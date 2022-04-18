You are here

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks

Sri Lankans protest near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on April 17, 2022 to demand justice for the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
Sri Lankans protest near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on April 17, 2022 to demand justice for the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
Updated 5 sec ago
  • More than 260 people were killed in the Daesh-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago
  • The simultaneous attacks targetted three churches and three tourist hotels
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Daesh-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago, piling pressure on the government already embroiled in a deep economic crisis.
The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.
On Sunday, hundreds of people lit candles and displayed banners and placards during a silent protest in the capital, Colombo, calling for justice for the victims of the attacks.
The demonstrations were held at Colombo’s main esplanade, where thousands of people have been protesting for eight days to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the worst debt crisis that has caused critical shortages of fuel, food and medicines in the Indian Ocean island nation.
Protesters including relatives of the victims accused the government of failing to deliver justice for the bombings. They displayed a huge banner that read: “It’s been 3 years, we cry for justice” and placards that read: “Who was behind this attack?”
“My entire family is gone. Today, I live a very lonely life. I have no words to explain my agony,” said Shiran Anton, whose wife and only daughter died in the attacks.
“I want to find out who the real culprits were behind this attack and why they did it,” he said, adding he was not satisfied with the investigation.
Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks.
The groups had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group. Friction between the country’s former president and former prime minister — who belonged to different political parties — was blamed for the failure to act on the intelligence warnings.
The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has also been critical of the investigation into the bombings. Church leaders have repeatedly blamed Rajapaksa’s government for not taking action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officials for failing to prevent the bombings.
Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said the true conspirators in the attacks could still be at large and questioned the government over allegations that some members of state intelligence knew and had met with at least one attacker.
The attacks shattered the country’s tourism industry — a key source of hard currency — just a year before the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy. Protesters also blame the government’s mismanagement of the country’s debt payments, including taking loans for dubious investments.
The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with $25 billion in foreign debt over the next five years — nearly $7 billion of which is due this year alone — and dwindling foreign reserves. Talks with the International Monetary Fund are expected later this month, and the government had turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.
Much of the anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who head an influential clan that has been in power for most of the past two decades.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
  • At least 31 people wounded were wounded in the two shootings early Sunday
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

HAMPTON, US: Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.
The South Carolina shootings and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.
South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County. The agency said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
In Pittsburgh, two minors were killed and at least eight people when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. The “vast majority” of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city’s Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters.
The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of where Sunday’s nightclub shooting took place. Nine people were shot and five other people sustained injuries while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Center, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.
“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”
The only person arrested in the mall shooting so far is Jewayne M. Price, 22, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that Rutherford fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. He is facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he did not have a permit to carry a weapon, Rutherford said.
Columbia police said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond. He was to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor, police said.
“It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department,” Rutherford said, according to WMBF-TV. “That is why he got a $25,000 bond.”
Police said the judge will allow Price to travel from home to work during certain hours each day. Price is forbidden from contacting the victims and anyone else involved in the shooting incident.
South Carolina residents age 21 or older can get a weapons permit, that as of last year, allows them to carry weapons openly or concealed. They have to have eight hours of gun training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting. Rutherford said Price legally owned his gun, although he did not have a permit to carry it.
The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other shootings in recent days. Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, injuring 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day. Earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy downtown area just blocks from the state Capitol.
One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded, authorities said. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
  • Litter bins, a bus and a car were all set on fire in a series of incidents in the southern city of Malmo overnight
  • Iraq’s foreign ministry said that it had summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Plans by a far-right group to publicly burn copies of the Qur'an sparked violent clashes with counter-demonstrators for the third day running in Sweden, police said on Sunday.
Litter bins, a bus and a car were all set on fire in a series of incidents in the southern city of Malmo overnight, police said in a statement.
“The situation calmed down toward 3:00 am (0100 GMT),” police spokeswoman Kim Hild told SR public radio, adding that no officers were hurt, but a number of members of the public were slightly injured.
Nearly 20 complaints had been filed, including for vandalism.
There have been similar clashes in recent days over plans by the anti-immigration and anti-Islamic Stram Kurs (Hard Line) movement led by Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan to burn copies of the Qur'an in public.
The clashes on Saturday broke out after a rally by the group’s supporters on Saturday.
Three police officers had to be taken to hospital after a riot broke out in the city of Linkoping in eastern Sweden on Thursday. Two people were arrested at that protest.
And on Friday, nine police officers were injured in similar clashes in Orebro in central Sweden.
In the wake of the string of incidents, Iraq’s foreign ministry said that it had summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday.
It warned that the affair could have “serious repercussions” on “relations between Sweden and Muslims in general, both Muslim and Arab countries and Muslim communities in Europe.”
Paludan plans to hold further rallies at two other cities in Sweden, but the demonstrations have not received the go-ahead by police.

Feather devotion: Indian brothers dedicate lives to healing birds of prey  

Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Rescue)
Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Rescue)
Updated 17 April 2022

Feather devotion: Indian brothers dedicate lives to healing birds of prey  

Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Rescue)
  • The brothers’ passion for wild birds started when they were teenagers in the mid-1990s
Updated 17 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For the last two decades, the walls of a small clinic in New Delhi’s Wazirabad neighborhood have silently watched over the healing of thousands of wounded raptors rescued by brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad. 

The birds of prey, falling from the capital’s leaden skies where most are fatally injured by paper kites, would often be left to their own fates. But Saud and Shehzad have made it their lives’ work to treat the injured birds. 

“Our job is to rehabilitate wildlife,” Shehzad, 43, told Arab News.

”For us, there was no option but to learn on our own … There is no formal research and education on wildlife rehabilitation in India.” 

In the clinic situated in the brothers’ basement office, Saud held in his hands a big kite that had torn its muscles. With the help of a vet, he then placed a rod to fix the wound. 

“This bird was sent to us by a bird hospital. Its condition was very bad and we hope that once it recovers, the kite will be able to fly,” Saud, 40, told Arab News during a recent visit.  

“We receive wild birds, mostly kites, from across Delhi. And there are two helpers who go and pick up the birds if we get a call.” 

The clinic was sheltering more than 100 black kites in different stages of treatment, along with a couple of Egyptian vultures, several owls and other species of wild birds — which are all recuperating. 

The brothers’ passion for wild birds started when they were teenagers in the mid-1990s, when the pair stumbled upon a black kite with wounded wings. 

They took it to Delhi’s most prominent bird hospital, hoping to find shelter and treatment for the creature, only to be refused because it was a “non-vegetarian bird.” 

Baffled, the brothers were left with “a sense of helplessness” that lingered. Over the years, they would come across wounded black kites on the streets and had no choice but to ignore them due to a lack of treatment facilities in the Indian capital.

Until one fateful day in April 2003, when upon stumbling on another injured black kite they decided that they couldn’t leave it be. With the help of a local vet, they nursed the maimed bird back to health. It couldn’t fly, but the kite stayed with them for 12 years until it died. 

“That was the turning point in life, and from 2003 onwards we decided to bring such birds to our terrace and we made arrangements (to treat) such injured birds,” Shehzad said. 

Since then, the brothers have rescued over 23,000 birds. 

New Delhi has a huge population of raptors, with Shehzad estimating at least 25,000 kites in the capital because of slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. They often meet untimely deaths due to poison and nests being destroyed during construction and landscaping. Superstitious beliefs that depict raptors as harbingers of bad luck have also led people to destroy their nests and poison the creatures. 

Despite their lack of formal training and the limited avenues for people specializing in wildlife in India, Saud and Shehzad make up for it with research and experiments, while also enlisting the help of animal doctors in the area. 

“We did our own research, read books, searched the Internet and watched YouTube. Sometimes we also consulted human doctors to understand complex problems and apply them on birds,” Saud said. 

On separate occasions, Saud and Shehzad received scholarships to visit the US for conferences organized by Minnesota-based National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, which works to improve and promote wildlife rehabilitation.

“When we went there, we realized some of our works were unique, which people in the US were not aware of,” Shehzad said. 

In 2010, they established Wildlife Rescue, a non-profit organization and charitable trust through which they receive foreign contributions that have helped them fund the rescue efforts — which cost about $1,600 every month. The brothers also run a family business making liquid-soap dispensers and other bathroom accessories. 

Wildlife Rescue, which treats more than 2,000 raptors a year, is one of a handful of organizations in India dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation. Saud and Shehzad hope their country will soon boast a proper, dedicated center where “wildlife can be properly taken care of,” Shehzad said. 

The brothers have rescued mostly black kites, which span across New Delhi. The species may not be endangered or particularly attractive, but enough birds have had their wings slashed while circling above the city over the years that Shehzad believes this is what they are meant to do.

“We try to find a solution to the problem. We feel that God is asking us to do that.”

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’
Updated 17 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’
  • After a two-year hiatus, British Muslims are once again observing Ramadan without any COVID-19 restrictions
  • UKIM Masjid Ibrahim is providing free iftar meals to the local community during the holy month of Ramadan
Updated 17 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The holy month of Ramadan is a social occasion and iftar meals that bring people from all walks of life together are an opportunity to “join hearts,” the head of the Muslim Council of Britain said on Saturday.

Speaking to Arab News at an iftar hosted by the UKIM Masjid Ibrahim & Islamic Centre in east London, MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said communities “can achieve a lot more” when they unite.

The iftar was attended by more than 300 people from the local community and guest speakers included Mohammed, Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, local MP Stephen Timms and London Assembly member Unmesh Desai.

Women and children break their fasts at the UKIM Masjid Ibrahim & Islamic Centre in east London on April 16, 2022. (AN photo)

“This is an excellent example of what unity looks like and how we can achieve a lot more when we do come together, because if everybody is here in the mosque sharing a meal, as friends, community and family, that’s the best way to join hearts,” the secretary-general said.

After a two-year hiatus, British Muslims are once again observing Ramadan without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Practices usually observed during Ramadan such as communal iftar meals, taraweeh prayers and visiting family and friends have now resumed.

Mohammed has been visiting Muslim communities up and down the country during Ramadan and has attended iftar meals in Liverpool, Rochdale, Oldham and London.

“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, it’s important to meet people, especially in the most blessed month of Ramadan. In Islam, Ramadan is a social occasion — it’s meant to be done together. So I’m really glad that I could be here today and share something of what I’ve learned with everybody else,” she said.

Mohammed commended the mosque for its services to the local community and its “spirit of giving, sharing, learning and being open so people can understand us.”

She described the community cohesion work that UKIM Masjid Ibrahim did during the pandemic as “truly outstanding.”

UKIM Masjid Ibrahim & Islamic Centre in east London runs a food bank for those who need it in the local community. (@MasjidIbrahimUK)

Although the mosque was closed to worshippers during government-imposed lockdowns, Masjid Ibrahim, like hundreds of mosques across the UK, was busy running a food bank for the needy, holding pop-up vaccine clinics to encourage people to get jabbed, and providing much-needed funeral services free of charge.

“I think the work that Masjid Ibrahim did over the pandemic was truly outstanding. I know, behind the scenes, it was a 24/7 commitment, and they were also going through a pandemic. They had families, they had responsibilities, but they were dropping off food to people and having conversations. They were making sure that whilst the mosque was closed to the public, facilities, work, funerals, bereavement and support was still happening,” Mohammed said.

People wait to be jabbed against COVID-19 at the UKIM Masjid Ibrahim & Islamic Centre in east London. (File/@MasjidIbrahimUK)

UKIM Masjid Ibrahim continues to run a food bank that is feeding more than 500 families a week at a time when inflation in the UK has hit a 30-year high of 7 percent.

The mosque is also providing free iftar meals to people of all faiths and none in the local Newham community during the holy month.

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent
  • Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds
  • On Thursday the queen had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.
William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.
The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.
She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.
On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — the first time the couple has visited the UK together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.

