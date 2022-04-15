You are here

Bahrain-based Investcorp in exclusive talks to buy AC Milan, say sources

AC Milan, who won Champions League titles most recently in 2003 and 2007, boast superstar names including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, pictured. (Reuters/File Photo)
AC Milan, who won Champions League titles most recently in 2003 and 2007, boast superstar names including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, pictured. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Deal would be first Middle East investment in major Italian club
  • Sources say valuation of club around 1 billion euros 
MANCHESTER: Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has entered into exclusive talks to purchase Serie A club AC Milan, sources said on Friday, in what would be the first takeover of a top Italian team by Middle East investors.
One source close to the talks told Reuters the deal to buy the seven-times European champions from current owner Elliott Management Corporation was near to completion.
A potential valuation for the club would be in the region of 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) including debt, the sources said.
Investcorp manages over $42 billion in assets with business lines including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital.
Investcorp and Elliott, which took over Milan in 2018, would not comment when contacted by Reuters.
An AC Milan spokesperson said only that “AC Milan remains focused on improving its performance on the pitch and to develop the club.”
A second source briefed with the matter confirmed talks between Elliott and Investcorp over a potential sale.
Milan have won Italy’s top flight league title 18 times but not since 2011. The club has struggled to recreate the glory years enjoyed under the ownership of Silvio Berlusconi and his Fininvest group.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PEDIGREE
The club won Champions League titles in 2003 and 2007 after Berlusconi was able to bring in some of the biggest names globally such as Brazilian Kaka and Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko.
Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese investor Li Yonghong in 2017 for 740 million euros, including debts, before Elliott later took control.
Milan are currently top of the table, two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan but having played a game more.
The club reported a loss of 96.4 million euros ($104.18 million) for the year ending June 30, compared with a record 194.6 million loss the previous year.
Elliott has never formally put the club up for sale but a source with knowledge of the situation said it had received interest from investors.
Elsewhere in Italy’s Serie A, Inter Milan are owned by Chinese company Suning Holdings Group, while American company The Friedkin Group own AS Roma.
Fiorentina and Atalanta are also American-owned.
While not present in Italian football, Middle Eastern investors control several other top European clubs, with Qatari Sports Investments owning Paris St. Germain and Manchester City held by the Abu Dhabi United Group.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took a majority stake in Premier League club Newcastle United in October.
Investcorp Holdings is domiciled in the Kingdom of Bahrain as a Bahrain Shareholding Company but delisted from the Bahrain bourse last year.
The company, whose executive chairman is Mohammed Alardhi, has offices in New York, London, Switzerland, Riyadh, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Mumbai, Beijing and Singapore.

Saudi Pro League to expand from 16 to 18 clubs from 2023-24 season

Saudi Pro League to expand from 16 to 18 clubs from 2023-24 season
RIYADH: The top tier of Saudi Arabia’s Professional League will increase from 16 to 18 clubs from the 2023-24 season, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has announced, with the move aimed at reinforcing the competition’s status as one of the best in Asia.

In order to facilitate the increase the expansion, only two teams, instead of the usual three, will be relegated from the top tier at the end of next season. Four teams will be promoted.  

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal told domestic television on Thursday that the move, agreed in a meeting with the country’s clubs,  will put Saudi Arabia’s league in alignment with the biggest and best in the world.

Germany’s Bundesliga has 18 teams, while the top tiers of the other big European leagues, England, Spain, France and Italy, all have 20.

“The largest international leagues that are highly competitive have between 18 teams and 20 teams,” Al-Misehal said. “We saw that it was time to take an additional step here in Saudi Arabia and raise the number of clubs to 18 in the professional league, starting from the 2023-24 season.”

He said that the most important reason for the move “is the desire to increase competition between clubs, which will help to produce more talent, and this benefit will be reflected in the national team, too.”

The federation is keen to expand the league at a time when Saudi Arabia is enjoying a period of success in football. The national team qualified for a sixth World Cup last month by winning Group B ahead of Japan and Australia. In November, Al-Hilal became champions of Asia for a record fourth time by defeating Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final in Riyadh. 

It was also agreed that from the same season, teams will be able to sign eight foreign players, one more than currently allowed, though only seven can play at any one time.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign players limit has been higher than most other leagues, but the rest of Asia is catching up.

In February, the Asian Football Confederation agreed to implement a proposal from SAFF to  increase the four-player limit in place in the Champions League to six players starting from the 2023-24 tournament. Japan’s J League has no limit on the number of imports that can be signed, but only five can be included in a matchday squad, while South Korea also allows five.

How Saudi Arabian clubs can qualify for the next AFC Champions League was also agreed — an issue that had been debated ever since it was announced recently that the continental would change its calendar.

After the current 2022  tournament ends, the Champions League will switch from its usual March-to- November format to a September-to-May competition. This will start from the 2023-24 season, which means it will run alongside the Saudi Pro League domestic season.

While that may be seen as good news, the change produced a short-term headache for Saudi Arabia. Usually, the team that wins the Saudi Pro League in May qualifies for the Champions League in the following March, along with the teams that finish second and third, as well as the King’s Cup winners. With the continental tournament being moved next year back from March to September, there will be two sets of successful Saudi teams hoping to appear on the Asian stage.

For the 2023-24 Asian Champions League, it has been decided that the 2022 and 2023 Saudi league champions will qualify automatically, along with the 2023 King’s Cup winners. The team that lifts that trophy this season, with the final between Al-Hilal and Al-Feiha in May, will enter a qualification playoff.

3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan

3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
DUBAI: The owners of the Chicago Cubs dropped their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids for the enforced sale of the Premier League club by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
The bid was being led by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts but faced opposition from Chelsea fans over Islamophobic comments by his father, Joe, that featured in leaked emails three years ago.
The consortium, which also featured American investors Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, did not directly address the “issues” that prevented them pursuing the bid ahead of Thursday’s deadline for final submissions.
“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” the group said in a statement.
“In the process of finalizing their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well.”
The remaining three known bids also involve North American sports team investors.
Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has partnered with Larry Tanenbaum, who has ownership stakes in Toronto with the NBA’s Raptors, the NHL’s Maple Leafs and the city’s MLS team. Peter Guber, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is also backing in the group.
Another part-owner of the Dodgers, Todd Boehly, is leading another consortium.
The third remaining known group is fronted by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton with planned investment by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own the Philadelphia 76ers and have stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace.
A New York-based merchant bank, the Raine Group, has been overseeing the sale process that was announced last month by Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The oligarch has been sanctioned by Britain and the European Union over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin with assets frozen, including Chelsea.
Abramovich has been disqualified from running the reigning European champions by the Premier League and he cannot profit from the proceeds of the sale, which the British government must sign off under terms of a license that allows the team to continue operating.
Chelsea’s Champions League title defense were ended by Real Madrid on Tuesday but Thomas Tuchel’s team are on course to qualify for the lucrative UEFA competition next season as they are third in the Premier League. Chelsea remain in contention for the FA Cup with a semifinal match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
PARIS: Favorites Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while West Ham United and Rangers joined RB Leipzig in qualifying for the last four.

Serbian international Filip Kostic scored twice either side of a Rafael Santos Borre strike at the Camp Nou for Frankfurt, who survived a late fightback to win 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Sergio Busquets scored a late consolation before Memphis Depay's even later penalty for Barcelona but Eintracht held on, to the delight of the estimated 30,000 German supporters who traveled for the game.

They go through to their second Europa League semifinal in four seasons, having lost on penalties to Chelsea at the same stage in 2019.

"I am speechless. Nobody expected this, if you are honest. Everyone expected us to suffer," said Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Barcelona's recent revival under Xavi Hernandez has been remarkable but this defeat means they have won just once at home all season in Europe, and their campaign is now set to end without silverware.

"It's a hammer blow for us. They deserved to go through," admitted Xavi.

After conceding three penalties in their weekend win over Levante, Barca fell behind to another spot-kick inside four minutes against Eintracht, as Kostic converted after a foul by Eric Garcia to the delight of the enormous away support.

The visitors scored again in the 36th minute as Colombian forward Borre fired high into the net from range, and Kostic's low finish into the far corner made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

Busquets had a late goal disallowed for offside before he found the net with a fantastic strike from 20 meters in the first minute of injury time.

The game carried on into an 11th added minute when Depay netted a penalty after Evan Ndicka was sent off, receiving a second caution for a foul on Luuk de Jong.

Yet Eintracht maintained their record of not having lost to Spanish opposition since the 1960 European Cup final against Real Madrid, and they will face West Ham in the semifinals.

The English side are through to their first European semifinal since losing the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup final to Anderlecht after they outclassed Lyon in France, winning 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.

The Hammers took the lead in the 38th minute of the return when Craig Dawson headed in a Pablo Fornals corner.

Captain Declan Rice slotted in their second just before the break, his sidefoot effort from the edge of the area beating Lyon goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck with the aid of a deflection.

The outcome was put beyond doubt when West Ham scored again three minutes after the restart as Fornals sent Jarrod Bowen away to make it 3-0.

"The journey in two years, we were talking about relegation, and now we're talking about getting to the semifinal of a European tournament. It's fabulous, and we're all going to look forward to it," said West Ham manager David Moyes.

There was drama in Glasgow as Rangers were taken to extra time by Braga before winning 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate as the Portuguese side finished the game with nine men.

James Tavernier gave Rangers a second-minute lead to level the tie on aggregate, and they had another goal disallowed and then hit the woodwork before winning a penalty just before the interval.

Vitor Tormena was sent off for a foul on Kemar Roofe, and Tavernier netted from the spot.

David Carmo's 83rd-minute header took the tie to extra time, but Roofe's 101st-minute finish put Rangers back in front on aggregate and Braga then had Iuri Medeiros dismissed.

Rangers will now face Leipzig in their first European semi-final since reaching the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

French international Christopher Nkunku scored both goals as Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy to win their last eight tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Nkunku opened the scoring in the 18th minute in Bergamo and then added a late penalty, his 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
PARIS: Leicester battled back to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Thursday in the Europa Conference League to reach a European semifinal for the first time in their history.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in England last week, PSV took the lead in the quarterfinal tie through Eran Zahavi.

But late goals from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira sent Brendan Rodgers' Premier League side through and stunned the Philips Stadion crowd.

Leicester will face either Roma or Norwegians Bodo/Glimt for a place in the final in Tirana on May 25.

"We are a team that is so young in European football," Leicester manager Rodgers told BT Sport.

"PSV have an incredible history in Europe and for us we are so young — these are great experiences for us and I am so happy for the players."

The first real chance of the game fell to PSV's Mario Goetze in the 13th minute, but the German's volley was kept out of the net by a magnificent, one-handed save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester should have taken the lead minutes later as Harvey Barnes raced clean through on goal, but the England winger slipped his effort agonizingly wide of the far post.

Schmeichel had to be alert again in the 25th minute to tip away Mauro Junior's low shot, but PSV did forge ahead shortly afterwards.

Goetze intercepted Youri Tielemans' loose pass just outside the Leicester box, before laying the ball off for Zahavi to drill a fine strike into the bottom corner.

Leicester almost levelled just after the half-hour mark, but Jordan Teze hooked Maddison's deflected effort off the line.

The visitors pressed in the second half but had to wait until the 77th minute to equalize.

Substitute Ayoze Perez did brilliantly to get to the byline and pull the ball back for Maddison, who picked out the roof of the net to score for the 14th time this season.

A PSV fan threw a cup at the celebrating Leicester players, before a two-minute delay.

The Foxes completed their comeback with just two minutes of normal time remaining, as Pereira pounced on a rebound after Patson Daka's shot was saved.

Later on Thursday, Roma look to overturn a 2-1 deficit at home against Bodo/Glimt, as do PAOK when they host Marseille, while Slavia Prague and Feyenoord meet in the Czech capital following a 3-3 first-leg draw.

The winner of PAOK and Marseille may have to play the home leg of their semi-final behind closed doors after UEFA opened an investigation into violence at last week's first leg.

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals
MONTE CARLO: Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and second seed Alexander Zverev kept their Monte Carlo Masters challenge on track with straight set wins to advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tsitsipas dispatched Serbian Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) with second seed Zverev easing past Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 in the clay court tournament.

Tsitsipas, the world No. 5, will play Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semifinal after the Argentine 12th seed rallied past Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

"I had to put in a very good performance," said Tsitsipas, who lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final last year.

"Laslo did not hand me victory, but I tried to stay 100 percent focused.

"The tiebreak was pivotal and I am delighted to have produced that level of tennis," added the 23-year-old Greek.

Zverev, the world No. 3, next plays Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner who shrugged off a blistered foot to see off fifth seed Andrey Rublev, last year's runner-up, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

"For the second clay-court match of the season, I can't complain too much," second seed Zverev said.

"Yes, I have lost focus a little bit in the second set, but at the end of the day, he's somebody that can really play. I'm happy with a two-set win."

Zverev lost his serve immediately but converted five of his 14 break points to reach the Monte Carlo quarterfinals for the second time in his sixth appearance.

"It's great because here it's a little bit slower I think than other clay courts that we play on, it is very important to get that confidence going on your serve," Zverev said.

"All around, it's important to get these kinds of wins."

Zverev's next opponent Sinner lost his opening service game but took hold of the tie with a winning run of six straight games in the second set despite the foot blister that forced him to retire in his Miami quarter-final flaring up.

The 20-year-old received treatment in the second set to have his right toe redressed but canceled out his 43 unforced errors to 31 for his opponent with 40 winners, to 19 for Rublev.

He closed out victory with a seventh break of serve after two hours and 20 minutes.

Earlier, Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz saw off his doubles partner Sebastian Korda, the conqueror of recent Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

"It's crazy really, I have reached the quarterfinals in four of the last five Masters tournaments," said the 13th-ranked Fritz.

"If I had been luckier in Miami I could have been five from five. I am in a good place at the moment. I seem to be improving all the time."

Fritz will next play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out world No. 1 Djokovic on Tuesday.

Davidovich Fokina progressed to the last-eight by beating the experienced Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.

"I carried the emotion of beating Djokovic into this match," said Davidovich Fokina.

"I knew it would be a tough match as David won in Marrakech last weekend.

"However, he appeared more tired than I was and I am delighted to have reached the quarterfinals."

There was an upset though as Norway's fourth-seed Casper Ruud followed Djokovic and Alcaraz out of the tournament.

The Miami finalist was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-5, who next meets Poland's Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semifinal.

Hurkacz, the 11th seed, got past Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

