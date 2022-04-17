You are here

No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev

No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their semifinal match of the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Monaco. (AP)
No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev
Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts during his semifinal Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in Monaco on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev

No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev
  • Unseeded Davidovich Fokina will try to prevent Tsitsipas from becoming the first repeat Monte Carlo champion since Rafael Nadal in 2018
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

MONACO:  Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday.

Tsitsipas lined up the first big final of the clay-court season against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Tsitsipas dominated Zverev on clay like the Greek never had previously. Zverev recovered from a break down twice in the first set that Tsitsipas took with a third break in the 10th game.

No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas then broke twice more in the second set and improved his record against No. 3 Zverev to 7-3, on clay to 3-0. The German won both of their hard-court contests last year.

Tsitsipas was on court just 12 hours after winning a long quarterfinal.

“I had to put my soul out,” Tsitsipas said.

“I wanted to stay on the court as much as I had to, trying to start rallies and make it physical. It worked in my favor."

Zverev said he felt spent against Tsitsipas following his own lengthy quarterfinal on Friday against Jannik Sinner, during which he struggled with a leg injury.

"It took a lot out of me (and) the issue with my leg didn’t help,” Zverev said.

He was grateful for a positive start to the clay-court season after a challenging few weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist was put on probation for one year last month for yelling and cursing and hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open. He was fined and kicked out of the tournament, unable to defend his singles title.

Since then, he's won two Davis Cup singles to help Germany beat Brazil, lost to Casper Ruud in the Miami quarterfinals and fallen ill, and overcome Sinner in Monte Carlo but got slightly injured.

“I feel like things keep happening that are a little bit out of my control, which is a little bit upsetting for me,” Zverev said.

The unseeded Davidovich Fokina took the first set from Dimitrov with ease, but squandered the chance at 5-4 in the second to take the semifinal in straight sets. The third set was tense. Davidovich Fokina overcame a break and 2-0 down.

“I pushed myself to the limit,” Davidovich Fokina said. “I’m glad that I pushed myself to that."

The Spaniard will try to prevent Tsitsipas from becoming the first repeat Monte Carlo champion since Rafael Nadal in 2018. Tsitsipas has a 2-0 record against him, including in February in the Netherlands.

Topics: Monte Carlo Masters Stefanos Tsitsipas Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Saudi International winner Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead

Saudi International winner Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

Saudi International winner Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead

Saudi International winner Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead
  • Varner matched Cameron Young's opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.: Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.

Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young's opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Varner had an 11-under 202.

Varner will need to be just as crisp Sunday. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were a shot back.

Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70. Lowry shot 65, and van Rooyen had a 67.

Former RBC Heritage champ Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Aaron Wise were 9 under. Swafford shot 66, Kuchar and Straka 67 and Wise 68.

Varner has two international victories, winning the Australian PGA Championship in 2016 and the Saudi International in February.

He appeared to shoot himself out of contention with his Friday finish, going 4 over his final four holes for a 72. But it was a ruling on the sixth that angered Varner — and fueled him for Saturday.

Varner's tee shot on the par-4 sixth was called out-of-bounds. Varner told officials that he saw a spectator pick up the ball that was eventually identified as Varner's and he may have put it back beyond the out-of-bounds marker.

The decision stood, Varner made a double bogey and fumed about it. “I would say I'm really good at putting things aside, but I did not put that aside,” he said.

Instead, he used the frustrating finish to fuel his run to the top. Varner birdied four of his first six holes — including that troublesome sixth — and took the lead with a 10-footer on the 16th.

Harbour Town is far from Varner's preferred layout — “It's my favorite because we can drive here,” said Varner, who lives in Gastonia, North Carolina — even though he tied for second here last year and has shot in the 60s in six of his past seven rounds.

Varner said every shot here is “super uncomfortable.”

“I feel like I'm always kind of guiding it out there,” he said. “But if you can guide it out there for 72 holes, you can do some damage.”

Lowry, too, bounced back from a 72 on Friday to get within a shot of the lead. He was choppy at first, following birdies on the second and fifth holes with bogeys on the next one. But he steadied himself after that for a 65, matching his career low at Harbour Town.

Lowry said conditions, particularly the gusts of 20 mph or more Friday, had eased and made the usually tricky course defenseless.

“Yesterday was just kind of one of those days where you have to batten down the hatches,” Lowry said.

“Whereas today, I felt like any time you got a good number,” Lowry said, “you could really go at the flags. And I did and I hit some good shots.”

He'll need more of that Sunday if he hopes for his third career tour win and first since the British Open in 2019.

Cantlay ended Friday with a flourish — four straight birdies from Nos. 15-18, the toughest stretch of the course — for a two-shot lead.

But he couldn't find that form much of this round. He caught Varner with birdies on the sixth, seventh and ninth holes, then dropped back with bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes. He drew within a shot of Varner on the 18th hole, his approach landing inside 5 feet for a closing birdie.

“It had some good, it had some not so good,” Cantlay said. “But I’m in a really good spot for tomorrow. Especially with that closing birdie on 18, get a little momentum, and I’m obviously right there.”

Tommy Fleetwood, teeing off more than 3 1/2 hours before Cantlay's final pairing, posted a 64 to give first hint of the very gettable course.

Maverick McNealy and Peter Malnati, like Lowry, had 65s. Swafford, Wyndham Clark and Graeme McDowell posted 66s. In all, 45 of the 71 competitors came in under 70.

On Friday, no one shot lower than 67 and there were just 19 players out of 130 who had scores in the 60s.

Topics: Harold Varner III golf RBC Heritage

Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, Jazz beat Mavs in NBA playoff openers

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz drives against Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz drives against Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, Jazz beat Mavs in NBA playoff openers

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz drives against Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)
  • Anthony Edwards, the top draft pick of 2020, led 'Wolves with scored 36 points
  • Jazz wins as Mavs' injured superstar Luka Doncic watch from the sidelines
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

MEMPHIS/DALLAS: Anthony Edwards was glad to get a victory in the first playoff game of his career.
Now, he and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, want much more.
Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series.
“Putting on another show,” said Edwards, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. “That’s it. Putting on another show and impact winning.”
All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.
The Timberwolves, fresh off beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game, won their first playoff opener since 2004. That’s when they beat Denver in the first round on their way to the Western Conference finals.
Towns said it was a good feeling walking off with a confidence-building win.
“We did a lot of little things that are needed to win,” Towns said. “We should be very proud of our performance.”
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Desmond Bane scored 17 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.
“I feel like most of the stuff was on us,” Morant said. “That’s why we lost.”
Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled early after a week off and led only twice by two, the last midway through the second quarter.
“We tried our best to stay ready, but it’s been a minute since we played,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But we have to come out ready to go. We didn’t in the first quarter, and we paid for it.”
In this matchup of the NBA’s top-scoring offenses and two of the league’s youngest teams this season, the Timberwolves set franchise records for points in both the first quarter and the game. They also stymied Memphis with their 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense.
The Timberwolves looked like a team that played Tuesday night needing a win to clinch its seeding. They opened with a 9-2 run and led by as much as 13 before a 41-33 lead for the franchise’s highest-scoring first quarter in the playoffs.
Minnesota led 65-62 at halftime, then outscored Memphis 32-30 in the third for a 97-92 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jazz, 99; Mavs, 93

In Dallas, Bojan Bogdanovic put Utah ahead to stay just before halftime, Donovan Michell got aggressive in the second half and the only made shot by Royce O’Neale was a huge one late for the Jazz.
All that injured guard Luka Doncic could do for the Dallas Mavericks was watch from the bench, where at one point he was munching popcorn.
Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after the break, Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Jazz opened the playoffs with a 99-93 victory Saturday over the Mavericks, who had cut an 11-point deficit to one before O’Neale’s 3-pointer.
“The fact he didn’t hesitate and shot that ball, that’s a mindset, and I think it’s a mindset that our team has right now,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.
The fourth-seeded Mavs, starting the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago, sorely missed their 23-year-old superstar even though Jalen Brunson had 24 points and Spencer Dinwiddie 22. Doncic strained his left calf six days earlier in the regular-season finale. Coach Jason Kidd has said only that he is day to day.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Dallas.
Bogdanovic had Utah’s only two 3-pointers before halftime, in a 13-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes that put the Jazz ahead to stay. Mitchell, who always seems to step up in the postseason, was 1-of-9 shooting before coming alive after the break.
“I came out a little too passive (early), and in the same respect, Bojan was rolling,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t feel like I was out of control, Bojan had it going ... The second half, I came out in attack mode.”

With Doncic in a black hoodie on the bench, the Mavericks got within 92-91 on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber with 2:12 left. After Mitchell missed, the Mavs had the chance to take their first lead in the second half, but Kleber missed badly on another long-range shot.
“Think about it: We lost by six, I missed six free throws. We’re right there. If anything, this should be encouraging for our fan base in my opinion,” Dinwiddie said. “Give them credit. They went out there and won the game. ... With them having their two best scorers both go for 30 basically and still hold them under 100, overall I think there’s a lot of room for optimism.”
O’Neale made the 3-pointer on the same possession he missed inside before later getting a pass from Mitchell and beating the shot clock from the right corner. Utah finished with a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.
“I had in my head I was going to shoot anyway,” said O’Neale, when asked about the shot clock running down.
Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, was 9 of 24 with seven rebounds and five assists.
“We missed a lot of easy looks, a lot of great looks. We just missed them,” Brunson said. “We’re just playing basketball. There’s no telling who’s shooting what and where. Just kind of put ourselves in position to make plays for one another. Coach Kidd gives us that ability and that confidence.” 

Topics: NBA 2022

'Evolution, not revolution' at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe

‘Evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe
Updated 16 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

‘Evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe

‘Evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe
  • Financial fair play rules likely to limit Magpies’ spending power, manager believes
  • “I am happy with this squad while acknowledging that time never stands still,” said head coach Howe
Updated 16 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has warned that UEFA financial fair play rules mean it will be a case of evolution, not revolution at Newcastle United this summer.
Big names continue to be linked with the Magpies on a daily basis, with their Premier League status close to being secured for next season.
While interest is retained in high-profile names, such as Sven Botman, of Lille, and Darwin Nunez, of Benfica, United’s summer will not be defined by one or two “eye-catching” pieces of business.
Arab News understands that United and Howe will focus their summer business in much the same manner as they did in January, aiming for a general leveling up of the quality of players in the squad in a number of key positions.
It is believed the forward department, and finding top-level competition for Chris Wood and Callum Wilson, are at the top of the club’s summer window priorities.
However, any talk of predefined budgets, as per January, is wide of the mark.
“I am happy with this squad while acknowledging that time never stands still,” said head coach Howe.
“You have to continue to improve and evolve, so I have no problem looking outward and saying we do need certain things, but I do not think it will be the revolution that everyone thinks it will be. It can’t be because we are under financial restrictions.
“It is not just a case of signing anybody, and that would never be the way I work anyway because every individual has to fit within the structure of the team and make the team better, not just a very good individual. That is fundamental to our future.
“So, for all those different reasons, I do not think it will ever be a case of wholesale changes.”
UEFA’s financial fair play rules are likely to limit the Magpies’ spending power this summer, according to Howe.
FFP was introduced by UEFA in 2009 to prevent clubs spending more than they earn and to protect their long-term futures.
However, the rules allow room for clubs to make a loss of up to £105 million over a three-year period.
With no new revenue streams yet secured or announced since the takeover, and the wage bill steadily increasing due to the substantial winter window trading, FFP is at the forefront of the Newcastle owners’ minds.
“It doesn’t help in terms of the media perception,” said Howe.
“But, yes, financial fair play is now in full power in the Premier League, so you have to fit into those structures. We will fall in line like every other club.
“Certainly, the perception is one thing and the reality is very different, so we will have to be very smart with what we do.”
Howe’s United take on Leicester City on Sunday, with the Foxes fresh from a morale-boosting, if physically and mentally sapping, Europa League quarterfinal tie win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
Brendan Rodgers’ side will have done little in terms of training and recovery by the time they land on Tyneside this weekend. But Howe, having gone through a similarly gruelling Premier League fixture list recently, does not believe that will have much bearing on the game.
“We have been in this situation before, where teams have played in Europe. And my experience of it is that it doesn’t really have much impact on the game,” he said.
“They have got a squad to cope, they have a very good group. They have some long-term injuries who have returned so their squad looks a lot stronger. They also have a manager who has a lot of experience.
“It hasn’t influenced the games in my experience, so we expect a full0strength Leicester.”
United ended their own mini-crisis in the top flight last weekend with a 1-0 win over top half Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak, which came straight off the back of nine games unbeaten — a run which saw the Magpies climb from deep in the relegation mire to 10 points clear of it.
“Naturally there has been a big lift for the group,” Howe said of the impact of the win.
“No one wanted to see that run continue, and although that was on the back of a good run, we were well aware that we needed to respond, especially in front of our own supporters.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league UEFA

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool reach FA Cup final, ending Man City's treble bid

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool reach FA Cup final, ending Man City’s treble bid
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool reach FA Cup final, ending Man City’s treble bid

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool reach FA Cup final, ending Man City’s treble bid
  • Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of the four major trophies in a single season
  • Ibrahima Konte put Liverpool ahead and Mane doubled their lead thanks to a blunder from City keeper Zack Steffen
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane’s double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept alive their quadruple bid and shattered their rivals’ treble hopes.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of the four major trophies in a single season.
They remain on course to achieve that incredible target after a scintillating first half display in Saturday’s semifinal at Wembley.
Ibrahima Konte put Liverpool ahead and Mane doubled their lead thanks to a blunder from City keeper Zack Steffen.
Senegal forward Mane struck again before half-time and, although Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva netted after the interval, City were unable to complete a remarkable revival.
Liverpool will make their first FA Cup final appearance since 2012 on May 14 when they face Chelsea or Crystal Palace, who meet in Sunday’s semifinal.
The Reds, into the FA Cup final for the 15th time, haven’t won the competition since 2006, while Klopp has yet to lead them to a domestic knockout trophy.
Trailing Premier League leaders City by just one point with seven games left, Liverpool have already won the League Cup and have also reached the Champions League semifinals, where they will play Villarreal.
Despite Klopp’s protestations that the quadruple is an impossible dream, this was another step toward football immortality.
For City, fatigued physically and mentally, it was a game too far as Liverpool handed them a first defeat in 11 games.
Both league meetings this season had ended in 2-2 draws, including a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.
But, battered and bruised after surviving a gruelling Champions League quarter-final at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, City were unable to match Liverpool’s intensity as they surrendered possession with uncharacteristic mistakes.
Pep Guardiola claimed City were “exhausted,” giving him “no choice” but to make changes, with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench alongside Ederson, Ruben Dias and Rodri, while Kyle Walker was sidelined with an injury.
In contrast, Klopp recalled Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold after resting his key players for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.
Guardiola will believe his selection was the right move if City can pip Liverpool in the title race and reach a second successive Champions League final.
It was a bad day from start to finish for City, who issued an apology after their fans forced referee Michael Oliver to cut short a pre-match tribute to the 97 Liverpool fans who died at Hillsborough 33 years ago by chanting through the minute’s silence.
Liverpool exacted revenge on the pitch, tearing into City and taking the lead in the ninth minute.
Konate had scored with headers in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, but City surprisingly opted not to give the French defender special attention.
Andrew Robertson’s outswinging corner looped into City’s six-yard box, where Konate towered above Nathan Ake to thump his header past Steffen.
Liverpool were tormenting City with pace and movement, leaving their rivals so rattled that they gift-wrapped the second goal in the 17th minute.
Ake’s back-pass should have been easy for Steffen, but the American took too long to decide whether to pass or boot it clear, allowing Mane to slide in and deflect the ball into the net from virtually on the goal-line.
Liverpool, pressing relentlessly, scored again on the stroke of half-time.
Thiago Alcantara clipped a deft pass out to Mane and he volleyed past the slow-to-react Steffen from the edge of the area.
City pulled one back in the 47th minute when Gabriel Jesus twisted away from Fabinho and squared for Grealish to fire home from 10 yards.
Suddenly threatening a stunning fightback, City were denied by Alisson’s two superb saves from Jesus.
Silva converted Riyad Mahrez’s cross in stoppage-time, but the final whistle triggered a wall of sound from Liverpool fans dreaming of quadruple glory.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city FA Cup Sadio Mane

Ronaldo hat trick boosts Man U's hopes for Champions League

Ronaldo hat trick boosts Man U’s hopes for Champions League
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Ronaldo hat trick boosts Man U’s hopes for Champions League

Ronaldo hat trick boosts Man U’s hopes for Champions League
  • United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in the English Premier League
  • The day belonged to Ronaldo who recorded the 50th hat trick of his professional career for his clubs and 60th overall
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo capped his hat trick with a stunning free kick in the 76th minute to give Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday and boost the team’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot.
United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in the English Premier League.
United blew a two-goal lead after last-placed Norwich fought back to tie the game on goals by Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki at Old Trafford.
But the day belonged to the Portugal superstar, who recorded the 50th hat trick of his professional career for his clubs and 60th overall.
Ronaldo’s goal in the seventh minute was courtesy of Anthony Elanga, who stole the ball from defender Ben Gibson in the area and slid a pass to him for an easy one-timer past goalkeeper Tim Krul. Ronaldo then headed home a corner kick in the 32nd. Ronaldo’s free kick from outside the area sailed through the wall and off Krul’s outstretched hands into the top left corner of the net.
Just before halftime, Pukki’s cross from the left side was headed in by Dowell to give the visitors hope. Dowell then returned the favor in the 52nd by threading a pass to Pukki, who took two touches and beat goalkeeper David De Gea to the near side and in off the right post.
Norwich nearly took the lead but De Gea stretched to save Milot Rashica’s long-range effort.

Topics: Premier league Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo

