Dr Sulaiman Al Habib shares down over 2% following dividend approval

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group dropped in Tuesday trading following a SR350 million ($93 million) dividend approval.

The hospital operator’s share price dropped by 2.09 percent to SR196.4 at the closing bell, down from SR201 at the previous close.

Shareholders of the company had earlier endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a quarterly cash dividend of SR0.7 per share.

This brings the total dividend payout for 2021 to as high as SR980 million, representing SR2.8 per share.

The company was established in 1995.

Today, it operates seven hospitals in the Kingdom, as well as in the UAE and Bahrain.

It also owns pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Healthcare Pharmacies

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, had edged down at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. 

At the closing bell, TASI finished 1.66 percent lower, at 13.505, while Nomu was down 0.52 percent at 24,088.  

Saudi British Bank was down 4.40 percent to lead the fallers. Wataniya Insurance was also down 4.21 percent at Tuesday’s closing. 

East Pipes was up 6.51 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Dallah Healthcare Co. which rose 4.27 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.70 percent at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.  

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.32 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank inched lower by 3.50 percent. 

In the insurance sector, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverages sector, fell 3.23 percent. 

Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $110.6 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $105.6 a barrel.

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s business community that is grappling with multiple challenges has urged the country’s prime minister to urgently intervene to prevent a complete shutdown of the production sectors.  

In a letter written to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements, and are unable to pay dues.

Association members believe that the continued persistence of the present situation will lead to high inflation rates due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Moreover, the body has called for the return of the system of collecting documents by banks for all import operations related to production requirements, industrial and agricultural.

Kamal El-Desouky, a member of the Federation of Industries and the Egyptian Businessmen Association, told Al-Arabiya there are many obstacles in moving from the payment system of shipping documents to that of documentary credits.

This decision will have large negative repercussions on the Egyptian industrial sector, he warned.

El-Desouki fears that the state's plan to increase exports to $100 billion annually will be disrupted by this decision, as the country lacks the required production and spare parts to maintain factories.

Topics: Egypt business Prime Minister industry manufacturing

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as SAUDIA, carried 5.1 million passengers during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 percent increase compared to the same quarter the year earlier. 

During the first quarter of 2022, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier operated over 40,000 flights, an increase of 44 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, according to its performance report. 

SAUDIA plans to add extra flights and seats to cater to the increasing demand.

“As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general. 

“This strategy is especially important in light of the Kingdom’s megaprojects and transformation agenda for the tourism industry, as we continue to serve as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and welcome the world to Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The increase in the airline’s passenger numbers has been driven by the Kingdom’s entertainment and cultural events during the first three months of 2022, the company said in a statement. 

The airline recently announced several new destinations including Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Moscow, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam, Chicago and Mykonos.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity
  • “We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America”
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. posted an 85 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment.

Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world’s second-largest exporter.

US West Texas Intermediate is currently around $106.95 a barrel while Brent futures are at $111.76 a barrel.

The price increase has encouraged oil and gas producers to boost drilling activity, sending the US rig count to 673 at the end of the first quarter, up almost 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Baker Hughes data.

Halliburton said margins in its Drilling and Evaluation division eclipsed 15 percent in the first quarter for the first time since 2010, despite weather and supply chain disruptions.

The company anticipates the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since demand rebounded from coronavirus-related lockdowns to continue.

“We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

“Supportive commodity prices and strengthening customer demand against an almost sold-out equipment market are expected to drive expansion in Completion and Production division margins,” he said, adding that he anticipates the company’s international business to grow throughout the remainder of the year.

Halliburton also recorded a pre-tax charge of $22 million in the quarter for the write-down of its assets in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s adjusted net income was $314 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter to March 31, compared with $170 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had anticipated earnings of 34 cents per share for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Shares were down about 2.3 percent in pre-market trading to $40.84 each. That outpaced a roughly 1.5 percent decline in US oil futures on Tuesday morning.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Halliburton earnings Profit

Kuwaiti banks set for better 2022 performance on rising oil prices, interest rates

Kuwaiti banks set for better 2022 performance on rising oil prices, interest rates
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti banks set for better 2022 performance on rising oil prices, interest rates

Kuwaiti banks set for better 2022 performance on rising oil prices, interest rates
  • Another constraint is the banks’ high exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, which, according to S&P, is a “key risk”
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s economic recovery, higher oil prices, and rising interest rates are paving the way for improved earnings by Kuwaiti banks, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The banking sector is expected to see financial earnings fully recover this year, buoyed by a supportive environment, in addition to higher margins and higher interest rates.

“The operating environment for banks in Kuwait will improve in 2022 thanks to higher oil prices and continued recovery from the pandemic,” the report stated, adding that some constraints still persist.

Kuwait’s fiscal funding strategy remains uncertain and the general reserve fund, which is the government’s main liquidity buffer, has decreased substantially, it added.

Another constraint is the banks’ high exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, which, according to S&P, is a “key risk.”

Topics: economy Kuwait Oil OPEC GCC Banking sector

