You are here

  • Home
  • Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center

Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center

Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center
Rohingya refugees, who had escaped from Malaysian Immigration's temporary Sungai Bakap depot, are detained on the side of a highway in Penang. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p4c2u

Updated 13 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center

Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center
  • Local NGO says Rohingya who fled had been detained for more than 1 year
  • Malaysia key destination for Rohingya fleeing Myanmar
Updated 13 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Rohingya refugees were on Wednesday killed while crossing a highway in Malaysia as hundreds of them fled a detention center, police said.

At least 520 Rohingya detainees escaped from the temporary detention unit in northern Penang state in the early hours. Around 360 of them had since been rearrested, Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, police chief in neighboring Kedah state, told journalists, while confirming the deaths had taken place as the victims had tried to cross a road.

“Six people were killed. Two adult males, two adult females, one boy, and one girl,” he said. “We are launching an operation, including roadblocks, to ensure there is no one escaping. We also seek help from the public to notify us if there is anything.”

The temporary detention center, which typically houses illegal immigrants, is a camp located near the state border of Kedah and Penang. While the facility is managed by the Penang Immigration Department, it falls under the jurisdiction of Kedah police. Ahmad said only 23 guards were on duty when the Rohingya fled.

He added that an investigation into the breakout was underway.

“We need to identify the real reason. There might have been elements of dissatisfaction, but we cannot conclude until investigations are completed.”

Malaysia, which has a dominant Muslim population, is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The refugees at the Penang detention center have been detained there for more than a year, according to non-governmental organization Beyond Borders Malaysia.

“These refugees have been held in detention for more than a year. There have been no efforts, or at least not that I know of, to create a safe passage toward asylum,” Beyond Borders Malaysia founder, Mahi Ramakrishnan, told Arab News.

Ramakrishnan said that although Malaysian law made no distinction between refugees and undocumented migrants, it was bound to treat them “like human beings, by creating an enabling environment, in line with international law,” adding that, “keeping them locked up indefinitely in immigration or police detention isn’t the way forward and neither is it progressive.”

Malaysia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention, but officially hosts 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers awaiting relocation to a third country. More than 100,000 of them are Rohingyas. The actual number was believed to be far higher as many remained undocumented.

Topics: Rohingya Malaysia Myanmar

Related

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
World
US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
Updated 8 sec ago

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
  • Russian state TV aired a video of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner
  • MP Robert Jenrick: ‘The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing’
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: The family of a captured British man fighting in Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of breaking the Geneva Convention after it broadcast a “distressing” video of him.
Russian state TV aired a video on Monday of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.
“The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing,” Aslin’s family said in a statement released by his local MP Robert Jenrick.
“Using images and videos of prisoners of war is in contravention of the Geneva Convention and must stop.”
The statement said the family was in touch with the UK Foreign Office “to ensure the Russian authorities meet their obligations to prisoners of war under international law.”
It added that it was seeking “to secure the release of Aiden and Shaun.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday: “I hope that he was treated with care and compassion.”
He also said he “thoroughly” echoed Jenrick’s assessment that the video represented “a flagrant breach of the Geneva Convention” and that “treating any prisoner of war in this manner is illegal.”
Aslin moved to Ukraine in 2018 and joined the Ukrainian Marines around four years ago. He was captured last week before appearing in the video, looking haggard.
Along with Pinner, he appealed for a prisoner swap with Putin ally Medvedchuk, who was recently arrested in Ukraine.
jwp/phz/yad

Ukraine plea for military aid stumbles in Bulgaria

Ukraine plea for military aid stumbles in Bulgaria
Updated 12 min ago
AFP

Ukraine plea for military aid stumbles in Bulgaria

Ukraine plea for military aid stumbles in Bulgaria
  • Ukraine has repeatedly pressed for NATO and EU member states to speed up their supply of military help
  • "The government of Bulgaria and the parliament of Bulgaria know perfectly what the Ukrainian requests are..." Dmytro Kuleba said
Updated 12 min ago
AFP

SOFIA: Ukraine’s foreign minister on Wednesday appealed to Bulgaria to join international efforts and supply military aid to his country, as Russia’s traditional ally remained one of the last hold-outs in the EU.
Ukraine has repeatedly pressed for NATO and EU member states to speed up their supply of military help since Russia invaded it on February 24, but Bulgaria — which has had traditionally close ties with Russia — has so far refused to do so.
“The government of Bulgaria and the parliament of Bulgaria know perfectly what the Ukrainian requests are... When you fight a war, you need everything — from bullets to fighting planes. We gave the same list to all NATO members,” Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday after meetings in Bulgaria’s parliament.
Ukraine’s top diplomat arrived by car late Monday on a three-day visit to Bulgaria, a large producer of ammunition, anti-tank missiles and light arms.
The Balkan nation is among a handful of Eastern European countries with Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets that Ukraine has been pressing to receive as its pilots know how to fly them.
Kuleba discussed the issue of military aid in a meeting with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska confirmed Wednesday.
He also met Wednesday morning with President Rumen Radev, who has voiced reticence to provide military support.
The Socialist BSP party has threatened to leave the ruling coalition if any aid is sent.
BSP leader and Economy Minister Kornelia Ninova, who controls arms export licenses, has repeatedly stated that while she was in government “not a single nail” would be exported to Ukraine.
“We respect the political situation in Bulgaria and we will leave it to the parliament and to the government to decide how and when to help Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Wednesday.
“But I want to reiterate once again: those who are reluctant, who are hesitant, who speak against the supply of weapons and different military equipment to Ukraine, they in fact support the Russian aggression and the murder of our citizens,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bulgaria NATO military aid

Related

Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv
World
Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv
Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes
World
Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
  • Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000
Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: CCTV footage of the armed robbery of former British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom has been released online.

Makhdoom, who said the attack left her “sick to her stomach,” posted the clip on Instagram, Metro newspaper reported.

Two men, one armed with a gun, approached the couple at about 9 p.m. in east London. Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and searched the area but failed to find the attackers.
Khan, 35, told MailOnline: “This whole thing has left me and Faryal very shaken up and scared. You don’t expect to be robbed at gunpoint — not in London. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the US, but not in England.
“I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids. The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on, because if I had, I could be dead now.”

There are concerns that Khan might have been deliberately targeted. Earlier on the day of the robbery, a photo of him with a fan had been posted on Instagram in which his luxury watch was visible.

Khan said: “100 percent this whole attack was premeditated. I was specifically targeted, the robbers knew where I was and were alerted to this by somebody who knew my movements.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

 

 

Topics: Amir Khan boxing Leyton East London

Related

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Sport
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble. (File/Reuters)
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
  • Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender by Wednesday afternoon
  • The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

KYIV/KHARKIV: Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender by Wednesday afternoon as it pushed for a decisive victory in its offensive in the east, while Western governments promised to give Ukraine more military help.
Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were attempting to advance in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas — a final push by Moscow to seize two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatists.
Russia’s nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities. Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back in for an assault on the east that began this week.
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble.
In the ruins of Mariupol, site of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said. Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are sheltering beneath the factory.
“The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war’s first days. Its capture would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
But not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons after an ultimatum to surrender lapsed on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said. It announced a new deadline of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (1100GMT) for defenders to lay down arms.
Ukraine has vowed never to surrender in Mariupol and its general staff said fighting was continuing at the plant.
Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday, saying it had reached a “preliminary agreement” with Russia on a safe corridor, the highest profile announcement of such a plan for weeks. Moscow has blocked all previous convoys to Mariupol, including one sent by the Red Cross at the end of March.
Civilians have been able to escape to other parts of Ukraine only in their own vehicles, while tens of thousands have been bussed to Russia in what Moscow calls humanitarian evacuation and Kyiv calls illegal forced deportation.
Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people, Mariupol has been turned into a blasted wasteland with corpses in the streets, and residents confined to cellars. Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died there.

Battle of Donbas
The battle for the Donbas region could be decisive as Russia searches for a victory to justify President Vladimir Putin’s Feb 24 invasion.
British military intelligence said fighting in the Donbas was intensifying as Russian forces tried to break through Ukrainian lines and disrupt its reinforcements and that Russia was still building up forces on Ukraine’s eastern border.
Moscow is hoping its advantage in firepower will give it more success against Ukrainian defenders than in the failed campaign against Kyiv, when its overstretched supply lines were attacked by nimble small units. Kyiv has recently attacked Russian supply lines near the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Russian forces captured Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people, on Tuesday and Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces had attempted an offensive near Kharkiv, the country’s second biggest city.
Inside Kharkiv, where at least four people were killed in missile strikes on Tuesday, the body of an elderly man lay face down near a park on a suburban street, a ribbon of blood running into the gutter.
“He worked in security not far from here,” a resident named Maksym told Reuters. “The shelling began and everyone fled. Then we came out here, the old guy was already dead.”
Charles Michel, head of the European Council that groups the 27 EU member states, arrived in Kyiv as the latest European official to visit and demonstrate support.
The White House said new sanctions against Russia were being prepared and US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package about the same size as last week’s $800 million one in the coming days, sources told Reuters.
The United States, Canada and Britain said they would send Ukraine more artillery, while Norway said it had shipped Ukraine 100 Mistral air defense missiles.
Russia has denied using banned weapons or targeting civilians and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities were staged.
Video released by Ukraine’s Azov battalion purported to show people living in a network beneath the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where they say hundreds of women, children and elderly civilians are sheltering with supplies running out.
“We lost our home; we lost our livelihood. We want to live a normal, peaceful life,” an unidentified woman says in the video.
“There are lots of children in here — they’re hungry. Get us out of here.”
Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
World
Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
  • Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days
  • Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, according to authorities
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: Authorities riding bulldozers razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions Wednesday, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested.
Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. But for nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque. They stopped the bulldozers just outside the entrance of a Hindu temple, about 50 meters from the mosque, and began to retreat, spurring outrage from Muslim residents who said they were being targeted.
Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days, including stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and demolitions of a number of properties, many belonging to Muslims, in another state last week.
On Sunday, police arrested over 20 suspects a day after after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood. They said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, leaving eight police officers and a civilian injured, local media reported.
Officials say their demolition drive targets illegal buildings and not any particular community. But critics argue this is the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims, who are 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, and they point to a pattern of rising religious polarization under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
On Wednesday morning, bulldozers demolished a string of shops on the roadside in Jahangirpuri while the owners peered out from windows in their homes, watching helplessly as their stalls were destroyed or taken away on trucks.
“They don’t want Muslims to live in this country. Why? Are Muslims terrorists?” said Sabiran Bibi, 31, who has lived in the area all her life.
Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is ruled by the BJP, said authorities were only bringing down “illegal buildings that have encroached onto the roads.” He added that the action had nothing to do with the earlier violence but that some of the shops belonged to people accused of rioting.
The drive occurred as the area in northwest New Delhi was swarmed by paramilitary forces in riot gear and comes after the city’s BJP chief Adesh Gupta urged the municipal corporation to “take action on the illegal construction and encroachment of the rioters,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I congratulate the corporation for taking quick action on it,” he said.
While authorities have termed it a “routine exercise,” the call from Gupta and the timing of the move — four days after the violence in the neighborhood erupted — have raised questions.
A similar demolition drive was seen last week in central Madhya Pradesh state’s Khargone city after a Hindu procession on April 10 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram erupted in violence, with Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks as they marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Soon, groups from both communities began pelting stones at each other, according to police.
A day later, bulldozers razed down about 45 buildings, including homes and shops, in five parts of Khargone city. Many of them, though not all, belonged to the Muslim population, reported local media.
“The buildings demolished were illegal structures set up on encroached land belonging to people from both communities,” P Anugraha, district collector in the city, told The Indian Express last week.

Topics: India New delhi communal violence

Related

Update A view of a placard as citizens shout slogans during a peace vigil organised by citizens against what they say is rise in hate crimes and violence against Muslims in the country, in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2022. (REUTERS) photos
World
Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Latest updates

Prince Harry says security issues remain after recent trip to see queen
Prince Harry says security issues remain after recent trip to see queen
Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit
Saudi lender Bank Albilad posts 25% growth in Q1 profit
The UAE launches Dirham T-bonds as it seeks to beef up local bond market
The UAE launches Dirham T-bonds as it seeks to beef up local bond market
Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia
Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.