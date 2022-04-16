You are here

Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast: authorities
A general view shows the commercial port of Rades in Tunis, Tunisia, May 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A tanker carrying 750 tons of diesel fuel from Egypt to Malta sank Saturday in the Gulf of Gabes off Tunisia’s southeast coast, a spokesman for a local court said.
“The ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. For the moment, there is no leak,” Mohamed Karray said, adding that a “disaster prevention committee will meet to decide on the measures to be taken.”
The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was headed from the Egyptian port of Damietta to the European island of Malta when it requested entry to Tunisian waters on Friday evening due to bad weather.
It began taking water around seven kilometers (over four miles) offshore in the Gulf of Gabes and the engine room was engulfed, according to a Tunisian environment ministry statement.
It said Tunisian authorities evacuated the seven-member crew.
Karray said the Georgian captain, four Turks and two Azerbaijanis were briefly hospitalized for checks and were now in a hotel.
The defense, interior, transport and customs ministries were working to avoid “a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact,” the environment ministry said.

Topics: Tunisia environment

ANKARA: An article by Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington for Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center for Strategic Studies journal Turkeyscope, has raised questions about the state of Turkey’s relations with Iran.

Apart from seeking cooperation between Turkey and Israel in fields of security and energy, Hasan Murat Mercan noted that the two states are under threat from similar regional malign actors, without mentioning Iran.

The article didn’t go unnoticed by the Iranian media. The London-based TV station Iran International commenting on the article: “Ankara’s envoy to Washington has called for Israeli-Turkish cooperation in countering regional threats, in a possible hint at Iran, amid improving bilateral ties.”

The ambassador also underlined the need for cooperation against terrorism.

“Turkish-Israeli interaction offers more than a conventional regional partnership in the face of malign actors and trends. Conventional partnerships are for a particular issue, be it against a threat or for an objective. Conventional partnerships have expiration dates. Turkey and Israel, on the other hand, share a common neighborhood, heritage, and not least, a common future,” he said in his article, which was entitled “Turkey and Israel: Optimism must prevail.”

The ambassador continued: “Dealing with malign actors and their activities throughout our region is a particular area for enhanced coordination. The Turkish-Israeli partnership would be effective to further curb destabilizing moves in the broader Middle East and North Africa.”

Israel and Turkey have always shared concerns over Iranian influence in Syria, with Iran’s proxies, including Hezbollah and Shiite militias, threatening Turkish interests.

Ambassador Mercan, a figure close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a founding member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, called for re-designing Turkish-Israeli relations toward mutual trust.

“Turkish and Israeli geostrategic interests dictate a close and multi-layered partnership. “There is no room for complacency for both countries when it comes to: (i) managing regional dynamics that contain, inter alia, (a)symmetrical security threats and challenges, (ii) the need to further secure and diversify energy supply routes, and (iii) promoting inter-cultural synergy as a bulwark against Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism and all sorts of hate crimes.”

It is not the first time that Mercan has underlined Turkey’s concerns about the Iranian threat to the region’s security.

In a speech to Haaretz in 2008 as president of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Mercan said a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a threat to Turkey.

As part of bilateral moves to mend ties, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Erdogan last month in Ankara. Erdogan recently said that Turkey and Israel can cooperate to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe.

“While there are fluctuations in Turkey-Iran relations, these countries know how to keep the relationship in certain contours,” Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, told Arab News.

“There is, however, Turkish frustration from the growing competition between the two in northern Iraq, as well as the continuing competition in Syria,” she added.

Several acts of espionage by Iranian agents against Israelis and Iranian dissidents on Turkish soil were recently revealed and thwarted by Turkish intelligence agencies.

Since last year, Turkish security forces increased their operations against the Iranian espionage network in the country.

After detaining Iranian spies over a plot to kidnap a former Iranian soldier last October, other spies were also arrested in February before they carried out a plan to kill Turkish-Israeli businessman Yair Galler.

On the energy front, Iran also halted gas flow to Turkey for 10 days in January.

Lindenstrauss said that cases such as the revelation of Iranian spies and the temporary halt of gas supply in the winter also increase tensions. 

“Also, one cannot overlook the fact that Turkey is getting closer to the Arab Gulf states — mostly out of economic necessity — which also makes it less tolerant of Iranian attempts to increase its regional influence,” she said.

Despite being part of the Syria-focused Astana peace talks with Iran and Russia, Ankara mostly shares a common perception with Gulf countries of Iran as a threat.

However, Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, said that Turkey has always separated its relations with Iran from its rapprochement process with Israel.

“Turkey has had competitive relations with Iran in the region. They see each other as two large ‘former imperial’ but ‘currently hegemonic’ powers that have the right to shape regional developments,” he told Arab News.

“Throughout history, both countries avoided direct clashes despite coming very close to conflict in Syria with Turkish troops on one hand and Hezbollah and Iranian proxies on the other coming at close fire range.”

According to Cagaptay, the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will first include energy cooperation.

The US government has repeatedly suggested the establishment of alternative pipelines from Israel to Greece passing through Turkey amid sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that threaten severe shortages across Europe.

“At this stage, Turkey and Israel have similar objectives in Syria. They both have right of passage agreements, which allow Israel to strike Hezbollah and Turkey to strike the Kurdistan Workers’ Party,” he said.

In the meantime, Turkish state-run media channel TRT World recently published an article about whether the Ukraine fallout may lead to Iran gaining the upper hand over Russia in Syria.

“Tehran is trying to take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and strengthen its own position in the Syrian arena. Soon after Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, Iran and the Syrian regime increased their strategic engagement by increasing military diplomacy,” the article said. “At the same time, pro-Iranian fighters are working on relocating to different parts of Syria.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey Iran US

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Israeli storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
  • Israeli forces’ storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians has drawn global condemnation
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israeli forces’ storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians in its courtyards, which resulted in dozens of injuries and arrests.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed the “necessity of self-restraint, providing full protection for Muslim worshippers and allowing them to perform Islamic rituals in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is an Islamic endowment purely for Muslims.”

He reaffirmed “the rejection of violence and incitement in all its forms, including calls for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan,” which will affect “stability and security in the Palestinian territories and the region.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Al-Aqsa Israel Palestine Jerusalem

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt approves India as new wheat supplier

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world and depends on Russia and Ukraine, which have been in conflict for nearly two months
Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has added India to its list of countries from which it imports wheat, Cairo has announced.

El-Said Marzouq El-Qosair, Egypt’s minister of agriculture and land reclamation, said this comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to secure new sources of wheat.

Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world and depends on Russia and Ukraine, which have been in conflict for nearly two months, raising concerns about supplies.

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. The two sides also discussed facilitating the flow of Egyptian agricultural exports to India.

Topics: Middle East Egypt India wheat

  • The shipwreck took place Friday off the western Libyan city of Sabratha
  • The IOM said the bodies of six migrants were pulled out while 29 others were missing and presumed dead
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: A migrant boat has capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving at least 35 people dead or presumed dead, the UN migration agency said Saturday.
The shipwreck took place Friday off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean, said the International Organization for Migration.
The IOM said the bodies of six migrants were pulled out while 29 others were missing and presumed dead. It was not immediately clear what caused the wooden boat to capsize.
The tragedy was the latest to involve migrants departing from North Africa to seek a better life in Europe. This past week alone, at least 53 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead off Libya, according to the IOM.
“Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering,” the IOM said.
Investigators commissioned by the United Nations’ top human rights body found evidence of possible crimes against humanity committed in Libya against migrants detained in government-run prisons and at the hands of human traffickers.
Earlier this month, more than 90 people in an overcrowded boat drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, days after they left Libya, according to the Doctors Without Borders aid group.
Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The country has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Human traffickers in recent years have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the oil-rich country’s lengthy borders with six nations. The migrants are then typically packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and set off on risky sea voyages.
At least 476 migrants died along the Central Mediterranean route between Jan. 1 and April 11, according to the IOM.
Once back in Libya, the migrants are typically taken to government-run detention centers rife with abuse and ill-treatment.

Topics: UN IOM African migrants Libya

  • The accident happened in Babylon province
  • Many roads are full of potholes and are plunged into total darkness at night
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

HILLA: Eleven people including nine schoolteachers died in a head-on road crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities said Saturday, blaming speed.
The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said.
Their vehicle collided with a 4x4 travelling in the opposite direction "due to high speed and the driver of the second vehicle's lack of attention", a statement from road traffic authorities said, adding two people were injured.
The police source said the vehicles caught fire.
Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair.
Many roads are full of potholes and are plunged into total darkness at night.
"The number of traffic accidents doesn't stop rising. It's as if we were at war," said senior road traffic official Tarek Ismail late last month, quoted by state news agency INA.
He blamed a "lack of respect for speed limits", the use of mobile phones and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Last year, almost 1,000 people died in road accidents in Iraq, a country of around 41 million people, according to a traffic authority official.

Topics: Iraq

