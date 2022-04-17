You are here

Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister

Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister
Taif Albalawi

Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister

Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister
Updated 15 sec ago
Taif Albalawi

RIYADH: The percentage of women working in the information techology and communications sector has risen by four times in five years.

While talking to Abdullah Al-Mudaifer on the Rotana Khalijia channel, Abdullah Al-Sawaha, minister of communications and information technology revealed that women's participation rate went up from 7 percent to 29 percent, since he took charge in 2017.

The rate of Saudis working in the sector has jumped from 37 percent to 57 percent in five years, according to the minister.

Talking about the growth of the sector and its ability to attract investors, the minister noted that Cisco has decided to increase its investments tenfold in Saudi Arabia, after a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The minister also talked about a potential plan to change the name of the communication and information technology ministry to the “Ministry of Digital Economy.”

Al-Sawaha predicted that Saudi Arabia will be a global leader in bridging the digital divide of the internet through satellite communication services by 2030. 
He added that the Kingdom is currently ranked sixth in terms of internet speed. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudization

RIYADH: China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product grew 4.4 in January-March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter’s 4 percent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in October-December, the poll showed, pointing to cooling momentum.

Separate data on March activity, especially retail sales, is likely to show an even sharper slowdown, analysts say, hit hard by China’s strict efforts to contain its biggest COVID outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Analysts say April readings will likely be worse, with lockdowns in commercial centre Shanghai and elsewhere dragging on. Some economists say the risks of a recession are rising.

Turkish house sales rise 20.6%

Turkish house sales rose 20.6 percent in March on the year to 134,170 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Sales to foreigners rose 31 percent, the institute said, with Iranian citizens topping the list. Iraqis and Russians were the next biggest buyers of Turkish properties, it added.

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, many property companies say. 

The data also showed March mortgaged sales rose 38.8 percent from a year earlier to 30,271, accounting for 22.6 percent of the total sales in the period.

Foreign currency revenues

Turkey’s central bank has raised the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the central bank to 40 percent from 25 percent, a move designed to prop up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In January, the government mandated exporters to sell 25 percent of their foreign currency revenues to the central bank, which is seeking to bulk up its reserves depleted during a currency crisis late last year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the authorities were considering raising the threshold to as much as 50 percent though no decisions were made at the time. 

The central bank’s net foreign currency slumped to a record low of $7.55 billion in January, mainly as a result of market interventions to prop up a tumbling lira. They have risen since, reaching $18.30 billion last week, and Turkish authorities look to export revenues to replenish them further.

Turkey’s exports totaled $225 billion in 2021 and the government and economists expect they will reach $250 billion this year.

The central bank also said income from exports to Russia and Ukraine can be submitted in Turkish lira even though it was initially disclosed as foreign currencies.

BoJ likely to raise inflation forecast 

The Bank of Japan is likely to raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to near 2 percent at this month’s policy meeting as global commodity inflation drives up energy and food costs, said three sources familiar with the bank’s thinking.

While the upgrade will bring inflation closer to its 2 percent target, the central bank will stress its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to underpin a fragile economic recovery, the sources said.

“Consumer inflation may accelerate to near 2 percent this fiscal year, but mostly due to rising fuel and food costs,” one of the sources said.

“It’s too early to withdraw stimulus because wage growth is slow and the economy is still weak,” the source said.

 

 

Topics: China Turkey

RIYADH: China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product grew 4.4 in January-March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter’s 4 percent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in October-December, the poll showed, pointing to cooling momentum.

Separate data on March activity, especially retail sales, is likely to show an even sharper slowdown, analysts say, hit hard by China’s strict efforts to contain its biggest COVID outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Analysts say April readings will likely be worse, with lockdowns in commercial centre Shanghai and elsewhere dragging on. Some economists say the risks of a recession are rising.

Turkish house sales rise 20.6%

Turkish house sales rose 20.6 percent in March on the year to 134,170 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Sales to foreigners rose 31 percent, the institute said, with Iranian citizens topping the list. Iraqis and Russians were the next biggest buyers of Turkish properties, it added.

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, many property companies say. 

The data also showed March mortgaged sales rose 38.8 percent from a year earlier to 30,271, accounting for 22.6 percent of the total sales in the period.

Foreign currency revenues

Turkey’s central bank has raised the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the central bank to 40 percent from 25 percent, a move designed to prop up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In January, the government mandated exporters to sell 25 percent of their foreign currency revenues to the central bank, which is seeking to bulk up its reserves depleted during a currency crisis late last year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the authorities were considering raising the threshold to as much as 50 percent though no decisions were made at the time. 

The central bank’s net foreign currency slumped to a record low of $7.55 billion in January, mainly as a result of market interventions to prop up a tumbling lira. They have risen since, reaching $18.30 billion last week, and Turkish authorities look to export revenues to replenish them further.

Turkey’s exports totaled $225 billion in 2021 and the government and economists expect they will reach $250 billion this year.

The central bank also said income from exports to Russia and Ukraine can be submitted in Turkish lira even though it was initially disclosed as foreign currencies.

BoJ likely to raise inflation forecast 

The Bank of Japan is likely to raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to near 2 percent at this month’s policy meeting as global commodity inflation drives up energy and food costs, said three sources familiar with the bank’s thinking.

While the upgrade will bring inflation closer to its 2 percent target, the central bank will stress its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to underpin a fragile economic recovery, the sources said.

“Consumer inflation may accelerate to near 2 percent this fiscal year, but mostly due to rising fuel and food costs,” one of the sources said.

“It’s too early to withdraw stimulus because wage growth is slow and the economy is still weak,” the source said.

 

 

Topics: China Turkey

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has got the Capital Market Authority’s approval for adjusted listing rules, it said in a statement.

The changes mainly tackle the transition process from the parallel Nomu market to the main market, Tadawul, in addition to other general amendments.

The new rules are effective as of April 17 and their provisions shall apply to all transition applications submitted going forward.

Such a move comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a boom in initial public offerings, with smaller companies targeting the parallel Nomu market because of its less strict procedures.

TASI, on the other hand, is more suited to larger companies with the capacity for larger data disclosure and governance requirements.

Topics: CMA Saudi Arabia NOMU Tadawul

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percent during 2021, to reach 7.4 percent, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

During 2021, its labor force increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year, reaching 29.3 million individuals, compared to 28.458 million individuals in 2020. 

Unemployment decreased by 3.9 percent, reaching 2.17 million in 2021, compared to 2.259 million in 2020.

The unemployment rate among males was 5.6 percent in 2021, compared to 6 percent in 2020, while the unemployment rate among females was 16 percent, compared to 17.7 percent the year earlier.

Among people between the ages 15-29, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from 2020, at 15 percent.

Topics: Egypt unemployment

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 33 percent drop in profits during the first quarter of 2022, due to higher costs.

Half-owned by chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Yansab recorded profits of SR283 million ($76 million), compared to SR420 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

That said, revenues surged by 14 percent from SR1.7 billion to SR1.97 billion, on the back of higher selling prices.

The firm earlier posted a 126 percent jump in annual profit for 2021, which it attributed to a rise in average sales prices, despite the shutdown of facilities for maintenance.

 

Topics: SABIC

