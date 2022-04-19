You are here

Saudi Arabia launches a new program to support SMEs exports

Saudi Arabia launches a new program to support SMEs exports
The program aims to increase non-oil exports through providing financial facilities, training, capacity building and consultancy to small and medium size businesses. (Supplied)
Fahad Abuljadayel 

JEDDAH: Saudi EXIM Bank signd a tripartite MoU with Monsha’at and the international Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, or ITFC to launch a program to support SMEs exports.

The program aims to increase non-oil exports through providing financial facilities, training, capacity building and consultancy to small and medium size businesses.

It also focuses on raising the readiness of SMES to obtain financing from financial institutions with the possibility of private local banks joining the program.

The initial agreement was signed today in Jeddah with the presence of the Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi and Bandar AlKhorayef, the Minster of Industry and Mineral Resources.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center issued SR9.98 billion ($2.6 billion) worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April.

In a statement, the office, known as NDMC, said the Sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches as follows:

  • The first tranche has a size of SR6.402 billion maturing in 2032
  • The second tranche with a size of SR3.580 billion maturing in 2037

 

 

RIYADH:The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi economy to grow by more than double in 2022 as oil prices are hitting multi-year high.

The Fund, known as IMF, has raised its forecast for the growth of the Saudi GDP by 2.8 percent from last time to 7.6 percent this year. 

In its World Economic Outlook published today, the IMF expects the GDP to fall to 3.6 percent in 2023, after raising this up from an earlier estimate of 2.8 percent.

“We raised our estimates of the growth rate of the Saudi economy by 2.8 percentage points, which reflects the increase in oil production in accordance with the OPEC+ agreement, in conjunction with the more non-oil output growth exceeding expectations,” the report pointed out.

The IMF also forecasted Saudi inflation to be around 2.5 percent in 2022 down from last year, a trend that will continue in 2023 as well.

War-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures have led to 2022 inflation projections of 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging market and developing economies — 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points higher than projected last January, the report pointed out.

RIYADH: Saudi Capital Market Authority, or CMA, approved request of Saudi Aramco to increase its capital through bonus shares issuance.

In a statement, the CMA said it Approved Aramco’s capital increase to SR75 billion ($20 billion) from SR60 billion through issuing one bonus share for every 10 existing shares.

The increase will be paid by transferring SR15 billion from the company’s retained earnings account to its capital.

Consequently, its outstanding shares will go up by 20 billion to reach 220 billion shares.

RIYADH: Egypt-based cloud kitchen service, The Food Lab, has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed round of funding, led by venture capital firms Nuwa Capital, Shorooq Partners, and 4DX Partners.

The Food Lab supports restaurants by providing procurement, cooking, data insights, delivery, and marketing solutions.

Founded in 2020, the company is planning to use its funds to expand its presence in the Egyptian market, as well as set the foundation for entering other markets in the Middle East and Africa region.

The restaurant industry has seen a huge growth in Egypt and is expected to rise to an estimated $17 billion in annual records.

RIYADH: A potential rise in oil output in the coming months means the Saudi economy is expected to witness its fastest growth in over a decade this year, according to Capital Economics.

“We think that the Saudi economy will grow by 10 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023,” wrote James Swanston, an economist at Capital Economics.

Non-oil sector driving Saudi economy

According to the Capital Economics report, final gross domestic product figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 indicated that the Saudi economy grew by 3.2 percent in 2021. This growth was largely driven by the non-oil sector, which expanded 4.9 percent in 2021.

The report further noted that the non-oil sector has rebounded strongly since the omicron wave ended in January 2022.

“The S&P Global Composite PMI rose from 56.2 in February to a four-month high of 56.8 in March. The output component of the PMI rose to its highest level in over four years,” added Swanston.

Oil sector

According to the report, oil production rose to 10.3 million barrels per day in March, which translated into a growth of 26.7 percent year-on-year. It also marked the fastest pace recorded since 2003.

Capital Economics asserts that Saudi Arabia will raise oil output further — and probably by more than is currently pencilled in under the OPEC+ deal.

An increase in oil production may also give the government more scope to loosen fiscal policy and support the recovery in the non-oil sector, the report added.

