South Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead

The heaviest rainfall in six decades has swept away homes and destroyed infrastructure in the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. (AFP)
The heaviest rainfall in six decades has swept away homes and destroyed infrastructure in the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. (AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

  • More than 40,000 people have been affected by the disaster, authorities say
DURBAN: South African authorities were releasing emergency funds on Friday to help tens of thousands of people left without shelter, water and power, after flash floods washed away homes and roads and killed almost 400 people on the country’s east coast.
The floods in KwaZulu-Natal Province have knocked out power lines, shut down water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa’s busiest ports. The death toll rose to 395 on Friday from an earlier estimate of 341, state broadcaster SABC said.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told TV station Newsroom Afrika that an initial 1 billion rand ($68.3 million) for emergency relief was available for immediate use, after the province was declared a disaster area. Local authorities have estimated the damage at several billion rand.
“We are still at an emergency relief stage. There is a need for speed in this matter,” Godongwana said. “The second phase is going to be a recovery and repair.”

Local TV stations showed volunteers clearing plastic containers, piles of bamboo and driftwood from Durban beachfront. On other beaches, a Reuters witness said holidaymakers were taking advantage of a lull before the rains were due to resume.
More than 40,000 people have been affected by the disaster, authorities say.
Scientists believe the southeastern coast of Africa is becoming more vulnerable to violent storms and floods as human emissions of heat-trapping gases cause the Indian Ocean to warm.
They expect the trend to worsen dramatically in coming decades.
Local climate campaigners are calling for greater investment to help communities better prepare for weather shocks. Ministers were arriving in Durban on Friday to assess the damage.

 

Topics: South Africa floods

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts landed in northern China on Saturday after 183 days in space, state broadcaster CCTV said, ending the country’s longest crewed space mission to date.
The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft is the latest mission in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power rivalling the US, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the Moon.
The two men and one woman — Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping — landed in a small capsule shortly before 10 am Beijing time, after six months aboard the Tianhe core module of China’s Tiangong space station.
“Shenzhou 13’s re-entry capsule successfully landed,” state broadcaster CCTV said.
The trio originally launched in the Shenzhou-13 from the Gobi Desert in northwestern China last October, as the second of four crewed missions during 2021-2022 sent to assemble the country’s first permanent space station — Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace.”
Wang became the first Chinese woman to spacewalk last November, as she and her colleague Zhai installed space station equipment during a six-hour stint.
The trio have completed two spacewalks, carried out numerous scientific experiments, set up equipment and tested technologies for future construction during their time in orbit.
The astronauts spent the past few weeks tidying up and preparing the cabin facilities and equipment for the crew of the incoming Shenzhou-14, expected to be launched in the coming months.
Tiangong is expected to operate for at least 10 years, and the three astronauts are the second group to stay there.
Mission commander Zhai is a former fighter pilot who performed China’s first spacewalk in 2008, while Ye is a People’s Liberation Army pilot.
China’s previous record spaceflight mission length was set by last year’s Shenzhou-12 mission, which lasted 92 days.
Six months will become the normal astronaut residence period aboard the Chinese space station, according to CCTV.
Topics: China space

Ukraine's Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war

Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters

ODESSA, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

From halal curries to murtabak, Bangkok offers hearty Ramadan fare

Thai Muslims buy food items at a market during the fasting month of Ramadan in Narathiwat, southern Thailand. (AFP/File Photo)
Thai Muslims buy food items at a market during the fasting month of Ramadan in Narathiwat, southern Thailand. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 15 April 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

  • Thailand’s capital is often rated as having the finest street food in the world
  • In Buddhist-majority Thailand, only around five percent of the population is Muslim
BANGKOK: Bangkok, a city famous for its street cuisine, has a special attraction during the month of Ramadan every year: A halal food market. Visitors come from all around to enjoy varieties of traditional Thai Muslim delicacies.

The Thai capital is often rated as having the finest street food in the world. It has long attracted migrants from across Asia, so the street food is influenced by numerous cuisines.

There are tens of thousands of street-food vendors in Bangkok. During Ramadan, those in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi area gain special prominence among foodies during the evenings, selling rotis, curries, noodles, skewered and grilled meat with peanut sauce, and murtabak — fried crepes stuffed with egg, chives, and minced meat.

Islam is a minority faith in Buddhist-majority Thailand, where only around five percent of the population is Muslim. They reside mainly in the country’s four southernmost provinces: Satun, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

In Ratchathewi, one alley, Petchabury 7, is the center of Ramadan fare, where faithful visitors, including 60-year-old Lek, have been coming for years in the Holy Month.

“I don’t live in this area,” Lek told Arab News as she ordered Pattani-style chicken curry. “But I come to this street market during Ramadan every year to try the food.”

One of the most popular spots is TeHo, a Pattani shop right at the entrance of the alley. It is popular with young people who hang out there eating roti and drinking tea until the early hours of the morning. During Ramadan, the shop sells hundreds rotis every day.

“My husband was from Pattani and he told me that in the deep southern provinces, this kind of small shop — selling roti and hot tea or coffee — is on every corner,” Kulchalee Na Pattani, who has been running TeHo for 14 years, told Arab News. “There were no shops like this around here until he started one.”

Besides various sweet and savory types of roti, TeHo also sells halal beef and chicken curry, and chicken and beef murtabak. A full meal will cost no more than $3.

For Nisrin Chekoh, a 24-year-old student visiting TeHo with a friend, it is not only about the food but also the ambience.

“Roti is (easy) to find in Bangkok, but I like the atmosphere of this shop where you can sit for a long time and chill. And it opens at night so it’s a good place to hang out,” she said. “My favorite dish is roti bomb — fried roti with a lot of butter — and my friend likes roti with cheese.”

Although most tables along the alley were full, vendors say there are still fewer visitors than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This street-food market used to be very busy, with more vendors and visitors coming to buy food,” Kusuma Poomdokmai, who sells halal deserts, said. “This market is on only during Ramadan. There is a lot of halal food that is not very common to find.”

But as we are only at the halfway point of Ramadan, Poomdokmai added that she is hopeful that sales will continue to gain momentum.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Thailand BANGKOK

'Detest me with moderation,' Paris attacks defendant pleads

‘Detest me with moderation,’ Paris attacks defendant pleads
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

  • For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about what happened Nov. 13, 2015 in the Bataclan Theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium
  • Then this week, his words started flowing, in lengthy testimony that at times contradicted earlier statements
PARIS: The only surviving member of the Daesh attack team that terrorized Paris in 2015 asked Friday for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims, wiping away tears during court testimony as he pleaded with survivors to “detest me with moderation.”
For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about what happened Nov. 13, 2015 in the Bataclan Theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium, and the 130 people who were killed. After his trial opened last year, he had a few outbursts of extremist bravado, but for months he refused to answer most questions.
Then this week, his words started flowing, in lengthy testimony that at times contradicted earlier statements. His words at times prompted angry outbursts from the public.
Survivors and victims’ families, who hope the extensive trial helps them find justice and clarity, had mixed reactions.
Abdeslam said the mastermind of the attacks convinced him two days beforehand to join the team of suicide bombers. The next day, Abdeslam said his brother Brahim showed him the café in northern Paris where Salah was meant to detonate himself in a crowd.
“For me, it was a shock. I didn’t know how to react. I showed that I wasn’t ready for that,” Abdeslam told the court. “He ended up convincing me.”
He recounted donning an explosive belt the night of Nov. 13, as his brother and other Daesh extremists who had fought in Syria were fanned out around Paris mounting parallel attacks.
“I enter the café, I order a drink,” Abdeslam said. “I was thinking. I looked at people laughing, dancing. And that’s when I knew that I couldn’t do it.”
“I told myself, I’m not going to do it,” he said, citing a sense of “humanity.”
A police explosives expert has told the court that the suicide belt was faulty, but Abdeslam testified that he disabled it.
Last month, he expressed “regret” that he hadn’t followed through on the attack.
But this week, he started showing signs of remorse.
“There are no words for this,” he said.
Questioned Friday by his lawyer about his mother, and her loss over her older son’s death, Abdeslam started to cry for the first time since the trial began in September, according to French media reports.
“I ask you today to detest me with moderation,” he told the victims. “I offer my condolences, and I ask forgiveness for all the victims.”
He has also repeatedly asked forgiveness of three fellow defendants being tried for helping him escape.
Georges Salines, whose daughter Lola was killed in the Bataclan, was quoted by France-Info radio as saying: “Abdeslam is trying to settle a mountain of contradictions in his head. He’s trying to resolve them, but his path will be long.”
After leaving the café, Abdeslam described desperate attempts to reach friends to ask for help, and taking a taxi across Paris to the suburb of Montrouge, where he said he removed the detonator from his explosive vest and tossed the vest in a garbage bin. He hid out at first near Paris, and then fled with friends to Brussels, where he was arrested four months later.
He faces life in prison if convicted on murder charges.
The more than 2,400 civil parties to the case present their final arguments next month, and the verdict is expected on June 24. It’s among the biggest trials in modern French history.

Topics: France 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam Bataclan

Syrian filmmaker slams UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to criticise the plans. (Screenshot/Sky News)
Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to criticise the plans. (Screenshot/Sky News)
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

  • Hassan Akkad rose to prominence working as NHS cleaner during pandemic
  • Policy is ‘very depressing and it’s not a great look for Global Britain’
LONDON: Condemnation is raining down on Britain’s Home Office over plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda on one-way tickets.

Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to excoriate the proposals from Home Secretary Priti Patel’s office as an “ethical and moral failure.”

Akkad, who rose to prominence working as a National Health Service cleaner during the coronavirus pandemic, told Sky News: “The reason why you leave your country is if you don’t leave you die.

“You come here expecting to be protected and looked after only to be faced with this new law that the government is passing. It’s very depressing and it’s not a great look for Global Britain.”

While not surprised by the move, he described the policy as a “new low.” Akkad said the UK government’s plans would cost more than “putting people up at the Ritz.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rebuffed charities’ assertions that the plans are “cruel and nasty,” describing them as “morally right” and the “humane and compassionate thing to do.”

He added: “We cannot have people continuing to die at sea, paying huge sums to evil people traffickers who are simply exploiting their hopes and their ambitions.”

But government assertions that the plans are intended to “encourage” refugees to take “the safe and legal route if they want to come” to the UK has been compared to the Australian policy of housing those fleeing persecution in shoddy facilities on offshore islands.

Akkad and human rights organizations have been particularly concerned by the choice of destination, describing Rwandan President Paul Kagame as an “authoritarian leader.”

Kagame officially assumed office in early 2000, but as the leader of the force that ended the country’s genocide in 1994, he was seen by many as the country’s de facto leader under his predecessor.

Although he has won three elections since taking office, it was only in the most recent in 2018 that he permitted the participation of opposition parties.

Topics: UK Syria immigration Rwanda

