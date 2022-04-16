You are here

Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris

date 2022-04-16
A woman walks past presidential campaign posters of French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Anglet on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris

Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris
  • Marseille's young voters are particularly engaged with climate issues — a point which Macron hoped to capitalize on in a rousing speech on the edge of the glistening sea
  • To cheers on Saturday, Macron said his next prime minister would be placed in charge of “ecological planning” ahead of a plan for France to become carbon neutral by 2050
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron held a major campaign rally Saturday in Marseille, touting his environmental and climate actions and plans in a bid to draw in young voters who supported more politically extreme candidates in the first round of France’s presidential election.
Citizens and especially millennials in Marseille, a multicultural southern French city on the Mediterranean, favored hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon over the centrist Macron in the April 10 first round of voting.
Marseille’s young voters, who leaned mainly to the far right and the far left last Sunday, are particularly engaged with climate issues — a point which Macron hoped to capitalize on in a rousing speech on the edge of the glistening sea.
Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France’s April 24 presidential runoff after 10 other candidates, including Melenchon, were eliminated in the first round.
Macron has mixed green credentials, something he hopes to improve on. Although he was associated with the slogan “Make The Planet Great Again,” in his first five-year term he capitulated to angry yellow vest protesters by scrapping a tax hike on fuel prices.
To cheers on Saturday, Macron said his next prime minister would be placed in charge of “ecological planning” ahead of a plan for France to become carbon neutral by 2050. He also promised more public transport nationwide to wean people off being dependent on cars.
Even though Macron come out on top in the first round of voting, the 44-year-old incumbent has publicly acknowledged that “nothing is decided” in the increasingly tight race to become France’s next leader. In Marseille, he targeted his rival Le Pen, who has gained increasing support in recent weeks.
“The far-right represents a danger for our country. Don’t just hiss at it, knock it out,” he said, citing the danger of over-confident voters abstaining from a ballot in the vital runoff vote.
Le Pen spent Saturday reaching out to voters in Saint-Rémy-sur-Avre, a village in the northwestern France, where she visited an antiques market.
While campaigning Friday, both candidates were grilled over their differing stances on Muslim religious dress in public spaces — Le Pen wants to ban headscarves in France, a country that has Europe’s largest Muslim population. Both Le Pen and Macron were confronted by women in headscarves who asked why their clothing choices should be caught up in politics.
Across France, protesters are railing against a host of issues ahead of the second and final presidential vote.
In the center of Paris on Saturday, environmental group Extinction Rebellion launched a three-day demonstration against what they call France’s inaction on climate issues. The activists say their objective is “to put climate issues back at the center of the presidential debate.”
Hundreds of activists from the environmental group XR are also asking both presidential candidates to make commitments to protect the environment.

North Korea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing ‘tactical nukes’ efficiency: KCNA

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 17, 2022 shows the test-fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon in North Korea. (AFP)
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 17, 2022 shows the test-fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon in North Korea. (AFP)
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
AFP

North Korea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing ‘tactical nukes’ efficiency: KCNA

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 17, 2022 shows the test-fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon in North Korea. (AFP)
  • South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could still stage a military parade or carry out a weapons test on or around April 25, the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has test-fired a new weapons system, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, that it claims will boost the efficiency of its tactical nuclear weapons, state media said early Sunday.
The “new-type tactical guided weapon... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported, without specifying when the test took place.
It said the test was successful.
Kim gave a military research team “important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces,” the report added.
Photos carried by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a grinning Kim — surrounded by uniformed officials — applauding as he watched what it said was the test-firing of the weapon.
On Friday, North Korea marked the birthday of North Korea’s founding leader, Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung, with a huge public procession, fireworks and synchronized dancing — but no military parade as many observers had predicted.
Analysts and South Korean and US officials also had thought a nuclear test was possible on the important anniversary.
The anniversary celebrations came three weeks after North Korea staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever — the first time Kim’s most powerful weapon had been fired at full range since 2017.
That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.
Long-range and nuclear tests have been paused since Kim met then-US president Donald Trump for a bout of doomed diplomacy, which collapsed in 2019.
Officials and analysts say North Korea may carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
Satellite imagery has shown signs of new activity at a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, which North Korea said was demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.
North Korea has tested nuclear weapons six times since 2006 and touted the success of its last and most powerful one in 2017 — a hydrogen bomb with an estimated yield of 250 kilotons.
With a new nuclear test, experts say Pyongyang will seek to miniaturise nuclear warheads to mount on its ICBMs.
South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could still stage a military parade or carry out a weapons test on or around April 25, the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.
That anniversary coincides with the joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, which is due to start on Monday.
South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, but Pyongyang has long protested the drills as a rehearsal for war.

Opponents of French far-right protest as election campaign enters final week

Opponents of French far-right protest as election campaign enters final week
Updated 17 April 2022
Reuters

Opponents of French far-right protest as election campaign enters final week

Opponents of French far-right protest as election campaign enters final week
  • Police had warned of possible incidents as demonstrators convened in some 30 cities, but the protests ended peacefully
Updated 17 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Thousands of anti-far right protesters marched across France on Saturday as opponents of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent her from winning an election runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macron on April 24.
Macron, a pro-European Union centrist, won the presidency in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen when voters rallied behind him in the runoff to keep her far-right party out of power.
This year, the first round of voting last Sunday set up the same battle, but Macron is facing a much tougher challenge.
In central Paris, thousands of people gathered chanting anti-far right slogans and warning of democratic upheaval if Le Pen were to win. One banner read: “Against the far-right. For justice and equality, not Le Pen at the Elysee,” referring to the French president’s official residence.
“If the far-right is in power we will see a major collapse of the democratic, anti-racism and progressive camps,” Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racism, which along with dozens of rights groups, unions and associations called for the protests, told Reuters.
“People need to realize that despite their anger toward Emmanuel Macron and his policies, there is no equivalence between a liberal, conservative candidate and a far-right candidate.”
Police had warned of possible incidents as demonstrators convened in some 30 cities, but the protests ended peacefully.
Macron, who held a rally in Marseille as he tries to convince left-wing voters to pick him on April 24, is slightly ahead in opinion polls.
“The far-right is a risk to our country,” he told supporters overlooking the Mediterranean port city, which put far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon first on April 10. “Don’t heckle them! Beat them!,” he said.
Prior to the first round of the election Le Pen successfully tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships. That saw her finish with 23.1 percent of votes compared to 27.85 percent for Macron.
However, she has appeared more rattled this week as the focus has turned to her manifesto and opinion polls have shown Macron extend his lead. An IPSOS-Sopra-Steria poll on Saturday showed the president winning the runoff with 55.5 percent of votes.
He has won backing from former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. Hundreds of celebrities and sporting figures have also endorsed him to block Le Pen coming to power.
Le Pen, whose stance is anti-immigration and euroskeptic, has sought in recent years to soften her image and that of her National Rally party. Opponents, including Macron, have said her program is full of lies and false promises — an accusation Le Pen has rejected.
Speaking to reporters on a campaign stop in southern France, Le Pen dismissed the planned protests as undemocratic.
“The establishment is worried,” she said. “That people are protesting against election results is deeply undemocratic. I say to all these people just go and vote. It’s as simple as that.”
With the electorate fragmented and undecided, the election will likely be won by the candidate who can reach beyond his or her camp to convince voters that the other option would be far worse.
For decades, a “republican front” of voters of all stripes rallying behind a mainstream candidate has helped to keep the far right out of power.
But Macron, whose sometimes abrasive style and policies that veered to the right have upset many voters, can no longer automatically count on that backing.
Highlighting how, for some voters, picking Macron is no easy decision, one banner read in Paris: “Neither Le Pen, neither Macron.”
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion had earlier forced the closure of a main square and avenue in the capital, protesting the environmental programs of both candidates.
“This election leaves us no choice between a far-right candidate with repugnant ideas ... and a candidate who during five years cast the ecology issue aside and lied,” Lou, 26, a history teacher, who joined the Extinction Rebellion movement two years ago, told Reuters.

During Ramadan, centuries-old Middle Eastern dish gains special flavor in Pakistani metropolis

People queue to buy harees in Hyderabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. Decendents of Arab families, who are now settled in Pakistan, put on fare their families' age-old dish made by original recipe handed down by generations. (AN photos)
People queue to buy harees in Hyderabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. Decendents of Arab families, who are now settled in Pakistan, put on fare their families’ age-old dish made by original recipe handed down by generations. (AN photos)
Updated 17 April 2022

During Ramadan, centuries-old Middle Eastern dish gains special flavor in Pakistani metropolis

People queue to buy harees in Hyderabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. Decendents of Arab families, who are now settled in Pakistan, put on fare their families’ age-old dish made by original recipe handed down by generations. (AN photos)
  • Harees was introduced to the Indian subcontinent by immigrants from the Middle East
  • It was introduced to the Indian subcontinent by immigrants from the Middle East
Updated 17 April 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: During the Muslim month of fasting, one traditional Middle Eastern dish, harees, gains a special flavor in Karachi, where the original recipe is passed from generation to generation by descendants of Arabs who centuries ago migrated to the Indian subcontinent.

Harees is one of the oldest Middle Eastern dishes. It was already featured in the earliest known Arabic cookbook, “Kitab Al-Tabih” (“The Book of Dishes”), compiled in 10th century Baghdad.

The name harees comes from the Arabic word “harasa,” which means to mash, or to squash. Just as the name suggests, in the preparation of harees, wheat is ground with goat or mutton and then cooked over low heat until creamy.

The dish was introduced to the Indian subcontinent by immigrants from the Middle East who in the 17th century arrived in Hyderabad, a former princely state in the south-central Deccan region of present India. Their descendants moved to Pakistan after the partition of British India in 1947 and settled in the port of Karachi in an area now known as Hyderabad Colony.

A man sells harees in Hyderabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan on April 15, 2022. (AN photo)

Shaikh Saeed bin Mohsin Baqirf Alamudi, whose father was among those who migrated from Hyderabad to the Karachi neighborhood, traced his family’s origins to Yemen.

“When my father was alive, Yemeni culture remained part of our home,” he said.

FASTFACTS

● The name harees comes from the Arabic word ‘harasa,’ which means to mash, or to squash. Just as the name suggests, in the preparation of harees, wheat is ground with goat or mutton and then cooked over low heat until creamy.

● The dish was introduced to the Indian subcontinent by immigrants from the Middle East who in the 17th century arrived in Hyderabad, a former princely state in the south-central Deccan region of present India. Their descendants moved to Pakistan after the partition of British India in 1947 and settled in the port of Karachi in an area now known as Hyderabad Colony.

Alamudi estimates there are now 500 families of similar ancestry in Karachi, but many of their members no longer even speak Arabic.

“We still follow a few things of our culture, like our dress and our food,” he added.

Qahwah, the most popular kind of coffee brewed in the Middle East, regularly accompanies his daily meals, especially during the month of Ramadan.

A serving of harees with local Pakistani condiments sold in Hyderabad Colony. (AN photo)

And so does harees.

“Harees is liked by people,” he said. “In our home, we eat harees fondly.”

Syed Mumtaz Ali, also a Hyderabad Colony resident, said it “is a dish of Arabs.”

His father opened a harees shop in the area over five decades ago. Now Ali himself runs his own restaurant, Munnu Bhai Food Corner, a continuation of his father’s business.

“The method is the same,” he said. “I have not changed it. It is the same mixture of wheat and meat, but we have added our own spices to it.”

On usual days, most of the buyers are Arab descendants, but during Ramadan, members of every Pakistani community arrive in Hyderabad Colony to break their fast with harees or take it home for iftar dinner.

“I sell 4-4.5 maunds (up to 180 kg) of harees daily,” Ali said.

Just next to Munnu Bhai Food Corner, there are two other joints serving the same dish, which shows how popular it is in the area.

For Saleh Abdullah Bawazir, also a Pakistani Arab, harees and his community are inseparable.  

“It’s mandatory,” he said. “We cannot live without it.”

Recovering from militancy, southern Philippine province pins hopes on tourism

Recovering from militancy, southern Philippine province pins hopes on tourism
Updated 16 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Recovering from militancy, southern Philippine province pins hopes on tourism

Recovering from militancy, southern Philippine province pins hopes on tourism
  • Southwestern Sulu province recovering from unrest that began in the late 1960s
  • Scenic island chain has been a stronghold of the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group
Updated 16 April 2022
Ellie Aben

JOLO, SULU: After decades of conflict and militant unrest, Sulu in the southwestern Philippines is pinning its hopes on visitors returning as the scenic island province finally enjoys a return to peace.

The province, with more than 150 islets, forms part of the Sulu archipelago, stretching from the tip of the Zamboanga Peninsula in the north to the island of Borneo in the south. Most of Sulu’s population of 1 million are Muslim.

In the late 1960s the region began to experience unrest, which triggered the rise of groups seeking autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines.

During decades of armed conflict with government forces, some separatist factions turned to criminal activity, including the Abu Sayyaf Group, which since the early 2000s has gained notoriety for extortion, assassinations and kidnappings for ransom, especially in areas neighboring Sulu, the group’s stronghold.

It took years for the military to crack down on the group and finally bring a relative sense of safety and hopes for development.

“Sulu is far better today,” Julkiram Arastam, Sulu provincial tourism officer, told Arab News in a recent interview in Jolo city, the capital of the province.

“Ten years ago, we could only dream that one day peace and order would no longer be a problem in Sulu, and it would be able to show the world how beautiful it is.”

Arastam knows it will take some time before investment arrives and the province can create proper tourism infrastructure.

“We are still in the process of image building, changing the bad perception of Sulu,” he said.

Infrequent commercial flights began to reach the island only this year, and only on small aircraft from Zamboanga City, about 150 kilometers away. 

“Commercial flights to Sulu are pretty new; it has a very limited capacity. But we’re hoping that additional aircraft, bigger ones, will also fly to Jolo,” Arastam said.

“We are improving our airport and we’re also dreaming that there will be a direct flight from Manila.”

His wish is that flights will start bringing groups of tourists. So far there are only a few visitors from local areas. Last month about 20 arrived, according to Arastam. But that is still better compared with none, which was the case not long ago.

“We are developing our potential in tourism,” he said.

“Everyone enjoys the beautiful scenery, and locals like us, or even visiting tourists from Manila, can go to other municipalities without fear, without the fear of militancy.”

The largest ethnic group in Sulu are the Tausug, who in the 15th century dominated the area and established a sultanate. The sultanate of Sulu had its center in Jolo and exercised authority over the island chain.

While little remains of the sultanate, and most of its important architecture was destroyed by a typhoon in the early 20th century, local authorities have placed all their eggs in one basket — the region’s natural beauty — hedging their bets that this alone will attract visitors.

Long stretches of white powdery sand lapped by turquoise waters and fringed by coconut groves are among the sites that the municipal task force to end local armed conflict has identified as the province’s “seven wonders,” and “most promising areas for both sea-based and eco-tourism development.”

All the locations are in Patikul and Panamao municipalities.

The “wonders” include the infinity pool-shaped Timpuok Lake, Bitih beach and Bakungan island, which authorities say are the best areas for canoeing, kayaking and snorkeling.

Tambanan Lagoon and the Walo-Walo island rock formation, both described as superb diving areas, and the white sand beaches of Su-uh and Taung are also major attractions.

“About three years ago, this used to be the engagement area between our military forces and the Abu Sayyaf Group,” Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara, of the Army 1103rd Infantry Brigade, told Arab News at Timpuok Lake.

“Now a lot of people are coming here. This place has been promoted on social media and a lot of people are coming,” he said. “We just cleaned this place a few months ago so that people can get a better view of the entire scenery.”

The “wonders” also have the potential to change the lives of Sulu communities.

Opportunities to earn a livelihood are crucial to stopping community members from joining militants in the impoverished, underdeveloped region.

“The governor has been consistently calling on the people, especially the locals, that we should value the peaceful Sulu that everyone is enjoying now. What we are saying, especially to our fellow Tausug, is let us be vigilant in safeguarding our province. Let us not allow the situation in the province to return to how it was before,” Arastam said.

“We have started to personally feel peace in Sulu.”

The military also sees an increasing sense of safety among the province’s population.

“There is movement of people now, unlike before,” Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, a unit designated to fight militancy in Sulu, told Arab News.

“The people of Sulu themselves are now enjoying the tourist destinations here.”

But the threat posed by militants is not completely gone, although many have surrendered to security forces.

According to the 11th Infantry Division, in 2019 there were about 300 members of the ASG active in the region. The number has since significantly decreased, but the military estimates that about 100 militants are still at large.

Patrimonio said that militants “still pose a threat for as long they are here.”

Yet he believes that will not last long as more decide to lay down arms.

“We’re seeing the demise of the Abu Sayyaf Group,” he said. “Soon.” 

Killer of British MP David Amess should receive death penalty: Terrorist's aunt

Ali Harbi Ali (L) was given a life sentence for the murder of Conservative politician Sir David Amess (R). (AFP)
Ali Harbi Ali (L) was given a life sentence for the murder of Conservative politician Sir David Amess (R). (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

Killer of British MP David Amess should receive death penalty: Terrorist’s aunt

Ali Harbi Ali (L) was given a life sentence for the murder of Conservative politician Sir David Amess (R). (AFP)
  • ‘Ali Harbi Ali brought this upon himself and should face the consequences’
  • ‘I am sorry for the late MP’s family, for the painful death of a father, husband and MP’
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The aunt of the convicted terrorist and killer of British MP David Amess says he should be given the death penalty for his crime.

Ali Harbi Ali was given a life sentence for the murder of Conservative politician Amess, who was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in October last year.

“I am sorry for the late MP’s family, for the painful death of a father, husband and MP,” Ali’s aunt Anab Abdulle told the Daily Mail.

“But for Ali Harbi Ali, he should be given a death sentence since he is a confirmed terrorist, he brought this upon himself and should face the consequences.”

Speaking from Nairobi, Abdulle said Ali was a star pupil with plans to work in medicine, but his parents’ separation affected him badly.

“The parents have long been upset by the changes in him, it is unfortunate that they did not report him in time,” she added.

Ali had enrolled in a radiotherapy course at London’s City University in 2014, but dropped out with plans to join Daesh fighters in Syria.

“(His mother) suspected her son had joined the group through one of his friends early last year but she was scared to report it to police,” Abdulle said.

Ali was referred to the British government’s de-radicalization scheme “Prevent,” but was deemed to pose no risk of terrorist activity and was discharged in 2015.

Abdulle said he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria and fight as recently as 2019, and urged police to track down his friends who reportedly did travel there.

“He is likely to have joined extremists in 2019, which explains why he wanted to travel then,” she added. “At least one friend of his has travelled to join extremists.”

