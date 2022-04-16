You are here

  Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
  • The visit to the queen came on Maundy on Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the UK since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the US more than two years ago.
The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, on Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.
Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.
The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the UK.
His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.
Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
The visit to the queen came on Maundy on Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service.
This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend.
She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.
The queen also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service.
She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children
Updated 15 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children
  • The country’s agriculture minister has asked prosecutors to take immediate legal action against her
  • The woman insists that she acted in self-defense after the animal bit her daughter’s face a month ago
Updated 15 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A Lebanese woman has been dubbed “inhuman and uncivilized” after a video that showed her shooting and killing a dog outside her home went viral on Friday. She now faces legal action.
The video showed a woman armed with a hunting rifle shooting twice at a dog, believed to be a German shepherd, and killing it in Lebanon’s Western Bekaa Valley region. It sparked outrage as it spread on social media, along with calls from users and animal-rights activists for the woman to be arrested.
The outcry prompted Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan to call on the local authorities to launch an investigation. He said he has contacted the region’s general prosecutor, who will direct officials to take appropriate action.
“Every citizen will bear the consequences of their actions,” Al-Hajj Hassan said in a message posted on Twitter. “We call on all concerned authorities to be stern with such unacceptable inhuman and uncivilized actions.”
Antoine Kanaan, a lawyer and editor-in-chief of the Lebanon Law Review, told Arab News that the woman’s act is punishable under the provisions of existing animal welfare laws. If convicted, he said, the woman could face a fine of up to 10 times the minimum wage of 650,000 Lebanese pounds a month (about $30, based on readily available unofficial exchange rates during the financial crisis in the country).
“This highlights the shortcomings of that law, as many would find such a punishment to be insufficient and not enough of a deterrent,” Kanaan said.
Prison terms for acts of animal cruelty only apply to people who abuse or kill endangered species, he added.
“In this particular case the dog seems to be a common dog, from what I could establish through the social media posts, and not an endangered species.”
The woman has deactivated her Facebook account but before doing so she posted a message saying that she killed the animal as “an act of self defense” because a month ago the animal bit her daughter while she was feeding it. She posted photos of her daughter’s injuries to corroborate her story and said that the girl had been hospitalized and underwent surgery.
Nevertheless, animal activist Ghina Nehfawi told Al-Jadeed TV that the woman should be “punished for her brutal and inhuman act.”
Animals Lebanon, a nongovernmental organization that promotes animal welfare, shared the video and a photo of the woman on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
They said: “Action is being taken legally against this shooting. Judge Iyad Badran has been contacted.”
 

Topics: Lebanon dog Shooting animal abuse

Updated 14 April 2022
AP

Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer

Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer
  • Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3
  • A woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

GOLDEN VALLEY, Arizona: An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.
Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The garage freezer was at a home where Turland previously lived in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.
The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.”
The home’s owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property. The owner then contacted the woman who notified the sheriff’s office, the statement said.
Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property, the office said.
“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the statement said.
Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

Topics: Arzizona animal cruelty

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai
  • Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s
  • Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were married Thursday in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence.
The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building. Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP)


The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.
Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, right and Alia Bhatt pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP)


He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman. Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theater company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Alia Bhatt gesture during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. (AFP)


Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress. Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama “Student of the Year” in 2012. She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama “Highway” in 2014.
Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film “Black” in 2005. He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s “Saawariya” in 2007.

Topics: Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mumbai

Minnesota family named world’s tallest by Guinness World Records

The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Minnesota family named world’s tallest by Guinness World Records

The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR). (Kevin Scott Ramos/GWR)
  • The average height in the family is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) tall, and they have all had unique experiences due to their height
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

DULUTH, Minnesota: The Trapp family from Duluth, Minnesota has just been named tallest family in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR).

The average height in the family is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) tall, and they have all had unique experiences due to their height.

The heights of each family member measure at:
- Kristine Trapp, mother: 191.2
- Scott Trapp, father: 202.7
- Savanna Trapp, daughter: 203.6
- Molly Steede, daughter: 197.26
- Adam Trapp, son: 221.71

“I love saying I’m the shortest person in the world’s tallest family at 191.2 cm!” joked Kristine. They also joke that they are easy to find in a group of people; “just look up.”

Scott and Kristine say that height runs in the family, but their kids are much taller than the extended family. However, the extended family appreciates the Trapps family’s height.

“They think it is useful for household projects. They don’t ever need a ladder,” adds Scott.

The Trapp family leans on each other during the ups and downs of their extraordinary height. “It’s so nice to have someone else to look up to and someone to understand what you are going through being tall,” Molly told GWR.

The popular response amongst them is that they frequently hit their heads on doorways, ceiling fans, and overhead lighting.

Another difficulty for the finding clothing, especially trousers and shoes that fit. Nonetheless, Adam, the tallest of the family says his daily routine is like the average person. “I still put my pants on one leg at a time like most people. They are just really long pants,” he said.

Growing up, Savanna, Molly and Adam excelled in sports, with their height and hard work ethic propelling them to success. Savanna was recruited by UCLA to play Division I basketball, Molly played volleyball in college, and Adam was a star basketball player in high school.

They had the advantage of being able to easily block shots in their respective sports.

Savanna, Molly, and Adam, now adults, excel in life as a result of their experiences. Savanna adds that family hopes that their new Guinness World Records title “empowers others who are unique or feel different. There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are. Rock what you got. There is nobody else like you and that is fantastic.”

Topics: Guinness World Records (GWR)

Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home

Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home

Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home
  • Anchor dubbed abroad as the ‘pink lady’ for her bright, traditional attire
  • Ri Chun Hi joined state TV in the early 1970s, when the country was still governed by Kim Il Sung
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

SEOUL: State media anchor Ri Chun-Hee is one of North Korea’s most famous voices after announcing the country’s major events of past decades — among them nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader — in a resounding, booming voice filled with emotion.
The anchor dubbed abroad as the “pink lady” for her bright, traditional attire was the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave Ri a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party.
Experts say Kim is trying to boost his support from elite North Koreas while the country deals with pandemic hardships and a diplomacy stalemate.
“(Kim) said it is the sincerity of the party that there is nothing to spare for the treasures of the country like her who has worked as a revolutionary announcer for the party for more than 50 years since her girlhood,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim expressed “expectation that she would as ever vigorously continue her work in good health as befitting a spokeswoman for the party.”
Kim met Ri at a newly built riverside terraced residential district that was inaugurated Wednesday in Pyongyang. KCNA said houses in the district were presented to Ri and other people who have given distinguished service to the state.
Friday is the 110th birthday of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung. It’s the most important state anniversary in North Korea, which has been successively ruled by three generations of the Kim family since its foundation in 1948. The new housing area is where Kim Il Sung’s official residence was located until the 1970s.
“By giving houses to those who have been faithful to him, Kim Jong Un would want to further bolster their royalty and internal unity,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “Ri Chun-Hee is a clear example of such people as she’s strongly propagated his nuclear and missile tests and served as a sort of bugler for him.”
KCNA said Kim looked around Ri’s house with her Wednesday and took an unspecified step to prevent her from suffering any inconvenience “while going up and down the stairs.”
Ri, who is about 79, said she felt her new house was like a hotel and that all her family members “stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party’s benevolence,” according to KCNA.
Ri joined state TV in the early 1970s, when the country was still governed by Kim Il Sung, and she has gradually become the face of the country’s propaganda-driven news broadcasts.
Her close ties with Kim were shown during a military parade last year when she watched troops’ march from an elevated veranda right next to Kim, put her hand on his shoulder and whispered to him at one point. In another event, she was the first person who exchanged a handshake with Kim before holding his arm and posing for a group photo.
Moon, the analyst, said Ri receives Cabinet member-level treatment at home, appears healthy and is expected to continue to handle key televised announcements at least for the next few years.
Ri’s passionate, effusive style has sometimes generated laughter in other countries. In 2011, a Taiwanese TV station apologized after one of its newsreaders mimicked Ri’s tone used when she announced the death of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.
Since inheriting power upon his father’s death, Kim Jong Un, 38, has ruled North Korea with absolute authority. But he is facing one of the toughest moments of his rule after the coronavirus pandemic shocked an economy already in dire shape from mismanagement and US-led sanctions. Analysts say recent missile tests were meant to advance his weapons and pressure the US and rivals for diplomatic concessions.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un Ri Chun-Hee

