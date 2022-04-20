You are here

Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss

date 2022-04-20
The head coach refuses to allow standards to drop at the club’s Benton training base, or his own eye to wander toward what could be a transformative summer on Tyneside. (File/AFP)
  • Eddie Howe says the Brazilian has all the characteristics of a team player and wants others of similar mindset at St. James’ Park
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes the signing of Bruno Guimaraes can work as a benchmark ahead of Newcastle United’s summer transfer business.

Ever the professional, Howe remains 100 perfect focussed on the season at hand at United, with safety not yet mathematically confirmed. The head coach refuses to allow standards to drop at the club’s Benton training base, or his own eye to wander toward what could be a transformative summer on Tyneside.

However, he does believe the club’s recruitment team got things right in January, when they added the Brazilian international from Lyon in a deal worth about $52 million.

“Personally, I give that the highest rating,” he said of the Guimaraes deal.

“It’s so important you get good people in the dressing room. All the characteristics that go into making a good footballer, team player — I think Bruno has all those characteristics.

“His weekend and his life is judged on the team winning or losing, not whether he plays well or not. If we are going to recruit players, we’re going to need to bring in players with a similar mindset.”

Getting a good player is one thing, but getting the right player, who fits the mold at Newcastle, can be a whole different kettle of fish.

Howe, whose side takes on Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park this evening, said: “It’s probably the most difficult part of recruitment because you see the player on a video or there live at a game. The person, away from the pitch, you can’t see.

“(We have) various methods and means of trying to do our research and make sure we find out everything we can about the person. Even then, you’re still taking an interest in terms of how they’re going to be when interacting with their own teammates who they haven’t met yet and how those relationships will fall,” Howe said.

“Thankfully, Bruno has developed good friendships already and that’s helped him settle.

“When you have a vision of where you want to take the team then your recruitment has to mirror that. I don’t think we’re trying to find a style, we will evolve into it. We know where we want to be and what we want to do but not necessarily for now, now is about results.”

Meanwhile, defender Matt Targett is set to be a major part of the club’s transfer decision-making.

The Aston Villa loanee, signed in the January transfer window, has impressed with his consistent performances at left-back, so much so that many fans are keen to see the player signed on a permanent basis.

And while speculation has been rife that a fee has already been agreed with Steven Gerrard’s men ahead of the summer window, that is yet to be confirmed by Newcastle sources.

On the prospect of signing Targett, Howe said: “There’s still games to play this season and opinions to be fully formed but I think he’s done very well. He’s fitted into the team and the group very well. He’s been very consistent with his performances.

“You look at the winning goal we scored on Sunday, Matt was at the beginning of that move and having the composure to not kick the ball out of play, deal with the defensive situation first then have the quality to find Joe Willock. He’s done very well and we’re very pleased with him.”

Targett has talked in glowing terms of his loan deal at Newcastle so far this season — and those words have not been lost on Howe.

“I wasn’t aware of any comments he made after the game, so if that’s what he said then it’s a lovely thing to hear from our perspective that he’s happy at the club and enjoying everything Newcastle has to offer,” he said.

“I’d be surprised if there was any other feeling from him because he looked so happy and settled in well.”

Topics: Newcastle Bruno Guimaraes football

Al-Hilal march on: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4 of AFC Champions League

Al-Hilal march on: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4 of AFC Champions League
  • The reigning champions became the first Saudi team to confirm their place in the round of 16, with Al-Shabab almost there, while Al-Faisaly and Al-Taawoun are still in the running
Four down, two to go for the Saudi teams in the 2022 AFC Champions League group stages. Reigning champions Al-Hilal are through to the knockout rounds, and Al-Shabab are nearly there. If the others are going to stake their claims, there is not much time left to do so. Here are five things we learned from the latest action.
1. Al-Hilal are first into the second round

Two goals from Odion Ighalo in the first half helped Al-Hilal to a 3-0 win over Istiklol of Tajikistan. It is now four wins out of four in Group A, which maintains the five-point lead at the top of the group with two games remaining.

More importantly, it guarantees the defending champions a place in the next stage, the first team to do so. It means that coach Ramon Diaz can start thinking about the resumption of the league campaign next month.

It has been the perfect stage so far in more ways than one for a team that has now won 12 out of 12 under Diaz, equalling the club’s second-longest winning streak. 

The opener came after just eight minutes with a textbook goal. It was a textbook cross from Salman Al-Faraj and a textbook header from the Nigerian striker. He scored another fine strike later in the half, receiving the ball with his back to goal, turning to fire a low shot into the bottom corner.

In short, Al-Hilal were just too good for their opponents, who have now lost all four games. 
2. The Nawaf Al-Abed show virtually ensures Al-Shabab progression

Al-Shabab have nine and a half toes in the knockout stages following a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Quwa Al Jawiya of Iraq. It puts the Riyadh team six points clear at the top of Group B with just two games remaining. A single point is all that is needed to secure first place in the group and a guaranteed place in the second round.

After dropping two points against the same team last week, no mistake was made here. Former Al-Hilal midfielder Nawaf Al-Abed has battled with injuries since starring with the national team on the road to the Russia World Cup and has since joined Al-Shabab. This was one of the midfielder’s best performances since making that move across the capital.

He scored a well-taken opener and then set up the other two for Carlos, though it should be said that the Brazilian did most of the work for his first, a glorious shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

When you have Al-Abed along with the Brazilian striker and Ever Banega of Argentina firing on all cylinders, Al-Shabab are not only too good for the Iraqi opposition but too good for many teams in the tournament.

Al-Shabab may not be the favorites but they have the talent to go all the way. 
3. Al-Faisaly hang on for a valuable point

On the face of it, a 0-0 draw against Nasaf Qarshi, a team that Al-Faisaly had beaten just days previously, may look disappointing. Doubly so since earlier in the day, Al-Wehdat of Jordan did the Saudi Arabians a massive favor by beating Al-Sadd 3-1. That left Al-Faisaly with a chance to go six points clear at the top with two games to go.

Yet in a game where chances were at a premium, most of them went to the team from Uzbekistan, who were on top for much of the match. The hosts had few opportunities though Martin Boyle broke free late in the game and forced a great save from the goalkeeper.

At the very least, Al-Faisaly did not lose the game, and stay in control of the group thanks to a fine performance from goalkeeper Mustafa Malayekah. The old adage of “if you can’t win then at least don’t lose” applies here.

Next comes Jordan’s Al-Wehdat and a win for the Saudi team will send them team into the last 16 with a game to spare. It is still a great position to be in.
4. Al-Taawoun still enjoying Asian adventure

The 1-1 draw with Sepahan of Iran was probably a fair result with both teams having chances to take the victory. It was a scoreline that suited the Saudi Arabians more than the visitors. It leaves Al-Taawoun second in the group with seven points from four games, two behind the leaders Al-Duhail of Qatar, their next opponents. 

The Buraidah club were a little open at the back at times with Sepahan hitting the woodwork twice before getting the equalizer. That is a concern that needs to be addressed going into the next clash.

While Al-Taawoun defeated Al-Duhail in the opening game, it was a close-run thing and the Qataris usually create plenty of chances and have the firepower to put them away. A draw would not be a terrible result and would keep Al-Taawoun on course for, at the very least, a place in the last 16 as one of the best placed runners-up. 
5. Good news from the east

While the western zone has been fairly predictable, that has not been the case in the opposite half. As discussed previously, there is no Chinese challenge and Australian clubs don’t look like improving their AFC Champions League record so far.

On Matchday 2, three South Korean teams — remember, the country is by far the most successful in terms of Asian titles won — lost to Southeast Asian teams. Representatives from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia are unlikely to go all the way but they have shown that even the likes of 2020 champion Ulsan Horangi are vulnerable.

Only one thing for certain is that there will be an eastern team taking on a western side in the final. At the moment, the western half is looking considerably stronger than its counterpart. 

Topics: AFC Champions League Al-Hilal football

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs
  • In other contests Tuesday, Memphis ripped Minnesota 124-96 to level their series 1-1 and New Orleans scored a 125-114 victory at Phoenix
AFP WASHINGTON: Jimmy Butler scored a career playoff high 45 points, and the Miami Heat held off Atlanta 115-105 on Tuesday, seizing a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Hawks had pulled within 104-101 in the final minutes before Butler answered with a slam dunk, a 3-pointer and a layup to give coach Erik Spoelstra's squad a 10-point lead and seal Atlanta's fate.

"Coach told me to go out there and be a killer, score as many points as possible, so that's what I did," Butler said.

Butler made 15-of-25 shots from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and sank 11-of-12 free throws while also contributing five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

"Just staying aggressive, taking what the defense gives me," Butler said. "My teammates want me to play like that. I felt like I'm in a groove. I'm comfortable. My guys are always looking for me."

Eastern Conference top seed Miami took command of the best-of-seven series, which continues Friday in Atlanta.

In other contests Tuesday, Memphis ripped Minnesota 124-96 to level their series 1-1 and New Orleans scored a 125-114 victory at Phoenix.

Atlanta's Trae Young, kept to a season-low eight points Sunday in an opening loss, had 18 by halftime on his way to 25 points but also committed 10 turnovers.

Butler scored five points to lead an 11-0 Miami run that gave the Heat a 75-62 edge in the third quarter.

Atlanta pulled within 87-76 after three quarters, then made a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to trim Miami's lead to 94-90 as Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer to pull the Hawks within three points to set the stage for Butler's decisive run.

"We still find a way to stay in front of guys, contest threes, not give away leads," Butler said.

At Memphis, Ja Morant led the host Grizzlies with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Western Conference second seeds bounced back from an opening upset to knot the series, which resumes Thursday at Minnesota.

"It was my fault. I put guys in tough situations last game," Morant said. "My job was to come out and correct that and that's what I did.

"No point to be mad about game one. There's a lot of basketball to be played. You see what happened."

The 22-year-old guard scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Memphis pulled away, but suffered a left leg injury taking a hard hit off a screen by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and went to the locker room.

Morant returned in the fourth quarter and just missed a triple double, and then warned the Grizzlies had their groove back.

"We got that same mindset coming into the next one," Morant said. "Same fire. Same energy."

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson each added 16 points for Memphis, which had seven double-digit scorers.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

Topics: NBA basketball Atlanta Hawks

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
  • Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well
  • BAA officials say that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate
BOSTON, U.S: Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines.

And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember.

The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so glad that we were able to do it,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said Tuesday, a day after Evans Chebet and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir broke the tape on Boylston Street. “It was Boston at its finest.”

Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well.

Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay.

One boy got a high-five from 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Other children blew bubbles and sat on their parents’ shoulders to get the best view. There was music, dancing and drummers.

One man egged on the women's leaders by chasing them with a giant cutout of Will Smith's head. Near the midway point at Wellesley College, the students kept up the “scream tunnel” tradition that had been muted six months ago by masks.

“It was loud out there,” Manuela Schar, who also won the smaller and socially distanced race in October, said on Tuesday. “It was a little bit louder and a little bit bigger. I needed it.”

The weekend, which coincided with the Boston Red Sox home opener, also included the regular 5K fun run and high school and professional miles, as it had been before the pandemic.

But the most welcome sight was the full, 28,000-runner field, led across the finish line by Chebet and then a back-and-forth women's duel over the last mile between Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

“Does everyone now believe we're back?” race director Dave McGillivray said Tuesday. “In October we were sort of back, and now we're really back. That performance yesterday was for the ages. It really was.”

BAA officials said on Tuesday that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate.

There were 1,580 people who received medical assistance, 1,033 at the finish and 547 on the course. Fifty-five were admitted to emergency rooms at an area hospital.

McGillivray, who annually returns to the starting line and runs the course after the elite runners finish, finished in the dark — his 50th straight year running the race. Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight runners in the first official women’s division in 1972, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her pioneering run and finished in 6:38:57.

Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman, finished in 5:38:51. Para athlete and advocate Adrianne Haslet, who was injured in the 2013 bombing, finished in 5:18:41.

Guinness World Record holder Jocelyn Rivas finished her 112th marathon in 4:40:47. Jacky Hunt-Broersma finished in 5:05:13, her 102nd marathon in 102 days.

Other notable finishers:

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (3:01:40); soccer player and “Survivor” contestant Ethan Zohn (5:02:44); “The Bachelor” star Matt James (3:49:38); “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark (3:43:46); NCAA football and soccer player Sarah Fuller (5:50:59); former US soccer player Kristine Lilly (3:54:42); Native Women Running founder and activist Verna Volker (5:49:47); and Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell (3:58:36).

Topics: Boston Marathon

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
  • Inter Milan enjoy a dream start as they struck inside the first four minutes
MILAN: Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina.

The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.

Simone Inzaghi's men will take on the winners of Wednesday's other semifinal, which Juventus lead 1-0 after the first leg, at the Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

"I am happy because we are playing another final, we work to bring Inter to the top and tonight we proved it again," said Martinez. "The fans are pleased and so are we."

AC Milan remain without a major trophy since winning the 2011 Serie A title, but the Scudetto is still up for grabs this season.

Stefano Pioli's men lead Inter by two points in the table, although the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Inter Milan made a dream start on Tuesday as they struck inside the first four minutes.

Matteo Darmian's dinked cross found its way to Martinez, and the Argentinian slammed a volley into the top corner to score his 18th goal of the season in all competitions.

AC Milan eventually burst into life around the half-hour mark, with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic having to make smart saves from Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers.

They almost levelled again twice in quick succession five minutes before half-time, as Ivan Perisic somehow scrambled the ball off the line with his chest, before Leao's effort was kept out by Handanovic's legs.

But Inter sprung straight up the other end to double their advantage against the run of play, as Joaquin Correa played a lovely through ball into the path of Martinez, who coolly chipped the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Milan started the second half brightly, with the defence producing crucial blocks from attempts by Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu.

The Serie A leaders thought they had given themselves hope in the 66th minute through Ismael Bennacer's excellent long-range drive.

But the goal was disallowed by VAR due to Kalulu standing in front of Handanovic in an offside position.

Pioli was angered by the decision, which took the wind out of Milan's sails.

"Look at Handanovic's reaction. He doesn't even complain," Pioli told Mediaset.

"Tell me a goalkeeper who doesn't react after conceding if a Milan player had damaged his view. Instead, he does nothing, they only complained about a handball that wasn't even there. Come on! Come on."

Inter secured their place in the final with eight minutes remaining on the counter-attack, as Marcelo Brozovic crossed for substitute Robin Gosens to score.

Topics: Inter Milan AC Milan Lautaro Martinez Italian Cup

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
  • Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to move top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.
Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.
In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick forewarned what would happen to his side if they defended as they did in a 3-2 home win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.
The German’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defense was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.
But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.
Mane’s through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.
Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English football’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn baby son had died.
Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem “You’ll never walk alone.”
On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.
A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.
Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first time pass over the top for Salah.
The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.
Diaz rounded off another brilliant team move before half-time only to be flagged offside.
Half-time offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.
The England winger created the visitors’ one big chance to get back into the game as Alisson Becker spread himself to block from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.
Liverpool are now potentially 10 games away from a first ever quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.
And they look set to pounce on any wobble from City in the run-in with their lethal collection of forward all in top form.
Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.
Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Manchester United

