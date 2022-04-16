Omicron-specific Sinopharm vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial

You are here

Scientists worldwide are racing to study upgraded injections against omicron. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The two candidates will be tested in adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses
BEIJING: Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by units of China National Biotec Group (CNBG) to target the omicron variant were approved for clinical trials as boosters in Hong Kong, the Sinopharm subsidiary said on Saturday.
Scientists worldwide are racing to study upgraded injections against omicron, as data indicated that antibodies elicited by vaccines based on older strains show weaker activity to neutralize the highly transmissible variant.
The two candidates, both containing inactivated or “killed” omicron virus and similar to the two Sinopharm vaccines in use in China, will be tested in adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses, CNBG said in a statement.
It did not specify which vaccine products the trial participants would have received before taking the experimental booster, or how many subjects would be recruited.
A Chinese study showed that a fourth dose of BBIBP-CorV, an existing Sinopharm vaccine, did not significantly lift antibody levels against omicron when administered six months after a third booster dose to a regular two-dose regimen.
While the fourth dose did restore antibody levels to around the peak levels that followed the third dose, researchers said new vaccines would offer a better alternative as future boosters.

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Strike on the Ukrainian capital is among the first since invading Russian forces began withdrawing from regions around Kyiv last month
KYIV: A military hardware factory in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by strikes early Saturday, an AFP journalist said, a day after Russian forces bombed a missile unit outside the city.
Smoke rose from the area and there was a heavy police and military presence after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media there had been explosions in the capital’s Darnyrsky district.
Russia’s defense ministry said Moscow’s forces had used “high-precision long-range” weapons to hit facilities at an armaments plant in Kyiv.
The strike on the Ukrainian capital is among the first since invading Russian forces began withdrawing from regions around Kyiv last month, instead turning their focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.
Russian strikes on Friday however hit the Vizar plant, near the capital’s international airport, seriously damaging the facility that produces missiles in the overnight strikes.
Russia said it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine’s state weapons manufacturer says produced Neptune cruise missiles.
Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.
Residential areas of Kyiv were struck repeatedly at the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from late February. Moscow has denied intentionally striking civilian infrastructure.

Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters

  • Lawrence Wong helped steer the Southeast Asian city-state through the COVID-19 pandemic
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would succeed him as the city-state’s leader.
Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, according to an announcement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister.
“The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after (if the PAP wins) the next General Election. It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee said in a social media post on Saturday.
Lee, whose father Lee Kwan Yew was the island nation’s independence leader, has been prime minister since 2004.
Stability has long been one of wealthy Singapore’s major strengths, making it a haven for investors and businesses in a region where political upheaval is not uncommon.
Wong, 49, who helped steer the Southeast Asian city-state through the COVID-19 pandemic as co-chair of the government’s taskforce, had been tipped by analysts as a potential successor to Lee, 70.
Leadership succession in the country, governed by the PAP since its 1965 independence, is normally a carefully planned affair.
But an unexpected decision last year by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to step aside as Lee’s designated successor disrupted leadership planning.
“I am already 70 and I am looking forward to handing over to Lawrence once he is ready,” Lee told a news conference. He said they would later decide whether he or Wong would lead the party into the next general election.
Emerging from travel curbs and strict regulations that made it a pandemic success story, Singapore is vying to retain and build on its status as a hub of international commerce.
“The pandemic is not over, we have to get through it,” said Wong when asked about major issues facing the country.
“There are considerable economic challenges to tackle arising from the war in Ukraine, not least the threat of higher and more persistent inflation and weaker growth.”
He said the country would also need to look over the horizon to position itself in a more “complex, volatile and unpredictable world.”

Updated 16 April 2022
AP

  • The hotlines lit up Friday afternoon as people in the village called in to report more smoke
  • Authorities reiterated that it was still too early to start letting people in to see the damage
Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.
The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site
“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.
The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
Hundreds of homes and summer cabins dot the surrounding mountainsides. The RV park that Siddens managed is near where an elderly couple was found dead this week outside their charred residence.
Elsewhere in the US, crews have been battling large fires this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, where a new blaze forced evacuations Friday along the Rocky Mountain’s eastern front near Lyons about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Boulder.
That fire was burning in the Blue Mountains near the Larimer-Boulder county line about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Estes Park, the east entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.
In New Mexico, power was restored to all but a few hundred customers, but evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people remained in place.
Donations poured in from surrounding communities all too familiar with just how devastating wildfires can be.
It was a decade ago that fire ripped through part of the village of Ruidoso, putting the vacation spot on the map with the most destructive wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history when more than 240 homes burned and nearly 70 square miles (181 square kilometers) of forest were blackened by a lightning-sparked blaze.
On Friday, Mayor Lynn Crawford was rallying heartbroken residents once again as firefighters tried to keep wind-whipped flames from making another run at the village. She said the response from their neighbors has been amazing.
“So we have plenty of food, we have plenty of clothes, those kinds of things but we still appreciate and need your prayers and your thoughts,” the mayor said during a briefing. “Again, our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, to those that have lost their homes.”
Authorities have yet to release the names of the couple who died. Their bodies were found after worried family members contacted police, saying the couple had planned to evacuate Tuesday when the fire exploded but were unaccounted for later that day.
While many older residents call Ruidoso home year round, the population of about 8,000 people expands to about 25,000 during the summer months as Texans and New Mexicans from hotter climates seek respite.
Fans also flock to Ruidoso Downs, home to one of the sport’s richest quarter-horse competitions. The racing season was expected to start May 27, and horses that board there aren’t in any danger as fire officials use the facility as a staging ground.
Part-time residents have taken to social media over the last few days, pleading with fire officials for updates on certain neighborhoods, hoping their family cabins weren’t among those damaged or destroyed.
The hotlines lit up Friday afternoon as people in the village called in to report more smoke. Fire information officer Mike DeFries said that was because there were flare-ups within the interior of the fire as the flames found pockets of unburned fuel.
While the fire didn’t make any runs at the lines crews had established, he said it was still a tough day for firefighters due to single-digit humidity, warmer temperatures and the wind.
Authorities reiterated that it was still too early to start letting people in to see the damage. They asked for patience as fire crews put out hot spots and tried to build a stronger perimeter around the blaze.
“It’s still an active fire area in there and it’s not a safe place,” DeFries said. “It’s going to require patience. At the same time, every step that we’re taking is designed to suppress this fire and to get people back home as soon as possible.”
New Mexico authorities said they suspect the fire, which has torched more than 9.5 square miles (24 square kilometers) of forest and grass, was sparked by a downed power line and the investigation continued Friday.
Hotter and drier weather coupled with decades of fire suppression have contributed to an increase in the number of acres burned by wildfires, fire scientists say. The problem is exacerbated by a more than 20-year Western megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters

  • Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries to defend the free and open Indo-Pacific region
TAIPEI: China’s military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, the foreign ministry said after China conducted drills nearby as US lawmakers visited Taipei.
Beijing blamed the lawmakers, who included chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, for raising tensions with their “provocative” trip. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory.
In a statement late on Friday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned China’s “recalcitrant and ridiculous” reaction to the two-visit, the first by a group of US lawmakers this year.
“The threat of force by the Chinese Communist Party’s totalitarian government against Taiwan will only strengthen the Taiwanese people’s will to defend freedom and democracy, and will also attract support for democratic Taiwan from the United States and even more democratic partners,” it said.
Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries to defend the free and open Indo-Pacific region, and prevent China’s “continuous expansion,” the ministry said.
Senator Ben Sasse, one of the six bipartisan lawmakers who visited Taiwan and met President Tsai Ing-wen, said in a statement that China could not bully the United States or its elected representatives.
“The American people have no love of tyrants and instead instinctively support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan,” he said.
Taiwan has been heartened by the US support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” commitment to the democratically governed island.
While the United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is the island’s most important international supporter and arms supplier. That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.
Taiwan’s government says only the island’s 23 million people can decide their future.
In a pre-recorded video message to a forum organized by Taiwan independence groups on Saturday, Tsai said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed the threat democracies face from authoritarianism.
“Taiwan’s position is to uphold sovereignty, uphold democracy, stand with like-minded countries, assist each other, and contribute our strength,” she said.

Updated 16 April 2022
Reuters

  • New restrictions highlight broad supply chain disruptions that are seen likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies
SHANGHAI: China’s financial center Shanghai reported a new record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the country imposed new lockdowns, underscoring its “dynamic clearance” approach to COVID-19 control.
The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, an industrial area in the central province of Henan that houses manufacturing facilities of companies including Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.”
Foxconn is the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
Only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID-19 tests will be able to leave the zone during the period, though “special vehicles” will be able to travel normally for work reasons, economic zone authorities said in a post on an official WeChat account.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The announcement came as the northwestern city of Xian said it would temporarily impose a partial lockdown on its 13 million residents following dozens of COVID-19 infections this month.
The new restrictions highlight broad supply chain disruptions that are seen likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies including Apple. Economists also say the curbs will weigh on the country’s economic growth rate this year.
China’s central bank on Friday evening cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a move to cushion sharply slowing growth.
On Friday, the chief of Chinese electric-car marker Xpeng said that automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas can’t resume work.
Shanghai, which has been at the center of China’s latest outbreak, on Saturday reported a record 3,590 symptomatic cases and 19,923 asymptomatic cases for April 15. The asymptomatic case number was up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier.
The city’s tally of COVID-19 cases continue to make up the vast majority of cases nationwide even as most of the city’s 25 million residents remain under lockdown. China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier — 3,486 symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
Henan province, home to the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, reported 24 new asymptomatic cases on Friday, and no symptomatic cases.

