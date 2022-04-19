You are here

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO
RIYADH: Following a stellar initial public offering, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is in a strong position to distribute 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) in dividends, the utility’s CEO, Saeed Al-Tayer, told Al Arabiya.

“Based on the study we conducted and our business plan, the company has long financial sustainability and a strong cash flow position,” so there is no need to borrow, Al-Tayer noted.

The official said the authority will proceed with its dividend plans, regardless of the size of the upcoming DEWA-backed Empower’s IPO.

Formally known as Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp., the state-owned district cooling services provider, which is 70 percent owned by DEWA, could go public by the end of this year.

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group dropped in early Tuesday trading after its SR350 million ($93 million) dividend was approved.

The Riyadh hospital operator’s share price dropped by 1.1 percent to SR198 as of 11:16 a.m. Saudi time, down from SR201 at the previous sessions close.

Shareholders of the company had earlier endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a quarterly cash dividend of SR0.7 per share.

This brings the total dividend payout for 2021 to as high as SR980 million, representing SR2.8 per share.

The company was established in 1995. Today, it operates seven hospitals in the Kingdom, as well as in the UAE and Bahrain. It also owns pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

MILAN: Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor.


Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.


The US-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan.

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.


Neither Elliott nor Milan has discussed the talks with Investcorp, and club director Paolo Maldini said little when asked about it on Friday.


“It’s normal that there could be a sale in the future of Milan,” Maldini said then. “I don’t know when that will be.”


Investcorp, which was founded in Bahrain in 1982, delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange last year after almost four decades as it continues its global expansion of investments.


The embassy tweet said Investcorp “manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher in early morning trading as investors grew optimistic as first-quarter profit for numerous companies surpassed expectations.

The main index, TASI, began Tuesday 0.21 percent higher to 13,761, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened 0.09 percent higher at 24,200, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 112.67 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 107.62 per barrel, at 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading 0.23 percent higher.

The top gainer was Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., which gained 4.8 percent, while the top faller was Arabian Contracting Service Co., which fell 1.36 percent.

Filling and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., or FIPCO, fell 0.19 percent, despite reporting a profit of SR400,000 ($106.666) for the first quarter of 2022.

Yamama Cement Co. dropped 0.72 percent, after reporting a 46-percent drop in first-quarter profits to SR29 million.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Service group edged down 0.80 percent after its shareholders approved the dividend payout of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or SPICHEM, rose 0.86 percent, after posting a 162-percent growth in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.11 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks advanced on Monday as investors awaited further first-quarter earnings results, despite a drop in global stocks.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.37 percent higher at 13,733, and the parallel market, Nomu, slightly edged up by 0.09 percent to 24,214.

Apart from the Saudi index, fellow GCC stock exchanges, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all went down.

Egypt’s EGX30 index inched 0.2 percent higher.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Brent crude reached $113.06 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.93 at 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. saw its profits skyrocket by 6,407 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. submitted a filing to the Saudi central bank to increase its capital from SR130 million to SR430 million by offering rights issues

Yamama Cement Co. saw its profit decrease by 46 percent to SR29 million during the first quarter of 2022

Sahara International Petrochemical Co. posted a 162 percent surge in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022

Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the board's proposal to distribute SR4 per share as dividends for the third quarter of 2021

Saudi-listed Obeikan Glass Co. posted a 903 percent increase in annual profit to SR174 million in 2021

Shareholders of Dr. Sulaiman al Habib Medical Services Group endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a cash dividend of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Tanmiah Food Co. appointed Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh as board chairman and Jamal Abdullah Al-Dabbagh as vice chairman of the board

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. turned into profit of SR400,000 in the first quarter of 2022 from a loss of SR1.5 million in the same quarter last year

Calendar

April 20, 2022

Shares in Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Sipchem, posted a 162 percent surge in net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company's profit rose to SR1.08 billion ($288 million), from SR411.5 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

Sipchem attributed the results to revenue growth of 18 percent, a decline in finance costs, as well as an increase in share of profit from joint ventures.

