Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

Musk is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt. (AFP)
Musk is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

Musk is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt. (AFP)
  • Musk's offer has prompted the social media company to adopt a “poison pill” to protect itself
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by “is the Night,” days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc. for $43 billion.
The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social media company to adopt a “poison pill” to protect itself.
Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Monday tweeted “Love Me Tender,” an Elvis Presley song, after Twitter opted for a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to amass a stake of more than 15 percent. Musk currently has a 9.1 percent stake.
The New York Post on Tuesday reported Musk was willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter private, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The billionaire, who is Twitter’s second-biggest shareholder, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.
Musk may also be willing to borrow against his current stake if necessary, a move that could possibly raise several billion additional dollars, according to the New York Post report.
Twitter declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment from Musk.
More private-equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday without naming the firm.
The interest emerged after Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private-equity firm, contacted the social media platform last week to explore a buyout that would challenge Musk’s offer.
Apollo Global Management Inc. is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, the sources told Reuters.
Many investors, analysts and investment bankers expect Twitter’s board to reject Musk’s offer in the coming days, saying it is inadequate.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Russian influencers accuse Chanel of ‘Russophobia’ over sales ban

While wealthy influencers thought nothing of chopping up a $7,000 (minimum) luxury bag, much of the world was confused and angered by the misdirected outrage toward the fashion brand. (Twitter)
While wealthy influencers thought nothing of chopping up a $7,000 (minimum) luxury bag, much of the world was confused and angered by the misdirected outrage toward the fashion brand. (Twitter)
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Hamza Makraoui

Russian influencers accuse Chanel of ‘Russophobia’ over sales ban

While wealthy influencers thought nothing of chopping up a $7,000 (minimum) luxury bag, much of the world was confused and angered by the misdirected outrage toward the fashion brand. (Twitter)
  • Celebrities complain of ‘humiliation’ after brand refuses to sell them luxury products under global sanctions regime
  • Blogger Anna Kalashnikova claims she was denied service by a Dubai outlet, while others cut up bags in protest 
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Hamza Makraoui

CASABLANCA: Several high-profile Russian influencers have accused Chanel of discriminating against them based on their nationality by refusing to sell them products, with some cutting up the company’s merchandise in protest. 

However, while wealthy influencers thought nothing of chopping up a $7,000 (minimum) luxury bag, much of the world was confused and angered by the misdirected outrage toward the fashion brand.  

“Meet @VictoriaBonya, a Russian influencer living in Monaco. Victoria is irate. Not because of rape, torture & killings inflicted on Ukrainians by Russian soldiers, but because Chanel is closing shop in Russia. She’s cutting up her Chanel bag in protest!” tweeted one social media user.  

 

 

Anna Kalashnikova, a Russian influencer with 2.4 million followers, reportedly claimed that a Chanel store in Dubai had refused to serve her.

“Since I often travel to Dubai as a host for Fashion Week, Chanel managers recognized and approached me saying, we know you are a celebrity in Russia. We know you’ll be going there, so we can’t sell you our branded items,” she said.

“Western shops ask for identification data, and when you (give them) a Russian number, sellers tell you: Now, we can only sell items to Russians if they promise that they won’t take them to Russia and that they won’t wear them there,” said Kalashnikova.

“Russophobia in action. I experienced it myself,” she added. 

Russian DJ Katya Guseva said that she now realizes she can live without owning a luxury handbag. “Without Chanel we will continue to live perfectly,” she said in a WhatsApp message.

It appears that Russian influencers finally understand how the rest of the world survives without owning a Chanel product. Nevertheless their approach to protest remains far removed from ordinary people’s reality. 

 

 

Meanwhile, Chanel stores in Russia were vandalized, with many covered in Hitler stickers. 

 

 

Russian influencer Liza Litvin claimed in an online story that the Chanel store in Dubai had asked her to sign a document stating that she did not live in Russia and would not wear her bag on Russian soil.

“I went to a Chanel store in the Mall of the Emirates. They did not sell me their bag because I come from Russia,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Many bloggers reported that official Chanel stores abroad refused to sell their products to Russian citizens.”

To protest at what they consider to be discrimination, Russian models, including Victoria Bonya, have filmed themselves cutting their Chanel bags with scissors. Her actions were quickly followed by other Russian women.

 

 

Russian TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina also posted an online video of herself cutting her Chanel bag in half with a pair of garden scissors.

She said that while withdrawing from Russia was the company’s choice, its policy against customers bringing products into the country is discriminatory and humiliating. 

Ermoshkina said that nothing is worth her love for her “motherland,” not even a bag that she has always dreamed of owning. 

 

 

Chanel did not respond to requests for comments from Arab News. However, the luxury brand said in a public statement: “Chanel is an international company. For that, it complies with all laws applicable to its operations and employees worldwide, including trade sanction laws.

“With regard to the various sanctions issued by the EU, the UK, the US and Switzerland regarding Russia and Belarus, Chanel is therefore prohibited from trading with certain designated natural and legal people. 

“Chanel is not authorized to carry out transactions with certain natural and legal people designated/listed by these sanctions regimes.

“Furthermore, the most recent EU and Swiss sanctions laws include a ban on the sale, supply, transfer or export, of luxury goods directly or indirectly, to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia, or for their use in Russia.”

Chanel said that it has been forced to implement EU sanctions which prohibit the export of luxury goods worth more than €300 ($326.15) to Russia. 

“We are aware that this process of interpreting the law has disappointed some of our clients. We are currently working on improving this approach and we apologize for any misunderstanding this may have caused. Welcoming all our clients, wherever they come from, is a priority for Chanel.” 

Several other Western brands have terminated their activities in Russia. In early March, luxury retailers LVMH, Hermes and Kering announced they were temporarily shutting down their stores in the country.

Topics: Russia Chanel luxury retail

Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
As of December 2021, Egypt was the world's third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ's prison census. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
  • Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of Ahmed Al-Bahy, a correspondent for local independent news website Masrawy
  • At least 25 journalists imprisoned in Egypt as it gains infamous reputation as a reporter jailer
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

DUBIA: The Egyptian government has been pressured by a press rights NGO to immediately release a journalist who was arrested from his home on Saturday.

Ahmed Al-Bahy, a correspondent for the independent news website Masrawy, was charged with inciting violence the next day.

“Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Ahmed Al-Bahy and drop any charges filed against him,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said yesterday.  

Al-Bahy was based in the Monufia Governorate in Egypt’s Nile Delta region. The prosecutor’s office in Al-Sadat City ordered that he spend four days in pretrial detention pending investigation.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Ahmed al-Bahy, drop all charges against him, and ensure that journalists can cover issues of local interest freely and without fear of imprisonment.”

Al-Bahy’s arrest is related to the killing of a young man in Al-Sadat City on April 15. Police officers asked Al-Bahy to stop filming and to refrain from publishing anything about the case. He was arrested despite complying with the request by leaving the site and not publishing relating to the killing, reported Egyptian news site Darb.

“It has become the norm that Egyptian authorities shut down journalistic investigations into political and human rights issues and imprison journalists covering them,” said Mansour.

“However, shutting down an investigation into a seemingly non-political incident marks a clear attack against the journalism sector in Egypt as a whole.”

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census.

Topics: Egyptian journalist Ahmed Al-Bahy

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
  • Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers
  • Its decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after it invaded Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 members
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Global streaming giant Netflix Inc. on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction in the second quarter, a rare miss for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.
Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers. Its decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after it invaded Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 members. The company’s stock plunged 24 percent in after-market trading.
Netflix’s poor results pummeled other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku dropping over 6 percent, Walt Disney falling almost 4 percent and Warner Bros Discovery down 2 percent.
Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, last reported a loss in customers in October 2011. Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the spring quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of such hotly anticipated series as “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the debut of the film “The Grey Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Wall Street targeted 227 million for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
First-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecasts of $7.93 billion. It reported per-share net earnings of $3.53.
“The large number of households sharing accounts — combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds. The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently,” Netflix said, explaining the difficulties of signing up new customers.
The world’s dominant streaming service was expected to report slowing growth, amid intense competition from established rivals like Amazon.com, traditional media companies such as the Walt Disney and the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and cash-flush newcomers like Apple Inc. .
Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year, in a bid to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. That’s a 50 percent increase from 2019, when many of the newer streaming services launched, signaling the quick escalation of the so-called “streaming wars.”
As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is increasingly focused on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.
“While hundreds of millions of homes pay for Netflix, well over half of the world’s broadband homes don’t yet — representing huge future growth potential,” the company said in a statement.
Netflix has been able to increase subscription prices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, to fund content production and growth in other parts of the world, such as Asia, noted Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. However, subscription pries in these growth markets are lower.
Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan warned that the uncertain global economy “is apt to emerge as an albatross” for member growth and Netflix’s ability to continue raising prices as competition intensifies.
Streaming services are not the only form of entertainment vying for consumers’ time. The latest Digital Media Trends survey from Deloitte, released in late March, revealed that Generation Z, those consumers ages 14 to 25, spend more time playing games than watching movies or television series at home, or even listening to music.
The majority of Gen Z and Millennial consumers polled said they spend more time watching user-created videos like those on TikTok and YouTube than watching films or shows on a streaming service.
Netflix, recognizing the shift in consumer entertainment habits, has begun to invest in gaming, but it does not yet contribute materially to the company’s revenue.

Topics: Netflix Subscribers Streaming

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist

Taliban urged to probe abuse against journalist
  • Mohib Jalili was arrested on Saturday and beaten while in custody
  • ‘Taliban must stop arbitrary detention, abuse, beatings of Afghan journalists’: Media watchdog
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Taliban to “immediately investigate the detention and alleged abuse in custody of Afghan journalist Mohib Jalili, and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Steven Butler, the CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said: “The Taliban must stop the arbitrary detention, abuse, and beatings of Afghan journalists like Mohib Jalili and hold the group’s intelligence agents responsible for such actions.”  

He added: “Repeated attacks on the media are only depriving the people of Afghanistan with access to essential information, which is a basic right.”

Armed men from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence arrested Jalili on Saturday. While in detention, intelligence agents beat him with a gun, resulting in a large welt on his left arm, and called him names such as the “devil journalist who ruins the Taliban’s reputation,” he told the CPJ.

They also slapped him, accused him of spying for foreign countries, and checked the contents of his phone for three hours, he added.

Jalili was held for three hours without any charges, and when he was released, an agent threatened him not to talk about the detention to any journalist or media outlets.

Fellow journalist and press freedom advocate Sharif Hassanyar took to Twitter to spread the message and share images of the abuse.

 

 

Violence against journalists and media workers has doubled since the Taliban seized power in August last year, according to the Afghanistan Journalists Center.

Almost half of media outlets have ceased operations since the takeover, according to a joint report by the center and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association.

Topics: Taliban Mohib Jalili Afghan journalists

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall

Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall
  • The Snap Ramadan Mall will feature brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi and Samsung
  • Snap’s virtual mall aims to provide retailers with another channel for capturing users’ attention and driving sales
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap is launching what it claims to be the first-ever augmented reality-led virtual mall in the Middle East and North Africa region, featuring leading brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi and Samsung.
The virtual mall can be accessed via a Snapchat World Lens through the platform’s outward-facing camera, allowing users to browse the virtual stores of the participating brands. Within each store, people can view and explore products, and go on to purchase them through the brand’s e-commerce site.
The virtual mall lens can be accessed through the lens carousel on the home camera screen. Brand store lenses will also be available alongside the organic lenses on Snapchat’s Lens Explorer tab.
Ramadan is a critical period for retailers, and Snap’s virtual mall aims to provide retailers with another channel for capturing users’ attention and driving sales. Last year, for instance, Ramadan campaigns for retailers running an AR lens on Snapchat delivered a 4.3 times higher average purchase value compared to other formats.
Jake Thomas, head of the UAE department at Snap Inc. said: “Snapchatters in the region are seeking inspiration for their shopping experience this Ramadan. Today, shoppers want an experience that is more than just transactional.”
While consumers expect “the convenience and efficiency of online shopping, they also want a true-to-life, in-store experience,” he added.
AR combines the best of both worlds, said Thomas, “when accessed through universally available and always-on mobile devices — a game-changer for both retailers and shoppers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia snap L'Oreal IKEA

