Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson embarks on a plane at Stansted Airport, outside London, on Wednesday for a visit to India. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

  • Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday
  • He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India.
Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday.
He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. But India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin, abstaining when the UN General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Modi has so far responded coolly to pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil and gas.
India receives little of its oil from Russia, but has ramped up its purchases and bought 3 million barrels of crude last month, just as other democracies tried to isolate Putin with economic sanctions. India is also a major customer for Russian weapons, and recently bought advanced Russian air defense systems.
Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”
But he stressed that the UK wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”
Johnson’s office said the two countries will announce new deals on defense, green energy, jobs and science partnerships during the prime minister’s trip.
Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Talks started in January, but the prime minister’s spokesman played down chances of a quick deal, saying “we don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.”
The trip may also provide the British prime minister with a brief respite from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson was fined by police last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family outside the home. It is one of a dozen gatherings in government buildings being investigating by police for possible lockdown breaches in a scandal that has become known as “partygate.”
On Tuesday Johnson offered lawmakers in Parliament what he said was a ”wholehearted” apology, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules, and brushed off calls to resign.
The trip means Johnson will miss an opposition-triggered vote in the House of Commons Thursday on whether he should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament when he denied violating any pandemic restrictions.
Johnson originally planned to visit India in January 2021, but the trip was canceled because of surging coronavirus cases in Britain. A second date in April 2022 was called off as a new coronavirus variant hit India.

Updated 23 min 37 sec ago

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off on Wednesday evening in a debate that could be decisive in Sunday’s presidential election.
For Le Pen, who lags Macron in voter surveys, it is a chance to show she has the stature to be president and persuade voters they should not fear seeing the far-right in power.
“Fear is the only argument that the current president has to try and stay in power at all cost,” Le Pen said in a campaign clip, accusing Macron of doom-mongering over what a far-right presidency would mean for France.
It is the second time the two rivals have met in a head-to-head debate before a run-off vote. Five years ago, Le Pen’s presidential challenge unraveled during their encounter as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.
The prime-time televised event on that occasion cemented Macron’s status as the clear front-runner.
Much has changed, however. Macron is no longer the disruptor from outside politics and now has a track record that Le Pen can attack. Meanwhile, she has tacked toward mainstream voters and worked hard at softening her image.
“The French now see her as a possible president, unlike in 2017. It’s now up to us to prove she would be a bad president,” a source close to Macron said.
Financial markets are more sanguine about the election than they were five years ago, even though political risks are higher now no matter who wins.
The odds offered by British political bookmakers on Wednesday pointed to a 90 percent chance of a Macron victory.
Nonetheless, Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, warned against complacency among investors.
“A late shift cannot be discounted given the high number of undecided voters,” he wrote in a note.

DUEL
The election presents voters with two opposing visions of France: Macron offers a pro-European, liberal platform, while Le Pen’s nationalist manifesto is founded on deep euroskepticism.
After more than half of the electorate voted for far-right or hard left candidates in the first round, Macron’s lead in opinion polls is narrower than five years ago.
Moreover, Le Pen can only do better than in the 2017 debate, which she herself called a failure, while it could be hard for Macron to repeat such a knock-out performance.
But Macron is not without assets for this debate.
With far-right pundit Eric Zemmour now out of the game, Le Pen lost a rival who made her look less radical, by comparison, and that has hit her in opinion polls.
Unemployment is at a 13-year low and the French economy has outperformed other big European countries — even if inflation is biting into that.
And while she has largely managed so far to brush it aside, Le Pen has her past admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin working against her.
Bringing the issue back to the fore, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged French voters to back Macron because of Le Pen’s ties with Moscow. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile told BFM TV that he would not want to lose the rapport he had built with Macron.
One voter survey on Tuesday projected a Macron win with 56.5 percent of the vote.
The run-off debate offers Le Pen an opportunity to regain the initiative with only four days left to voting. Such debates have in post-war France typically been widely-watched and past memorable catchphrases are still quoted decades later.
“I’m keen to see what happens,” voter Joseph Lombard said in Paris. “It’s always a boxing match.”

Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

  • Russian state TV aired a video of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk
  • MP Robert Jenrick: ‘The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing’
LONDON: The family of a captured British man fighting in Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of breaking the Geneva Convention after it broadcast a “distressing” video of him.
Russian state TV aired a video on Monday of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.
“The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing,” Aslin’s family said in a statement released by his local MP Robert Jenrick.
“Using images and videos of prisoners of war is in contravention of the Geneva Convention and must stop.”
The statement said the family was in touch with the UK Foreign Office “to ensure the Russian authorities meet their obligations to prisoners of war under international law.”
It added that it was seeking “to secure the release of Aiden and Shaun.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday: “I hope that he was treated with care and compassion.”
He also said he “thoroughly” echoed Jenrick’s assessment that the video represented “a flagrant breach of the Geneva Convention” and that “treating any prisoner of war in this manner is illegal.”
Aslin moved to Ukraine in 2018 and joined the Ukrainian Marines around four years ago. He was captured last week before appearing in the video, looking haggard.
Along with Pinner, he appealed for a prisoner swap with Putin ally Medvedchuk, who was recently arrested in Ukraine.

Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

  • Ukraine has repeatedly pressed for NATO and EU member states to speed up their supply of military help
  • "The government of Bulgaria and the parliament of Bulgaria know perfectly what the Ukrainian requests are..." Dmytro Kuleba said
SOFIA: Ukraine’s foreign minister on Wednesday appealed to Bulgaria to join international efforts and supply military aid to his country, as Russia’s traditional ally remained one of the last hold-outs in the EU.
Ukraine has repeatedly pressed for NATO and EU member states to speed up their supply of military help since Russia invaded it on February 24, but Bulgaria — which has had traditionally close ties with Russia — has so far refused to do so.
“The government of Bulgaria and the parliament of Bulgaria know perfectly what the Ukrainian requests are... When you fight a war, you need everything — from bullets to fighting planes. We gave the same list to all NATO members,” Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday after meetings in Bulgaria’s parliament.
Ukraine’s top diplomat arrived by car late Monday on a three-day visit to Bulgaria, a large producer of ammunition, anti-tank missiles and light arms.
The Balkan nation is among a handful of Eastern European countries with Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets that Ukraine has been pressing to receive as its pilots know how to fly them.
Kuleba discussed the issue of military aid in a meeting with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska confirmed Wednesday.
He also met Wednesday morning with President Rumen Radev, who has voiced reticence to provide military support.
The Socialist BSP party has threatened to leave the ruling coalition if any aid is sent.
BSP leader and Economy Minister Kornelia Ninova, who controls arms export licenses, has repeatedly stated that while she was in government “not a single nail” would be exported to Ukraine.
“We respect the political situation in Bulgaria and we will leave it to the parliament and to the government to decide how and when to help Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Wednesday.
“But I want to reiterate once again: those who are reluctant, who are hesitant, who speak against the supply of weapons and different military equipment to Ukraine, they in fact support the Russian aggression and the murder of our citizens,” he added.

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

  • Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000
LONDON: CCTV footage of the armed robbery of former British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom has been released online.

Makhdoom, who said the attack left her “sick to her stomach,” posted the clip on Instagram, Metro newspaper reported.

Two men, one armed with a gun, approached the couple at about 9 p.m. in east London. Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and searched the area but failed to find the attackers.
Khan, 35, told MailOnline: “This whole thing has left me and Faryal very shaken up and scared. You don’t expect to be robbed at gunpoint — not in London. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the US, but not in England.
“I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids. The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on, because if I had, I could be dead now.”

There are concerns that Khan might have been deliberately targeted. Earlier on the day of the robbery, a photo of him with a fan had been posted on Instagram in which his luxury watch was visible.

Khan said: “100 percent this whole attack was premeditated. I was specifically targeted, the robbers knew where I was and were alerted to this by somebody who knew my movements.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

 

 

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

  • Ukraine said it had so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance in what Ukrainian officials call the Battle of the Donbas
  • Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war’s first days
KYIV/KHARKIV: A Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender or die expired on Wednesday afternoon with no mass capitulation, but the commander of a unit believed to be holding out in the besieged city said his forces could survive just days or hours.
The United Nations said on Wednesday the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24 had exceeded five million. More than half are children.
Ukraine said it had so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance in what Ukrainian officials call the Battle of the Donbas, a new campaign to seize two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
In a video, the commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, one of the last units believed to be holding out in Mariupol, asked for international help to escape the city’s siege.
“This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last. We may have only a few days or hours left,” said Major Serhiy Volyna in a video uploaded to Facebook. “The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in ground troops, in equipment and in tanks.”
Volyna spoke in front of a white brick wall in what sounded like a crowded room. Reuters could not verify where or when the video was filmed or who else might have been there.
Russia’s nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities. Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back in for an assault on the east that began this week.
In the ruins of Mariupol, site of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said. Ukrainian officials have said women and children are trapped in bunkers under the plant.
“The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war’s first days. Its capture would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
Russian-backed separatists said shortly before a 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) Wednesday deadline that just five people had surrendered. The previous day, Russia said no one had responded to a similar surrender demand.
Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol, saying it had reached a “preliminary agreement” with Russia on a safe corridor, for the first time in weeks. But none of those earlier agreements have actually succeeded on the ground, with Moscow blocking all convoys.
Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people, Mariupol has been reduced to a blasted wasteland with corpses in the streets and residents confined to cellars. Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died there.
UN data showed that 5.03 million had fled Ukraine as of Wednesday, bringing the tally above 5 million for the first time.
“They have left behind their homes and families,” refugee agency UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said on Twitter. .”..Every new attack shatters their hopes. Only an end to the war can pave the way for rebuilding their lives.”

Battle of Donbas
The battle for the Donbas region, which includes the provinces Luhansk and Donetsk, could be decisive as Russia searches for a victory to justify President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion. Putin says Ukraine mistreated Russian-speakers in the Donbas, an accusation Kyiv dismisses as false.
Russian television showed Putin addressing a girl from Luhansk on Wednesday: “It was the tragedy that took place in the Donbas, including in the Lugansk People’s Republic, that forced, simply forced Russia to launch this military operation, which everyone is well aware of today,” he said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia was focusing on advancing toward the strategically important Donbas city of Sloviansk, but “so far they are not succeeding.” Targeting that area from several directions is part of an apparent effort to surround Ukrainian forces in the east.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted that Russia’s “military capacity has been significantly diminished” since the start of the war. “We’re defeating & will continue to defeat the occupiers!“
Peace talks have been stalled. The Kremlin accused Kyiv of delaying the talks and changing its positions. Kyiv accuses Moscow of blocking talks by refusing humanitarian cease-fires, especially to relieve besieged Mariupol.
British military intelligence said fighting in the Donbas was intensifying as Russian forces tried to break through Ukraine’s lines, and that Russia was still building up forces on Ukraine’s eastern border.
Moscow is hoping its advantage in firepower will give it more success against Ukrainian defenders than in the failed campaign against Kyiv, when its overstretched supply lines were attacked by nimble small units.
Within a day of launching the Donbas offensive, Russian forces captured Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people, on Tuesday. Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces had attempted an offensive near Kharkiv, the country’s second biggest city, close to Russia’s supply lines to Donbas.
Charles Michel, head of the European Council that groups the 27 EU member states, arrived in Kyiv as the latest European official to visit and demonstrate support.
In the latest sign of Russia’s international isolation, sports industry news site Sportico reported that Russian players would be banned from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organizes the grand slam event, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “To make sports people hostages of political intrigue is unacceptable.”

