Saudi Arabia's The Red Sea Project to use biofuels to run all tourist facilities

Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Project to use biofuels to run all tourist facilities
TRSDC has chosen the German firm MAN Energy Solutions to supply it with 25 sets of biofuel generators. (File)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its strategy to promote sustainable tourism, Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Development Co. has announced its plans to use biofuels to operate all its tourist facilities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

TRSDC has chosen the German firm MAN Energy Solutions to supply it with 25 sets of biofuel generators with a total production capacity of 112 MW.

As Saudi’s iconic tourist destination will rely on renewable energy supplies rather than the national electricity grid, the infrastructure of the Red Sea project will be powered by solar plants that will include storage batteries powered by MAN gensets in six different locations. 

This is part of the comprehensive renewable energy supply infrastructure being developed by a consortium led by the Saudi developer and ACWA Power.

Even if solar energy is not available, the energy source claims to be completely climate-neutral, thanks to biofuels run by gensets, according to the CEO of TRSDC. 

FastFacts

The Red Sea Development Company was established in 2018 and is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.

The site covers more than 28,000 square kilometers on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

It will comprise more than 90 islands — 75 percent of which will remain undeveloped.

The Red Sea Project will have its own airport.

By 2030, it is expected that 22 islands will be developed along with six inland sites, and there will be 48 hotels hosting 8,000 rooms.

The biofuel used is B100, a type of biodiesel. Such fuels often require expert assessment of their sustainability credentials, to verify where and how exactly the crops they were produced from were grown.

“The importance of the Red Sea destination lies in its support for the economic diversification strategy pursued by Saudi Arabia by providing job opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and attracting local and foreign investments in the Kingdom, as part of Vision 2030,” Saudi Press Agency reported, citing John Pagano, the firm’s CEO.

 

Russian bank asks for $201m loan repayment from mining firm Petropavlovsk

Russian bank asks for $201m loan repayment from mining firm Petropavlovsk
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Russian bank asks for $201m loan repayment from mining firm Petropavlovsk

Russian bank asks for $201m loan repayment from mining firm Petropavlovsk
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Moscow-based Gazprombank, which is on the UK sanctions list, has asked the London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk for the immediate repayment of a $201 million loan.

The Russian lender has also asked for another $87.1 million loan to be paid next week, according to Bloomberg. 

Petropavlovsk, which has all its gold mines in Russia, has been suffering as sanctions against Moscow are mounting following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The company is considering the implications of these notices with its advisers,” said a statement from Petropavlovsk, according to Bloomberg.

Sanctions against Russia means the gold miner is unable to sell its products in the country or pay its debts. As a result, Petropavlovsk said it is considering selling its assets.

 

UAE's ADIA wealth fund takes 10% stake in India's HDCF for $24.1m

UAE’s ADIA wealth fund takes 10% stake in India’s HDCF for $24.1m
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s ADIA wealth fund takes 10% stake in India’s HDCF for $24.1m

UAE’s ADIA wealth fund takes 10% stake in India’s HDCF for $24.1m
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, has signed a $24.1 million deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in India’s HDFC Capital.

Its parent firm, Housing Development Finance Corp. will sell 235,019 shares to a wholly-owned unit of ADIA at $102.64 per share, according to a statement.

“HDFC Capital is one of India’s leading providers of affordable housing project finance, with an established track record of supporting the development of new residential stock across the country,” Mohamed Al Qubaisi, executive director of the real estate department at ADIA, said.

“Investment by ADIA will enable our business to leverage its global expertise and experience to further propel the business towards becoming a leading investment platform for global and local investors,” HDFC chairman, Deepak Parekh, added.

The UAE-based wealth fund is the primary investor of alternative investment funds under the scope of HDFC Capital, the Indian firm said.

Macro Snapshot — Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high; US mortgage interest rates skyrockets

Macro Snapshot — Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high; US mortgage interest rates skyrockets
Updated 20 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high; US mortgage interest rates skyrockets

Macro Snapshot — Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high; US mortgage interest rates skyrockets
Updated 20 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated in March to 6.7 percent, a full percentage point higher than in February and well above expectations, driven by widespread price pressures, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

The rate is the highest since January 1991, when it hit 6.9 percent, and was above the Bank of Canada’s 1 percent-3 percent control range for the 12th consecutive month. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast inflation would rise to 6.1 percent in March.

“Prices increased against the backdrop of sustained price pressure in Canadian housing markets, substantial supply constraints and geopolitical conflict, which has affected energy, commodity, and agriculture markets,” Statscan said.

The CPI common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy’s performance, rose to 2.8 percent from a revised 2.7 percent in February. CPI trim was 4.7 percent and CPI median was 3.8 percent.

South Africa's annual inflation hits 5.9%

South Africa’s consumer inflation rose to 5.9 percent year on year in March from 5.7 percent in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday, driven mainly by fuel on the back of higher oil prices because of the war in Ukraine.

The increase in the headline number was slightly below analysts’ forecasts for 6 percent annual inflation, as food prices which have also been affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict rose slightly less in March than in February.

March’s month-on-month consumer inflation was 1.0 percent compared with 0.6 percent in February, in line with economists’ predictions.

The March figures mean inflation remained just within the central bank’s 3 percent-6 percent target range, at a joint five-year high along with December’s reading.

Stripping out energy prices, producer prices rose 14 percent year-on-year.

Japan March exports rise 14.7% 

Japan’s exports rose 14.7 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

That was weaker than the 17.5 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed growth of 19.1 percent in February.

March imports gained 31.2 percent year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 28.9 percent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 412.4 billion yen ($3.19 billion), versus a median estimate for a 100.8 billion yen deficit.

German producer prices at record high

German producer prices rose 30.9 percent on the year in March, reflecting the effects of the war in Ukraine for the first time, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

March’s figures mark six consecutive months of increasingly steeper increases, mainly due to rising energy prices, according to the statistics office.

“These results should already contain first implications deriving from Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” said the office.

The jump in factory gate costs, considered a leading indicator for consumer prices, was the biggest since records started in 1949, the statistics office said.

Producer prices registered a jump of 4.9 percent compared to the previous month.

Eurozone production rebounds as expected

Eurozone industrial production rebounded as expected in February from a January slump thanks to stronger output of consumer goods, which offset declines in the output of energy and capital goods, data showed on Wednesday.

The EU’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.7 percent month-on-month for a 2.0 percent year-on-year gain, rebounding from declines of 0.7 percent for the month 1.5 percent year-on-year in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the 0.7 percent monthly increase in February and had forecast a 1.5 percent annual rise.

The data comes largely from before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — an event that severely shook business sentiment in March.

US mortgage interest rates 

The average interest rate on the most popular US home loan climbed to a 12-year high last week and fewer homebuyers sought properties in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s aim of cooling the housing market may be beginning to have an impact, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed on Wednesday.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.2 percent in the week ended April 15 from 5.13 percent a week earlier, the MBA survey showed. It has risen 2 percentage points from one year ago.

The bulk of the run up, however, has occurred since the start of the year, causing the fastest climb in home-financing costs in decades as the Fed abandoned a cautious approach to raising its benchmark overnight lending rate in favor of swifter and more decisive action to bring down persistently high inflation.

China keeps lending benchmark unchanged

China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its April fixing on Wednesday, defying expectations, as Beijing has become more cautious in rolling out easing measures to aid a slowing economy.

The one-year loan prime rate was kept at 3.7 percent, same as previously, and the five-year was unchanged at 4.6 percent.

A vast majority of the 28 traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll this week expect a reduction this month. Among them, 11, or 39 percent of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points in both rates. 

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(With input from Reuters)

Japan's Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman

Japan’s Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Japan’s Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman

Japan’s Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tokyo-based Rapyuta Robotics has raised $51 million in an investment round led by Goldman Sachs Group, Bloomberg reported. 

So far, the maker of autonomous machines used in the logistics industry has raised $81 million in three funding rounds. 

The new funds will be used to develop warehouse robots, cloud robotics and for training, research and development. 

This comes as the global logistics industry is growing due to the rise of e-commerce demand. 

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar has announced its Strategy 2030, an effort to drive transformation that will contribute to higher shareholder returns.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the company is on track to deliver revenue growth from its legacy products, and plans to launch over 100 new products between 2022 and 2030.

It will leverage its in-house research and development capabilities and sign licensing agreements with top-tier pharma partners, as well as acquiring new products, WAM said.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Julphar, said: “Despite the enormous challenges and the global pandemic, we achieved one of the most successful strategic turnaround stories.”

The company also plans to continue exploring new partnerships and launching new products in core therapeutic areas, investing in capital expenditures to improve operational efficiency, and expanding geographically to support its long-term growth plans.

 

