Miami International Autodrome nears completion ahead of debut F1 Grand Prix

LONDON: Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete,” the event’s organizers said on Monday.
Work on the 5.4 km circuit began in April last year and all of its permanent structures, including the pit building, garages and race control tower, are almost finished, with the final lift of asphalt laying being completed in March.
The focus in the run-up to the race will now shift to the final fit of the temporary structures around the Miami Campus and minor works, such as painting curbs and installing temporary safety barriers, the organizers said.
“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami,” said Richard Cregan, CEO of the Miami Grand Prix.
“We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.”
He continued: “We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences. And we can’t wait for the first weekend in May to be here.”
The 19-turn circuit is the latest to host a round of the Formula 1 World Championship, and features three straights — the longest being 1.28 km — three DRS zones, and simulations predict drivers will be on full throttle for 58 percent of the lap, with an estimated top speed of 320 kph.
“There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction,” Cregan said.
“In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”