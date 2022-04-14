You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students
Hundreds of students occupy a wing of the Sorbonne University as they protest against the results of the French presidential elections. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnh97

Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students

‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students
  • The student protests are another sign that the president can no longer count on voters rejecting the far-right en masse
  • At the Sorbonne, the epicentre of many French student revolts over the years including the May 1968 uprising, a few hundred gathered on its front square in Paris's Latin Quarter
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French students protested outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities on Thursday, expressing their disillusionment with the choice on offer at the presidential election, shouting “Neither Macron nor Le Pen.”
With 10 days to go before the runoff of a presidential election that pits far-right leader Marine Le Pen against incumbent Emmanuel Macron, the student protests are another sign that the president can no longer count on voters rejecting the far-right en masse.
At the Sorbonne, the epicenter of many French student revolts over the years including the May 1968 uprising, a few hundred gathered on its front square in Paris’s Latin Quarter.
“We’re tired of always having to vote for the less bad of the two, and that’s what explains this revolt. Neither Macron nor Le Pen,” Anais Jacquemars, a 20-year old philosophy student at the Sorbonne, told Reuters.
All the left-wing candidates were eliminated in the first round of the election on April 10. Many of the students said they’d rather abstain in the runoff than put a Macron vote in the ballot box to block Le Pen from winning power.
Some said Macron’s policies during his first term in power had veered too much to the right, citing police brutality against Yellow Vest protesters or measures to crack down on what Macron calls “Islamist separatism.”
“I’m planning to abstain, I advise everyone to abstain,” said Gabriel Vergne, a 19-year old student at the elite Sciences-Po school of government. He voted in the first round for left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who missed the runoff by just 400,000 votes.
“I think the fight no longer lies in the ballot box. Today, this election has been largely discredited ... so it has become necessary to bring the fight to other fronts,” Vergne said, calling for strikes with workers’ unions.
The rejection by left-wing voters of the so-called “republican front,” whereby French voters traditionally rally behind the mainstream candidate facing a far right contender, is a growing concern in Macron’s camp.
Opinion polls show the race between the two candidates is extremely tight, with Macron leading by a 5- to 10-point margin over Le Pen, sometimes within the margin of error and meaning a Le Pen victory is not impossible.
Students calling on voters to abstain in this election are in stark contrast with the situation two decades ago, when Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far right National Front and Marine Le Pen’s father, faced then President Jacques Chirac in the 2002 election runoff.
Mass demonstrations were seen across France as students voiced anger at Jean-Marie Le Pen’s surprise qualification for the final round and urged French people to vote for Chirac, a conservative, who ended up winning with over 82 percent of the vote against Le Pen.
The National Front has since been renamed the National Rally under Marine Le Pen.
“Today, the National Front is in the second round and is very, very close to winning, and people are protesting a lot more against Macron than against the National Front,” Alexis, 23, another philosophy student at the Sorbonne, said.
“I think that’s terrible, I think it’s a failure because it contributes to the normalization of the ideas of the National Front,” he added, declining to say who he will be voting for.

Topics: France Paris presidential elections Sorbonne University Protests

Related

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
World
France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
Update France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff
World
France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
  • A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia
  • The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence,
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A member of a group of Daesh militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a US court on Thursday.
A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.
The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence, but US prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty.
Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member Daesh cell. The cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.
Two of the cell’s four members, Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to the United States to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty last September to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Mueller and Kassig.
Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who oversaw the executions, died in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Lesley Davis, the fourth member of the group, was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and jailed.
During opening arguments in the US trial, Elsheikh’s lawyers tried to cast doubt on whether he was one of the “Beatles,” saying hostages had difficulty identifying their captors.
“It was horrific and senseless. None of that is in dispute,” defense lawyer Ed MacMahon said. “What is in dispute — and what you must decide — is whether Mr. Elsheikh bears any legal responsibility.”

Topics: British The Beatles Daesh terrorism behead

Related

Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, in these undated handout pictures in Amouda, Syria released on February 9, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Daesh ‘Beatles’ made captives watch and listen to torture of other hostages, trial hears
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators
World
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack
  • The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured
  • Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports of cross-border attacks
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

DUBLIN: Russian officials on Thursday said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv.
The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured.
Ukraine’s defense ministry, which has declined to comment on several border incidents including a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports of cross-border attacks.
“On April 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation,” Russia’s investigative committed said in a statement.
“Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo,” it said. Six buildings were damaged and seven people were injured, the statement said.
A health ministry official saying two people had been seriously injured, RIA news agency reported.
Bryansk region authorities closed schools for fear of further strikes, TASS news agency reported.
Vehicles were damaged when a border post came under mortar fire from Ukraine near Klimovo on Wednesday, Russia’s FSB security service told state television.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday said the continuation of “sabotage and attacks” by Ukrainian forces could trigger strikes on Kyiv.
“If such incidents continue, then consequence from the armed forces of the Russian Federation will be attacks on decision making centers, including in Kyiv, which the Russian army has refrained from to date,” the defense ministry said.
Authorities in four Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in Russian-controlled Crimea announced they were stepping up security measures on Monday over what they said were “possible provocations” from the Ukrainian side.
Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.
The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict helicopter attack cross-border

Related

War in Ukraine raising risks for Mideast, World Bank warns
Middle-East
War in Ukraine raising risks for Mideast, World Bank warns
Update Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was a missile hit
World
Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was a missile hit

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID shot for children aged six and older
  • The approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna’s vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
Spikevax was already approved in Britain for those over 12 years, and the extension to include younger children comes hours after the regulator approved French firm Valneva’s easy-to-store COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years of age.
MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement it would be up to Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization to advise on whether Moderna’s vaccine will be offered to the younger group as part of the country’s immunization program.

Topics: Britain moderna Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial
World
Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults
World
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering
Updated 14 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering

Religious, political leaders join in Milan iftar gathering
  • Event hailed as a ‘precious opportunity for dialogue’ by Senate speaker
  • Great Mosque of Rome imam joins ministers, envoys at traditional meal
Updated 14 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Representatives of the three main monotheistic religions in Italy along with the speaker of the Italian Senate, the interior minister and ambassadors of several Islamic countries took part in an iftar meal in Milan.

The event was described as a “meaningful and precious opportunity for dialogue, for mutual understanding and for peace” by the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Italian Parliament Elisabetta Alberti Casellati in her keynote speech on the traditional Ramadan meal. 

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican Academy for Life; Riccardo Di Segni, chief rabbi of the Jewish Community of Rome; Nader Akkad, imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Italy — Great Mosque of Rome; and Badri Madani, imam of the Palermo Mosque held an interreligious moment of prayer.

“All our religions that have a single matrix and are at the service of the brotherhood in the world,” Paglia said as he quoted parts of the “All Brothers” encyclical letter Pope Francis wrote in 2020. 

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the “presence in Italy of the Islamic community.”

Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Gennaro Migliore also attended the event, which was organized by Kamel Ghribi, a Tunisian financier and president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East. 

Topics: Milan iftar Kamel Ghribi Badri Madani Vincenzo Paglia Nader Akkad Riccardo Di Segni

Related

Muslims in Italy offer Zakat for Ukraine conflict
World
Muslims in Italy offer Zakat for Ukraine conflict
Special Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
World
Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction

Distraught family of UK man held in Iran accuse British govt of inaction
  • “My father has been abandoned — it isn’t right, it’s a devastating betrayal and it must be put right”
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged to work for release of Morad Tahbaz and Mehran Raoof
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of a British man arbitrarily detained in Iran for more than four years has called on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to work with the family and “bring her father home.”

Roxanne Tahbaz has been petitioning the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall, and excoriated the UK government for “abandoning” her father, Morad Tahbaz, following the release of Anoosheh Ashoori and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe last month.

“We really hope that Liz Truss has heard our pleas — all we want is for her to bring our father home,” Tahbaz told Amnesty International.

“We’re delighted for Nazanin and Anoosheh — we’re truly happy for them that they’ve been reunited with their families. But my father has been abandoned – it isn’t right, it’s a devastating betrayal and it must be put right.

“Our parents must be brought home, urgently, without conditions — we need to be reunited. We want to sit down with (Truss) to understand the plan for getting my father home.”

London-born Tahbaz, who holds American, British, and Iranian nationality, and who co-founded the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested with eight others in January 2018 by Iranian authorities on suspicion of using their environmental projects as a cover for espionage.

In November 2019 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison over alleged “contacts with the US enemy government” a decision described by UN human rights experts as absurd.

It is understood that part of the problem in securing Tahbaz’s release is linked to complications related to his US citizenship, but Amnesty has stepped up its efforts to see him returned to London with its “No-one Left Behind” campaign.

Amnesty’s UK CEO Sacha Seshmukh said: “The government’s job is only half-done — Nazanin and Anoosheh are home, but Morad isn’t and neither is Mehran Raoof.

“We’ve launched our campaign today to keep Morad and Mehran in the public eye and to press government to do more. It shouldn’t need a superhuman effort from families to jolt government into taking action on behalf of British nationals arbitrarily jailed in Iran.”

Raoof, another British-Iranian held by the Revolutionary Guard, has been in solitary confinement since his arrest in October 2020.

His spokesperson, Satar Rahmani, told the press the release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “wonderful and extremely important” but expressed concern and confusion over the government’s seeming failure to secure the release of other Brits held by Iran.

Topics: Britain Iran Roxanne Tahbaz Morad Tahbaz

Related

Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
Middle-East
Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter
World
UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter

Latest updates

Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect
Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. (Syriahr)
Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl
Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl
Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy
Lebanese Cabinet to review draft legislation on bank secrecy
‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students
‘Neither Macron nor Le Pen’, the rallying cry of disillusioned French students
Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.