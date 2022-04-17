You are here

  • Home
  • Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
Israeli security forces patrol the area next to Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site and the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque following clashes with Palestinian protesters on April 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/444hg

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
  • Police clear Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday
  • Hilltop compound is in Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.
The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building chanting “God is Greatest.”
The police said they entered to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. They said Palestinians had stockpiled stones and set up barriers in anticipation of violence. The police said they were committed to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims.
The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Clashes erupted at the site before dawn on Friday after police said Palestinians had hurled stones toward the Western Wall, an adjacent Jewish holy site. Police entered in force and clashed with dozens of Palestinians shortly after dawn prayers.
The hilltop compound is in Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. This year the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Christian holy week culminating in Easter Sunday and the weeklong Jewish Passover are all occurring at the same time, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to the city after coronavirus restrictions have been mostly lifted.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want a future state in all three territories. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and is building and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank. Hamas controls Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group seized power there in 2007.
Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to take over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or partition it.
Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining the status quo, but in recent years large groups of nationalist and religious Jews have regularly visited the site with police escorts, something the Palestinians view as a provocation.
A radical Jewish group recently called on people to bring animals to the site in order to sacrifice them for Passover, offering cash rewards for those who succeeded or even tried. Israeli police work to prevent such activities, but the call was widely circulated by Palestinians on social media, along with calls for Muslims to prevent any sacrifices from taking place.

Topics: Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque Al-Aqsa

Related

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
Middle-East
Palestinians on edge as Israeli radicals threaten to storm Al-Aqsa
Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation
Middle-East
Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation

Hundreds rally against threat to close Turkish women’s rights group

Hundreds rally against threat to close Turkish women’s rights group
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Hundreds rally against threat to close Turkish women’s rights group

Hundreds rally against threat to close Turkish women’s rights group
  • "We are not going to allow the closure of our association," the secretary-general of We Will Stop Femicide, Fidan Ataselim, told AFP
  • An Istanbul prosecutor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit aimed at shutting down the association for "activity against law and morals"
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday in several Turkish cities including Istanbul and Ankara against a move to close one of the country’s most respected women’s rights groups.
“It is not possible to stop our fight. We are not going to allow the closure of our association,” the secretary-general of We Will Stop Femicide, Fidan Ataselim, told AFP.
An Istanbul prosecutor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit aimed at shutting down the association for “activity against law and morals.”
According to Ataselim, the lawsuit accuses the group of conducting activities that violate Turkey’s “laws and morals.”
The association was a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision last year to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention, which requires countries to set up laws aimed at preventing and prosecuting violence against women.
We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, many of the murders committed by family members.
Another 217 women died in suspicious circumstances, including those officially registered as suicide, the group says.
Ataselim said the lawsuit was filed based on a complaint registered by a group of Turks through a website set up by the presidency to field citizens’ requests.
The complaint accused the group of “destroying the family based on the pretext of defending women’s rights,” Ataselim said.
The language is similar to that used by Erdogan in his decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, which Turkey signed in 2011.
Social conservatives in Turkey claim the convention promotes homosexuality and threatens traditional family values.
“Don’t prosecute women, but murderers!” Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul shouted.
Representatives of opposition parties as well as relatives of domestic abuse victims took part in the demonstration.
“These women are fighters... I wanted to be there to support them,” said Nihat Palandoken, the father of a young girl killed in 2017.

Topics: Turkey Ankara women's rights prosecutor

Related

Palestinians on edge as Israeli radicals threaten to storm Al-Aqsa

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians on edge as Israeli radicals threaten to storm Al-Aqsa

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
  • More incursions feared after Friday’s Israeli Al-Aqsa aggression
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation says escalation an affront to Muslims
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians returned to the Al-Aqsa compound on Saturday following Friday's violent clashes between worshippers and Israeli forces, but tension and anxiety remain as extremist Jewish groups threaten to storm the mosque on Sunday.

Nabil Faydi, a political analyst from East Jerusalem, said Jerusalemites feared the temporal division of Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews as happened at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

But he added that it would be impossible for such a policy to succeed at Al-Aqsa.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock are a red line for the Palestinians,” he told Arab News. “Israel is trying to separate the 350,000 Palestinians living in East Jerusalem from the Palestinians living in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and inside Israel. But recent events have proven that the Palestinians are united. It is a matter of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

He described Friday's attack as an Israeli “test balloon” to measure the Palestinian reaction. “But what happened in Al-Aqsa confirms that the Palestinians are ready to redeem the mosque with their lives. They will not allow the practice of Jewish rituals inside Islam's third holiest site.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the Israelis' incursion into the sacred mosque and their assault on worshippers inside Al-Qibli Mosque and in Al-Aqsa plaza, which left over 150 worshippers injured and saw hundreds of others arrested.

“This dangerous escalation is an affront to the feelings of the entire Muslim Ummah and a blatant violation of international resolutions and instruments,” the OIC said.

It held the Israeli occupation fully responsible “for the fallout of such daily crimes and offenses against the Palestinian people, their territories and sanctuaries.”

It called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to act against these constant violations.

Despite political differences among Palestinian groups — whether they are secular, Islamist, or Marxist — about the best method to adopt in their struggle against the Israeli occupation to liberate their land, the only thing that unites them is Al-Aqsa Mosque, which they consider a red line, not to be touched.

Ibrahim Al-Anbawi, a resident of East Jerusalem, described the situation as worsening and said there was intense anger among the Jerusalemites because of what had happened on Friday, which caused a great deal of embarrassment for Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Both were accused of failing to protect Islamic holy sites, and they were urged to take strong positions on the Israeli threats.

An Israeli soldier beats AFP photographer Ahmad Gharabli with a baton as he covers the violence against Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. (AFP)

Meanwhile, massive incursions will mark the week-long Jewish Passover into Al-Aqsa, which would keep the pot boiling, said Palestinian sources.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said: “The battle is not over and the resistance will not stop. There is no truce agreement with the criminal Israeli occupation, and it must stop its violations.”

Dozens of students from Al-Quds University in Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem, suffered after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops in and around their campus on Saturday. The students had gathered to condemn Israeli atrocities in Jerusalem and Jenin.

Roni Shakid, a senior researcher at the Truman Institute for Peace Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told Arab News: “As the Palestinians' dream of having an independent Palestinian state fades, the only thing they can fight for is protecting national symbols, and here Al-Aqsa Mosque stands out as the most important of those sacred symbols they believe they should protect and preserve.”

Imad Mona, a bookstore owner in East Jerusalem, told Arab News that the merchants in the Old City and East Jerusalem were expecting more sales in Ramadan as the number of Al-Aqsa visitors from the Palestinians living in Israel, the West Bank, and even from East Jerusalem, was increasing.

But the prevailing tension and Israeli permit restrictions on West Bank residents during the Jewish holidays have limited the number of worshippers visiting the mosque.

Any security deterioration in Al-Aqsa Mosque will quickly cast a shadow over the situation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Last May, Hamas targeted Jerusalem and Tel Aviv with missiles following the Israeli authorities’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the end of 2000, the Palestinians fought the Al-Aqsa second Intifada, which lasted nearly four years, during which about 4,464 Palestinians were killed, 47,440 were wounded, and 9,800 were arrested.

The violence began with a provocative visit to Al-Aqsa by former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque Al-Aqsa Al-Aqsa clashes

Related

Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation
Middle-East
Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid over Al-Aqsa Mosque and attack on Palestinian worshippers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid over Al-Aqsa Mosque and attack on Palestinian worshippers

Turkish envoy attracts attention with veiled criticism of Iran in article for Israeli think tank 

Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan. (Anadolu)
Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan. (Anadolu)
Updated 16 April 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish envoy attracts attention with veiled criticism of Iran in article for Israeli think tank 

Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan. (Anadolu)
  • Hasan Murat Mercan noted that Turkey and Israel were under threat from similar regional malign actors, without mentioning Iran
  • Ambassador also underlined the need for cooperation against terrorism
Updated 16 April 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: An article by Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington for Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center for Strategic Studies journal Turkeyscope, has raised questions about the state of Turkey’s relations with Iran.

Apart from seeking cooperation between Turkey and Israel in fields of security and energy, Hasan Murat Mercan noted that the two states are under threat from similar regional malign actors, without mentioning Iran.

The article didn’t go unnoticed by the Iranian media. The London-based TV station Iran International commenting on the article: “Ankara’s envoy to Washington has called for Israeli-Turkish cooperation in countering regional threats, in a possible hint at Iran, amid improving bilateral ties.”

The ambassador also underlined the need for cooperation against terrorism.

“Turkish-Israeli interaction offers more than a conventional regional partnership in the face of malign actors and trends. Conventional partnerships are for a particular issue, be it against a threat or for an objective. Conventional partnerships have expiration dates. Turkey and Israel, on the other hand, share a common neighborhood, heritage, and not least, a common future,” he said in his article, which was entitled “Turkey and Israel: Optimism must prevail.”

The ambassador continued: “Dealing with malign actors and their activities throughout our region is a particular area for enhanced coordination. The Turkish-Israeli partnership would be effective to further curb destabilizing moves in the broader Middle East and North Africa.”

Israel and Turkey have always shared concerns over Iranian influence in Syria, with Iran’s proxies, including Hezbollah and Shiite militias, threatening Turkish interests.

Ambassador Mercan, a figure close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a founding member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, called for re-designing Turkish-Israeli relations toward mutual trust.

“Turkish and Israeli geostrategic interests dictate a close and multi-layered partnership. “There is no room for complacency for both countries when it comes to: (i) managing regional dynamics that contain, inter alia, (a)symmetrical security threats and challenges, (ii) the need to further secure and diversify energy supply routes, and (iii) promoting inter-cultural synergy as a bulwark against Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism and all sorts of hate crimes.”

It is not the first time that Mercan has underlined Turkey’s concerns about the Iranian threat to the region’s security.

In a speech to Haaretz in 2008 as president of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Mercan said a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a threat to Turkey.

As part of bilateral moves to mend ties, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Erdogan last month in Ankara. Erdogan recently said that Turkey and Israel can cooperate to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe.

“While there are fluctuations in Turkey-Iran relations, these countries know how to keep the relationship in certain contours,” Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, told Arab News.

“There is, however, Turkish frustration from the growing competition between the two in northern Iraq, as well as the continuing competition in Syria,” she added.

Several acts of espionage by Iranian agents against Israelis and Iranian dissidents on Turkish soil were recently revealed and thwarted by Turkish intelligence agencies.

Since last year, Turkish security forces increased their operations against the Iranian espionage network in the country.

After detaining Iranian spies over a plot to kidnap a former Iranian soldier last October, other spies were also arrested in February before they carried out a plan to kill Turkish-Israeli businessman Yair Galler.

On the energy front, Iran also halted gas flow to Turkey for 10 days in January.

Lindenstrauss said that cases such as the revelation of Iranian spies and the temporary halt of gas supply in the winter also increase tensions. 

“Also, one cannot overlook the fact that Turkey is getting closer to the Arab Gulf states — mostly out of economic necessity — which also makes it less tolerant of Iranian attempts to increase its regional influence,” she said.

Despite being part of the Syria-focused Astana peace talks with Iran and Russia, Ankara mostly shares a common perception with Gulf countries of Iran as a threat.

However, Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, said that Turkey has always separated its relations with Iran from its rapprochement process with Israel.

“Turkey has had competitive relations with Iran in the region. They see each other as two large ‘former imperial’ but ‘currently hegemonic’ powers that have the right to shape regional developments,” he told Arab News.

“Throughout history, both countries avoided direct clashes despite coming very close to conflict in Syria with Turkish troops on one hand and Hezbollah and Iranian proxies on the other coming at close fire range.”

According to Cagaptay, the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will first include energy cooperation.

The US government has repeatedly suggested the establishment of alternative pipelines from Israel to Greece passing through Turkey amid sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that threaten severe shortages across Europe.

“At this stage, Turkey and Israel have similar objectives in Syria. They both have right of passage agreements, which allow Israel to strike Hezbollah and Turkey to strike the Kurdistan Workers’ Party,” he said.

In the meantime, Turkish state-run media channel TRT World recently published an article about whether the Ukraine fallout may lead to Iran gaining the upper hand over Russia in Syria.

“Tehran is trying to take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and strengthen its own position in the Syrian arena. Soon after Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, Iran and the Syrian regime increased their strategic engagement by increasing military diplomacy,” the article said. “At the same time, pro-Iranian fighters are working on relocating to different parts of Syria.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey Iran US

Related

Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
Middle-East
Iran’s Quds Force vows to continue ‘leading’ militias across region
New Iran underground nuclear workshop
Middle-East
New Iran underground nuclear workshop

Egypt slams Israeli storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
Updated 16 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Israeli storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)n Jerusalem's Old City. (Reuters)
  • Israeli forces’ storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians has drawn global condemnation
Updated 16 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israeli forces’ storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians in its courtyards, which resulted in dozens of injuries and arrests.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed the “necessity of self-restraint, providing full protection for Muslim worshippers and allowing them to perform Islamic rituals in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is an Islamic endowment purely for Muslims.”

He reaffirmed “the rejection of violence and incitement in all its forms, including calls for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan,” which will affect “stability and security in the Palestinian territories and the region.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Al-Aqsa Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Related

Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation
Middle-East
Clashes at Al-Aqsa draw regional, international condemnation
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid over Al-Aqsa Mosque and attack on Palestinian worshippers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid over Al-Aqsa Mosque and attack on Palestinian worshippers

Egypt approves India as new wheat supplier

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 16 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt approves India as new wheat supplier

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world and depends on Russia and Ukraine, which have been in conflict for nearly two months
Updated 16 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has added India to its list of countries from which it imports wheat, Cairo has announced.

El-Said Marzouq El-Qosair, Egypt’s minister of agriculture and land reclamation, said this comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to secure new sources of wheat.

Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world and depends on Russia and Ukraine, which have been in conflict for nearly two months, raising concerns about supplies.

An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. The two sides also discussed facilitating the flow of Egyptian agricultural exports to India.

Topics: Middle East Egypt India wheat

Related

Egypt plans to buy wheat outside tenders to ensure food security: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Egypt plans to buy wheat outside tenders to ensure food security: Bloomberg
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Amin Salam spoke to CNN’s Becky Anderson about food insecurity. (Screenshot/CNN) video
Business & Economy
Lebanon facing wheat crisis amid Ukraine war, trade minister tells CNN

Latest updates

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
Bitcoin, Ether fall; North Korea hackers blamed for crypto heist; Amazon not ready for crypto payments — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin, Ether fall; North Korea hackers blamed for crypto heist; Amazon not ready for crypto payments — Crypto Moves
Oil Updates — Crude above $110 a barrel; Fire under control at Mexican refinery; EU targeting Russian crude
Oil Updates — Crude above $110 a barrel; Fire under control at Mexican refinery; EU targeting Russian crude
Myanmar junta says to free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty
Myanmar junta says to free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.