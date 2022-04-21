You are here

Joana Hadjithomas: 'Tapestry restores something deep within you'

Joana Hadjithomas: 'Tapestry restores something deep within you'
The opening of the exhibition in March coincided with a three-week retrospective of the couple’s cinematic work, the focal point of which was the exclusive GCC release of the film “Memory Box.” (Supplied)
Iain Akerman

  The Lebanese artist discusses how she and her partner created new work inspired by what they lost in the Beirut Port blast
DUBAI: Moments before the Beirut Port explosion ripped through the city on 4 August 2020, the artist and filmmaker Joana Hadjithomas was sitting in a café in the Lebanese capital’s Gemmayze neighborhood. Located not far from the studio that she shares with her husband, the artist and director Khalil Joreige, she was with a friend when they suddenly heard an unusual sound. Having grown up during the Lebanese Civil War, she instinctively dived beneath the table.

“I didn’t know what had happened, but my instinct for danger is very strong,” she says. Moments later an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port’s Hangar 12 exploded, causing 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries and displacing more than 300,000 people. Caught in one of the areas closest to the blast, the couple’s studio was destroyed. Hadjithomas suffered minor injuries, but that was nothing compared with the loss of friends and colleagues.




The couple’s studio was destroyed. (Supplied)

Among the items destroyed in their studio were a series of photographs depicting archaeological sieves. Designed to reveal any item of historical or geological significance, the sieves contained everything from seeds to traces of baked clay. Their documentation formed part of an ongoing project called “Unconformities,” which began with the artists collecting a series of core samples from construction sites in Athens, Paris and Beirut. This fed into their fascination with history, its representation, and the constructions of the imaginary.

Saddened by the loss of the photographs and seeking a way to restore what had been destroyed, they turned to tapestry. Working with weavers and various types of yarn, they embraced this traditional craft as a form of therapy.




Among the items destroyed in their studio were a series of photographs depicting archaeological sieves. (Supplied)

“Tapestry requires a lot of time and it’s like something is being repaired,” says Hadjithomas, who had small shards of glass embedded in her back following the blast. “You repair something that has been destroyed, and to do that you have to experiment with yarn, with colors, with texture, and so it takes time. And this time restores something deep within you. I needed that.

“I was very close to Etel Adnan (the acclaimed Lebanese poet and visual artist, who died in November) and at the end of her life she was always telling me, ‘You should do tapestries.’ She wanted my daughter to do them, too, and I was always thinking: ‘My daughter? Why?’ And then later I understood what she was trying to say. That it would give me strength.”




Their documentation formed part of an ongoing project called “Unconformities.” (Supplied)

Three of these new tapestries form part of “Messages with(out) a code,” an exhibition of the duo’s work at The Third Line in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. Also included in the exhibition is a single core sample in experimental resin, a series of digital photographs, works on paper, and the short film “Palimpsests,” which was shot at several sites across Beirut and documents the process of core drilling. The opening of the exhibition in March coincided with a three-week retrospective of the couple’s cinematic work, the focal point of which was the exclusive GCC release of the film “Memory Box.”

“When you stand back it doesn’t look like a tapestry, does it?” Hadjithomas asks on the day of the exhibition’s opening. “Maybe it’s a picture, an image. We really wanted them to not be traditional, so there is a transparency in this one for example,” she says, moving to another part of the gallery. “This was a gauze that (the archaeologist) would use and a little flower would appear underneath it. So this was one of the obsessions we had. There were several layers that you could feel immediately in the tapestries.”




“Unconformities” began with the artists collecting a series of core samples from construction sites in Athens, Paris and Beirut. (Supplied)

Their interest in core samples and archaeology stems from a friend, Philippe Fayad, a civil engineer who invited the couple to observe his work on construction sites. “When we went, we understood that while he was drilling he was extracting what is underneath our feet: traces and remains of all those civilizations and epochs.”

It was the beginning of an obsession. They took photographs without understanding what they were seeing, visited an increasing number of sites across Beirut, and eventually became friends with Hadi Choueiri, an archaeologist in charge of a large construction site opposite their home. It was he who would help them decipher everything they had photographed.

“We started working on this idea that we can talk about history and what is underneath our feet. By doing that you have another relationship with history, because you understand that history is cycles, and those cycles are not linear history. It’s not layered, it’s mixed,” Hadjithomas explains. “Sometimes civilizations used the same stones to build something else, so you understand this idea of cycles: the cycle of catastrophe and regeneration. It’s those moments where there’s the ending of something and the beginning of something else.”

Celebrating Arab-American artists’ contribution to culture

Rawaa Talass

  April is Arab-American Heritage Month. Rawaa Talass highlights some of the community's most significant artists
HELEN ZUGHAIB

On April 1, US President Joe Biden published an open letter sending the Arab-American community “warmest greetings” in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month. Such a gesture was welcomed by many, including the Lebanese-American artist Zughaib, who emigrated from Lebanon to the US during the civil war. “Finally, you feel proud and hopeful,” Zughaib told Arab News. She was commissioned by cosmetics giant Sephora to create a new artwork for its social media platforms celebrating this special occasion. The result is this joyful, colorful image of dabké dancers and musicians. Zughaib’s work is about finding beauty and hope in stories of personal and collective trauma. “I have a very strong desire to make something palatable that can attract your attention,” she explained.

RANIA MATAR 

Lebanese photographer Matar has lived in the US since 1984. Her intimate images explore themes related to adolescence and womanhood, capturing young women laying in the privacy of their bedrooms or immersed in the wilderness. In Matar’s ongoing series “Where Do I Go?” the viewer is confronted with women photographed in abandoned spaces in Beirut, such as this image of a theater lover named Rhea, sitting inside the once-prestigious Piccadilly Theater. “I saw graffiti on the wall that said in Arabic: ‘Where do I go?’ These women are at that crossroads. Where do they go? I was their age when I left Lebanon. Some are leaving; others cannot afford to go anywhere. I want to empower them and tell their story,” Matar wrote in a statement. 

SHERIN GUIRGUIS

Los Angeles-based Egyptian artist Guirguis’ artwork is inspired by forgotten stories of marginalized communities, particularly women. This work, “Here Have I Returned,” was a site-specific sculpture created for an exhibition at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt last year. It is shaped like a sacred musical instrument played by Hathor, the ancient goddess of music and dance. Embellished with pharaonic-like symbols, the sculpture also pays tribute to the groundbreaking 20th-century Egyptian feminist, Doria Shafik, whose writings are featured. “Serving as both a remembrance of history and an invitation to connect these narratives to the present, the work sets out to make the invisible work of generations of under-recognized women visible once more,” Gurguis said in a statement. 

JOHN HALAKA

Egyptian-born Halaka is the son of Palestinian and Lebanese immigrants who made their way to America in 1970. “Until the COVID-pandemic, I’ve traveled to Palestine almost every year to work on various projects,” he told Arab News. In his evocative series, “Ghost of Presence/Bodies of Absence,” Halaka addresses the plight of exiled Palestinian people by placing ink and rubber-stamped text, sometimes appearing in the shape of a human face, on digital photographs of destroyed villages, creating a ghostly effect and mimicking, Halaka said, “the unrelenting tension between the physical absence of Palestinians who have been exiled from their homeland, and the psychological presence of millions of Palestinian refugees who continue the struggle to return to the lands that were stolen from them.”

JACQUELINE REEM SALLOUM

As a first-generation Arab-American, Salloum has devoted much of her time to challenging Arab stereotypes in Hollywood. But recently, the Syrian-Palestinian artist has been experimenting with lively, detailed collages, juxtaposing historical black-and-white pictures with vibrant drawings. “My current work explores more of the connections between personal, collective past, heritage and history through diasporic memory,” she told Arab News. “Remembering the Future,” this mixed-media work, merges the personal story of Sumaya Yousef, a displaced Palestinian woman, and key events that took place in the Sixties, including the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and the 1964-65 World’s Fair — based on the theme of “Peace Through Understanding” — in New York City, Yousef’s future home. Salloum brings out the contradiction and irony of such events: Spectators looking into a utopian bubble of Palestinian refugee girls at school, the voice of Umm Kulthum drowning out the sound of Israeli war planes. 

JORDAN NASSAR

Inspired by Palestinian embroidery and working with Arab craftswomen, Nasser, an artist of Palestinian descent born in New York, is known for making patterned, vibrant pieces that reveal imagined landscapes of Palestinian lands. “I would talk to certain Palestinians who had never been there, I noticed they would talk about Palestine in a way that felt really dreamlike — imaginary; a fantasy,” he previously told Arab News. “It was always this perfect, beautiful place with hills, goats and olive trees. I was really moved by this notion that Palestine is this fantasy for so many people in the diaspora.” In this work, “Beyond the Boundaries,” Nassar revisits his reoccurring motif of the rolling hills.

JACKIE MILAD 

“I think of my pieces as a record of my decisions over time, a document of my history — my story according to me,” Baltimore-based Milad, who has Egyptian and Honduran origins, told Arab News. Works such as this one, 2021’s “Nada Que Decir” (Nothing to Say), are full of colors, words and symbols. “This work is an accumulation of many layers of collage and marks painted over two years,” she explained. “It includes world news, and quotes from lyrics and poetry. I also mix the languages in the works, reflecting my upbringing.” The title of the work is ironic; the artist expresses a lot of emotion, but has nothing to say in the face of the complexities of identity. 

SAMA ALSHAIBI

A woman dressed in a white robe carries a large water vessel over her head, while another woman in black attire carries eight pots stacked vertically. These are two of the powerful shots of Iraqi-born photographer Alshaibi, who said in a statement that she is interested in “the societal impact of unequal power relations between the West and the Middle East, and how that domination is articulated through photographs.” Alshaibi’s “Carry Over” series is a reminder of how Orientalist photographers portrayed women as “exotic” beings. “I aim to amplify the physical burden of their unjust representation by exaggerating the objects (they) carried,” Alshaibi added. 

REVIEW: ‘Hard Cell’ is a criminal waste of audience’s time

REVIEW: ‘Hard Cell’ is a criminal waste of audience’s time

  Catherine Tate's prison comedy struggles to rise above the most basic of humor
LONDON: Ever since “The Office” set the gold standard for mockumentary comedy (on television, at least, with “This is Spinal Tap” still the benchmark for movies), it’s been a brave writer or performer willing to dip their toe in that pool. After all, there have been few shows capable of matching Ricky Gervais’ original BBC series — perhaps only the US adaptation, and “Parks and Recreation” even manage to get close to the lightning in a bottle captured by Gervais and co-creator Stephen Merchant.

“Hard Cell” is set in fictional women’s prison HMP Woldsley. (Supplied)

So Catherine Tate (herself an ex-cast member of the US “Office”) deserves credit for her ambition, if nothing else. In Netflix’s “Hard Cell,” set in fictional women’s prison HMP Woldsley, the British actor not only co-writes and co-directs, she also finds time to play six characters, including governor Laura, guard Marco, a trio of inmates, and one of their mothers. Laura firmly believes creativity is the path to reform, so she’s hired British soap actor Cheryl Fergison (playing herself), a star of “Eastenders,” to stage a musical for the inmates.

Laura’s deputy Dean (Christian Brassington) thinks the whole thing is ridiculous, so he does his best impression of Tim/Jim from “The Office” and consoles himself by playing to the film crew with a series of poop jokes.

Hard Cell is created by Catherine Tate. (Supplied)

Despite its aspirations, “Hard Cell” lacks the subtlety and (ironically) the self-awareness that made “The Office” so great. Tate’s enthusiasm is unrelenting, but the characters she throws herself into are too lazily stereotypical, too one-dimensional to be anything other than vehicles for fart jokes. Each Tate character has a single, defining motif, and little else beyond the fact we know it’s the same actor.

Mockumentaries are so versatile when done well — they offer opportunities for actors to do wonderful things, for long-form jokes to earn their punchlines, and for scripts to be belly achingly clever in their nuanced sophistication. “Hard Cell,” on the other hand, feels like an overwrought, overfinanced vanity project, with nobody willing (or perhaps brave enough) to reign in its creator.

Amazon partners with Saudi artists for Eid gift cards

Amazon partners with Saudi artists for Eid gift cards

DUBAI: US multinational e-commerce company Amazon announced this week its partnership with two young Saudi artists, Alaa Al-Bukhari and Majd Jaha, to launch artworks designed for its electronic Eid gift cards collection. 

The designs offer a modern twist on Eidiyah, the popular gift-giving tradition between family and friends during the festive week. 

The artworks include graphics inspired by the Kingdom’s history and architecture to express the joy of Eid.

Al-Bukhari’s designs for Amazon were inspired by Saudi identity and history. (Supplied)

The gift cards give shoppers the chance to choose what they want or need from a selection of local and international products across categories such as jewelry, fashion, electronics and more. 

Al-Bukhari’s designs for Amazon were inspired by Saudi identity and history. 

The illustrator, who studied fine arts and graphic design, said in a released statement: “I feel very proud of this collaboration, and I would like to thank Amazon for giving me the opportunity to represent my work on this special occasion that brings happiness to many people.” 

For this year’s designs, Jaha combined elements of Saudi architecture and fashion from different regions. (Supplied)

“I hope that my designs will help inspire emerging artists not only in Saudi Arabia, but all over the world,” she added. 

For Saudi painter Jaha, this is not the first time she works with Amazon. She designed the cards for the company last year. 

Jaha designed the cards for the company last year. (Supplied)

For this year’s designs, Jaha combined elements of Saudi architecture and fashion from different regions, while including features that represent the joy of Eid and its traditions.

Jaha showed a passion for drawing from an early age, launching the Majd Studio for Designs and Arts in 2018 to enrich Arab artistic content. 

“My first participation in designing electronic Eidiyah gift cards on Amazon had a great impact on the spread of my artwork around the Kingdom,” said Jaha. “We are continuing this cooperation with a passion to spread happiness to Amazon customers on one of the most important occasions.”

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch tease ‘massive’ Bizarro World episode in ‘Superman and Lois’

Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch tease ‘massive’ Bizarro World episode in ‘Superman and Lois’

LOS ANGELES: US actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch revealed a “massive” Bizarro World episode is yet to air in American network CW’s “Superman and Lois” that will blow the minds of fans.

The series is on mid-season hiatus, but Arab News was able to get a sneak preview of what is to come, including a deeper exploration of the mysteries surrounding Superman’s evil opposite, the classic comic villain Bizarro Superman.

“Some more strange and – don’t hate me for saying it – bizarre things I would imagine,” Hoechlin said.

Adding to his statement, Tulloch said: “Yes, episode 10, which hasn’t aired yet. It airs toward the end of April, is a Bizarro World episode, and it is massive. I feel like the fans, their minds will be blown.”

CW is showing a different side of the Man of Steel in the show.

Set in the superhero Clark Kent’s hometown of Smallville, the series shows a semi-retired Superman, played by Hoechlin, and renowned reporter Lois Lane (Tulloch), struggling not to save the day, but to raise their two teenage sons.

Hoechlin told Arab News: “We’ve seen a lot of origin stories and things like that, so for me – what I appreciate now – is being able to see the origin stories of their boys.

Supplied

“These are young men becoming men. And so, to see how they’re growing and how they’re kind of showing them along. I just think it makes it different enough that for us it makes it an exciting thing for us to jump into,” he added.

The domestic take on the iconic hero, which shares a universe with fellow DC shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Batwoman,” premiered its second season as the most viewed on the CW network.

With fans watching, the stars said they understood the responsibility they had in portraying the characters.

“We do have a lot of respect for them, and I think part of the reason we have avoided other versions is that we do want to make it our own, and I think the fact that in our version their parents is a very easy way for us to put a sort of different stamp on it,” Tulloch added.

Lolo Zouai fronts Reebok’s ‘Life is Classic’ campaign

Lolo Zouai fronts Reebok’s ‘Life is Classic’ campaign

DUBAI: For its newly launched “Life Is Classic” campaign, athletic giant Reebok explores its iconic Classic Leather running shoe with the help of a diverse cast of creatives from around the globe, including French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai.

The Brooklyn-based hitmaker appears in the new campaign for the heritage running shoe alongside Nigerian singer Tems, US chef and singer Lazarus Lynch, British rapper Ghetts, Tibetan model Tsunaina and multi-disciplinary artist Maurice Harris.

Throughout the next few months, Reebok will unveil contemporary new takes on the Classic Leather shoe that will feature elements of the decades-old footwear that debuted nearly 40 years ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

The first to launch are the “Make It Yours” shoes, which take on an all-white approach.

On May 1, Reebok will introduce the “SP” and “Modern” editions.

“For Spring 2022, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy,” said Fionna McQueen, senior director of Classics Product at Reebok, in a statement. “The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story help celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage, while redefining what it means to be a Classic today,” she added.

In the campaign, 27-year-old Zouai features wearing the Classic Leather “White/Grey” edition.

She styles the shoes with a pastel purple, high-low, ruffled tulle skirt, a white sleeveless top layered on top of a beige sweater and a fuzzy hat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)

Last month, Reebok announced its first collaboration with Zouai in “Life is Not a Spectator Sport,” a new campaign that builds upon the brand’s revamped creative direction.

The part-Algerian artist, born Laureen Zouai, also featured in the advert, alongside former NBA player Allen Iverson, R&B singer Brent Faiyaz and Venezuelan musician Arca.

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of Zouai, who has also appeared in campaigns for US label Coach and sportswear giant Adidas.

Fashion features aside, Zouai has been making waves in the music scene. The singer, who was born in Paris to a French mother and an Algerian father before relocating to the US, received large-scale recognition with an opening slot in Dua Lipa’s long-awaited “Future Nostalgia” tour and is currently celebrating the third anniversary of her acclaimed debut EP “High Highs to Low Lows.”

