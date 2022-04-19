You are here

US Blinken stresses importance of status quo at Jerusalem holy sites -statement

US Blinken stresses importance of status quo at Jerusalem holy sites -statement
Palestinian Muslims gather in front of the Dome of Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Blinken emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Haram Al-Sharif
  • Blinken and Jordanian FM also discussed importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the violence
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent violence in Israel and the West Bank with his Jordanian counterpart and stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo at Jerusalem holy sites, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday also discussed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the violence and refrain from escalatory actions, he said.
Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel’s “unilateral” moves against Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque seriously undermined the prospects for peace in the region, state media said.
The monarch, who was speaking with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, blamed Israel for “provocative acts” in the mosque compound that violated “the legal and historic status quo” of the Muslim holy shrines.
On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.
King Abdullah’s Hashemite monarchy has been custodian of the sites since 1924, paying for their upkeep and deriving part of its legitimacy from the role.
A number of US officials engaged in phone calls with Israelis, Palestinians and Arab representatives in the region over the weekend to see to it that tensions in Jerusalem do not escalate, Price told reporters on Monday.
Tensions this year have been heightened in part by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Israel-Hamas tensions increase with new attack

GAZA CITY: Israel, early on Tuesday, bombed a site belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to the firing of a shell by one of the Palestinian factions toward an Israeli town, adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

There was no material damage or any injury, said Palestinian and Israeli sources, but they warned that an escalation might be imminent.

The missile was fired from Gaza after several months following threats by the Palestinian factions in light of the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and the cities of the West Bank, especially Jenin.

The situation has escalated in the northern West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan after Palestinian shooting attacks in Israeli cities that caused several deaths and injuries.

Hamas has warned Israel that its continued violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque may lead to an escalation on several fronts, while Ziad Al-Nakhala, Islamic Jihad’s secretary-general, who resides in Beirut and is backed by Iran, has threatened to confront Israel if the attacks do not stop.

“The (Israeli) occupation’s threats to stop the facilities for Gaza cannot make us remain silent about what is happening in Jerusalem and the West Bank,” said Al-Nakhala.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said after the Israeli bombardment: “The confrontation, which is a natural reaction of our people and their resistance against the usurping occupation, continues on all axes of conflict in Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank and the occupied territories. The Zionist bombing of some empty sites is a failed attempt to prevent our Palestinian people from defending the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Local news websites quoted Islamic Jihad sources as giving Israel a deadline until Wednesday evening to stop the attacks at Al-Aqsa before the militant group returns to a confrontation from Gaza.

Last year, clashes erupted at the end of Ramadan following a flag march by Israeli settlement associations in Jerusalem.

This year, the Israeli authorities have rejected a request for a similar rally on Wednesday fearing an escalation, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The march is organized to celebrate Israel’s declaration of Jerusalem as its unified capital following its occupation and annexation in 1967.

Thousands of people participate in it and reach Jerusalem, passing along and within the walls of the old city, the main market, and the Islamic district.

Egypt has been mediating between Hamas and Islamic Jihad on one hand and Israel on the other, in order to prevent the possibility of escalation in the Gaza Strip following the events in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“The efforts of mediators are focused on searching for exits and preventing the outbreak of a new war in Gaza,” said Zaher Jabarin, a member of the Hamas political bureau.

“We have many means to pressure the occupation, and opening a new front in Gaza is one of the options, which has not been taken off the table,” he added.

Mustafa Ibrahim, writer and political analyst, said: “So far, the Israeli reaction has not gone out of control. There are calculated and customary responses.

“Hamas has its own considerations regarding a wide escalation. It is focusing on the West Bank confrontation as Gaza has not yet been reconstructed since the last war and the Hamas military capabilities have not been restored despite all the statements made in this regard,” Ibrahim told Arab News.

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur'an burning by extremists

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
  • UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed rejection of all practices that offend religions
  • Reem Al-Hashimy stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE summoned Sweden’s ambassador to the country, Liselott Andersson, to protest against the burning of copies of the Qur’an by extremists in the Nordic country, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices that offend religions, and stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation.

The minister underscored that such practices only lead to more tension and confrontation at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has seen unrest, scuffles, arson and violence since Thursday that has left some police officers and protesters injured. It was triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Qur’an burnings across the country.

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur'an burning in Sweden

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden
  • Islamic university calls for international legislation to prevent abuse of religious beliefs and protect the rights of Muslims and immigrants where they live
  • Foreign ministry rejects ‘assaults’ on universally recognized freedom to practice one’s faith
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned the abuse of the Qur’an, Islam’s holiest book, by a group of right-wing extremists in Sweden that has resulted in riots in several parts of the European nation over the past few days.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “this incident (is) among … extremist right-wing practices” used to incite “immigrants in general and Muslims in particular.”

The ministry stated that the government rejected these “assaults” on “religious principles and beliefs.” Freedom of religion was a basic human right and has to be respected, it added.

Egypt has called for calm and urged all parties “to uphold the common denominators of tolerance, acceptance of the other and peaceful coexistence among peoples, and to reject calls for incitement and hatred, and to stop acts of violence, sabotage and provocative acts that would harm the stability, security and peace of societies.”

Last Thursday, the leader of the Danish Hard Line party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Qur’an in the southern Sweden city of Linkoping, while under police protection.

Al-Azhar condemned “the burning of copies of the Noble Qur’an, and the deliberate repetition of this shameful act despite its violation of all international laws and covenants that stipulate the necessity of respecting the sanctities of peoples, their beliefs and their religions.”

Al-Azhar reiterated “its affirmation that encroaching on religious sanctities is not a matter of freedom of expression, but rather it is an uncivilized and barbaric apostasy that disregards human values, brings human behavior back to the dark ages.”

Al-Azhar also reiterated its call for the drawing up of international legislation to prevent such abuse, “and to ensure the necessary guarantees to protect the rights of Muslims to practice their religious rites in the societies in which they live.”

Al-Azhar stated that “the Holy Qur’an will remain a guiding book for all humanity, whose sanctity will not be compromised.”

The incident was widely condemned across the world.

Egypt begins restoring Mideast's oldest synagogue

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue
  • The last restoration work was done in 1991
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities has started a project to restore Cairo’s Temple of Ben Ezra.

“It is of great importance as it is the oldest synagogue in Egypt and the Middle East,” said the council’s Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri.

Osama Talaat, head of the council’s Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector, said: “The temple was named after Ezra, the religious scholar and Jewish philosopher.”

The restoration work will include cleaning walls, insulating the roof and treating cracks. The last restoration work was done in 1991.

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel's Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, after Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.
On Sunday, Erdogan said he told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli “intervention on worshippers” at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its “status or spirit.”

