions that we wanted to and were interested in.”
The multifaceted artwork that Alzayani has gone on to produce examines the notions of memory, erasure, documentation, preservation of history, and story-telling. “I was very interested in using glass, but more towards the glass-casting side — trying to explore more metaphorical things or poetic characteristics within the use of glass, like transparency, opacity, how light travels, and how the fragility of material can be a metaphor that drives a narrative forward,” he explains.
To produce glass, a process of casting sand is used as a form to create molds. That natural resource — sand — played a particularly crucial role in Alzayani’s creative thinking, leading him to one of his most personal projects.
“I was really stopped in my place when I discovered the potential of working with sand,” he says. “Because I thought I had this relation to it, in being from this region, and with it being such a primary material we experience in our daily life.”
In 2021, Alzayani became the first recipient of the $50,000 Richard Mille Art Prize at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where he showcased his latest project — “Watering the distant, deserting the near” — between November 2021 and March 2022. It was an installation of extremely delicate, ancient-like tablets, made from disintegrating damp sand. They contained traces of Arabic inscriptions related to a now dried-out freshwater spring in Bahrain, called Ain Adhari. During the Fifties and Sixties, this life-giving, and culturally significant, spring — the largest in the country — attracted hordes of people to its lush greenery and cool waters.
“The project began as a very personal exploration, because I had this memory of visiting Ain Adhari as a child,” Alzayani says. “In my head, I can only remember one instance. But at the time I was recalling this, the spring had already gone dry, so there was no way to really experience that place even if I had gone there. It became this search to try and figure out whether this memory I had was real or not.”
Alzayani delved into the archives and even went to the area, which no longer has the original spring. Some of its surrounding buildings have been revived, and there is a man-made swimming pool there.
“I wanted to revisit the space and see if it triggered some memories for me. It was a very strange experience,” he says. “There were definitely parts of the landscape I recognized, like the water channels carrying water away from the spring, but as I got closer it became more and more foreign to me, because it had also undergone so many changes.”
The project is also about words and music. During his research, Alzayani discovered that the spring was visited by the legendary Welsh singer Shirley Bassey in 1976. According to a vintage BBC documentary, she flew in via Concorde — a first-of-its-kind flight from London to Bahrain. “It’s a really incredible thing to watch, because you see her get on the flight, and she’s singing on the plane. She lands in Bahrain, gets in a Rolls-Royce that has ‘Shirley’ on the license plate, and, eventually, you find her performing at Ain Adhari. It’s really a magical moment, where you see her emerging from behind the trees and at the same time, it’s this really eerie experience, where we’re watching it now, knowing what we know,” he says.
Bassey’s choice of song is “The Way We Were,” a nostalgic composition about memories and loss. “It’s a really strange, almost prophetic, moment,” Alzayani says.
The title of Alzayani’s project, “Watering the distant, deserting the near,” is a phrase common to Bahrain and is mentioned in “Adhari” a melancholic poem with political undertones written by Bahraini poet Ali Abdulla Khalifa, which addresses the spring and gives it an identity.
“The spring had channels that would carry this water great distances to water the lands of the wealthy. This (poem) talks about the struggle for resources and the balance of power,” Alzayani explains. “He describes in one of the lines how the spring has dried up but then, our eyes began to spring as a result of that. They are very powerful words.”
The first two lines of the poem were included in a song by Mohamed Yousef Al-Jumairi, and Alzayani stenciled its lyrics into his tablets, which resemble the archaeological totems found in major museums. At the Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition, the tablets were presented to visitors without the usual protection of glass.
“I wanted people to get a sense of the fragility of these objects and (realize) that they were not going to last forever,” says Alzayani. “My hope is that the crumbling of these pieces actually creates a stronger, more lasting memory of the story. Once that’s gone, all that’s going to remain is what’s in your head.
“It just made a lot of sense to incorporate sand and use its physical properties to push forward these metaphors of landscapes being fragile — memory as being something ephemeral,” he continues. “When you lose the physical existence of a landscape, what happens to its existence in your memory?”
So was Alzayani able to work out whether his own memory of Ain Adhari was real or artificial?
“I really don’t have an answer. But I think that’s OK, in a sense, because the project really became about telling the collective history and memory of this place and how that is changing and fading,” he says. “It’s about trying to encourage people to hold on to memories and give them some sense that these are things worth documenting and cherishing.”
REVIEW: ‘Metal Lords’ — Netflix comedy adds a sweet touch to heavy music
Peter Sollet’s latest movie has unexpected depths, and a killer soundtrack
Updated 15 April 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: The first 20 minutes or so of “Metal Lords” — Netflix’s tale of a pair of high-school outcasts desperate to start a metal band — feel like pretty standard (read, generic) music comedy fare. But pretty soon after, this disarmingly likable movie begins to flex its creative muscles in pretty much every department. After all, it’s written by DB Weiss (co-creator of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), directed by Peter Sollett (“Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist”), and has Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld”) on music duties. It might easily get lost in the depths of Netflix’s menus, but “Metal Lords” is a cut above your average high-school movie.
Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell) are a pair of socially awkward teens, who bond over the daily churn of high school and spend their evenings shredding in Hunter’s basement. Their fledgling band is missing something, however. Could it be that fellow outcast, cello player Emily (Isis Hainsworth), could be the person to catapult them to international stardom?
Well, it’s not quite that simple. Because, as with almost every part of this movie, nothing is as predictable as we might assume. Weiss’ script makes his trio of teenage leads far more complicated and nuanced than you would initially suspect. It’s heartening to see high-school characters who don’t neatly fit into tried-and-tested tropes, and captivating to see those same characters played by young actors with ability beyond their years.
This is less a movie about metal, and more one about discovering what you love and then unashamedly embracing it. It’s a feel-good movie with metal as its backdrop — but there’s still plenty here to enjoy for fans of the genre. “Metal Lords” boasts some stellar cameos, and a soundtrack rammed with classics. But even if you’ve never listened to a Slayer album in your life, you’ll find plenty here to love.
Chef Moustafa Elrefaey offers advice, shares tasty okra recipe
Updated 15 April 2022
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: Moustafa Elrefaey, executive chef and co-founder of Egyptian street-food chain Zooba Restaurants, which recently opened a branch in Riyadh, speaks fondly of growing up on a wholesome, and mostly vegan, diet: Fresh cheese, a variety of breads, and foul mudammas were staples — all sourced from his grandmother’s farm in Tanta, Egypt.
After several years of experience in the United States — graduating from prep cook to sous-chef, to executive chef — Elrefaey returned to Egypt’s growing culinary scene.
At a time when many of the country’s chefs were looking to the future — introducing new flavors and creating fusion cuisine — Elrefaey went the other way, searching deep into the country’s past for inspiration and asking himself, “What did the builders of the pyramids eat? How did they sustain themselves through the arduous task of building the architectural wonders that dominate Egyptian iconography?”
Working with historians, farmers, and local chefs, Elrefaey is on a mission to unearth the culinary history of Egypt and bring simple, natural, healthy food back.
His most intriguing discovery yet? A 4,000-year-old cookie recipe that uses tiger nut flour, is stuffed with dates, and fried in olive oil.
Q. What is your top tip for amateur cooks?
A. When you prepare to cook a dish, read the recipe carefully — take it step-by-step. It makes a huge difference.
Q. What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A. I was taught by a brilliant chef that Worcestershire sauce can elevate anything. The really interesting tamarind flavor in it works with everything.
Q. What is the most common mistake you find in restaurants you visit?
A. Overcomplicating things. We have restaurants in Egypt that serve only one item and that item is fantastic. Some sophisticated restaurants try to impress you with several dishes and half of their food is mediocre. I always look for simplicity.
Q. When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite dish or cuisine?
A. I enjoy any type of beef — grilled or smoked. I’m also a sucker for Indian food; I look for it everywhere I go. If a city has good Indian food, it usually means that it has really good food full stop.
Q. What’s your favorite dish to cook?
A. I adore okra. I use a traditional recipe; I make it how my mother and others have been for years and years: Smash the okra and cook it in broth, then garnish it with lemon juice. It’s simple, and so delicious with bread.
Q. What’s the trickiest dish to get right?
A. People in Egypt take some dishes for granted. For example, koshari. There are several ways to make the same thing and people think: “Oh, it’s street food, so it’s simple.”
But it’s really not. If you don’t get it just right, it will be a mediocre creation, but if you nail it, people will wait in line for it.
Q. Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Or are you fairly laidback?
A. I might snap when we have a really big crowd, if the team is lagging behind. Other than that, I love my team. We work in a challenging environment and stand on our feet for 12-13 hours a day. It’s a really, really tough job.
Q. What do you love about your job?
A. Everything that I just said: The challenging environment. I work well under pressure. When people finish their food and leave with a smile, it makes me so happy.
Chef Moustafa’s Egyptian-style okra
INGREDIENTS:
400g okra; 2 cups hot water; 4 cups fresh tomato juice; 1 medium onion, diced; 1/2 cup green peppers, diced; 1 tbsp lemon juice; 1 tsp salt; a pinch of ground cumin; 1 tbsp olive oil; 2 cups garlic cloves
1 cup freshly peeled ginger; 11/2 cups white of lemongrass; 1 and 1/2 cups sunflower oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Make the ginger-garlic paste:
Place the garlic, ginger, lemongrass and sunflower oil in a blender and mix until the paste is formed.
Main dish:
1. In a pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until it turns a light golden color.
2. Add a tablespoon of the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for two minutes.
3. Add the green pepper and cook for one minute.
4. Add the tomato paste and cook for one minute.
5. Add salt, cumin, and hot water.
6. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add the okra and simmer for 30 minutes.
7. Remove from stove and garnish with lemon juice.
For those of us looking to grab a little “me time,” a candle can add some much-needed freshness and cozy ambience to any relaxing activity.
Theia Candles — a UAE-based brand inspired by a love of crystals and roses — offers beautifully decorated, handmade candles embellished with crystals, glitter and natural flowers to up the positive energy in your home.
The brand is named after the Greek goddess of sight and the shining light of the blue sky. Theia’s candles come in a variety of scents including pink champagne, sea salt (the most popular choice among its customers), breezy budget, agarwood, pear and freesia, vanilla, dark amber, rose, and toasted almond and are decorated in a number of different shapes, including starfish, pine cones, pearls, mermaid tails, and flower petals. They are available in either 340 grams or 600 grams.
Theia’s signature set of three different 120-gram candles could also make an ideal Eid present, particularly given its elegant packaging and the uplifting message on the inside of each box.
The candles will also work well for aromatherapy enthusiasts as they are made from organic, natural materials and give off a strong scent.
Theia Candles also offers customized candles. Customers can select their favorite oil, decoration theme and size — a great option for wedding favors, baby showers, engagement parties, anniversaries, or any occasion that you would like to add some light too. For more information, visit the Instagram account @candles_theia_ae.
Photographer focuses on beauty of nature to support cancer patients
Michel Zoghzoghi has been chronicling endangered species around the world for more than 15 years
Wildlife lensman’s latest exhibition can be seen at Dar El-Nimer gallery in Beirut until April 16
Updated 14 April 2022
Lynn Tehini
BEIRUT: From the tigers of India to the white sharks of the Southern Ocean, few animals have escaped photographer Michel Zoghzoghi’s eagle eye.
Zoghzoghi has been traveling the world for more than 15 years chronicling the beauty of endangered species, while also drawing attention to these “threatened kingdoms” through exhibitions in Lebanon, France, the UK and the UAE.
However, his latest exhibition, “Other Nations,” carries a double appeal and is raising funds for the American University of Beirut Medical Center to help cancer patients in Lebanon. The exhibition at the Dar El-Nimer gallery in Beirut will close on April 16.
Zoghzoghi sets out to highlight the perfect balance of nature, and to show what we are in danger of losing.
“I want to show how beautiful predatory animals are and how extraordinary the nature in which they live is,” he said. “But my aim is also to send out a warning that all the species represented are endangered and that many are on the brink of extinction,” Zoghzoghi told Arab News en français.
“Today the uncontrolled development of modern civilizations has called everything into question. Man has become the alpha predator, but unlike other predators, he has not kept a balance and is threatening himself.”
The title of the exhibition was inspired by Henry Beston’s 1928 book “The Outermost House,” in which the naturalist writes: “They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendour and travail of the earth.”
Zoghzoghi said that his latest exhibition includes photographs taken over the past 12 years in Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, northern Norway, the US, Canada, Dubai and Brazil.
The photographer refers to his expeditions as “missions,” adding that the journeys can be “far from easy.”
He often spends hours concealed in hides while waiting for an animal.
“I have already traveled without being able to photograph the intended animal. I traveled to the border of Pakistan and India to immortalize the snow leopard and I failed. I also remember taking a trip to South Africa to see sharks, and — no photos.”
Zoghzoghi’s future destinations include Kenya, the Amazon, northern Canada, and the India-Pakistan border, where he hopes to photograph the elusive snow leopard. He is also planning a second book detailing his most recent journeys.