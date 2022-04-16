Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022

DUBAI: Dubai-based independent production house Seven has partnered with Gravity Media, a global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services, in the runup to the World Cup Qatar 2022.
The two companies will be responsible for providing local broadcast facilities suitable for international rights and non-rights holders. The facilities will be available for use starting in November.
Both firms offer the use of 4K and HD truck-based facilities including Gravity Media’s special equipment and capabilities, as well as local and international crew members.
During the World Cup, Seven Production will offer its team of technical personnel and four medium- and large-sized HD/4K outside broadcast trucks, or OB vans, which are essentially mobile studios.
Seven Production has significant experience covering events in the Middle East and North Africa region. In 2007, it began customizing its OB van to cater for local sports productions and claims to be the first company to introduce 4K to the region.
The company has worked on events such as the AFC Asian Cup, MBC Formula 1, the Dakar Rally, and Top Chef Arabia.
Pierre Tabet, managing director of Seven Production, said: “Seven Production’s collaboration with Gravity Media is the best broadcasting partnership the World Cup could possibly have.
“Our extensive knowledge in sports broadcasting combined with years of experience in the Middle East results in the perfect solution for such a world-class event.”
The Gravity Media team will work closely with Seven Production through its office in Doha. Since its launch in 2007, the company has worked with several clients including beIN Sports, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Television, Aspire Zone, Qatar Olympic Committee, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.
Gravity Media has also previously provided broadcast solutions for the World Cup including live broadcast services, fast-turnaround highlights, temporary studio hire, and full-time edits, as well as scripted, voiced, and ready-to-air highlights programs at the end of each match.
Eamonn Dowdall, executive director of Gravity Media, said: “Gravity Media looks forward to the collaboration with Seven Production. Working together makes us the most powerful and creative media broadcasting partnership, allowing us to offer cutting-edge production services across the region.”