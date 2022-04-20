You are here

  • Home
  • Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
On Sunday, police arrested over 20 suspects a day after after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rscph

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
  • Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days
  • Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, according to authorities
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Authorities riding bulldozers razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions Wednesday, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested.
Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. But for nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque. They stopped the bulldozers just outside the entrance of a Hindu temple, about 50 meters from the mosque, and began to retreat, spurring outrage from Muslim residents who said they were being targeted.
Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days, including stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and demolitions of a number of properties, many belonging to Muslims, in another state last week.
On Sunday, police arrested over 20 suspects a day after after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood. They said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, leaving eight police officers and a civilian injured, local media reported.
Officials say their demolition drive targets illegal buildings and not any particular community. But critics argue this is the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims, who are 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, and they point to a pattern of rising religious polarization under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
On Wednesday morning, bulldozers demolished a string of shops on the roadside in Jahangirpuri while the owners peered out from windows in their homes, watching helplessly as their stalls were destroyed or taken away on trucks.
“They don’t want Muslims to live in this country. Why? Are Muslims terrorists?” said Sabiran Bibi, 31, who has lived in the area all her life.
Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is ruled by the BJP, said authorities were only bringing down “illegal buildings that have encroached onto the roads.” He added that the action had nothing to do with the earlier violence but that some of the shops belonged to people accused of rioting.
The drive occurred as the area in northwest New Delhi was swarmed by paramilitary forces in riot gear and comes after the city’s BJP chief Adesh Gupta urged the municipal corporation to “take action on the illegal construction and encroachment of the rioters,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I congratulate the corporation for taking quick action on it,” he said.
While authorities have termed it a “routine exercise,” the call from Gupta and the timing of the move — four days after the violence in the neighborhood erupted — have raised questions.
A similar demolition drive was seen last week in central Madhya Pradesh state’s Khargone city after a Hindu procession on April 10 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram erupted in violence, with Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks as they marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Soon, groups from both communities began pelting stones at each other, according to police.
A day later, bulldozers razed down about 45 buildings, including homes and shops, in five parts of Khargone city. Many of them, though not all, belonged to the Muslim population, reported local media.
“The buildings demolished were illegal structures set up on encroached land belonging to people from both communities,” P Anugraha, district collector in the city, told The Indian Express last week.

Topics: India New delhi communal violence

Related

Update A view of a placard as citizens shout slogans during a peace vigil organised by citizens against what they say is rise in hate crimes and violence against Muslims in the country, in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2022. (REUTERS) photos
World
Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
Updated 5 sec ago

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
Updated 5 sec ago
ANKARA: Assailants on Wednesday detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards, an official said. Four other guards were wounded in the explosion.
The attack occurred in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. One of the injured was in serious condition.
“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.
Canbolat said there was around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Kurdish militants, leftist extremist groups and Daesh group militants have carried out numerous attacks around the country in the past.

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead
  • Six of the detainees — two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy — were killed in the incident
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of Rohingya migrants from Myanmar escaped a detention center in Malaysia on Wednesday after a riot broke out, with six killed on a highway as they fled, authorities said.
Many Rohingya arrive in Malaysia by boat after enduring harrowing, months-long sea journeys. Those who are caught are often sent to detention centers, which rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.
A total of 528 people from the Muslim minority group fled a center in northern Kedah state at 4:30 am (2030 GMT Tuesday), said Khairul Dzaimee Daud, the country’s immigration chief.
Many were recaptured quickly, but 176 were still at large as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
After the riot erupted, the migrants broke through a door and barriers at the center, with the 23 guards on duty unable to bring the situation under control.
Six of the detainees — two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy — were killed as they attempted to cross a highway after escaping, police said.
The cause of the riot and break-out are under investigation, police said.
Police, officers from other agencies and members of the public are hunting for the missing detainees.
Relatively affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in the country, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

Topics: Rohingya Malaysia Myanmar

Related

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
World
US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today,” she wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict women children

Related

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
World
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
  • Zelensky said the Russian military was throwing everything it has into the battle
  • The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack. Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles. Multiple explosions were heard early Wednesday in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor said. A hospital was reported shelled earlier in the nearby town of Bashtanka.
In Mariupol, the now-devastated port city in the Donbas, Ukrainian troops said the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Moscow’s forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages. Those claims could not be independently verified.

In what both sides described as a new phase of the war, the Russian assault began Monday along a front stretching more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from northeastern Ukraine to the country’s southeast. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces tried to “break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military was throwing everything it has into the battle, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.
“They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
Despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians, he said.
“The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world,” Zelensky said.
Weeks ago, after the abortive Russian push to take Kyiv, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
A Russian victory in the Donbas would deprive Ukraine of the industrial assets concentrated there, including mines, metals plants and heavy-equipment factories.
A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war, said the Russians had added two more combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in Ukraine over the preceding 24 hours. That brought the total number of units in the country to 78, all of them in the south and the east, up from 65 last week, the official said.
That would translate to about 55,000 to 62,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers. But accurately determining Russia’s fighting capacity at this stage is difficult.
A European official, likewise speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russia also has 10,000 to 20,000 foreign fighters in the Donbas. They are a mix of mercenaries from Russia’s private Wagner Group and Russian proxy fighters from Syria and Libya, according to the official.
While Ukraine portrayed the attacks on Monday as the start of the long-feared offensive in the east, some observers noted that an escalation has been underway there for some time and questioned whether this was truly the start of a new offensive.
The US official said the offensive in the Donbas has begun in a limited way, mainly in an area southwest of the city of Donetsk and south of Izyum.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander now with the strategic advisory company Sibylline, said the Ukrainian comments could, in part, be an attempt to persuade allies to send more weapons.
“What they’re trying to do by positioning this, I think, is ... focus people’s minds and effort by saying, ‘Look, the conflict has begun in the Donbas,’” Crump said. “That partly puts pressure on NATO and EU suppliers to say, ‘Guys, we’re starting to fight now. We need this now.’”
President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new weapons package in the coming days that will include additional artillery and ammunition, according to a US official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Zelensky that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
Western arms have played a key role in enabling the outgunned Ukrainians to hold off the Russians.
Associated Press journalists in Kharkiv said at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city. The attack occurred as residents attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy, with municipal workers planting spring flowers in public areas.
An explosion also rocked Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three, according to AP journalists at the scene.
In Bashtanka, an unspecified number of people were wounded when Russian forces shelled the hospital, destroying the reception area and the dialysis unit, the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeeva, said on Facebook. Bashtanka is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) north of Mykolaiv.
Eyewitness accounts and reports from officials have given a broad picture of the extent of the Russian advance. But independent reporting in the parts of the Donbas held by Russian forces and separatists is severely limited, making it difficult to know what is happening in many places on the ground.
Military experts said the Russians’ goal is to encircle Ukrainian troops from the north, south and east.
Key to the campaign is the capture of Mariupol, which would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine in 2014. It would also free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained holed up in a sprawling Mariupol steel plant, representing what was believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the city.
Russia issued a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders to surrender Wednesday after a previous ultimatum was ignored. The Russian Defense Ministry said those who surrender will be allowed to live and given medical treatment. There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian troops, but they have repeatedly vowed not to give up.
Instead, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment, who was among the troops remaining in Mariupol, said the Russian military dropped heavy bombs on the steel plant and hit an “improvised” hospital. “We are pulling people out from under the rubble,” Sviatoslav Palamar told Radio Liberty.
Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region and a Mariupol native, also reported the bombing of the hospital, where he said 300 people, including wounded troops and civilians with children, were sheltered.
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
Zelensky said the Kremlin has not responded to a proposal to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the jailed leader of a pro-Russia party, for the Mariupol defenders. 
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
World
UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
Special Global tourism industry feels the pinch of Ukraine war’s fallout graphic
World
Global tourism industry feels the pinch of Ukraine war’s fallout

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
  • NATO soldiers are slated to train their Ukrainian counterparts to use the newly delivered howitzers
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin.
The announcement comes a week after US President Joe Biden unveiled an $800 million military aid package for Kyiv, including heavier equipment such as howitzers, as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine.
The moves indicate a change in attitude in the West, which had initially refused to provide Ukraine with heavy armaments to avoid action Russia could consider direct involvement in the conflict.
Ukrainian forces “right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
“Without getting into what other nations are providing, they (Ukrainian forces) have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size,” he said.
Kirby did not specify the type of aircraft delivered to the Ukrainian military, which had been pleading for warplanes for weeks, but suggested that they were Russian-made.
“Other nations who have experience with those kinds of aircraft have been able to help them get more aircraft up and running,” Kirby said.
He underscored that while the United States had helped with the shipment of some parts, it had “not transported whole aircraft.”
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have.
A possible transfer of such aircraft from Poland was discussed in early March, before the United States poured cold water on the plan, fearing Russia would see it as direct engagement by NATO in the war.

The United States and the European Union announced Tuesday they would continue sending aid to Ukraine.
Biden met via video call with the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Commission.
They reached a “broad consensus on the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin,” the Italian government said.
In particular, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to “ongoing provision of security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Speaking on his visit this month to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “underscored the critical need for further military support to Ukraine in the face of a major Russian offensive in the Donbas and ongoing attacks elsewhere,” Downing Street said.
The first shipments of the latest US military aid package have already arrived at Ukraine’s borders, with US media reporting Tuesday that Washington was already working to approve another $800 million package for Kyiv.
NATO soldiers are slated to train their Ukrainian counterparts to use the newly delivered howitzers.
While the handling of US howitzers is not fundamentally different to that of the howitzers the Ukrainian military has already used, those Washington has sent use 155-millimeter shells — common in NATO countries — while Ukraine still uses Russian-made 152-millimeter shells.
Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences” if shipments of advanced weaponry go forward, US media reported last week.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

A Ukrainian refugee arrives at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022. (AFP)
World
Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
World
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Latest updates

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange
All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi Exchange
Baghdad airport suspends flights due to bad weather, agency reports
Baghdad airport suspends flights due to bad weather, agency reports
Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1
Saudi builder Arriyadh Development profit jumps 25% in Q1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.