Top tips to maintain energy levels while fasting during Ramadan 

LONDON: During Ramadan, the energy levels of Muslims fasting drop because of the change in their eating, drinking and sleeping schedules.
Here, online coach and personal trainer Daniel Wells shares tips to follow when fasting to help maintain your energy.
1. Get organized — planning is everything
The key to success during Ramadan is meticulous planning and structure. Plan out your month and consider the meals you’ll have at iftar and sahoor, as well as the time it will take to prepare them.
This is crucial so that you know when to get up and do not waste valuable time sleeping. Knowing when, where and how you’re going to manage your fitness, wellness, nutrition and health in general should be at the forefront of your mind.
2. Gentle to moderate activity daily
You may notice a dip in energy levels during Ramadan as your body adjusts to fasting and potential changes to your schedule. Include low-intensity exercise into your day-to-day regime to help with this. Stretching for 10 to 15 minutes, going for a light walk or doing some easy breathing exercises will all help you feel rejuvenated and refreshed.
3. Divert your focus away from hunger
Your mind is an amazing tool; it can concentrate on one thing and completely ignore everything else. You choose which feelings you want to accentuate and which you can simply decide to ignore. So, put your hunger cravings to the side and try to focus on something you enjoy, like reading or listening to music.
4. Eat slowly to aid digestion
When you do eat, take your time and masticate every bite of food. Concentrate on each mouthful and chew for at least 30 to 40 seconds before swallowing. The more your food is broken down, the easier it is for your body to digest and the more nutrients you can absorb. Slowing down eating will also make you feel fuller for longer. It can also make you feel fuller more quickly and is a good way to try and reduce some calories if desired.
5. Take a power nap
If it’s possible, a power nap can really help you feel like a new person with as little as 30 minutes of sleep. Power naps increase energy and can help you get through the afternoon dip. Power naps have also been connected to a boost in happiness, patience and mood.
6. Take cold showers
During Ramadan, you’ll want to increase energy in any way you can. Try taking a cold shower or bath to wake yourself up if you begin to feel drowsy. Cold showers and baths wake up your entire body by increasing circulation and oxygen intake. They can also speed up your metabolism and heart rate, signaling that the rest of your body is getting ready to wake up, thus giving you more energy. While cold showers or baths may feel uncomfortable at first, they actually lower stress levels and make you feel calm afterward.
Designer Amina Muaddi shuts down Rihanna cheating rumors
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The designer Amina Muaddi has taken to her Instagram account to respond to rumors on social media this week that A$AP Rocky cheated on pregnant US singer Rihanna, causing them to split.
Romanian-Jordanian Muaddi call the allegations that she had any involvement with the rapper an “unfounded lie.”
The designer, who collaborated with both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on footwear collections, wrote: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.
“However, in the last 24 hours I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”
Rihanna, who announced her pregnancy in January, is expecting her first child with Rocky.
“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” Muaddi’s statement continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”
The singer-turned-entrepreneur is one of Muaddi’s most loyal fans. She has an unparalleled collection of heels by the designer, which have become her go-to choice of footwear whether she is attending lavish red-carpet events, fundraising galas, taking an off-duty stroll or stepping out to dinner.
Recently, she has been rocking Muaddi’s creations as part of her head-turning maternity style.
The designer’s last post before the rumors broke out was of Rihanna championing her Ursina pumps.
Bella Hadid calls out Instagram for ‘shadow banning’ her Palestine posts
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid called out Instagram this week for “shadow banning” her Palestine-related posts.
“My Instagram has disabled me from posting on my story — pretty much only when it is Palestine based I’m going to assume,” she wrote to her 51 million followers. “When I post about Palestine I get immediately shadowbanned and almost 1 million less of you see my stories and posts.”
Following this story, the catwalk star posted a series of videos and pictures of the Palestinian clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.
Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“These are the people you are shooting with rubber bullets,” Hadid’s posts read as she shared a video of a helpless family whose father was shot. “This is a power trip and a disgusting form of abuse. During the holy month of Ramadan. How dare they.”
Saudi Japanese anime film ‘The Journey’ to premiere in Hollywood
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The first Saudi Japanese anime “The Journey” is set to screen next week at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The film, a cultural collaboration between the Riyadh-based Manga Productions company and Japan’s Toei Animation studios, was due to premiere at the venue on Tuesday.
Set 1,500 years ago, it tells the story of warrior Aws, who rises above his troubled past to redeem himself and his faith by leading a team into battle to defend the holy city of Makkah.
“The Journey” was released in the region in June. Movie goers were able to watch it in Japanese or Arabic with English and Arabic subtitles.
Anime, and Japanese culture in general, have long been popular in Saudi Arabia. It is hoped that “The Journey” will pave the way for more co-productions that combine the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom with the distinctive Japanese style of animation.
During production of the flick, Saudis flew to Tokyo to work closely with Japanese experts to learn the skills and techniques needed to bring “The Journey” to life.
In a previous interview, Abdullah Al-Husaynan, the assistant art director and background designer on the film, told Arab News: “This was our first movie ever, and for Toei Animation, they are veterans, they are experts in the field.
“However, we are experts in Arab culture; it is our playground, and they are beginners in that, meaning we were teaching each other, and it was a mutual educational journey.”
Bahraini-American artist Nasser Alzayani and the fragility of memory
The Bahraini-American artist discusses his award-winning work ‘Watering the distant, deserting the near’
Updated 15 April 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Bahraini-American artist Nasser Alzayani has come a long way from his school days, when his art teachers noticed his talent but dismissed the idea that it could ever be developed into a career.
In 2015, Alzayani gained a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from the UAE’s American University of Sharjah, but it was his second degree — a Master of Fine Arts in glass at the Rhode Island School of Design — that shaped his research-based practice and continues to elicit curiosity from others.
“It’s funny because most people expect me to talk about glass-blowing and skills like that, but it was something I never really picked up,” Alzayani tells Arab News with a chuckle. “The glass department that I was in was very much focused on allowing us to develop in the directions that we wanted to and were interested in.”
The multifaceted artwork that Alzayani has gone on to produce examines the notions of memory, erasure, documentation, preservation of history, and story-telling. “I was very interested in using glass, but more towards the glass-casting side — trying to explore more metaphorical things or poetic characteristics within the use of glass, like transparency, opacity, how light travels, and how the fragility of material can be a metaphor that drives a narrative forward,” he explains.
To produce glass, a process of casting sand is used as a form to create molds. That natural resource — sand — played a particularly crucial role in Alzayani’s creative thinking, leading him to one of his most personal projects.
“I was really stopped in my place when I discovered the potential of working with sand,” he says. “Because I thought I had this relation to it, in being from this region, and with it being such a primary material we experience in our daily life.”
In 2021, Alzayani became the first recipient of the $50,000 Richard Mille Art Prize at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where he showcased his latest project — “Watering the distant, deserting the near” — between November 2021 and March 2022. It was an installation of extremely delicate, ancient-like tablets, made from disintegrating damp sand. They contained traces of Arabic inscriptions related to a now dried-out freshwater spring in Bahrain, called Ain Adhari. During the Fifties and Sixties, this life-giving, and culturally significant, spring — the largest in the country — attracted hordes of people to its lush greenery and cool waters.
“The project began as a very personal exploration, because I had this memory of visiting Ain Adhari as a child,” Alzayani says. “In my head, I can only remember one instance. But at the time I was recalling this, the spring had already gone dry, so there was no way to really experience that place even if I had gone there. It became this search to try and figure out whether this memory I had was real or not.”
Alzayani delved into the archives and even went to the area, which no longer has the original spring. Some of its surrounding buildings have been revived, and there is a man-made swimming pool there.
“I wanted to revisit the space and see if it triggered some memories for me. It was a very strange experience,” he says. “There were definitely parts of the landscape I recognized, like the water channels carrying water away from the spring, but as I got closer it became more and more foreign to me, because it had also undergone so many changes.”
The project is also about words and music. During his research, Alzayani discovered that the spring was visited by the legendary Welsh singer Shirley Bassey in 1976. According to a vintage BBC documentary, she flew in via Concorde — a first-of-its-kind flight from London to Bahrain. “It’s a really incredible thing to watch, because you see her get on the flight, and she’s singing on the plane. She lands in Bahrain, gets in a Rolls-Royce that has ‘Shirley’ on the license plate, and, eventually, you find her performing at Ain Adhari. It’s really a magical moment, where you see her emerging from behind the trees and at the same time, it’s this really eerie experience, where we’re watching it now, knowing what we know,” he says.
Bassey’s choice of song is “The Way We Were,” a nostalgic composition about memories and loss. “It’s a really strange, almost prophetic, moment,” Alzayani says.
The title of Alzayani’s project, “Watering the distant, deserting the near,” is a phrase common to Bahrain and is mentioned in “Adhari” a melancholic poem with political undertones written by Bahraini poet Ali Abdulla Khalifa, which addresses the spring and gives it an identity.
“The spring had channels that would carry this water great distances to water the lands of the wealthy. This (poem) talks about the struggle for resources and the balance of power,” Alzayani explains. “He describes in one of the lines how the spring has dried up but then, our eyes began to spring as a result of that. They are very powerful words.”
The first two lines of the poem were included in a song by Mohamed Yousef Al-Jumairi, and Alzayani stenciled its lyrics into his tablets, which resemble the archaeological totems found in major museums. At the Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition, the tablets were presented to visitors without the usual protection of glass.
“I wanted people to get a sense of the fragility of these objects and (realize) that they were not going to last forever,” says Alzayani. “My hope is that the crumbling of these pieces actually creates a stronger, more lasting memory of the story. Once that’s gone, all that’s going to remain is what’s in your head.
“It just made a lot of sense to incorporate sand and use its physical properties to push forward these metaphors of landscapes being fragile — memory as being something ephemeral,” he continues. “When you lose the physical existence of a landscape, what happens to its existence in your memory?”
So was Alzayani able to work out whether his own memory of Ain Adhari was real or artificial?
“I really don’t have an answer. But I think that’s OK, in a sense, because the project really became about telling the collective history and memory of this place and how that is changing and fading,” he says. “It’s about trying to encourage people to hold on to memories and give them some sense that these are things worth documenting and cherishing.”
REVIEW: ‘Metal Lords’ — Netflix comedy adds a sweet touch to heavy music
Peter Sollet’s latest movie has unexpected depths, and a killer soundtrack
Updated 15 April 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: The first 20 minutes or so of “Metal Lords” — Netflix’s tale of a pair of high-school outcasts desperate to start a metal band — feel like pretty standard (read, generic) music comedy fare. But pretty soon after, this disarmingly likable movie begins to flex its creative muscles in pretty much every department. After all, it’s written by DB Weiss (co-creator of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), directed by Peter Sollett (“Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist”), and has Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld”) on music duties. It might easily get lost in the depths of Netflix’s menus, but “Metal Lords” is a cut above your average high-school movie.
Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell) are a pair of socially awkward teens, who bond over the daily churn of high school and spend their evenings shredding in Hunter’s basement. Their fledgling band is missing something, however. Could it be that fellow outcast, cello player Emily (Isis Hainsworth), could be the person to catapult them to international stardom?
Well, it’s not quite that simple. Because, as with almost every part of this movie, nothing is as predictable as we might assume. Weiss’ script makes his trio of teenage leads far more complicated and nuanced than you would initially suspect. It’s heartening to see high-school characters who don’t neatly fit into tried-and-tested tropes, and captivating to see those same characters played by young actors with ability beyond their years.
This is less a movie about metal, and more one about discovering what you love and then unashamedly embracing it. It’s a feel-good movie with metal as its backdrop — but there’s still plenty here to enjoy for fans of the genre. “Metal Lords” boasts some stellar cameos, and a soundtrack rammed with classics. But even if you’ve never listened to a Slayer album in your life, you’ll find plenty here to love.