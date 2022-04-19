You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
A civil engineer by trade, Al-Mudaifer previously served as company president and CEO of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdvws

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has extended the tenure of Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for mining affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, for four years, on April 18.

Al-Mudaifer holds a degree in civil engineering as well as an MBA from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia.

A civil engineer by trade, Al-Mudaifer previously served as company president and CEO of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Maaden, from January 2011 through June 2018.

Al-Mudaifer spent the early years of his career with the Eastern Petrochemical Co.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry Khalid Al-Mudaifer

Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share

Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share

Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. is likely to beat its results from last year in the second quarter of 2022, as its market share reached 7 percent, CEO Abdulelah Bin Saad Al-Drees told Argaam.

The expectation comes as Aldrees’ net profit for the first quarter reached SR62.4 million ($16.64 million), up 58.4 percent from the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

He attributed the increase in quarter one profits to higher sales in the petroleum division, which amounted to SR2.7 billion, and the transport division, which amounted to SR76.5 million.

As of the end of quarter one, the number of stations accounted for was 669, whereas the number of trucks was 1314, Al-Drees stated.

The company recently announced its plans to operate 1,000 gas stations by 2025 and it aims to open 100 stations by the end of 2022.

Topics: Aldrees petrolium TASI

Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
  • Policymakers hope SMRs will help cut dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

April 19 (Reuters) - A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters.

The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

Policymakers hope SMRs will help cut dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview conducted virtually, Stein said the regulatory "process has been kicked off, and will likely be complete in the middle of 2024”.

“We are trying to work with the UK Government, and others to get going now placing orders, so we can get power on grid by 2029.”

In the meantime, Rolls-Royce will start manufacturing parts of the design that are most unlikely to change, Stein added.

Each 470 megawatt SMR unit costs £1.8 billion ($2.34 billion) and would be built on a 10-acre site, the size of around 10 football fields.

Unlike traditional reactors, SMRs are cheaper and quicker to build and can also be deployed on ships and aircraft.

Their "modular" format means they can be shipped by container from the factory and installed relatively quickly on any proposed site.

Topics: economy small modular reactor (SMR) Nuclear Power Plant energy Green Energy renewables

Related

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
UK to build 7 new nuclear power stations by 2050 — NRG matters
Business & Economy
UK to build 7 new nuclear power stations by 2050 — NRG matters

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO

DEWA’s strong cash flow paves way for steady $1.69bn dividends, says CEO
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following a stellar initial public offering, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is in a strong position to distribute 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) in dividends, the utility’s CEO, Saeed Al-Tayer, told Al Arabiya.

“Based on the study we conducted and our business plan, the company has long financial sustainability and a strong cash flow position,” so there is no need to borrow, Al-Tayer noted.

The official said the authority will proceed with its dividend plans, regardless of the size of the upcoming DEWA-backed Empower’s IPO.

Formally known as Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp., the state-owned district cooling services provider, which is 70 percent owned by DEWA, could go public by the end of this year.

Topics: DEWA IPO Cash flow

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib shares down in early trading following dividend approval

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib shares down in early trading following dividend approval
Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib shares down in early trading following dividend approval

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib shares down in early trading following dividend approval
Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group dropped in early Tuesday trading after its SR350 million ($93 million) dividend was approved.

The Riyadh hospital operator’s share price dropped by 1.1 percent to SR198 as of 11:16 a.m. Saudi time, down from SR201 at the previous sessions close.

Shareholders of the company had earlier endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a quarterly cash dividend of SR0.7 per share.

This brings the total dividend payout for 2021 to as high as SR980 million, representing SR2.8 per share.

The company was established in 1995. Today, it operates seven hospitals in the Kingdom, as well as in the UAE and Bahrain. It also owns pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Healthcare Pharmacies

Related

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib acquires 25% of Tamkeen 
Business & Economy
Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib acquires 25% of Tamkeen 
The ceremony was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities lay foundation stone for King’s College London Hospital in Jeddah

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
AP

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn

Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1bn
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor.


Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.


The US-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan.

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.


Neither Elliott nor Milan has discussed the talks with Investcorp, and club director Paolo Maldini said little when asked about it on Friday.


“It’s normal that there could be a sale in the future of Milan,” Maldini said then. “I don’t know when that will be.”


Investcorp, which was founded in Bahrain in 1982, delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange last year after almost four decades as it continues its global expansion of investments.


The embassy tweet said Investcorp “manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”

Topics: economy Bahrain AC Milan

Related

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Sport
UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize football club finances
Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
Sport
Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Latest updates

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in London
Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in London
Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share
Aldrees expects profits to grow in Q2 as it captures 7% market share
Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
UK’s LemonAid Boys, 8, squeeze oranges to help rebuild homes for Syrians
Mikaeel Ishaaq (L) and Ayaan Moosa, known as the LemonAid Boys, are raising money to build homes for Syria this Ramadan. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.