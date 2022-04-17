You are here

Saudi Methanol Chemicals racks up highest ever profit to $27m in Q1 
The methanol manufacturer's profit rose to SR102 million, compared to SR29 million for the same period a year earlier. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., or Chemanol, has achieved the highest profit since its establishment, surging 244 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The methanol manufacturer's profit rose to SR102 million ($27.2 million), compared to SR29 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher average selling prices despite higher production and supply chain costs.

RIYADH: Copper prices in China rose to their highest in more than a month on Friday, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus measures by top metals consumer China and worries over tight supply amid the Ukraine crisis.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.2 percent at $11,744.21 a ton. 

Forced labor: Ferrero halts buying Malaysian palm oil

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US found the Malaysian planter used forced labor, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and Malaysia.

Labor practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by the US customs over forced labor allegations.

Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.

“On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice,” Ferrero told Reuters by email.

“Ferrero will comply with the US Customs and Border Protection’s decision,” it said.

Ukraine restricts food supply export

Ukraine’s state-owned railway company has temporarily restricted the transportation of some agricultural goods through border crossings to Poland and Romania, consultancy APK-Inform said on Saturday.

It gave no reason for the restrictions.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia’s invasion has been forced to export by train via its western border.

APK-Inform said restrictions on the movement of goods to Poland through Yahodyn have been put in place from April 16 to April 18.

There are also restrictions on the transportation of cereals, oilseeds, grains, and other food products through Izov to Poland.

From April 16 until further notice, the consultancy said there are restrictions on the export of grain and seeds to Romania.

(With inputs from Reuters)

RIYADH: Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co.'s net profit has reached SR62.4 million ($16.64 million) in the first quarter of 2021, up 15.34 percent, compared to the same period last year. 

The company's total shareholder equity in Q1, 2022 stands at SR945 million, while in the first quarter of 2021, it was SR931.8 million. 

In this year's first quarter, the firm reported a gross profit of SR136 million, up 5.82 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. 

In a bourse statement, the company revealed that the rise in profit is attributed to the “increase of petrol and transport divisions sales and the increase of unrealized profit from revaluation of investment at fair value through profit and loss account.” 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, down 0.56 percent to $40,296 as of 08.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3.037, down 0.27 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

North Korean hackers blamed for crypto theft

The US has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, the US Treasury Department said on April 14.

Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23.

No one has explicitly assigned blame for the hack, but on Thursday the US Treasury identified a digital currency address used by the hackers as being under the control of a North Korean hacking group often dubbed “Lazarus.”

“The US is aware that the DPRK has increasingly relied on illicit activities — including cybercrime — to generate revenue for its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs as it tries to evade robust US and UN sanctions,” a Treasury Department spokesperson said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

The spokesperson warned that those transacting with the wallet risk exposure to US sanctions.

Amazon not ready for crypto payments

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on April 14.

He also said it might be possible to sell NFTs on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to continue to grow “significantly.”

NFT, a type of digital asset that exists on a blockchain, has exploded in popularity in 2021, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Jassy said cryptocurrencies will become bigger in the longer term, but added he himself does not own any bitcoin.

A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Last year, eBay Inc. allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like trading cards, images, or video clips on its platform, the first e-commerce company to tap into the frenzy around NFTs.

eBay had also said it was open to the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the future.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

RIYADH: After a week of volatility, oil prices have again started soaring in the market. 

As of 08.00 a.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at 111.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at 107 a barrel. 

EU working on “clever mechanisms” to target Sberbank

The European Union’s forthcoming sanctions on Russia will target banks, in particular, Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, told a German newspaper.

“We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 percent of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues,” she said.

The EU has so far spared Russia’s largest bank from previous sanctions rounds because it, along with Gazprombank, is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas, which EU countries have been buying despite the conflict in Ukraine.

She also said that the EU was working on “clever mechanisms” so that oil could also be included in the next sanctions.

Iraq pressurized to increase oil output

Iraq was pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of OPEC’s policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Saturday.

He also told Al Hadath TV that OPEC was committed to providing the oil supplies needed to compensate for any shortages.

Fire under control at Pemex’s refinery

Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Saturday that it had brought under control a fire at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern Oaxaca state without any injuries to personnel.

The fire, which started on Friday, had engulfed a gasoline storage tank, sending a dense plume of black smoke billowing from inside the refinery.

Pemex said firefighters had “concluded the work of suffocation and cooling” of the tank.

Fuel ship sinking: Countries extend help to Tunisia

Some countries have offered to help Tunisia prevent damage to the environment after a merchant ship carrying up to one thousand tons of oil sank off the coast of Gabes, the Tunisian defense ministry said on Sunday.

The ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank on Friday and the Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members.

The vessel carried between 750 tons and one thousand tons of fuel and sent a distress call seven miles away from Gabes to which the Tunisian navy responded, the officials said.

The defense ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters that to control the environmental damage, the Tunisian navy will work with countries that have expressed their desire to help.

Local media said that Italy had offered to help and that it is expected to send a naval vessel specialized in dealing with marine disasters.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

DUBAI:  Binance Holdings, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, will offer its products to top institutions and accredited investors in the first phase of its operation in Dubai, the regional head of MENA, Richard Teng, told Arab News.

“We want to become the platform that builds tools to bring about faster crypto adoption and improve freedom of money in the region,” said Teng while adding that the company plans to serve a larger clientele by offering more products.

The prospects seem brighter with the crypto exchange last week receiving its official license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. The company can now operate and expand in the region under the emirate’s ‘test-adapt-scale’ model for digital asset markets.

Richard Teng (Supplied)

“It is an extremely innovative approach from the Dubai government. It recognizes that crypto is quite different from securities, digital tokens, and commodities and proposes a dedicated framework that can serve different parts of the value chain, manage risks and support innovation,” he added.

Teng’s beaming confidence is not based on his hardwired optimism. He has spent 20 years in the regulatory space and understands the region well. He was the CEO of Abu Dhabi Global Market for six years before taking over the mantle of the regional head of one of the world’s largest crypto platforms.

“Working with the Dubai government you realize how well the country supports innovation, crypto adoption, and blockchain development, which is helpful since these factors will become the pillars of several segments of the economy in the future,” said Teng.

FASTFACT

Binance is working toward a crypto-friendly ecosystem that is inclusive, transparent and secure.

Last December, the company signed a partnership deal with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

It is also hiring 100 positions in the UAE to keep up the momentum in the region.

Cryptocurrencies have been in the news recently for their unprecedented role in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian government raised millions of dollars to fund its fight against the invasion, turning the spotlight on the tokens. As long you had Internet and a computing device, you could transact.

“Cryptocurrencies will be the future of finance and financial services. They are playing an important role in cross-border payments,” said Teng while adding that it currently poses a considerable challenge because the fees for making payments across borders are incredibly high.

However, Binance is working toward a crypto-friendly ecosystem that is inclusive, transparent and secure. Last December, the company signed a partnership deal with Dubai World Trade Center Authority to help it set up and regulate an international virtual asset ecosystem, making an excellent case for a public-private partnership in the digital space. It is also hiring 100 positions in the UAE to keep up the momentum in the region.

“We are working closely with institutions to make sure the next generation is ready for crypto, blockchain and tokenomics,” he said. The company will soon be introducing training programs in the region on the markets and how to trade responsibly.

Also, as part of its effort to instill faith in the currency, Binance runs an emergency insurance fund that protects customers, called Secure Asset Fund for Users, or SAFU. Launched in 2018, the fund now stands at over $1 billion. If any user suffers a loss due to illegal activity such as hacking, the company compensates for the loss.

Yet, there is a fair amount of skepticism among potential investors about the concept of a decentralized world of finance and its high volatility. It’s a matter of time when mature businesses and nations embrace the innate strengths of the crypto business and profit from it.

